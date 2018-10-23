Young Rascal and Architecture among entries for Newbury Flat finale on Saturday Posted by racenews on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Newbury stages its final Flat fixture of the 2018 season this Saturday, October 27, Worthington’s Armed Forces Raceday, with a seven-race card headlined by the £60,000 G3 Teddington Royal British Legion Stakes (2.20pm) over 12 furlongs.

Worthington’s Armed Forces Raceday, a popular day with racegoers,sees the launch of the Berkshire & Vale of White Horse Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. Once again, Newbury is delighted to offer FREE entry for armed forces personnel past and present.

Unexposed three-year-old Young Rascal (William Haggas) heads the 15 entries for the Teddington Royal British Legion Stakes, following his short-head success in the G3 Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup at Newbury on September 22. The Intello colt has a 100 per cent record at the Berkshire track, having also won a maiden impressively by five lengths in April.

Ebor Handicap runner-up Weekender (John Gosden) has been a model of consistency so far this season and could drop back in distance after finishing third behind Flag Of Honour in the G1 Irish St Leger at the Curragh on September 16.

Five-year-old mare Architecture (Hugo Palmer) also boasts form at the highest level, most notably when second behind Minding in the G1 Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs in 2016 during her three-year-old campaign. The daughter of Zoffany has not raced since trailing home last in this race 12 months ago.

Trainer Hugo Palmer reported today: “Architecture is in great form.

“She threw a splint when she was ready to run at the beginning of the year, which is quite unusual for a five-year-old.

“It has been quite a long road back, but she has been good for a long time and we have been very pleased with her recent work.

“I am looking forward to getting her back on track.”

Communique (Mark Johnston) is one of the most improved horses on the Flat this season. Among his five victories in 2018 have been the Al Zubarah London Gold Cup at Newbury in May, a handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and a Newmarket Listed contest last month.

Morando (Andrew Balding) and Aspetar (Roger Charlton) could meet again after finishing second and third respectively in a 10-furlong Listed race at Ayr on September 20.

Others to note include Raheen House, who finished second to recent G1 Caulfield Cup victor Best Solution in this race 12 months ago, and talented stayer Desert Skyline (David Elsworth).

There could be Classic contenders for 2019 on show in the other G3 race on the card, the £40,000 Molson Coors Stakes (2.50pm, 19 entries) over seven furlongs.

Palmer is planning to saddle the promising two-year-old Almufti. Owned by Al Shaqab Racing, Almufti made all for an easy three and three-quarter length victory in a seven-furlong Polytrack maiden at Kempton Park on September 7.

The Toronado colt ran twice earlier in the campaign, including when sixth on debut in the Olympic Glory Conditions Race at Newbury in May.

Palmer said: “Almufti is an intended runner in the Molson Coors Stakes. He has come on really well from Kempton and is a horse I am looking forward to.

“He had shown us a lot at the beginning of the year, but I think he was just too weak to carry it through to the racetrack.

“He has improved and strengthened all year and his last bit of work was fantastic.”

Nebo landed the spoils last year for Charlie Hills and the Lambourn trainer could be represented this time around by eye-catching six-furlong Newbury maiden victor, Breath Of Air, who won easily by three and three quarter lengths for owner/breeder Khalid Abdullah.

The 2018 Champion Flat trainer John Gosden hascaptured the Molson Coors Stakes three times, most recently with Crazy Horse in 2015. His sole entry Azano made short work of rivals at Yarmouth on October 15, when taking a novice event by five lengths.

Other promising novice race victors include the unbeaten pair of Chairmanoftheboard (Mick Channon) and King Ottokar (Charlie Fellowes), plus Leicester scorer House Of Kings (Clive Cox).

Of those with more experience, Qatar Goodwood Festival winner Victory Command(Mark Johnston) was not disgraced when fourth in the G2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket last time out, while Barbill (Mick Channon) could step up in trip after finishing third in the five-furlong G3 Cornwallis Stakes at the same track on October 12. There is also Listed action courtesy of the Byerley Stud Stakes (3.55pm, 18 entries) over seven furlongs for two-year-old fillies. Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has enjoyed an excellent campaign with his two-year-olds and could run Ceratonia, who was just touched off in a G3 contest in France on her penultimate start. The seven-race programme starts at 1.40pm and ends at 5.05pm. The going at Newbury is Good to Soft, Soft in places. Racecourse To Acknowledge Flat Season Winners With The Newburys At the end of another successful Flat season at Newbury, the racecourse will once again celebrate some of those who have lit up the campaign with starring performances, with their own end-of-season awards, The Newburys in association with Conundrum Consulting Ltd. The winning-most owner, trainer, jockey and apprentice during Newbury’s 2018 Flat season will all be honoured throughout the afternoon’s racing on Saturday, October 27, Worthington’s Armed Forces Raceday, which is Newbury’s final Flat fixture of the year. A special prize will be awarded to the yard which has won the most Best Turned Out awards over the course of the last seven months. Racing enthusiasts will also have the chance to vote for their ‘Moment Of The Season’ from a shortlist of six; - Rhododendron’s win in Newbury’s only Group 1, the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes, on May 19. The Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Galileo was the first filly to land the prestigious contest since 2007. - Sea Of Class was unbeaten in two starts in Listed company at Newbury, taking the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes in May and the Johnnie Lewis Memorial British EBF Stakes the following month. She on went to record G1 victories in the G1 Irish Oaks and G1 Yorkshire Oaks before a defeat by Enable in Europe’s most prestigious middle-distance race, the G1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp earlier this month. - Lah Ti Dar’s impressive maiden win here on April 20. Lord Lloyd-Webber’s three-year-old home-bred filly subsequently won two Listed contests before finishing runner-up in the world’s oldest Classic, the G1 St Leger at Doncaster. - James Garfield returning to Newbury after winning the G2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef as a two-year-old to triumph in the G3 Al Basti Equiworld Supporting Greatwood Greenham Stakes as a three-year-old. - Advertise making a winning debut at Newbury in May and going on to G1 success, ending the season when second to Too Darn Hot in a hotly contested Dewhurst. - Stratum running out a brilliant winner of the inaugural JLT Cup for the Irish. Racing fans can vote from the above shortlist by visiting https://bit.ly/2NUttZm or via Newbury’s social media platforms. Voting will close at midnight tonight, Tuesday, October 23, 2018. All those who vote will be eligible for a chance to win a pair of Premier badges for a meeting of their choice.