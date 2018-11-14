World’s best jockeys to assemble at Happy Valley for the LONGINES IJC
The world’s best jockeys will compete for the LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship in a spectacular night of racing at Happy Valley racecourse on Wednesday, 5 December.
Hong Kong’s champion jockey Zac Purton lifted the coveted IJC trophy for the first time last year and is clear about where the LONGINES event ranks on the world stage.
“I think it’s probably the strongest jockey’s competition out of all those around the world,” he said. “It’s certainly the most exciting one, being at Happy Valley under lights as part of international week.”
Purton heads the list of four Hong Kong-based jockeys who will take on eight of their very best counterparts from all over the globe in pursuit of bragging rights and the lion’s share of the HK$800,000 prize pool, which makes the four-race showcase at the iconic city track the world’s richest jockey challenge. The winner will take home HK$500,000; the runner-up HK$200,000 and third, HK$100,000, in addition to prize money won on the night.
Andrew Harding, the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Executive Director, Racing, said: “The LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship is not only the richest jockey challenge in the world but also the most exciting and the most keenly sought. Each December, the Hong Kong Jockey Club is able to attract the world’s best riders, who ensure this is a world-class sporting competition. We are able to pit established champions against talented rising stars, and it all takes place at Happy Valley, our spectacular floodlit circuit, on a night which is eagerly anticipated.”
Purton, who consolidated his jockeys’ premiership lead with a treble last Saturday, will face spirited and high class competition in his quest to defend his IJC crown. Seven of the eight overseas challengers have been champions in their home or adopted countries in recent years and all have proven their elite talents with big-race successes on the sport’s greatest stages.
They include Silvestre de Sousa, crowned champion jockey in Britain for a third time this year, along with the 2017 champions of Ireland and Japan in Colin Keane and Christophe Lemaire respectively. Lemaire won this year’s JRA World All-Star Jockeys, while compatriot and fellow Group 1 ace Mickael Barzalona brings further Gallic flair to the contest.
Also in the gilded line-up is global big-hitter, Ryan Moore, a three-time champion in Britain, two-time winner of the LONGINES World’s Best Jockey Award (2014 and 2016) and a dual IJC winner.
Legends of the sport in Japan’s Yutaka Take and Javier Castellano, from the United States, will also be making their way to Happy Valley. Take, who has ridden more than 4,000 winners, competes after a 12-year absence while Castellano recently notched his 5,000th win and is fresh from a double at the Breeders’ Cup.
Australia’s Hugh Bowman won the 2016 IJC and the 2017 LONGINES World’s Best Jockey Award. He is known around the racing world for his partnership with champion mare Winx, having guided her to an incredible fourth win in the G1 Cox Plate this year.
Four Hong Kong-based jockeys will also be in the line-up. With Purton guaranteed a spot as reigning domestic champion, two places will go to the next two highest-ranked riders in the Hong Kong championship, as well as the leading homegrown rider (a graduate of the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Apprentice Jockeys’ School) at the cut-off date, which follows the race meeting on Wednesday, 21 November.
Purton leads the Hong Kong Premiership by three wins from Karis Teetan with homegrown riders Matthew Poon and Vincent Ho sitting third and fourth respectively with the former having a one win advantage after the 10 November Panasonic Cup meeting. Three further race meetings will be conducted before the Hong Kong representatives are finalised after the 21 November fixture.
The 2018 LONGINES IJC is a four-race competition in which points will be award as follows in each race: 12 points for 1st, 6 points for 2nd and 4 points for 3rd. The ranking of each jockey will be determined by the total number of points earned over all four races and the IJC champion will be the jockey with the highest accumulated points.
In the case of a dead-heat for any of the first three placings, points will be added and then divided by the number of horses involved. In the LONGINES IJC, substitute jockeys are eligible for points and if a countback is required it will go back to 4th places. Local jockeys with 2lb or 3lb claims are eligible for selection for the LONGINES IJC but there will be no claiming allowance in the four LONGINES IJC races. Apprentice jockeys do not qualify for selection.
List of invited jockeys for 2018 LONGINES IJC
|Jockey
|Remarks
|2017 IFHA LONGINES World’s Best Jockey
|Hugh Bowman
|2016 IJC winner before claiming LONGINES World’s Best Jockey crown last year. Recently combined with champion mare Winx for fourth successive Cox Plate.
|Hong Kong Champion Jockey
|Zac Purton
|Last year’s LONGINES IJC champion and champion jockey in Hong Kong last season. Leads the jockeys’ title again this year.
|Britain
|Ryan Moore
|Two-time winner of both the IJC and LONGINES World’s Best Jockey Award (2014 and 2016). Three-time British champion jockey and has 119 G1 wins to his name (in 11 countries).
|Britain
|Silvestre de Sousa
|Recently crowned Britain’s champion jockey for the third time in four years. Won Dubai World Cup in 2014 and runner-up in IJC last year.
|France
|Mickael Barzalona
|Teenage winner of the G1 Derby at Epsom in 2011 and has since enhanced his reputation as a big-race star, notably for Andre Fabre and Godolphin.
|Ireland
|Colin Keane
|Champion jockey in Ireland in 2017 after being champion apprentice just three years earlier. Young gun competing in first IJC.
|Japan
|Christophe Lemaire
|2009 IJC winner. Champion jockey in Japan in 2017 and leads this year’s championship. Winner of 2018 JRA World All-Star Jockeys.
|Japan
|Yutaka Take
|Japan’s best known jockey with more than 4,000 wins and more than 70 G1 victories including in Hong Kong, England and Dubai.
|USA
|Javier Castellano
|Recently posted his 5,000th winner (108 G1s) and arrives fresh from a double at this year’s Breeders’ Cup.
|Hong Kong
|Highest ranked jockey (1)
|As of 21 November
|Hong Kong
|Highest ranked jockey (2)
|As of 21 November
|Hong Kong
|Leading local jockey
|As of 21 November
Exultant on the road to adulation in Sunday’s Jockey Club Cup
Adulation has not poured down on Exultant – not yet, at least – but trainer Tony Cruz believes the talented stayer is advancing with muted intent towards December’s G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (2400m).
“He’ll almost win it – I really believe that,” the trainer said of next month’s HK$20 million contest.
First, though, Sunday’s (18 November) G2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup will pitch the Teofilo gelding against his lauded stablemate and fellow Vase candidate Pakistan Star. And while the 2000 metres of this weekend’s contest will be a suitable test for both horses, all sense says that the stamina-laden Exultant will relish that and more.
So far this season, the Irish import has stepped out twice, staying on to fifth in the G2 Sha Tin Trophy Handicap at a mile, and, two weekends back, placing fourth in the G3 Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Handicap (1800m).
“All he needs is a distance,” Cruz said. “Sunday’s race will be more suitable for him and then he’ll get the distance he needs in the Vase, so that’s where we’re heading.”
Pakistan Star is unquestionably the Cruz stable’s standout contender for the Hong Kong Vase, a race Hong Kong has captured only twice from 24 editions. Exultant, though, has already shown abundant promise.
The bay ran with merit yet without panache in last season’s Four-Year-Old Series, but advanced to win a pair of late season G3 contests either side of a fine second in the G1 Champions & Chater Cup (2400m), a length and three quarters behind Pakistan Star. The first of those Pattern wins was a six-length demolition of his rivals in the Queen Mother Memorial Cup Handicap (2400m).
“He’s a much stronger horse than last season, he’s getting better,” Cruz said of the 2017 G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas third.
And with a low-key preparation showing a steady upward curve into the weekend, the handler is delighted with where he finds his charge.
“His condition leading into this race is fantastic, I’m very happy with him and if he can run a place on Sunday I’ll be satisfied with that,” he said.
Local rider Vincent Ho, fourth in the premiership with 13 wins and battling for a LONGINES IJC berth, has been in the plate for Exultant’s two runs this term and will keep the ride on Sunday. Cruz sprinkled a shower of praise his way.
“Vincent will ride him, I’m happy to have him – he’s the best local rider now, in my opinion,” he said.
Fownes says Southern Legend ready to step up
Trainer Caspar Fownes is confident his Group 1 miler Southern Legend is ready to turn around an indifferent start to the season in Sunday’s (18 November) G2 BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Mile (1600m) at Sha Tin.
“I’d be disappointed if he didn’t finish in the first three. His coat’s come good, in fact it’s immaculate now after he just wasn’t quite there for his two runs this time around. You’d swear he thinks he’s in Australia and coming into summer because that’s how well he’s done over the past couple of weeks,” Fownes said.
Jockey Douglas Whyte described last season’s Singapore G1 Kranji Mile (1600m) winner as finishing ‘one paced’ at his second run this term when five lengths eighth to Beauty Generation in the G3 Celebration Cup Handicap (1400m) at Sha Tin on 1 October but Fownes insists the horse has trained on and will be better placed at Sunday’s longer trip.
“He’s generally had a good prep and has improved since his last run. He looks a treat now and gets his chance at the mile. We’ll have him there on Sunday in great order with just a hint of improvement left for the big day,” he said in reference to the LONGINES Hong Kong Mile on 9 December.
Southern Legend is not yet an unconditional Group 1 winner – his Singapore success was designated a local G1 – and thus has no 5lb penalty on Sunday but he has established his bona fides at the level via his length and three-quarter third to Beauty Generation in the Champions Mile and a one-length fourth to Season’s Bloom in the Stewards’ Cup earlier this year.
Those performances are two of his only three starts at the course and distance – with the other being a short-head victory over Pingwu Spark in a Class 1 handicap in March. That came two months before his Singapore success, after which the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Mile was immediately declared his target.
Fownes said, at the time: “Now he can go and enjoy his summer break before coming back to mix it with the big boys. Everything will be focused towards December at Sha Tin.”
It was Fownes’ fourth victory in Singapore having won the International Sprint there with Green Birdie in 2010 and Lucky Nine in 2013 and 2014.
Sunday’s fixture has also been kind to Fownes with the Jockey Club Mile success of The Duke in 2004; Jockey Club Cup wins with Thumbs Up (2011) and Military Attack (2015), and the evergreen Lucky Nine winning the Jockey Club Sprint in 2012.