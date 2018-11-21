World class selected runners revealed for LONGINES Hong Kong International Races Posted by racenews on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The HK$93 million LONGINES Hong Kong International Races will bring together international stars for four exciting and elite Group 1 contests at Sha Tin Racecourse on Sunday, 9 December.

Among the 50 selections – featuring 23 G1 winners – is a 25-strong contingent of world class overseas raiders including Japan’s champion sprinter Fine Needle, plus the hugely-talented Sungrazer and five other G1-winning compatriots. The strong Japanese party also includes crack miler Persian Knight who will challenge Hong Kong’s outstanding champion Beauty Generation, the world’s highest-rated specialist turf miler.

The European cohort features French ace Waldgeist and the past two winners of the G1 Irish Derby, Latrobe and Capri, as well as Britain’s new G1 heroine One Master.

The LONGINES HKIR is the sport’s global year-end Group 1 extravaganza. The “Turf World Championships” features the HK$28 million LONGINES Hong Kong Cup (2000m), the HK$25 million LONGINES Hong Kong Mile (1600m), the HK$20 million LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (1200m) and the HK$20 million LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (2400m).

Hong Kong won three of the four features last year and Beauty Generation (Mile), Time Warp (Cup) and Mr Stunning (Sprint) are selected to defend their crowns. The now-retired Irish ace Highland Reel scored in the Vase in 2017.

Japan’s horsemen drew a blank last year but have assembled a nine-strong raiding party in an attempt to add to the recent brilliant wins of Maurice, A Shin Hikari and Satono Crown.

Ireland has four horses engaged, Great Britain eight, France two, and Australia and Singapore one apiece. The overseas challengers are primed to face a 25-strong Hong Kong defence, which includes the circuit’s latest speed sensation Hot King Prawn.

Mr. Andrew Harding, the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Executive Director, Racing, said: “The LONGINES Hong Kong International Races is firmly established among a select handful of the world’s great international racing occasions. It ticks all the boxes with excellent prize money, a fantastic atmosphere, the best horsemen and exciting races, but the world class quality of the competitors is what really elevates the event to its status as the sport’s global year-end showcase.

“Once again, we are delighted that this year’s selected runners are of proven world class ability. We expect to see excellence at this event and with strong contenders like Hong Kong’s own incredible Beauty Generation, Japan’s Fine Needle, and European stars including Waldgeist and Latrobe, we can expect another thrilling afternoon of sport on 9 December.”

LONGINES Hong Kong Cup

Only California Memory (2011 and 2012) has won the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup back-to-back and Time Warp faces a difficult task to emulate the little grey, with strong opposition entered from home and abroad.

Japan has won the race five times, most recently with A Shin Hikari (2015) and Maurice (2016), and that nation’s army of racing fans will be cheering on Sungrazer, Deirdre and Staphanos this time. Sungrazer heads in off a very good second in the G1 Tenno Sho (Autumn), while G1 heroine Deirdre warmed up with a G2 win over Vase contender Lys Gracieux.

Ireland’s one victory in the Cup came in 2004 with Alexander Goldrun and this time the Aga Khan’s Eziyra will fly the Irish tricolour. The four-year-old G2 winner has been placed behind the best fillies in Europe – Enable in last year’s G1 Irish Oaks and Sea Of Class in this year’s G1 Yorkshire Oaks.

The Hong Kong defence will include former Horse of the Year Werther who needs a LONGINES Hong Kong Cup win to complete a full set of Hong Kong majors at 2000m.

2018 LONGINES Hong Kong International Races Selected Runners (as at 21/11/2018) LONGINES Hong Kong Cup (Group 1) - 2000m HK$28 million (US$3.568 million) Country / Region Int’l Rating Selected Horse Age Sex Weight Trainer JPN 120 SUNGRAZER (JPN) 4 c 126 Hidekazu Asami HK 120 * TIME WARP (GB) 5 g 126 Tony Cruz HK 119 * WERTHER (NZ) 7 g 126 John Moore HK 118 * NORTHERN SUPERSTAR (SAF) 5 h 126 Tony Millard HK 118 * SEASONS BLOOM (AUS) 6 g 126 Danny Shum HK 114 GOLD MOUNT (GB) 5 g 126 Richard Gibson GB 114 STORMY ANTARCTIC (GB) 5 g 126 Ed Walker JPN 112 STAPHANOS (JPN) 7 h 126 Hideaki Fujiwara HK 102 GLORIOUS FOREVER (GB) 4 g 126 Frankie Lor JPN 114 * DEIRDRE (JPN) 4 f 122 Mitsuru Hashida IRE 111 EZIYRA (IRE) 4 f 122 Dermot Weld (11) * International Group 1 winner

LONGINES Hong Kong Mile

The incredible Beauty Generation has blown away all-comers at Sha Tin so far this season and took the great Good Ba Ba’s track record when successful in the G2 Jockey Club Mile last start. He is entered for a bid to become the first follow-up winner of the race since Good Ba Ba pulled off three in a row (2007-2009).

Hong Kong’s champion faces a strong overseas challenge. Japan’s Mozu Ascot won the G1 Yasuda Kinen in June and the Frankel colt had no luck in the run when down the field in the G1 Mile Championship last weekend; compatriot Persian Knight, victorious in that latter contest in 2017, finished a head second and aims towards Sha Tin in peak form. Vivlos won the G1 Dubai Turf at Meydan in 2017 and was second in the same race this year.

Britain’s One Master proved herself a top-class filly when delivering a determined deep run to win the G1 Prix de la Foret at Longchamp in October, with the Andre Fabre-trained galloper Inns Of Court a short-head second. The William Haggas-trained One Master was a close fifth in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Mile last time.

Hong Kong will also look to 2016 winner Beauty Only and Kranji Mile hero Southern Legend.

2018 LONGINES Hong Kong International Races Selected Runners (as at 21/11/2018) LONGINES Hong Kong Mile(Group 1) - 1600m HK$25 million (US$3.187 million) Country / Region Int’l Rating Selected Horse Age Sex Weight Trainer HK 126 * BEAUTY GENERATION (NZ) 6 g 126 John Moore JPN 119 * PERSIAN KNIGHT (JPN) 4 c 126 Yasutoshi Ikee AUS 118 * COMIN’ THROUGH (AUS) 5 g 126 Chris Waller JPN 118 * MOZU ASCOT (USA) 4 c 126 Yoshito Yahagi HK 117 * BEAUTY ONLY (IRE) 7 g 126 Tony Cruz GB 116 BEAT THE BANK (GB) 4 g 126 Andrew Balding HK 116 FIFTY FIFTY (NZ) 6 g 126 Peter Ho HK 115 SINGAPORE SLING (SAF) 5 g 126 Tony Millard HK 115 SOUTHERN LEGEND (AUS) 6 g 126 Caspar Fownes FR 114 INNS OF COURT (IRE) 4 c 126 André Fabre HK 112 NOTHINGILIKEMORE (AUS) 5 g 126 John Size GB 113 * ONE MASTER (GB) 4 f 122 William Haggas JPN 113 * VIVLOS (JPN) 5 m 122 Yasuo Tomomichi (13) * International Group 1 winner

LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint

Japan has only two G1 sprints on its calendar and Fine Needle completed the 1200m double in September, adding the Sprinters Stakes to his March victory in the Takamatsunomiya Kinen. The Godolphin galloper has evidently matured since running fourth in the G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize at Sha Tin in April.

There are no easy sprints at Sha Tin though and Japan’s standout will face a strong local contingent in what is expected to be a thrilling contest. Hot King Prawn is the latest local speed star and the grey heads into his first G1 test with nine wins from 10 starts, including an unblemished hat-trick this term against the best in town.

G1 July Cup fourth Sir Dancealot brings top European form to the race, while Lim’s Cruiser is set to be the first Singapore raider in the Sprint since Super Easy finished down the field behind the great Lord Kanaloa in 2012. The six-year-old won the SIN G1 Lion City Cup in May.

Mr Stunning took the prize last year and the consistent galloper was a half-length second to Hot Kong Prawn, under a 5lb penalty, in the G2 Jockey Club Sprint last Sunday. G1-placed Beat The Clock was third in that race, his first since April.

Ivictory won the G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize last term and is also among the selected runners, as is last season’s G1 Centenary Sprint Cup winner D B Pin.

2018 LONGINES Hong Kong International Races Selected Runners (as at 21/11/2018) LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint (Group 1) - 1200m HK$20 million (US$2.549 million) Country / Region Int’l Rating Selected Horse Age Sex Weight Trainer HK 121 * IVICTORY (AUS) 5 g 126 John Size HK 121 * MR STUNNING (AUS) 6 g 126 Frankie Lor HK 119 * D B PIN (NZ) 6 g 126 John Size HK 118 BEAT THE CLOCK (AUS) 5 g 126 John Size HK 118 HOT KING PRAWN (AUS) 4 g 126 John Size JPN 116 * FINE NEEDLE (JPN) 5 h 126 Yoshitada Takahashi GB 116 SIR DANCEALOT (IRE) 4 g 126 David Elsworth HK 115 WINNER’S WAY (AUS) 6 g 126 Tony Cruz HK 113 PINGWU SPARK (NZ) 6 g 126 Benno Yung SIN 112 LIM’S CRUISER (AUS) 6 g 126 Stephen Gray HK 107 BORN IN CHINA (GB) 7 g 126 Francis Lui HK 104 LITTLE GIANT (NZ) 6 g 126 David Hall (12) * International Group 1 winner

LONGINES Hong Kong Vase

Waldgeist earned his stripes as one of the world’s top middle-distance gallopers with four wins this year including the G1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and will attempt to give trainer Fabre a third Vase win. The four-year-old was a running-on fourth to Enable in the G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October.

European-trained runners have won 20 of the 24 editions of the Hong Kong Vase. Ireland is responsible for only two of those, thanks to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Highland Reel (2015 & 2017), but that nation has a strong hand this time.

O’Brien has last year’s G1 Irish Derby and G1 St Leger hero Capri in the field, while his son, Joseph O’Brien, is set to run Latrobe, this year’s Irish Derby victor and a close second in the G1 McKinnon Stakes (2000m) at Flemington earlier this month. O’Brien senior also has G1 Melbourne Cup fifth Rostropovich in the field.

Japan has the talented one-two from this month’s G1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Kyoto, Lys Gracieux and Crocosmia.

Sir Michael Stoute took the Vase in 2000 with Daliapour and has engaged the progressive four-year-old Mirage Dancer. Prince Of Arran was third in the Melbourne Cup, while Salouen almost caused a shock when a head second to Cracksman in the G1 Coronation Cup in June and was an eye-catching sixth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Hong Kong last won the Vase with Dominant in 2013. The local team looks solid this time with recent G2 Jockey Club Cup one-two Eagle Way and Exultant, as well as the mercurial two-time G1 winner Pakistan Star, in the line-up.

2018 LONGINES Hong Kong International Races Selected Runners (as at 21/11/2018) LONGINES Hong Kong Vase (Group 1) - 2400m HK$20 million (US$2.549 million) Country / Region Int’l Rating Selected Horse Age Sex Weight Trainer FR 122 * WALDGEIST (GB) 4 c 126 André Fabre HK 120 * PAKISTAN STAR (GER) 5 g 126 Tony Cruz IRE 118 * CAPRI (IRE) 4 c 126 Aidan O’Brien GB 117 SALOUEN (IRE) 4 c 126 Sylvester Kirk HK 116 EXULTANT (IRE) 4 g 126 Tony Cruz GB 116 MIRAGE DANCER (GB) 4 c 126 Sir Michael Stoute HK 115 * EAGLE WAY (AUS) 6 g 126 John Moore GB 113 RED VERDON (USA) 5 h 126 Edward Dunlop GB 112 PRINCE OF ARRAN (GB) 5 g 126 Charlie Fellowes HK 110 * RUTHVEN (AUS) 5 g 126 Frankie Lor JPN 113 * LYS GRACIEUX (JPN) 4 f 122 Yoshito Yahagi JPN 112 CROCOSMIA (JPN) 5 m 122 Katsuichi Nishiura IRE 114 * LATROBE (IRE) 3 c 121 Joseph O’Brien IRE 113 ROSTROPOVICH (IRE) 3 c 121 Aidan O’Brien (14) * International Group 1 winner Reserve: IRE EZIYRA (IRE)

LONGINES Hong Kong Cup

SUNGRAZER – JPN

Seven-time winner from 16 starts, with three G2 scores; very good second latest behind Rey De Oro in G1 Tenno Sho (Autumn).

TIME WARP – HK

All-the-way winner of this race and the G1 Hong Kong Gold Cup (2000m) last term; out of form afterwards until winning G3 Ladies’ Purse Handicap earlier this month.

WERTHER – HK

2015/16 Hong Kong Horse of the Year and three-time G1 winner; wins at course and distance include Hong Kong Derby, G1 QEII Cup and G1 Hong Kong Gold Cup.

NORTHERN SUPERSTAR – HK

Top-class in South Africa with wins in G1 Cape Derby and G1 Daily News 2000; yet to race in Hong Kong since being imported during the off-season.

SEASONS BLOOM – HK

Breakthrough G1 win in the Stewards’ Cup (1600m) and went close behind Time Warp in G1 Hong Kong Gold Cup at the course and distance thereafter.

GOLD MOUNT – HK

2016 King George V Handicap winner at Royal Ascot; placed in G1 QEII Cup and G1 Champions & Chater Cup last term.

STORMY ANTARCTIC – GB

G1-placed four times and scored G2 win at Baden-Baden this spring; smart fourth to Roaring Lion in G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot latest.

STAPHANOS – JPN

Placed third and fourth in past two editions of this race and heads back to Sha Tin for fifth time; G1-placed five times.

GLORIOUS FOREVER – HK

Developed into a leading middle-distance runner since Hong Kong breakthrough win late last season; held the 2000m Sha Tin track record for a time.

DEIRDRE – JPN

Top-class seven-time winner, landed G1 Shuka Sho in 2017; third in G1 Dubai Turf in March and unbeaten in two races since, latterly a 1800m G2 in October.

EZIYRA – IRE

Third to star fillies Enable and Sea Of Class in the 2017 G1 Irish Oaks (2400m) and 2018 G1 Yorkshire Oaks (2400m) respectively; G2 winner this autumn.

LONGINES Hong Kong Mile

BEAUTY GENERATION – HK

Last year’s winner, a three-time G1 victor and unbeaten in three impressive outings this term; Hong Kong’s Horse of the Year and the world’s highest-rated turf miler.

PERSIAN KNIGHT – JPN

Won G1 Mile Championship at Kyoto in 2017 and beaten a head in the same contest earlier this month.

COMIN’ THROUGH – AUS

Top-class miler earned G1 honours in Doomben Cup to end last term, having placed second in the G1 Doncaster Mile.

MOZU ASCOT – JPN

Progressed into top miler this spring with peak win in G1 Yasuda Kinen at Tokyo in June; no luck latest in G1 Mile Championship.

BEAUTY ONLY – HK

Numbers success in this race in 2016 among seven course and distance victories, including the G2 Jockey Club Mile and the Hong Kong Classic Mile.

BEAT THE BANK – GB

High-class British miler and notched a brace of G2 wins this summer at Ascot and Goodwood.

FIFTY FIFTY – HK

G1-placed in Stewards’ Cup and Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup last term after a rapid advance from Class 3; runner-up in G2 Premier Bowl at 1200m this term.

SINGAPORE SLING – HK

A leading four-year-old last term, winning Hong Kong Classic Cup (1800m) and placing second in Hong Kong Classic Mile and Hong Kong Derby.

SOUTHERN LEGEND – HK

Progressed last term to follow a fine third in the G1 Champions Mile with an easy win in the SIN G1 Kranji Mile last May; smart second in G2 Jockey Club Mile latest.

INNS OF COURT – FR

Has twice got to within a short-head of a G1 score; in the 2017 Prix Jacques le Marois and most recently behind One Master in the G1 Prix de la Foret.

NOTHINGILIKEMORE – HK

Won five from six before landing the Hong Kong Classic Mile in January this year; sixth in G2 Sha Tin Trophy latest.

ONE MASTER – GB

Delivered a determined deep run to nick the G1 Prix de la Foret at Longchamp in October; close fifth in G1 Breeders’ Cup Mile latest.

VIVLOS – JPN

Won the G1 Dubai Turf at Meydan in 2017 and was second in that same race this year.

LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint

IVICTORY – HK

Hong Kong’s Champion Sprinter roared through the grades last season, leaping from a Class 2 score at Happy Valley to a G1 win in the Chairman’s Sprint Prize in April.

MR STUNNING – HK

Last year’s winner and placed all five starts since; new stable this term and runner-up when conceding 5lb to Hot King Prawn in G2 Jockey Club Sprint latest.

D B PIN – HK

Hong Kong’s Most Improved Horse in 2016/17; runner-up in this race last year and successful in January’s G1 Centenary Sprint Cup.

BEAT THE CLOCK – HK

Rising star last term with a G2 win and three placed runs in G1s – beaten by close margins; smart third in G2 Jockey Club Sprint latest after almost seven months off.

HOT KING PRAWN – HK

Exciting new kid on the G1 block; has nine wins from 10 starts and heads in off a hat-trick of wins this term, most recently a make-all score in the G2 Jockey Club Sprint.

FINE NEEDLE – JPN

Japan’s star sprinter; completed G1 double this year of Takamatsunomiya Kinen and Sprinters Stakes; two-time winner of G2 Centaur Stakes.

SIR DANCEALOT – GB

Tough and classy with four wins from 11 starts at 1200m and 1400m this term, including a pair of G2 contests; fine 4th in G1 July Cup.

WINNER’S WAY – HK

Smart G3 winner and won the Class 1 feature at the course and distance on the first day of the season; solid fourth in G2 Jockey Club Sprint latest

PINGWU SPARK – HK

Popular grey galloper with five Hong Kong wins at 1200m-1400m; has posted respectable efforts at a mile in the high grades.

LIM’S CRUISER – SIN

High-class sprinter and successful in SIN G1 Lion City Cup at Kranji in May; returned to action this week with an impressive win on his home track.

BORN IN CHINA – HK

Won the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot in 2014; smart 1200-1400m galloper in Hong Kong; sixth in G2 Jockey Club Sprint latest.

LITTLE GIANT – HK

Lightly-raced six-year-old with a Hong Kong career record of three wins from only five starts; ran on from deep to third in a hot Class 1 handicap last time.

LONGINES Hong Kong Vase

WALDGEIST – FR

Top-class middle-distance runner; won G1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and G2 Prix Foy before running-on fourth in Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.





PAKISTAN STAR – HK

Brilliant but mercurial Hong Kong International Sale graduate; won G1 Champions & Chater Cup and G1 QEII Cup in the spring.

CAPRI – IRE

Won the G1 Irish Derby and G1 St Leger in 2017; G3 win on return in April then off track until the autumn; solid fifth in G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

SALOUEN – GB

Tried to make all and almost caused a shock when a head second to Cracksman in G1 Coronation Cup in June; eye-catching sixth in Prix de l’Arc de Triopmhe latest.

EXULTANT – HK

Third in G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas in 2017; now a classy stayer in Hong Kong – two G3 wins, second in G1 Champions & Chater Cup and in recent G2 Jockey Club Cup.

MIRAGE DANCER – GB

Late-maturing galloper with a G1 pedigree; G2-placed and commanding winner of G3 Glorious Stakes at Goodwood in August.

EAGLE WAY – HK

Won the G1 Queensland Derby (2400m) pre-import; a pair of G3 wins were his best Hong Kong results prior to a return to peak with victory in G2 Jockey Club Cup latest.

RED VERDON – GB

G1-placed galloper; no match for Crystal Ocean when sound second in G2 Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and 11th in G1 Caulfield Cup latest.

PRINCE OF ARRAN – GB

Admirable globetrotter who followed a G3 win at Flemington in early November with a fine third in the G1 Melbourne Cup just three days later.

RUTHVEN – HK

High-class stayer at his best and won the G1 Queensland Derby in 2017; has not matched that level yet in Hong Kong.

LYS GRACIEUX – JPN

Gained a well-deserved first G1 win with a defeat of Crocosmia in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup last time.

CROCOSMIA – JPN

G2 winner and runner-up in the past two editions of the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup, latterly to Lys Gracieux earlier this month.

LATROBE – IRE

One of Europe’s leading three-year-old colts; won the G1 Irish Derby and was narrowly beaten into second in the G1 Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington.

ROSTROPOVICH – IRE

Runner-up to Latrobe in the G1 Irish Derby and ran a fine race to finish fifth in the G1 Melbourne Cup last time.