Without Parole headlines 25 going forward for £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes on August 1
The acceptors for all of the early-closing Pattern races at the Qatar Goodwood Festival are revealed today, following yesterday’s scratchings deadline.
Classic winners, globetrotters, a former winner and continental challengers feature among 25 remaining entries for the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday, August 1.
The Qatar Sussex Stakes, part of the QIPCO British Champions Series, is the highlight of the five-day Qatar Goodwood Festival, which runs from Tuesday, July 31 to Saturday, August 4, and one of the world’s leading mile races, with a tremendous roll of honour.
The John Gosden-trained Without Parole, owned and bred by John & Tanya Gunther, is the market leader for this year’s renewal as he looks to extend his unbeaten record to five. The son of dual Sussex Stakes winner Frankel (2011 & 2012), registered a half-length success on his latest outing in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot on June 19.
Britain and Ireland’s reigning champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Qatar Sussex Stakes five times, most recently with The Gurkha in 2016.
The master of Ballydoyle has seven horses still in contention for the G1 contest over a mile including Gustav Klimt, who was second to Without Parole at Royal Ascot, and G1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes scorer Rhododendron. Dual G1 winners Happily and Hydrangea are also still engaged, along with Deauville, Clemmie and Threeandfourpence.
Godolphin has won the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes on three occasions courtesy of Aljabr (1999), Noverre (2001) and Ramonti (2007), will the trio all trained by Saeed bin Suroor. The Newmarket handler has Benbatl, winner of the G1 Dubai Turf at Meydan in March, going forward.
Godolphin’s famous blue silks could also be carried by Wootton (Henri-Alex Pantall FR), who ran fourth in the G1 Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Longchamp in May, before finishing third to Without Parole in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes.
French interest also comes from the progressive Orbaan, trained by Andre Fabre, successful in the 1987 renewal with Soviet Star. The three-year-old son of Invincible Spirit finished second on his first start at Longchamp over a mile in April, but has scored decisively in two efforts since, at Maisons-Laffitte in May and latterly at Saint-Cloud in a Listed contest on July 1.
Ted Voute, Racing Manager to owner Prince A A Faisal, revealed: “Orbaan is in really good form and he has come out of his run at Saint-Cloud really well.
“He is in the Qatar Sussex Stakes and we will also enter him in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood on August 3. We are currently keeping our options open with him.
“He won nicely the other day and we are yet to make a decision as to whether we continue to make tiny steps with him and go for the G3 contest or big steps and head for the Sussex Stakes.
“Andre came up with the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes plan in the last couple of days, as following his Listed win, the Sussex Stakes had been the main aim and original plan.
“He will be in both races and we will make a decision nearer the time as to where he ends up running. One factor that could be important is whether the field for the Sussex Stakes breaks up.
“If that race does break up, we might go for the Sussex Stakes, but we will wait a while before making a final decision. We are covering all bases with him at the moment.
“Orbaan won nicely at Saint-Cloud last time out. That was the 3rd run of his life, but we were very pleased and he is progressing with each run.
“He is lightly-raced and there is every possibility that he may stay in training as a four-year-old.”
Other eye-catching contenders going forward include 2017 G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes victor Here Comes When (Andrew Balding), who bids to become the second dual winner of the contest along with the mighty Frankel. He is joined by stablemate Beat The Bank, who impressed when capturing the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival.
The G1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes runner-up Lightning Spear, winner of the G2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood in both 2016 and 2017, plus stable companion Teppal, winner of the French 1,000 Guineas, could both represent Newmarket trainer David Simcock, whilst David O’Meara is triple-handed courtesy of Queen Anne Stakes runner-up Lord Glitters, globetrotting seven-year-old Suedois and So Beloved.
The G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes is a rare omission from Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum’s extensive list of big-race successes and he has two remaining entries in an attempt to win the mile contest for the first time. They are Gabr (Sir Michael Stoute), second to Without Parole in the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown in May, and Emaraaty (John Gosden), who disappointed when well-beaten in the G3 Jersey Stakes over seven furlongs at Royal Ascot last time out, having previously finished second to Society Power (William Haggas) in a competitive handicap at Goodwood in May.
Khalid Abdullah is the joint winning-most owner of the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes with seven victories, the latest of which came in 2014 with Kingman. Abdullah’s colours could be carried in this year’s renewal by the unexposed colt Imaging, trained by Dermot Weld in Ireland. The three-year-old son of Oasis Dream finished second to Gustav Klimt over seven furlongs on heavy ground in April, before scoring impressive in Listed company at Naas on May 7.
French 2000 Guineas second Hey Gaman (James Tate), German G2 scorer Stormy Antarctic (Ed Walker) and Threading (Mark Johnston), second to Alpha Centauri in the G1 Coronation Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot, complete the 25 going forward.
The six-day confirmation and £75,000 supplementary entry stage for the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes is on Thursday, July 26.
The Qatar Goodwood Festival gets underway on Tuesday, July 31, when the highlight is the £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup over two miles, which is also part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.
Stradivarius (John Gosden), successful in the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, heads the 17 remaining entries. Owned and bred by Bjorn Nielsen, the four-year-old won the Qatar Goodwood Cup in 2017 and this year is chasing the WH Stayers’ Million, a bonus of £1 million offered by Weatherbys Hamilton which will be awarded to the horse who wins one of four prep races in May followed by the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and the G2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (York, August 24).
Also going forward are the 2016 Gold Cup winner and 2018 Gold Cup fourth Order Of St George (Aidan O’Brien IRE) and Torcedor (Jessica Harrington IRE), who was third to Stradivarius at Royal Ascot last time out.
The Queen has enjoyed two successes in the Qatar Goodwood Cup, courtesy of Apprentice (1965) and Gaulois (1966). This time around the owner/breeder could be represented by Call To Mind (William Haggas), who improved for the step up in trip when taking the G2 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational Stakes over two miles at Belmont Park, USA, on June 8.
Also taking place on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes over seven furlongs. There are 37 entries remaining, including the last two winners of the contest – the 2016 scorer Dutch Connection and last year’s shock victor Breton Rock (David Simcock). Also going forward is the G1 QIPCO 2000 Guineas runner-up Tip Two Win (Roger Teal) and Expert Eye (Sir Michael Stoute), who was the impressive winner of the G3 Jersey Stakes over the same distance at Royal Ascot.
Thursday, August 2 is Ladies’ Day at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and the feature contest is the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes over just short of 10 furlongs for fillies and mares. The 18 remaining entries include the heroines of the two British fillies’ Classics – Billesdon Brook (Richard Hannon, successful in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas) and Forever Together (Aidan O’Brien IRE, winner of the Investec Oaks).
Newmarket handler William Haggas looks to hold a strong hand in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, being responsible for the progressive dual Listed winner Sea Of Class and Urban Fox, who got the better of Forever Together last time out in the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.
Sir Michael Stoute, successful seven times in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, this time goes with the lightly-raced Veracious, third in the G1 Coronation Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot last time out.
John Gosden also boasts a formidable Qatar Nassau Stakes record, saddling the winner four times. He could be represented in 2018 by Coronet, who went down by a nose last time out in the 12-furlong G1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.
Also taking place on Ladies Day is the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes over a mile and six furlongs for fillies and mares. The 23 entries going forward include God Given (Luca Cumani), the short-head runner-up in the G2 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock Park on Saturday, and the progressive Star Rock (Hughie Morrison).
Battaash (Charlie Hills) was the sensational winner of the £300,000 G2 King George Qatar Stakes in 2017, enabling the Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned sprinter to be rated the world’s best five-furlong horse in the LONGINES World’s Best Racehorse Rankings. The four-year-old stars among 25 entries going forward for this renewal of the King George Qatar Stakes, along with Goodwood regular Take Cover (David Griffiths), the winner in 2014 and 2016.
The two big heritage handicaps at the Qatar Goodwood Festival are the £150,000 Golden Mile (Friday, August 3), which has 75 entries still in contention, and the six-furlong £250,000 Stewards’ Cup (Saturday, August 4), which has 120 remaining entries.
There is a maximum field of 20 for the Golden Mile and a maximum field of 28 for the Stewards’ Cup. Horses which miss out on a berth in the Stewards’ Cup are eligible for the £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, the opening contest on Saturday, August 4.
All three G1 contests staged at the Qatar Goodwood Festival are part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.
The Qatar Sussex Stakes
Group 1, £1,000,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. 3.35pm, Wednesday, August 1, 1m. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 12lb; four-year-olds and up colts and geldings 9st 8lb, fillies 9st 5lb. Entries closed May 29, entries revealed May 30 (46 entries). Scratchings deadline July 10 (25 remain), six-day confirmation & £70,000 supplementary stage July 26, final declarations July 30.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|BEAT THE BANK
|4
|King Power Racing Co Ltd
|Andrew Balding
|BENBATL
|4
|Godolphin
|Saeed bin Suroor
|CLEMMIE (IRE)
|3
|Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|DEAUVILLE (IRE)
|5
|Fitri Hay/Michael Tabor/Sue Magnier/Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|EMARAATY
|3
|Hamdan Al Maktoum
|John Gosden
|GABR
|3
|Hamdan Al Maktoum
|Sir Michael Stoute
|GUSTAV KLIMT (IRE)
|3
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|HAPPILY (IRE)
|3
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
|8
|Fitri Hay
|Andrew Balding
|HEY GAMAN
|3
|Sultan Ali
|James Tate
|HYDRANGEA (IRE)
|4
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|IMAGING
|3
|Khalid Abdullah
|Dermot Weld IRE
|LIGHTNING SPEAR
|7
|Qatar Racing Limited
|David Simcock
|LORD GLITTERS (FR)
|5
|Geoff & Sandra Turnbull
|David O’Meara
|ORBAAN
|3
|Prince A A Faisal
|Andre Fabre FR
|RHODODENDRON (IRE)
|4
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|SO BELOVED
|8
|Thoroughbred British Racing
|David O’Meara
|SOCIETY POWER (IRE)
|3
|Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
|William Haggas
|STORMY ANTARCTIC
|5
|P K Siu
|Ed Walker
|SUEDOIS (FR)
|7
|George Turner & Clipper Logistics
|David O’Meara
|TEPPAL (FR)
|3
|HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani
|David Simcock
|THREADING (IRE)
|3
|Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|Mark Johnston
|THREEANDFOURPENCE (USA)
|3
|Evie Stockwell
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|WITHOUT PAROLE
|3
|John Gunther & Tanya Gunther
|John Gosden
|WOOTTON (FR)
|3
|Godolphin SNC
|Henri-Alex Pantall FR
25 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline
8 Irish-trained
2 French-trained
THE FOLLOWING 21 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ADDEYBB (IRE), COULD IT BE LOVE (USA), DUTCH CONNECTION, ELARQAM, FULL MOON (IRE), I CAN FLY, KINGS SHIELD (USA), LANCASTER BOMBER (USA), LIMATO (IRE), MASAR (IRE), MENDELSSOHN (USA), OLMEDO (FR), REDKIRK WARRIOR, ROMANISED (IRE), SAXON WARRIOR (JPN), SUCCESS DAYS (IRE), THUNDER SNOW (IRE), U S NAVY FLAG (USA), YOSHIDA (JPN), ZIHBA (IRE), ZONDERLAND
The Qatar Nassau Stakes
Group 1, £600,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. Thursday, August 2, 1m 2f (1m 1f 197y). For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 13lb, four-year-olds and upwards 9st 7lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 27 (20 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (18 remain), six-day confirmations and £40,000 supplementary entry stage July 27. Final declarations 10am Tuesday, July 31.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ATHENA (IRE)
|3
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|BILLESDON BROOK
|3
|Pall Mall Partners & Jeanette McCreery
|Richard Hannon
|CORONET
|4
|Denford Stud
|John Gosden
|FOREVER TOGETHER (IRE)
|3
|Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|HAPPILY (IRE)
|3
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|HYDRANGEA (IRE)
|4
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|MAGIC WAND (IRE)
|3
|Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Markus Jooste
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|MAGICAL (IRE)
|3
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|MAGNOLIA SPRINGS (IRE)
|3
|Anthony & Sonia Rogers
|Eve Johnson Houghton
|NYALETI (IRE)
|3
|3 Batterhams and a Reay
|Mark Johnston
|PROMISING RUN (USA)
|5
|Godolphin
|Saeed bin Suroor
|RHODODENDRON (IRE)
|4
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|SEA OF CLASS (IRE)
|3
|Sunderland Holding Inc
|William Haggas
|THREADING (IRE)
|3
|Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|Mark Johnston
|URBAN FOX
|4
|Barnane Stud Ltd
|William Haggas
|VERACIOUS
|3
|Cheveley Park Stud
|Sir Michael Stoute
|WILAMINA (IRE)
|5
|The Snailwell Stud
|Martyn Meade
|WILD ILLUSION
|3
|Godolphin
|Charlie Appleby
18 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline
7 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING TWO HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
FLATTERING (IRE), FOUR WHITE SOCKS
The Qatar Goodwood Cup
Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. Tuesday, July 31, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 9lb, fillies 9st 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 27 (26 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (17 remain), six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 25. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 29.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|CALL TO MIND
|4
|The Queen
|William Haggas
|CYPRESS CREEK (IRE)
|3
|Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|DAL HARRAILD
|5
|St Albans Bloodstock Limited
|William Haggas
|DELANO ROOSEVELT (IRE)
|3
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|DESERT SKYLINE (IRE)
|4
|C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn
|David Elsworth
|GIUSEPPE GARIBALDI (IRE)
|3
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|IDAHO (IRE)
|5
|Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|KEW GARDENS (IRE)
|3
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|MILDENBERGER
|3
|Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|Mark Johnston
|ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE)
|6
|Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Lloyd Williams
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|SCOTLAND (GER)
|7
|Fitri Hay
|Andrew Balding
|SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE)
|3
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|ST MICHEL
|5
|John Pearce Racing Ltd
|Sir Mark Prescott Bt
|STRADIVARIUS (IRE)
|4
|Bjorn Nielsen
|John Gosden
|TIME TO STUDY (FR)
|4
|Abdulla Al Mansoori
|Mark Johnston
|TORCEDOR (IRE)
|6
|Te Akau Torcedor (Mngr David Ellis)
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|WITHHOLD
|5
|Anthony Bloom
|Roger Charlton
17 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline
8 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING NINE HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AMAZING RED (IRE), LIGHT PILLAR (IRE), NATURAL SCENERY, PLATITUDE, RED VERDON (USA), RENNETI (FR), VAZIRABAD (FR), WEEKENDER, YABASS (IRE)
The Qatar Lennox Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Tuesday, July 31, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 10lb, fillies 8st 7lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (43 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (37 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 25, final declarations 10am July 29.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ABSOLUTELY SO (IRE)
|8
|The George Smith Family Partnership
|Andrew Balding
|ARABIAN HOPE (USA)
|4
|Godolphin
|Saeed bin Suroor
|BACCHUS
|4
|G P M Morland, D J Erwin, John G S Woodman
|Brian Meehan
|BRETON ROCK (IRE)
|8
|John Cook
|David Simcock
|CARDSHARP
|3
|Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|Mark Johnston
|CLEMMIE (IRE)
|3
|Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|COULD IT BE LOVE (USA)
|3
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|D’BAI (IRE)
|4
|Godolphin
|Charlie Appleby
|DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE)
|5
|King Power Racing Co Ltd
|Andrew Balding
|DUTCH CONNECTION
|6
|Godolphin
|Charles Hills
|EMARAATY
|3
|Hamdan Al Maktoum
|John Gosden
|EMMAUS (IRE)
|4
|China Horse Club International Limited
|Roger Varian
|EXPERT EYE
|3
|Khalid Abdullah
|Sir Michael Stoute
|FIGHTING IRISH (IRE)
|3
|Daniel MacAuliffe & Anoj Don
|Harry Dunlop
|FLEET REVIEW (USA)
|3
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|GUSTAV KLIMT (IRE)
|3
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|HEADWAY
|3
|The Royal Ascot Racing Club
|William Haggas
|HENCE (IRE)
|3
|Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Markus Jooste
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
|8
|Fitri Hay
|Andrew Balding
|INTELLIGENCE CROSS (USA)
|4
|Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE)
|3
|Saeed Manana
|James Tate
|LAKE VOLTA (IRE)
|3
|Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|Mark Johnston
|LARCHMONT LAD (IRE)
|4
|Cheveley Park Stud
|David O’Meara
|LIMATO (IRE)
|6
|Paul Jacobs
|Henry Candy
|OH THIS IS US (IRE)
|5
|Team Wallop
|Richard Hannon
|SIR DANCEALOT (IRE)
|4
|C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn
|David Elsworth
|SO BELOVED
|8
|Thoroughbred British Racing
|David O’Meara
|SOCIETY POWER (IRE)
|3
|Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
|William Haggas
|SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA)
|4
|Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|SUEDOIS (FR)
|7
|George Turner & Clipper Logistics
|David O’Meara
|TABARRAK (IRE)
|5
|Hamdan Al Maktoum
|Richard Hannon
|THREADING (IRE)
|3
|Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|Mark Johnston
|TIP TWO WIN
|3
|Anne Cowley
|Roger Teal
|TOP SCORE
|4
|Godolphin
|Saeed bin Suroor
|UNFORGETABLE FILLY
|4
|Dr Ali Ridha
|Hugo Palmer
|YAFTA
|3
|Hamdan Al Maktoum
|Richard Hannon
|ZHUI FENG (IRE)
|5
|John Connolly & Odile Griffith
|Amanda Perrett
37 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline
7 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING SIX HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
MAKZEEM, PROJECTION, TASLEET, TOSCANINI (IRE), WUSOOL (USA), ZONDERLAND
The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 2.25pm Thursday, August 2, one mile and six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 9lb, four-year-old and upwards 9st 6lb. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (23 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 27, final declarations 10am July 31.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ALWAYSANDFOREVER (IRE)
|4
|Michael Tabor, Sue Magnier, Derrick Smith
|Luca Cumani
|DANCE THE DREAM
|5
|Mrs Hugh Dalgety
|Marcus Tregoning
|FLATTERING (IRE)
|3
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|GOD GIVEN
|4
|St Albans Bloodstock Limited
|Luca Cumani
|HIGHGARDEN
|3
|Mrs C R Philipson & Mrs H Lascelles
|John Gosden
|ISABEL DE URBINA (IRE)
|4
|Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited
|Ralph Beckett
|JET STREAMING (IRE)
|4
|Farranamanagh
|Ian Williams
|LADY BERGAMOT (FR)
|4
|Andrew & Julia Turner
|James Fanshawe
|LADY OF SHALOTT
|3
|Khalifa Dasmal
|David Simcock
|LUBINKA (IRE)
|3
|Qatar Racing & Woodcote Stud Ltd
|Peter Chapple-Hyam
|MAID TO REMEMBER
|4
|Normandie Stud Ltd
|William Haggas
|MAID UP
|3
|Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd
|Andrew Balding
|MELODIC MOTION (IRE)
|4
|Qatar Racing Limited
|Ralph Beckett
|MOUNTAIN BELL
|5
|Qatar Racing Limited
|Ralph Beckett
|NATURAL SCENERY
|5
|Godolphin
|Saeed bin Suroor
|NOTICE (IRE)
|5
|Anthony & Sonia Rogers
|David Simcock
|PILASTER
|3
|Cheveley Park Stud
|Roger Varian
|PRECIOUS RAMOTSWE
|4
|Anthony Oppenheimer
|John Gosden
|QUEEN ISEULT
|3
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|STAR ROCK
|4
|Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib
|Hughie Morrison
|WHAT A HOME (IRE)
|4
|Sunderland Holding Inc
|William Haggas
|WHITE CHOCOLATE (IRE)
|4
|The Rumble Racing Club
|David Simcock
|WORTH WAITING
|3
|Saif Ali
|David Lanigan
23 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline
3 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING SEVEN HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP, CRIBBS CAUSEWAY (IRE), DETAILED (IRE), HEART OF GRACE (JPN), HORSEPLAY, MAM’SELLE (IRE), SACRED PATH
The King George Qatar Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.35pm Friday, August 3, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (27 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (25 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 28, final declarations 10am August 1.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|A MOMENTOFMADNESS
|5
|Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer
|Charles Hills
|ACTRESS (IRE)
|3
|Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|BATTAASH (IRE)
|4
|Hamdan Al Maktoum
|Charles Hills
|BATTLE OF JERICHO (USA)
|3
|Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|DALI (USA)
|3
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|DECLARATIONOFPEACE (USA)
|3
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|DIFFERENT LEAGUE (FR)
|3
|P Brant/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|DREAMFIELD
|4
|Godolphin
|John Gosden
|DUKE OF FIRENZE
|9
|Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths
|David Griffiths
|EQUILATERAL
|3
|Khalid Abdullah
|Charles Hills
|FLEET REVIEW (USA)
|3
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|GORANE (IRE)
|4
|Clipper Logistics Group Ltd
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|HAVANA GREY
|3
|Global Racing Club & Mrs E Burke
|Karl Burke
|HEARTACHE
|3
|Hot To Trot Racing
|Clive Cox
|INTELLIGENCE CROSS (USA)
|4
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|KACHY
|5
|David Lowe
|Tom Dascombe
|KYLLANG ROCK (IRE)
|4
|Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|James Tate
|MAIN DESIRE (IRE)
|3
|Clipper Logistics
|Michael Bell
|MURILLO (USA)
|3
|Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|MUTHMIR (IRE)
|8
|Hamdan Al Maktoum
|William Haggas
|SIOUX NATION (USA)
|3
|Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
|SOLDIER’S MINUTE
|3
|Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|Keith Dalgleish
|STONE OF DESTINY
|3
|King Power Racing Co Ltd
|Andrew Balding
|TAKE COVER
|11
|Norcroft Park Stud
|David Griffiths
|WASHINGTON DC (IRE)
|5
|Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|Aidan O’Brien IRE
25 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline
11 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING TWO HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
HADDAF (IRE), INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE)
The Golden Mile
Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Friday, August 3, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (82 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (75 remain), six-day confirmations July 28, final declarations 10am August 1. Safety limit – 20 runners.
|Horse
|Wgt
|Owner
|Trainer
|HATHAL (USA)
|9-11
|Al Shaqab Racing
|Jamie Osborne
|TABARRAK (IRE)
|9-10
|Hamdan Al Maktoum
|Richard Hannon
|ZHUI FENG (IRE)
|9-08
|John Connolly & Odile Griffith
|Amanda Perrett
|OH THIS IS US (IRE)
|9-08
|Team Wallop
|Richard Hannon
|CIRCUS COUTURE (IRE)
|9-07
|Jane Chapple-Hyam & Bryan Hirst
|Jane Chapple-Hyam
|SHARJA BRIDGE
|9-06
|Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|Roger Varian
|MASTER THE WORLD (IRE)
|9-06
|K Quinn/C Benham
|David Elsworth
|CRAZY HORSE
|9-06
|Bowden and Baker
|George Baker
|LOVE DREAMS (IRE)
|9-05
|Crone Stud Farms Ltd
|Mark Johnston
|SOUTH SEAS (IRE)
|9-05
|Qatar Racing Limited & A M Balding
|Andrew Balding
|MUBTASIM (IRE)
|9-05
|Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
|William Haggas
|BORN TO BE ALIVE (IRE)
|9-03
|Tim Dykes & Mrs E Burke
|Karl Burke
|HORS DE COMBAT
|9-03
|Chris van Hoorn Racing
|Denis Coakley
|MAKZEEM
|9-03
|D J Deer
|Roger Charlton
|DARK RED (IRE)
|9-02
|The Hon R J Arculli
|Ed Dunlop
|REPERCUSSION
|9-02
|Seventh Lap Racing & Partners
|Charlie Fellowes
|ESCOBAR (IRE)
|9-02
|Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited
|David O’Meara
|DOLPHIN VISTA (IRE)
|9-01
|Y Nasib
|Ralph Beckett
|SOCIETY POWER (IRE)
|9-01
|Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
|William Haggas
|HUMBERT (IRE)
|9-00
|Woodhurst Construction Ltd
|Hugo Palmer
|MANKIB
|9-00
|Hamdan Al Maktoum
|William Haggas
|GILGAMESH
|9-00
|Niarchos Family
|George Scott
|FIRMAMENT
|8-13
|Gallop Racing & Partner
|David O’Meara
|GULF OF POETS
|8-13
|J Blackburn A Pollock A Turton
|Michael Easterby
|WHAT’S THE STORY
|8-12
|Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|Keith Dalgleish
|LAKE VOLTA (IRE)
|8-12
|Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|Mark Johnston
|SILVER LINE (IRE)
|8-12
|Godolphin
|Saeed bin Suroor
|CAPE BYRON
|8-12
|Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|Roger Varian
|SENIORITY
|8-12
|The Queen
|William Haggas
|BORDERFORCE (FR)
|8-11
|Colin Bryce
|Karl Burke
|SHADY MCCOY (USA)
|8-11
|Moukey
|Ian Williams
|ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE)
|8-11
|A A Goodman
|William Haggas
|FIRE BRIGADE
|8-11
|The Fitzrovians
|Michael Bell
|PLUTONIAN (IRE)
|8-11
|Mrs Fitri Hay
|Charles Hills
|MEDAHIM (IRE)
|8-10
|Al Shaqab Racing
|Richard Hannon
|ZWAYYAN
|8-09
|King Power Racing Co Ltd
|Andrew Balding
|DAIRA PRINCE (IRE)
|8-09
|Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|Roger Varian
|MORDIN (IRE)
|8-09
|Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
|Simon Crisford
|C NOTE (IRE)
|8-09
|G C Stevens
|Heather Main
|SABADOR (FR)
|8-08
|P K Siu
|Ed Walker
|BOWERMAN
|8-08
|Paul Smith
|Roger Varian
|REACH HIGH
|8-08
|Godolphin
|Saeed bin Suroor
|HAYADH
|8-07
|Miss Rebecca Bastiman
|Rebecca Bastiman
|RUFUS KING
|8-07
|Garrett J Freyne Racing
|Mark Johnston
|ISOMER (USA)
|8-07
|Mrs Fitri Hay
|Andrew Balding
|MASHAM STAR (IRE)
|8-07
|3 Batterhams and a Reay
|Mark Johnston
|FAYEZ (IRE)
|8-06
|Northern Lads & Nawton Racing
|David O’Meara
|MANSON
|8-06
|The Agincourt Partnership
|Dominic Ffrench Davis
|MOUNTAIN ANGEL (IRE)
|8-06
|Ziad A Galadari
|Roger Varian
|MYTHICAL MADNESS
|8-06
|J C G Chua
|David O’Meara
|TITUS
|8-06
|Steve Ryan & The Bramblers
|Declan Carroll
|THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE)
|8-06
|The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner
|Richard Fahey
|TIGRE DU TERRE (FR)
|8-05
|Middleham Park Racing CI
|Richard Hannon
|DREAM TODAY (IRE)
|8-05
|Barbara & Alick Richmond
|Mark Johnston
|HAJJAM
|8-04
|Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah
|David O’Meara
|POET’S SOCIETY
|8-04
|Kingsley Park 9
|Mark Johnston
|RIGHT ACTION
|8-04
|Middleham Park Racing LVII & Partner
|Richard Fahey
|QAYSAR (FR)
|8-04
|Al Shaqab Racing
|Richard Hannon
|FASTAR (IRE)
|8-04
|Biddestone Racing XVIII
|Brian Meehan
|CHIEFOFCHIEFS
|8-04
|Mervyn Ayers
|Charlie Fellowes
|MISTER MUSIC
|8-03
|A Sergent & Partner
|Tony Carroll
|CURIOSITY (IRE)
|8-03
|H Moorhead, C Fahy & J Collins
|Hugo Palmer
|MANTON GRANGE
|8-02
|Goltz, Finegold & McGeever
|George Baker
|WITHERNSEA (IRE)
|8-02
|Withernsea Thoroughbred Ltd & Partner
|Richard Fahey
|VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE)
|8-01
|Middleham Park Racing XXXVII
|Mark Johnston
|POETS DREAM (IRE)
|8-01
|Al Thumama Racing
|Mohamed Moubarak
|SALUTI (IRE)
|8-00
|J E Bodie & Partners
|Amanda Perrett
|VALE OF KENT (IRE)
|7-13
|Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|Mark Johnston
|AREEN HEART (FR)
|7-12
|Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah
|David O’Meara
|THE WARRIOR (IRE)
|7-12
|The Warrior Partnership
|Amanda Perrett
|POWER OF DARKNESS
|7-10
|R C C Villers
|Marcus Tregoning
|CROWNTHORPE
|7-09
|Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd
|Richard Fahey
|HISTORY WRITER (IRE)
|7-06
|Clive Washbourn & Partner
|David Menuisier
|TEAM DECISION (IRE)
|7-05
|Godolphin
|Saeed bin Suroor
|DAZZLE GOLD (USA)
|7-02
|Sutong Pan
|Robert Cowell
75 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline
THE FOLLOWING SEVEN HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AFAAK, ACLIMATISE, SIR TITAN, ROLLER, THRAVE, DEYAARNA (USA), AL JELLABY
The Stewards’ Cup
Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 4, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (130 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (120 remain), five-day confirmations July 30, final declarations 10am August 2. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards’ Cup.
|Horse
|Wgt
|Owner
|Trainer
|GIFTED MASTER (IRE)
|9-11
|Dr Ali Ridha
|Hugo Palmer
|BACCHUS
|9-10
|G P M Morland, D J Erwin, John Woodman
|Brian Meehan
|PERFECT PASTURE
|9-08
|S Hull & S Hollings
|Michael Easterby
|TOP SCORE
|9-08
|Godolphin
|Saeed bin Suroor
|DREAMFIELD
|9-07
|Godolphin
|John Gosden
|EMBLAZONED (IRE)
|9-06
|H R H Princess Haya of Jordan
|John Gosden
|LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
|9-05
|Michael & Heather Yarrow
|Dean Ivory
|FLAMING SPEAR (IRE)
|9-05
|Anthony Bloom
|Dean Ivory
|STONE OF DESTINY
|9-05
|King Power Racing Co Ltd
|Andrew Balding
|MR LUPTON (IRE)
|9-05
|N D Kershaw & Partner
|Richard Fahey
|CARDSHARP
|9-03
|Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|Mark Johnston
|AEOLUS
|9-03
|Andrew Buxton
|Ed Walker
|ICE AGE (IRE)
|9-03
|Eden Racing III
|Eve Johnson Houghton
|JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE)
|9-01
|Steve Ryan & M J Tedham
|Declan Carroll
|EQUILATERAL
|9-01
|K Abdullah
|Charles Hills
|TIS MARVELLOUS
|9-01
|Miss J Deadman & S Barrow
|Clive Cox
|SPRING LOADED (IRE)
|9-00
|Rowley Racing
|Paul D’Arcy
|CULTURATI
|9-00
|Godolphin
|Charlie Appleby
|GEORGE BOWEN (IRE)
|9-00
|M A Scaife
|Richard Fahey
|DANZENO
|9-00
|A M Wragg
|Michael Appleby
|EKHTIYAAR
|9-00
|Hamdan Al Maktoum
|Roger Varian
|RAUCOUS
|8-13
|T W Morley
|Robert Cowell
|TERUNTUM STAR (FR)
|8-13
|T A Rahman
|Kevin Ryan
|BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE)
|8-13
|Godolphin
|Richard Fahey
|SAVALAS (IRE)
|8-13
|Mrs Angie Bailey
|Kevin Ryan
|GROWL
|8-13
|Dr Marwan Koukash
|Richard Fahey
|SILENT ECHO
|8-13
|P C F Racing Ltd
|Peter Hedger
|RECKLESS ENDEAVOUR (IRE)
|8-12
|Melbourne 10 Racing
|Jamie Osborne
|GUNMETAL (IRE)
|8-12
|Ne-Chance & L O’ Kane
|David Barron
|ACES (IRE)
|8-11
|The Tuesday Syndicate and Michael Watt
|Ian Williams
|TUPI (IRE)
|8-11
|Michael Kerr-Dineen & Martin Hughes
|Richard Hannon
|POLYBIUS
|8-11
|Amo Racing Ltd & Partners
|David Simcock
|SANDRA’S SECRET (IRE)
|8-11
|Sunpak Racing
|Les Eyre
|EIRENE
|8-11
|M J Yarrow
|Dean Ivory
|HADDAF (IRE)
|8-11
|Saif Ali
|James Tate
|VICTORY ANGEL (IRE)
|8-11
|Ziad A Galadari
|Roger Varian
|LAUGH A MINUTE
|8-10
|Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|Roger Varian
|FLYING PURSUIT
|8-10
|Ontoawinner, M Hulin & Partner
|Tim Easterby
|VISIONARY (IRE)
|8-10
|Khalifa Dasmal
|Robert Cowell
|EASTERN IMPACT (IRE)
|8-10
|Exors of the late D W Barker
|Richard Fahey
|SNAZZY JAZZY (IRE)
|8-10
|Mrs Olive Shaw
|Clive Cox
|AL QAHWA (IRE)
|8-10
|Gallop Racing & Partner
|David O’Meara
|VIBRANT CHORDS
|8-10
|Paul G Jacobs
|Henry Candy
|BLUE DE VEGA (GER)
|8-10
|Blue De Vega Partnership
|Robert Cowell
|DANCING STAR
|8-09
|J C Smith
|Andrew Balding
|SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE)
|8-09
|Mrs Fitri Hay
|Charles Hills
|MARIE OF LYON
|8-09
|Clipper Logistics
|Richard Fahey
|GLENAMOY LAD
|8-09
|V Healy
|Michael Wigham
|PETTOCHSIDE
|8-09
|P Cook
|John Bridger
|SUMMERGHAND (IRE)
|8-08
|Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer
|David O’Meara
|NAGGERS (IRE)
|8-06
|Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|Paul Midgley
|ATLETICO (IRE)
|8-06
|A D Spence
|Roger Varian
|SOLAR FLAIR
|8-06
|Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family
|William Knight
|LOUIE DE PALMA
|8-06
|Peter Ridgers
|Clive Cox
|WATCHABLE
|8-06
|Hambleton Racing Ltd XXXIX & P Bamford
|David O’Meara
|MUSCIKA
|8-06
|Gallop Racing & Dynast Racing
|David O’Meara
|OPEN WIDE (USA)
|8-06
|George Materna & John McInerney
|Amanda Perrett
|PIPERS NOTE
|8-06
|Cragg Wood Racing
|Ruth Carr
|BARRINGTON (IRE)
|8-05
|Frank McAleavy
|Michael Appleby
|FOXTROT LADY
|8-04
|J C Smith
|Andrew Balding
|REPUTATION (IRE)
|8-04
|Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd
|John Quinn
|POYLE VINNIE
|8-04
|Formulated Polymer Products Ltd
|Ruth Carr
|SCORCHING HEAT
|8-04
|Qatar Racing Limited
|Andrew Balding
|MERHOOB (IRE)
|8-04
|Gerry McGladery
|John Ryan
|SON OF AFRICA
|8-04
|One Too Many Partners
|Henry Candy
|VOLATILE
|8-04
|Melbourne 10 Racing
|Jamie Osborne
|ENCRYPTED
|8-04
|K Abdullah
|Hugo Palmer
|SWIFT APPROVAL (IRE)
|8-03
|JLM Racing
|Stuart Williams
|PRIVATE MATTER
|8-02
|Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd
|Richard Fahey
|GIN IN THE INN (IRE)
|8-02
|Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman
|Richard Fahey
|FENDALE
|8-02
|S Chappell
|Bryan Smart
|GRAND KOONTA (IRE)
|8-02
|China Horse Club International Limited
|Clive Cox
|DARK POWER (IRE)
|8-02
|Alan G Craddock
|Clive Cox
|DARK SHOT
|8-02
|Chappell Rose & Radford
|Scott Dixon
|QUENCH DOLLY
|8-02
|Quench Racing Partnership
|John Gallagher
|HANDSOME DUDE
|8-01
|W D & Mrs D A Glover
|David Barron
|CLASSIC SENIORITY
|8-01
|HuggyMac Racing
|Marjorie Fife
|CAPTAIN COLBY (USA)
|8-01
|Robert and Sheila Bradley
|Paul Midgley
|ORION’S BOW
|8-01
|T J Swiers
|Tim Easterby
|MAAKAASIB
|8-00
|Abdulla Al Mansoori
|Simon Crisford
|CHAGATAI (IRE)
|7-13
|AlMohamediya Racing
|Clive Cox
|GEORGE DRYDEN (IRE)
|7-13
|Dab Hand Racing
|Charlie Wallis
|GORGEOUS NOORA (IRE)
|7-13
|Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar
|Luca Cumani
|ALFREDO ARCANO (IRE)
|7-13
|Martin McHale
|David Marnane
|PADDY POWER (IRE)
|7-13
|M Scaife & R A Fahey
|Richard Fahey
|OEIL DE TIGRE (FR)
|7-13
|A W Carroll
|Tony Carroll
|OUTRAGE
|7-13
|D Blunt & G Middlebrook
|Daniel Kubler
|ROYAL BRAVE (IRE)
|7-12
|James Edgar & William Donaldson
|Rebecca Bastiman
|SHEPHERD’S PURSE
|7-12
|Christopher Greenall
|David Loughnane
|RELATED
|7-12
|Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|Paul Midgley
|SCOFFLAW
|7-12
|P Timmins & A Rhodes Haulage
|Richard Fahey
|BOY IN THE BAR
|7-12
|Sovereign Racing
|Ian Williams
|SOLDIER’S MINUTE
|7-12
|Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|Keith Dalgleish
|STANHOPE
|7-11
|Abdullah Menahi
|Simon Crisford
|HART STOPPER
|7-11
|T W Morley
|Stuart Williams
|COUNT OTTO (IRE)
|7-10
|Count Otto Partnership
|Amanda Perrett
|GOLDEN STEPS (FR)
|7-10
|Mrs M Craig & G Adams
|Jim Goldie
|LIGHTNING CHARLIE
|7-09
|Lightning Charlie Partnership
|Amanda Perrett
|MY AMIGO
|7-08
|R W Fife
|Marjorie Fife
|ALEEF (IRE)
|7-08
|JCG Chua & CK Ong
|David O’Meara
|ZAC BROWN (IRE)
|7-07
|Porterhouse Ltd J Goddard
|Charlie Wallis
|PARNASSIAN (IRE)
|7-07
|Parnassian Partnership
|Amanda Perrett
|HUNTSMANS CLOSE
|7-07
|Jason Adlam & Eros Bloodstock
|David C. Griffiths
|HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE)
|7-07
|A Saha
|Michael Easterby
|LOGI (IRE)
|7-05
|Let’s Be Lucky Racing 12
|Rebecca Bastiman
|SIGNORE PICCOLO
|7-05
|Mike and Eileen Newbould
|David Loughnane
|BARRACUDA BOY (IRE)
|7-05
|Laurence Bellman
|Marjorie Fife
|DASCHAS
|7-05
|T W Morley
|Stuart Williams
|LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE)
|7-05
|Eros Bloodstock
|David C. Griffiths
|MANSHOOD (IRE)
|7-05
|Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|Paul Midgley
|FEEBS
|7-04
|J Blackburn, S Winter & D Fielding
|Michael Easterby
|TAVENER
|7-03
|Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker
|David C. Griffiths
|TOMMY G
|7-03
|Johnnie Delta Racing
|Jim Goldie
|HEE HAW (IRE)
|7-02
|Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|Paul Midgley
|NINJAGO
|7-02
|Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd & P T Midgley
|Paul Midgley
|MILITIA
|7-01
|Middleham Park Racing CXVI & Partner
|Richard Fahey
|MAGIC PULSE (IRE)
|6-12
|Craig Buckingham
|David C. Griffiths
|DAHIK (IRE)
|6-12
|A Saha
|Michael Easterby
|B FIFTY TWO (IRE)
|6-12
|Fat Badger Racing
|Marjorie Fife
|WARRIOR’S VALLEY
|6-00
|N Davies, D Clarke & EROS
|David C. Griffiths
120 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline
THE FOLLOWING 10 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
PROJECTION, MYTHMAKER, LAHORE (USA), ORNATE, LANSKY (IRE), DUBAI ONE (IRE), HOOF IT, RAPID APPLAUSE, ROMAN RIVER, KASBAH (IRE)