Without Parole headlines 25 going forward for £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes on August 1

The acceptors for all of the early-closing Pattern races at the Qatar Goodwood Festival are revealed today, following yesterday’s scratchings deadline.

Classic winners, globetrotters, a former winner and continental challengers feature among 25 remaining entries for the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday, August 1.

The Qatar Sussex Stakes, part of the QIPCO British Champions Series, is the highlight of the five-day Qatar Goodwood Festival, which runs from Tuesday, July 31 to Saturday, August 4, and one of the world’s leading mile races, with a tremendous roll of honour.

The John Gosden-trained Without Parole, owned and bred by John & Tanya Gunther, is the market leader for this year’s renewal as he looks to extend his unbeaten record to five. The son of dual Sussex Stakes winner Frankel (2011 & 2012), registered a half-length success on his latest outing in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot on June 19.

Britain and Ireland’s reigning champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien has won the Qatar Sussex Stakes five times, most recently with The Gurkha in 2016.

The master of Ballydoyle has seven horses still in contention for the G1 contest over a mile including Gustav Klimt, who was second to Without Parole at Royal Ascot, and G1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes scorer Rhododendron. Dual G1 winners Happily and Hydrangea are also still engaged, along with Deauville, Clemmie and Threeandfourpence.

Godolphin has won the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes on three occasions courtesy of Aljabr (1999), Noverre (2001) and Ramonti (2007), will the trio all trained by Saeed bin Suroor. The Newmarket handler has Benbatl, winner of the G1 Dubai Turf at Meydan in March, going forward.

Godolphin’s famous blue silks could also be carried by Wootton (Henri-Alex Pantall FR), who ran fourth in the G1 Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Longchamp in May, before finishing third to Without Parole in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes.

French interest also comes from the progressive Orbaan, trained by Andre Fabre, successful in the 1987 renewal with Soviet Star. The three-year-old son of Invincible Spirit finished second on his first start at Longchamp over a mile in April, but has scored decisively in two efforts since, at Maisons-Laffitte in May and latterly at Saint-Cloud in a Listed contest on July 1.

Ted Voute, Racing Manager to owner Prince A A Faisal, revealed: “Orbaan is in really good form and he has come out of his run at Saint-Cloud really well.

“He is in the Qatar Sussex Stakes and we will also enter him in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood on August 3. We are currently keeping our options open with him.

“He won nicely the other day and we are yet to make a decision as to whether we continue to make tiny steps with him and go for the G3 contest or big steps and head for the Sussex Stakes.

“Andre came up with the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes plan in the last couple of days, as following his Listed win, the Sussex Stakes had been the main aim and original plan.

“He will be in both races and we will make a decision nearer the time as to where he ends up running. One factor that could be important is whether the field for the Sussex Stakes breaks up.

“If that race does break up, we might go for the Sussex Stakes, but we will wait a while before making a final decision. We are covering all bases with him at the moment.

“Orbaan won nicely at Saint-Cloud last time out. That was the 3rd run of his life, but we were very pleased and he is progressing with each run.

“He is lightly-raced and there is every possibility that he may stay in training as a four-year-old.”

Other eye-catching contenders going forward include 2017 G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes victor Here Comes When (Andrew Balding), who bids to become the second dual winner of the contest along with the mighty Frankel. He is joined by stablemate Beat The Bank, who impressed when capturing the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The G1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes runner-up Lightning Spear, winner of the G2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood in both 2016 and 2017, plus stable companion Teppal, winner of the French 1,000 Guineas, could both represent Newmarket trainer David Simcock, whilst David O’Meara is triple-handed courtesy of Queen Anne Stakes runner-up Lord Glitters, globetrotting seven-year-old Suedois and So Beloved.

The G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes is a rare omission from Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum’s extensive list of big-race successes and he has two remaining entries in an attempt to win the mile contest for the first time. They are Gabr (Sir Michael Stoute), second to Without Parole in the Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown in May, and Emaraaty (John Gosden), who disappointed when well-beaten in the G3 Jersey Stakes over seven furlongs at Royal Ascot last time out, having previously finished second to Society Power (William Haggas) in a competitive handicap at Goodwood in May.

Khalid Abdullah is the joint winning-most owner of the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes with seven victories, the latest of which came in 2014 with Kingman. Abdullah’s colours could be carried in this year’s renewal by the unexposed colt Imaging, trained by Dermot Weld in Ireland. The three-year-old son of Oasis Dream finished second to Gustav Klimt over seven furlongs on heavy ground in April, before scoring impressive in Listed company at Naas on May 7.

French 2000 Guineas second Hey Gaman (James Tate), German G2 scorer Stormy Antarctic (Ed Walker) and Threading (Mark Johnston), second to Alpha Centauri in the G1 Coronation Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot, complete the 25 going forward.

The six-day confirmation and £75,000 supplementary entry stage for the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes is on Thursday, July 26.

The Qatar Goodwood Festival gets underway on Tuesday, July 31, when the highlight is the £500,000 G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup over two miles, which is also part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Stradivarius (John Gosden), successful in the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, heads the 17 remaining entries. Owned and bred by Bjorn Nielsen, the four-year-old won the Qatar Goodwood Cup in 2017 and this year is chasing the WH Stayers’ Million, a bonus of £1 million offered by Weatherbys Hamilton which will be awarded to the horse who wins one of four prep races in May followed by the G1 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup and the G2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (York, August 24).

Also going forward are the 2016 Gold Cup winner and 2018 Gold Cup fourth Order Of St George (Aidan O’Brien IRE) and Torcedor (Jessica Harrington IRE), who was third to Stradivarius at Royal Ascot last time out.

The Queen has enjoyed two successes in the Qatar Goodwood Cup, courtesy of Apprentice (1965) and Gaulois (1966). This time around the owner/breeder could be represented by Call To Mind (William Haggas), who improved for the step up in trip when taking the G2 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational Stakes over two miles at Belmont Park, USA, on June 8.

Also taking place on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes over seven furlongs. There are 37 entries remaining, including the last two winners of the contest – the 2016 scorer Dutch Connection and last year’s shock victor Breton Rock (David Simcock). Also going forward is the G1 QIPCO 2000 Guineas runner-up Tip Two Win (Roger Teal) and Expert Eye (Sir Michael Stoute), who was the impressive winner of the G3 Jersey Stakes over the same distance at Royal Ascot.

Thursday, August 2 is Ladies’ Day at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and the feature contest is the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes over just short of 10 furlongs for fillies and mares. The 18 remaining entries include the heroines of the two British fillies’ Classics – Billesdon Brook (Richard Hannon, successful in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas) and Forever Together (Aidan O’Brien IRE, winner of the Investec Oaks).

Newmarket handler William Haggas looks to hold a strong hand in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, being responsible for the progressive dual Listed winner Sea Of Class and Urban Fox, who got the better of Forever Together last time out in the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

Sir Michael Stoute, successful seven times in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, this time goes with the lightly-raced Veracious, third in the G1 Coronation Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot last time out.

John Gosden also boasts a formidable Qatar Nassau Stakes record, saddling the winner four times. He could be represented in 2018 by Coronet, who went down by a nose last time out in the 12-furlong G1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Also taking place on Ladies Day is the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes over a mile and six furlongs for fillies and mares. The 23 entries going forward include God Given (Luca Cumani), the short-head runner-up in the G2 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock Park on Saturday, and the progressive Star Rock (Hughie Morrison).

Battaash (Charlie Hills) was the sensational winner of the £300,000 G2 King George Qatar Stakes in 2017, enabling the Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned sprinter to be rated the world’s best five-furlong horse in the LONGINES World’s Best Racehorse Rankings. The four-year-old stars among 25 entries going forward for this renewal of the King George Qatar Stakes, along with Goodwood regular Take Cover (David Griffiths), the winner in 2014 and 2016.

The two big heritage handicaps at the Qatar Goodwood Festival are the £150,000 Golden Mile (Friday, August 3), which has 75 entries still in contention, and the six-furlong £250,000 Stewards’ Cup (Saturday, August 4), which has 120 remaining entries.

There is a maximum field of 20 for the Golden Mile and a maximum field of 28 for the Stewards’ Cup. Horses which miss out on a berth in the Stewards’ Cup are eligible for the £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, the opening contest on Saturday, August 4.

All three G1 contests staged at the Qatar Goodwood Festival are part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

The Qatar Sussex Stakes

Group 1, £1,000,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. 3.35pm, Wednesday, August 1, 1m. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 12lb; four-year-olds and up colts and geldings 9st 8lb, fillies 9st 5lb. Entries closed May 29, entries revealed May 30 (46 entries). Scratchings deadline July 10 (25 remain), six-day confirmation & £70,000 supplementary stage July 26, final declarations July 30.

Horse Age Owner Trainer BEAT THE BANK 4 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding BENBATL 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor CLEMMIE (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE DEAUVILLE (IRE) 5 Fitri Hay/Michael Tabor/Sue Magnier/Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE EMARAATY 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden GABR 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Sir Michael Stoute GUSTAV KLIMT (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE HAPPILY (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 8 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding HEY GAMAN 3 Sultan Ali James Tate HYDRANGEA (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE IMAGING 3 Khalid Abdullah Dermot Weld IRE LIGHTNING SPEAR 7 Qatar Racing Limited David Simcock LORD GLITTERS (FR) 5 Geoff & Sandra Turnbull David O’Meara ORBAAN 3 Prince A A Faisal Andre Fabre FR RHODODENDRON (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE SO BELOVED 8 Thoroughbred British Racing David O’Meara SOCIETY POWER (IRE) 3 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas STORMY ANTARCTIC 5 P K Siu Ed Walker SUEDOIS (FR) 7 George Turner & Clipper Logistics David O’Meara TEPPAL (FR) 3 HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani David Simcock THREADING (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston THREEANDFOURPENCE (USA) 3 Evie Stockwell Aidan O’Brien IRE WITHOUT PAROLE 3 John Gunther & Tanya Gunther John Gosden WOOTTON (FR) 3 Godolphin SNC Henri-Alex Pantall FR

25 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline

8 Irish-trained

2 French-trained

THE FOLLOWING 21 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

ADDEYBB (IRE), COULD IT BE LOVE (USA), DUTCH CONNECTION, ELARQAM, FULL MOON (IRE), I CAN FLY, KINGS SHIELD (USA), LANCASTER BOMBER (USA), LIMATO (IRE), MASAR (IRE), MENDELSSOHN (USA), OLMEDO (FR), REDKIRK WARRIOR, ROMANISED (IRE), SAXON WARRIOR (JPN), SUCCESS DAYS (IRE), THUNDER SNOW (IRE), U S NAVY FLAG (USA), YOSHIDA (JPN), ZIHBA (IRE), ZONDERLAND

The Qatar Nassau Stakes

Group 1, £600,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. Thursday, August 2, 1m 2f (1m 1f 197y). For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 13lb, four-year-olds and upwards 9st 7lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 27 (20 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (18 remain), six-day confirmations and £40,000 supplementary entry stage July 27. Final declarations 10am Tuesday, July 31.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ATHENA (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE BILLESDON BROOK 3 Pall Mall Partners & Jeanette McCreery Richard Hannon CORONET 4 Denford Stud John Gosden FOREVER TOGETHER (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE HAPPILY (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE HYDRANGEA (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MAGIC WAND (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Markus Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE MAGICAL (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MAGNOLIA SPRINGS (IRE) 3 Anthony & Sonia Rogers Eve Johnson Houghton NYALETI (IRE) 3 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston PROMISING RUN (USA) 5 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor RHODODENDRON (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE SEA OF CLASS (IRE) 3 Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas THREADING (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston URBAN FOX 4 Barnane Stud Ltd William Haggas VERACIOUS 3 Cheveley Park Stud Sir Michael Stoute WILAMINA (IRE) 5 The Snailwell Stud Martyn Meade WILD ILLUSION 3 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

18 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline

7 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING TWO HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

FLATTERING (IRE), FOUR WHITE SOCKS

The Qatar Goodwood Cup

Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. Tuesday, July 31, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 9lb, fillies 9st 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 27 (26 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (17 remain), six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 25. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 29.

Horse Age Owner Trainer CALL TO MIND 4 The Queen William Haggas CYPRESS CREEK (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE DAL HARRAILD 5 St Albans Bloodstock Limited William Haggas DELANO ROOSEVELT (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE DESERT SKYLINE (IRE) 4 C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn David Elsworth GIUSEPPE GARIBALDI (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE IDAHO (IRE) 5 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE KEW GARDENS (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MILDENBERGER 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE) 6 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Lloyd Williams Aidan O’Brien IRE SCOTLAND (GER) 7 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding SOUTHERN FRANCE (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE ST MICHEL 5 John Pearce Racing Ltd Sir Mark Prescott Bt STRADIVARIUS (IRE) 4 Bjorn Nielsen John Gosden TIME TO STUDY (FR) 4 Abdulla Al Mansoori Mark Johnston TORCEDOR (IRE) 6 Te Akau Torcedor (Mngr David Ellis) Jessica Harrington IRE WITHHOLD 5 Anthony Bloom Roger Charlton

17 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline

8 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING NINE HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

AMAZING RED (IRE), LIGHT PILLAR (IRE), NATURAL SCENERY, PLATITUDE, RED VERDON (USA), RENNETI (FR), VAZIRABAD (FR), WEEKENDER, YABASS (IRE)

The Qatar Lennox Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Tuesday, July 31, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 10lb, fillies 8st 7lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (43 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (37 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 25, final declarations 10am July 29.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ABSOLUTELY SO (IRE) 8 The George Smith Family Partnership Andrew Balding ARABIAN HOPE (USA) 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor BACCHUS 4 G P M Morland, D J Erwin, John G S Woodman Brian Meehan BRETON ROCK (IRE) 8 John Cook David Simcock CARDSHARP 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston CLEMMIE (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE COULD IT BE LOVE (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE D’BAI (IRE) 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 5 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding DUTCH CONNECTION 6 Godolphin Charles Hills EMARAATY 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden EMMAUS (IRE) 4 China Horse Club International Limited Roger Varian EXPERT EYE 3 Khalid Abdullah Sir Michael Stoute FIGHTING IRISH (IRE) 3 Daniel MacAuliffe & Anoj Don Harry Dunlop FLEET REVIEW (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE GUSTAV KLIMT (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE HEADWAY 3 The Royal Ascot Racing Club William Haggas HENCE (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Markus Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 8 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding INTELLIGENCE CROSS (USA) 4 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) 3 Saeed Manana James Tate LAKE VOLTA (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston LARCHMONT LAD (IRE) 4 Cheveley Park Stud David O’Meara LIMATO (IRE) 6 Paul Jacobs Henry Candy OH THIS IS US (IRE) 5 Team Wallop Richard Hannon SIR DANCEALOT (IRE) 4 C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn David Elsworth SO BELOVED 8 Thoroughbred British Racing David O’Meara SOCIETY POWER (IRE) 3 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA) 4 Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables Aidan O’Brien IRE SUEDOIS (FR) 7 George Turner & Clipper Logistics David O’Meara TABARRAK (IRE) 5 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon THREADING (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TIP TWO WIN 3 Anne Cowley Roger Teal TOP SCORE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor UNFORGETABLE FILLY 4 Dr Ali Ridha Hugo Palmer YAFTA 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon ZHUI FENG (IRE) 5 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett

37 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline

7 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING SIX HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

MAKZEEM, PROJECTION, TASLEET, TOSCANINI (IRE), WUSOOL (USA), ZONDERLAND

The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 2.25pm Thursday, August 2, one mile and six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 9lb, four-year-old and upwards 9st 6lb. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (23 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 27, final declarations 10am July 31.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ALWAYSANDFOREVER (IRE) 4 Michael Tabor, Sue Magnier, Derrick Smith Luca Cumani DANCE THE DREAM 5 Mrs Hugh Dalgety Marcus Tregoning FLATTERING (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE GOD GIVEN 4 St Albans Bloodstock Limited Luca Cumani HIGHGARDEN 3 Mrs C R Philipson & Mrs H Lascelles John Gosden ISABEL DE URBINA (IRE) 4 Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited Ralph Beckett JET STREAMING (IRE) 4 Farranamanagh Ian Williams LADY BERGAMOT (FR) 4 Andrew & Julia Turner James Fanshawe LADY OF SHALOTT 3 Khalifa Dasmal David Simcock LUBINKA (IRE) 3 Qatar Racing & Woodcote Stud Ltd Peter Chapple-Hyam MAID TO REMEMBER 4 Normandie Stud Ltd William Haggas MAID UP 3 Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd Andrew Balding MELODIC MOTION (IRE) 4 Qatar Racing Limited Ralph Beckett MOUNTAIN BELL 5 Qatar Racing Limited Ralph Beckett NATURAL SCENERY 5 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor NOTICE (IRE) 5 Anthony & Sonia Rogers David Simcock PILASTER 3 Cheveley Park Stud Roger Varian PRECIOUS RAMOTSWE 4 Anthony Oppenheimer John Gosden QUEEN ISEULT 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE STAR ROCK 4 Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib Hughie Morrison WHAT A HOME (IRE) 4 Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas WHITE CHOCOLATE (IRE) 4 The Rumble Racing Club David Simcock WORTH WAITING 3 Saif Ali David Lanigan

23 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline

3 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING SEVEN HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP, CRIBBS CAUSEWAY (IRE), DETAILED (IRE), HEART OF GRACE (JPN), HORSEPLAY, MAM’SELLE (IRE), SACRED PATH

The King George Qatar Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.35pm Friday, August 3, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (27 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (25 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 28, final declarations 10am August 1.

Horse Age Owner Trainer A MOMENTOFMADNESS 5 Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer Charles Hills ACTRESS (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE BATTAASH (IRE) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills BATTLE OF JERICHO (USA) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE DALI (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DECLARATIONOFPEACE (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DIFFERENT LEAGUE (FR) 3 P Brant/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DREAMFIELD 4 Godolphin John Gosden DUKE OF FIRENZE 9 Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths David Griffiths EQUILATERAL 3 Khalid Abdullah Charles Hills FLEET REVIEW (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE GORANE (IRE) 4 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Henry de Bromhead IRE HAVANA GREY 3 Global Racing Club & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke HEARTACHE 3 Hot To Trot Racing Clive Cox INTELLIGENCE CROSS (USA) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE KACHY 5 David Lowe Tom Dascombe KYLLANG ROCK (IRE) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate MAIN DESIRE (IRE) 3 Clipper Logistics Michael Bell MURILLO (USA) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MUTHMIR (IRE) 8 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas SIOUX NATION (USA) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE SOLDIER’S MINUTE 3 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish STONE OF DESTINY 3 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding TAKE COVER 11 Norcroft Park Stud David Griffiths WASHINGTON DC (IRE) 5 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

25 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline

11 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING TWO HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

HADDAF (IRE), INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE)

The Golden Mile

Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Friday, August 3, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (82 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (75 remain), six-day confirmations July 28, final declarations 10am August 1. Safety limit – 20 runners.

Horse Wgt Owner Trainer HATHAL (USA) 9-11 Al Shaqab Racing Jamie Osborne TABARRAK (IRE) 9-10 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon ZHUI FENG (IRE) 9-08 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett OH THIS IS US (IRE) 9-08 Team Wallop Richard Hannon CIRCUS COUTURE (IRE) 9-07 Jane Chapple-Hyam & Bryan Hirst Jane Chapple-Hyam SHARJA BRIDGE 9-06 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian MASTER THE WORLD (IRE) 9-06 K Quinn/C Benham David Elsworth CRAZY HORSE 9-06 Bowden and Baker George Baker LOVE DREAMS (IRE) 9-05 Crone Stud Farms Ltd Mark Johnston SOUTH SEAS (IRE) 9-05 Qatar Racing Limited & A M Balding Andrew Balding MUBTASIM (IRE) 9-05 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas BORN TO BE ALIVE (IRE) 9-03 Tim Dykes & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke HORS DE COMBAT 9-03 Chris van Hoorn Racing Denis Coakley MAKZEEM 9-03 D J Deer Roger Charlton DARK RED (IRE) 9-02 The Hon R J Arculli Ed Dunlop REPERCUSSION 9-02 Seventh Lap Racing & Partners Charlie Fellowes ESCOBAR (IRE) 9-02 Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited David O’Meara DOLPHIN VISTA (IRE) 9-01 Y Nasib Ralph Beckett SOCIETY POWER (IRE) 9-01 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas HUMBERT (IRE) 9-00 Woodhurst Construction Ltd Hugo Palmer MANKIB 9-00 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas GILGAMESH 9-00 Niarchos Family George Scott FIRMAMENT 8-13 Gallop Racing & Partner David O’Meara GULF OF POETS 8-13 J Blackburn A Pollock A Turton Michael Easterby WHAT’S THE STORY 8-12 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish LAKE VOLTA (IRE) 8-12 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston SILVER LINE (IRE) 8-12 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor CAPE BYRON 8-12 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian SENIORITY 8-12 The Queen William Haggas BORDERFORCE (FR) 8-11 Colin Bryce Karl Burke SHADY MCCOY (USA) 8-11 Moukey Ian Williams ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE) 8-11 A A Goodman William Haggas FIRE BRIGADE 8-11 The Fitzrovians Michael Bell PLUTONIAN (IRE) 8-11 Mrs Fitri Hay Charles Hills MEDAHIM (IRE) 8-10 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon ZWAYYAN 8-09 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding DAIRA PRINCE (IRE) 8-09 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian MORDIN (IRE) 8-09 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah Simon Crisford C NOTE (IRE) 8-09 G C Stevens Heather Main SABADOR (FR) 8-08 P K Siu Ed Walker BOWERMAN 8-08 Paul Smith Roger Varian REACH HIGH 8-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor HAYADH 8-07 Miss Rebecca Bastiman Rebecca Bastiman RUFUS KING 8-07 Garrett J Freyne Racing Mark Johnston ISOMER (USA) 8-07 Mrs Fitri Hay Andrew Balding MASHAM STAR (IRE) 8-07 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston FAYEZ (IRE) 8-06 Northern Lads & Nawton Racing David O’Meara MANSON 8-06 The Agincourt Partnership Dominic Ffrench Davis MOUNTAIN ANGEL (IRE) 8-06 Ziad A Galadari Roger Varian MYTHICAL MADNESS 8-06 J C G Chua David O’Meara TITUS 8-06 Steve Ryan & The Bramblers Declan Carroll THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 8-06 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey TIGRE DU TERRE (FR) 8-05 Middleham Park Racing CI Richard Hannon DREAM TODAY (IRE) 8-05 Barbara & Alick Richmond Mark Johnston HAJJAM 8-04 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara POET’S SOCIETY 8-04 Kingsley Park 9 Mark Johnston RIGHT ACTION 8-04 Middleham Park Racing LVII & Partner Richard Fahey QAYSAR (FR) 8-04 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon FASTAR (IRE) 8-04 Biddestone Racing XVIII Brian Meehan CHIEFOFCHIEFS 8-04 Mervyn Ayers Charlie Fellowes MISTER MUSIC 8-03 A Sergent & Partner Tony Carroll CURIOSITY (IRE) 8-03 H Moorhead, C Fahy & J Collins Hugo Palmer MANTON GRANGE 8-02 Goltz, Finegold & McGeever George Baker WITHERNSEA (IRE) 8-02 Withernsea Thoroughbred Ltd & Partner Richard Fahey VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE) 8-01 Middleham Park Racing XXXVII Mark Johnston POETS DREAM (IRE) 8-01 Al Thumama Racing Mohamed Moubarak SALUTI (IRE) 8-00 J E Bodie & Partners Amanda Perrett VALE OF KENT (IRE) 7-13 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston AREEN HEART (FR) 7-12 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara THE WARRIOR (IRE) 7-12 The Warrior Partnership Amanda Perrett POWER OF DARKNESS 7-10 R C C Villers Marcus Tregoning CROWNTHORPE 7-09 Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd Richard Fahey HISTORY WRITER (IRE) 7-06 Clive Washbourn & Partner David Menuisier TEAM DECISION (IRE) 7-05 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DAZZLE GOLD (USA) 7-02 Sutong Pan Robert Cowell

75 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline

THE FOLLOWING SEVEN HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

AFAAK, ACLIMATISE, SIR TITAN, ROLLER, THRAVE, DEYAARNA (USA), AL JELLABY

The Stewards’ Cup

Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 4, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (130 entries), scratchings deadline July 10 (120 remain), five-day confirmations July 30, final declarations 10am August 2. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards’ Cup.

Horse Wgt Owner Trainer GIFTED MASTER (IRE) 9-11 Dr Ali Ridha Hugo Palmer BACCHUS 9-10 G P M Morland, D J Erwin, John Woodman Brian Meehan PERFECT PASTURE 9-08 S Hull & S Hollings Michael Easterby TOP SCORE 9-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DREAMFIELD 9-07 Godolphin John Gosden EMBLAZONED (IRE) 9-06 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 9-05 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory FLAMING SPEAR (IRE) 9-05 Anthony Bloom Dean Ivory STONE OF DESTINY 9-05 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding MR LUPTON (IRE) 9-05 N D Kershaw & Partner Richard Fahey CARDSHARP 9-03 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston AEOLUS 9-03 Andrew Buxton Ed Walker ICE AGE (IRE) 9-03 Eden Racing III Eve Johnson Houghton JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE) 9-01 Steve Ryan & M J Tedham Declan Carroll EQUILATERAL 9-01 K Abdullah Charles Hills TIS MARVELLOUS 9-01 Miss J Deadman & S Barrow Clive Cox SPRING LOADED (IRE) 9-00 Rowley Racing Paul D’Arcy CULTURATI 9-00 Godolphin Charlie Appleby GEORGE BOWEN (IRE) 9-00 M A Scaife Richard Fahey DANZENO 9-00 A M Wragg Michael Appleby EKHTIYAAR 9-00 Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian RAUCOUS 8-13 T W Morley Robert Cowell TERUNTUM STAR (FR) 8-13 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE) 8-13 Godolphin Richard Fahey SAVALAS (IRE) 8-13 Mrs Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan GROWL 8-13 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey SILENT ECHO 8-13 P C F Racing Ltd Peter Hedger RECKLESS ENDEAVOUR (IRE) 8-12 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne GUNMETAL (IRE) 8-12 Ne-Chance & L O’ Kane David Barron ACES (IRE) 8-11 The Tuesday Syndicate and Michael Watt Ian Williams TUPI (IRE) 8-11 Michael Kerr-Dineen & Martin Hughes Richard Hannon POLYBIUS 8-11 Amo Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock SANDRA’S SECRET (IRE) 8-11 Sunpak Racing Les Eyre EIRENE 8-11 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory HADDAF (IRE) 8-11 Saif Ali James Tate VICTORY ANGEL (IRE) 8-11 Ziad A Galadari Roger Varian LAUGH A MINUTE 8-10 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian FLYING PURSUIT 8-10 Ontoawinner, M Hulin & Partner Tim Easterby VISIONARY (IRE) 8-10 Khalifa Dasmal Robert Cowell EASTERN IMPACT (IRE) 8-10 Exors of the late D W Barker Richard Fahey SNAZZY JAZZY (IRE) 8-10 Mrs Olive Shaw Clive Cox AL QAHWA (IRE) 8-10 Gallop Racing & Partner David O’Meara VIBRANT CHORDS 8-10 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy BLUE DE VEGA (GER) 8-10 Blue De Vega Partnership Robert Cowell DANCING STAR 8-09 J C Smith Andrew Balding SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE) 8-09 Mrs Fitri Hay Charles Hills MARIE OF LYON 8-09 Clipper Logistics Richard Fahey GLENAMOY LAD 8-09 V Healy Michael Wigham PETTOCHSIDE 8-09 P Cook John Bridger SUMMERGHAND (IRE) 8-08 Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer David O’Meara NAGGERS (IRE) 8-06 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley ATLETICO (IRE) 8-06 A D Spence Roger Varian SOLAR FLAIR 8-06 Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family William Knight LOUIE DE PALMA 8-06 Peter Ridgers Clive Cox WATCHABLE 8-06 Hambleton Racing Ltd XXXIX & P Bamford David O’Meara MUSCIKA 8-06 Gallop Racing & Dynast Racing David O’Meara OPEN WIDE (USA) 8-06 George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett PIPERS NOTE 8-06 Cragg Wood Racing Ruth Carr BARRINGTON (IRE) 8-05 Frank McAleavy Michael Appleby FOXTROT LADY 8-04 J C Smith Andrew Balding REPUTATION (IRE) 8-04 Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd John Quinn POYLE VINNIE 8-04 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Ruth Carr SCORCHING HEAT 8-04 Qatar Racing Limited Andrew Balding MERHOOB (IRE) 8-04 Gerry McGladery John Ryan SON OF AFRICA 8-04 One Too Many Partners Henry Candy VOLATILE 8-04 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne ENCRYPTED 8-04 K Abdullah Hugo Palmer SWIFT APPROVAL (IRE) 8-03 JLM Racing Stuart Williams PRIVATE MATTER 8-02 Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd Richard Fahey GIN IN THE INN (IRE) 8-02 Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman Richard Fahey FENDALE 8-02 S Chappell Bryan Smart GRAND KOONTA (IRE) 8-02 China Horse Club International Limited Clive Cox DARK POWER (IRE) 8-02 Alan G Craddock Clive Cox DARK SHOT 8-02 Chappell Rose & Radford Scott Dixon QUENCH DOLLY 8-02 Quench Racing Partnership John Gallagher HANDSOME DUDE 8-01 W D & Mrs D A Glover David Barron CLASSIC SENIORITY 8-01 HuggyMac Racing Marjorie Fife CAPTAIN COLBY (USA) 8-01 Robert and Sheila Bradley Paul Midgley ORION’S BOW 8-01 T J Swiers Tim Easterby MAAKAASIB 8-00 Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon Crisford CHAGATAI (IRE) 7-13 AlMohamediya Racing Clive Cox GEORGE DRYDEN (IRE) 7-13 Dab Hand Racing Charlie Wallis GORGEOUS NOORA (IRE) 7-13 Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar Luca Cumani ALFREDO ARCANO (IRE) 7-13 Martin McHale David Marnane PADDY POWER (IRE) 7-13 M Scaife & R A Fahey Richard Fahey OEIL DE TIGRE (FR) 7-13 A W Carroll Tony Carroll OUTRAGE 7-13 D Blunt & G Middlebrook Daniel Kubler ROYAL BRAVE (IRE) 7-12 James Edgar & William Donaldson Rebecca Bastiman SHEPHERD’S PURSE 7-12 Christopher Greenall David Loughnane RELATED 7-12 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley SCOFFLAW 7-12 P Timmins & A Rhodes Haulage Richard Fahey BOY IN THE BAR 7-12 Sovereign Racing Ian Williams SOLDIER’S MINUTE 7-12 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish STANHOPE 7-11 Abdullah Menahi Simon Crisford HART STOPPER 7-11 T W Morley Stuart Williams COUNT OTTO (IRE) 7-10 Count Otto Partnership Amanda Perrett GOLDEN STEPS (FR) 7-10 Mrs M Craig & G Adams Jim Goldie LIGHTNING CHARLIE 7-09 Lightning Charlie Partnership Amanda Perrett MY AMIGO 7-08 R W Fife Marjorie Fife ALEEF (IRE) 7-08 JCG Chua & CK Ong David O’Meara ZAC BROWN (IRE) 7-07 Porterhouse Ltd J Goddard Charlie Wallis PARNASSIAN (IRE) 7-07 Parnassian Partnership Amanda Perrett HUNTSMANS CLOSE 7-07 Jason Adlam & Eros Bloodstock David C. Griffiths HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 7-07 A Saha Michael Easterby LOGI (IRE) 7-05 Let’s Be Lucky Racing 12 Rebecca Bastiman SIGNORE PICCOLO 7-05 Mike and Eileen Newbould David Loughnane BARRACUDA BOY (IRE) 7-05 Laurence Bellman Marjorie Fife DASCHAS 7-05 T W Morley Stuart Williams LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE) 7-05 Eros Bloodstock David C. Griffiths MANSHOOD (IRE) 7-05 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley FEEBS 7-04 J Blackburn, S Winter & D Fielding Michael Easterby TAVENER 7-03 Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker David C. Griffiths TOMMY G 7-03 Johnnie Delta Racing Jim Goldie HEE HAW (IRE) 7-02 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley NINJAGO 7-02 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd & P T Midgley Paul Midgley MILITIA 7-01 Middleham Park Racing CXVI & Partner Richard Fahey MAGIC PULSE (IRE) 6-12 Craig Buckingham David C. Griffiths DAHIK (IRE) 6-12 A Saha Michael Easterby B FIFTY TWO (IRE) 6-12 Fat Badger Racing Marjorie Fife WARRIOR’S VALLEY 6-00 N Davies, D Clarke & EROS David C. Griffiths

120 entries remain following July 10 scratchings deadline

THE FOLLOWING 10 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

PROJECTION, MYTHMAKER, LAHORE (USA), ORNATE, LANSKY (IRE), DUBAI ONE (IRE), HOOF IT, RAPID APPLAUSE, ROMAN RIVER, KASBAH (IRE)