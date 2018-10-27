Willie Mullins inducted into The Hall of Fame at Cheltenham Racecourse Posted by racenews on Saturday, October 27, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Cheltenham Racecourse is delighted to announce that Willie Mullins, the most successful trainer of all time at The Festival™ presented by Magners, has been inducted into The Hall of Fame at the Home of Jump Racing.

Born on September 15, 1956 in County Carlow, Mullins started out as a successful amateur rider, being crowned champion amateur in Ireland six times and partnering three winners at The Festival between 1982 and 1996.

Mullins initially assisted his father Paddy Mullins, widely regarded as one of Ireland’s greatest trainers, responsible for superstars such as Dawn Run, winner of the 1984 Unibet Champion Hurdle and 1986 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup. He then became assistant to top Flat trainer Jim Bolger before taking out his own training licence in 1988.

Laurina’s success in the 2018 Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle made him the winning-most trainer ever at The Festival™ presented by Magners, providing a 61st victory, while his first came through Tourist Attraction in 1995.

Mullins said today: “I’m honoured to be inducted into the Cheltenham Hall of Fame.

“Cheltenham Racecourse has been a special place for me over the years and I feel privileged to join some of Jump Racing’s most iconic and famous names in the Hall of Fame.”

His list of The Festival™ presented by Magners winners includes some of Jump racing’s most iconic names, headed by; Florida Pearl, successful both in the 1997 Weatherbys Champion Bumper and the 1998 RSA Novices’ Chase; dual Unibet Champion Hurdle victor Hurricane Fly; 2015 and 2016 Unibet Champion Hurdlers Faugheen and Annie Power; Racing Post Arkle Chase and Ryanair Chase winner Un De Sceaux, Douvan, successful in both the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Racing Post Arkle Chase, and Vautour, victorious three times – 2014 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, 2015 JLT Novices’ Chase and 2016 Ryanair Chase.

Other stars from Mullins’ Closutton base to have graced Prestbury Park include the amazing Quevega, who created history by becoming the only horse to win the same race, the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle, six times and in consecutive years.

Mullins has sent out the winner of the Weatherbys Champion Bumper on an extraordinary nine occasions, starting with Wither Or Which (who he also rode) in 1996 and he became the first person to train the 1-2-3 in the Unibet Champion Hurdle when Faugheen beat Arctic Fire and Hurricane Fly in 2015.

He has been the leading trainer at The Festival™ presented by Magners five times (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016) and holds the joint-record for most winners trained at one Cheltenham Festival with eight successes in 2015.

Responsible for more than 3,000 winners overall, Mullins has taken Ireland’s champion Jump trainer accolade 12 times.

Willie Mullins – his record 61 successes at The Festival™ presented by Magners

1995 Tourist Attraction – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

1996 Wither Or Which – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

1997 Florida Pearl – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

1998 Florida Pearl – RSA Novices’ Chase

1998 Alexander Banquet – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

2000 Joe Cullen – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

2002 Scolardy – JCB Triumph Hurdle

2004 Rule Supreme – RSA Novices’ Chase

2005 Missed That – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

2007 Ebaziyan – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2008 Fiveforthree – Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

2008 Cousin Vinny – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

2009 Quevega – OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

2009 Mikael D’Haguenet – Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

2009 Cooldine – RSA Novices’ Chase

2010 Quevega OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

2010 Thousand Stars – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle

2011 Hurricane Fly – Unibet Champion Hurdle

2011 Quevega – OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

2011 Final Approach – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle

2011 Sir Des Champs – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys H’cap H

2012 Quevega – OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

2012 Champagne Fever – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

2012 Sir Des Champs – JLT Novices’ Chase

2013 Champagne Fever – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2013 Hurricane Fly – Unibet Champion Hurdle

2013 Quevega – OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

2013 Back In Focus – National Hunt Chase

2013 Briar Hill – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

2014 Vautour – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2014 Quevega – OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

2014 Faugheen – Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

2014 Don Poli – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys H’cap H

2015 Douvan – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

2015 Un De Sceaux – Racing Post Arkle Chase

2015 Faugheen – Unibet Champion Hurdle

2015 Glens Melody – OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

2015 Don Poli – RSA Novices’ Chase

2015 Vautour – JLT Novices’ Chase

2015 Wicklow Brave – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle

2015 Killultagh Vic – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys H’cap H

2016 Douvan – Racing Post Arkle Chase

2016 Annie Power – Unibet Champion Hurdle

2016 Vroum Vroum Mag – OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

2016 Yorkhill – Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

2016 Black Hercules – JLT Novices’ Chase

2016 Vautour – Ryanair Chase

2016 Limini – Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

2017 Yorkhill – JLT Novices’ Chase

2017 Un De Sceaux – Ryanair Chase

2017 Nichols Canyon – Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle

2017 Let’s Dance – Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

2017 Arctic Fire – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle

2017 Penhill – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

2018 Footpad – Racing Post Arkle

2018 Benie Des Dieux – OLBG Mares’ Hurdle

2018 Rathvinden – National Hunt Chase

2018 Bleu Berry – Coral Cup

2018 Relegate – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

2018 Penhill – Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle

2018 Laurina – Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle