Western out to Ryde to glory for Greatrex in Sunday’s Sky Bet Scottish Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle at Musselburgh Posted by racenews on Monday, January 29, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Sky Bet’s ”Road to Cheltenham” moves on to Musselburgh this Sunday, February 4, with the £20,000G2SkyBetSupreme Scottish TrialNovices’ Hurdle (2.00pm, 10 entries).

The two-mile contest is the fifth of seven races in Sky Bet’s “Road To Cheltenham” which culminates with the£125,000G1SkyBetSupremeNovices’Hurdle,theopeningraceofTheFestivalatCheltenhamonTuesday,March13,2018.

Western Ryder (Warren Greatrex, 5/1 with Sky Bet) could bid to regain the winning thread following a disappointing fourth in the G1 Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown Park on January 6.

The six-year-old son of Westerner, fifth in the G1 Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival last year, gained consecutive victories over hurdles at Chepstow and Cheltenham in November and December, but was caught out by the testing ground at Sandown last time.

Trainer Warren Greatrex, who is based in Lambourn, said today: “He’s come out of the Sandown run really well and we’ve been happy with him at home.

“The ground in the Tolworth Hurdle was bottomless and Richard [Johnson, jockey] said he just couldn’t act on that ground. The conditions were really punishing so we’ve just drawn a line through that run and put it down solely to the ground.

“Heading up to Musselburgh is a possibility at this stage. The weather will definitely be a factor, but if the ground came up good or on the slightly softer side of good, then we might consider the trip up there.

“I’m not sure whether a sharp two miles round Musselburgh will suit as he is a horse who has plenty of stamina as well as speed, but it looks a good race with good prize money and he is entered at this stage.

“If we don’t go to Musselburgh, he may run in the Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon (February 8). I’ve won that race for the last two years and that track may suit him.

“No decision has definitely been made at the moment and we’ll see how he is this week before making a definite decision on Musselburgh or Huntingdon.

“The other possibility is that we head straight to Cheltenham with him. The weather will be the pivotal factor over the next week or so as if there is plenty of rain and conditions are quite soft, we don’t necessarily have to run.

“As for Cheltenham itself, he will have an entry in both the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (two miles) and the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (two and a half miles) and I think much will depend on the ground. If the ground came up good, we could potentially go for the Ballymore as he has stamina for the two and a half-mile trip but also has plenty of speed.

“If the ground camp up soft, we could therefore potentially head for the Supreme, but I’ll discuss things with Richard and we’ll see whether he runs in the next couple of weeks first.”

Heading the market at 4/5 with Sky Bet is Claimantakinforgan, who bids to give Lambourn handler Nicky Henderson back-to-back victories in the contest following Lough Derg Spirit’s two and a half-length victory in last year’s renewal.

Claimantakinforgan, who was third in the G1 Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival in March, 2017, is unbeaten in two starts over hurdles, following decisive victories at Newbury and Ascot respectively, with the latter success coming in the £35,000 G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (December 22), the second of Sky Bet’s seven “Road to Cheltenham” races.

The progressive Beyond The Clouds (Kevin Ryan, 5/1), winner of four of his five career starts, has made the perfect start to his hurdling career with comfortable successes at Kelso and Musselburgh in October and November. The five-year-old also has an excellent record at Musselburgh, registering two victories from three runs at the Scottish venue.

Other potential runners include Brahms De Clermont (Paul Nicholls, 8/1), who is unbeaten in his last two starts following front-running victories at Taunton in November and December. Somerset handler Nicholls could also be represented by four-year-old Act Of Valour (12/1), who was a two-length winner on his debut for the trainer at Newcastle in December, before finishing fifth to We Have A Dream in a G2 event at Doncaster later the same month.

Simply The Betts (Harry Whittington, 8/1) has run with credit in three runs over hurdles this season. A winner on debut at Market Rasen by a length and three quarters, the five-year-old was third at Newbury in December, before finishing a respectable fourth to the talented If The Cap Fits at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

Ballyvic Boru (Brian Ellison, 14/1) is another contender to have a made a smart start to his hurdling career. The six-year-old Brian Boru gelding justified favouritism by three and a quarter lengths at Perth in July on his hurdling debut. Previously a smart bumper performer, Ballyvic Boru defeated Beyond The Clouds by three quarters of a length at Musselburgh in February, 2017.

Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell is set to saddle The Road Home (14/1), who registered an emphatic 10-length victory on his latest start over course and distance this month.

The 10 entries are completed by two other possible Scottish representatives – Jim Goldie’s Arizona Bound (33/1), who has yet to place in two starts for his new handler, and Chookie Royale (Keith Dalgleish, 33/1) with the veteran 10-year-old a well-beaten seventh over course and distance earlier this month.

Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, said: “Sunday’s Sky Bet Scottish Supreme Trial has plenty of exciting contenders.

“Having won the second race of the “Road to Cheltenham” series at Ascot last month, Claimantakinforgan sets the standard as he looks to provide Nicky Henderson with consecutive victories in the Musselburgh contest and is Sky Bet’s 4/5 favourite following the smooth Sky Bet success at Ascot.

“Western Ryder, a 5/1 chance, bids to get back to winning ways following a below par effort at Sandown in the Tolworth Hurdle last time.

“Several others have also made very impressive starts to their hurdling careers and we look set for a cracking race on Sunday.”

Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle, Musselburgh, Sky Bet odds: 4/5 Claimantakinforgan; 5/1 Beyond The Clouds, Western Ryder; 8/1 Brahms De Clermont, Simply The Betts; 12/1 Act Of Valour; 14/1 Ballyvic Boru, The Road Home; 33/1 Arizona Bound, Chookie Royale.

The races in the Sky Bet’s “Road To Cheltenham” for the 2017/18 season are:

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Cheltenham, Sunday, November 19, 2017 - won by Slate House

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Ascot, Friday, December 22, 2017 - won by Claimantakinforgan

Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle (Grade Two) – Punchestown (Ireland), Saturday, January 13, 2018 - won by Getabird

Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Haydock Park, Saturday, January 20, 2018 - won by First Flow

Sky Bet Supreme Scottish Trial Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Musselburgh, Sunday, February 4, 2018

Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle (Grade Two) – Kempton Park, Saturday, February 24, 2018

Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade One) - Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 13, 2018