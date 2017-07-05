Weights unveiled today for Qatar Stewards’ Cup & Betfred Mile Posted by racenews on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Weights are unveiled today for the two feature handicaps at the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup, run over six furlongs on Saturday, August 5 and the £150,000 Betfred Mile, which is staged on Friday, August 4.

Qatar Stewards’ Cup

Three horses share top-weight of 9st 10lb in the Qatar Stewards’ Cup – Growl (Kevin Ryan), runner-up in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot in 2016, Perfect Pasture (Mick Easterby), a Listed winner at Windsor this season and Duke Of Firenze (David Griffiths), a seven-time winner who was a close fifth behind Dancing Star in the 2016 Qatar Stewards’ Cup.

Heading the ante-post market for the 2017 Qatar Stewards’ Cup with most bookmakers is Projection (9st 6lb, Roger Charlton), owned by the Royal Ascot Racing Club, who ran an excellent race in the six-furlong Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot on June 24, when he finished third to Out Do, beaten three quarters of length.

The four-year-old son of Acclamation competed in the consolation £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2016 and came home a close fifth when denied a clear run in the closing stages.

Also prominent in the ante-post betting market are Godolphin’s progressive four-year-old Culturati (9st 2lb, Charlie Appleby), winner of his last three starts, and Raucous (9st 5lb, William Haggas), who was eighth in the Wokingham Handicap after a troubled passage through the race.

Alex Smith, representing both the Royal Ascot Racing Club and Raucous’s owners, Highclere Thoroughbred Racing’s Melbourne syndicate, commented: “The Qatar Stewards’ Cup is a live option for both Projection and Raucous. Both have come out of Royal Ascot very well.

“At Royal Ascot, they were both drawn on the wrong side but ran very well. Raucous got shuffled back which left him with a lot to do, while Projection was bang there and couldn’t have done any more. If Projection had been drawn on the other side of the track, he must have gone very close.

“The Qatar Stewards’ Cup is very much a target we are looking towards with both horses.”

The remarkable Hoof It (9st 1lb, Mick Easterby), now a 10-year-old, won the Qatar Stewards’ Cup under top-weight back in 2011 and recorded another memorable triumph in 2016 when taking the Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap. He has yet to start in 2017.

Betfred Mile

Recent Listed winner Morando (9st 13lb) heads the weights for the £150,000 Betfred Mile, one of the highlights on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday, August 4.

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old is 10/1 joint-favourite with Betfred following a short-head success on his seasonal return in the Midsummer Stakes at Windsor on July 1.

Blair House (9st 2lb, Charlie Appleby) also heads the sponsor’s betting after going down by half a length to Zhui Feng (9st 6lb, 12/1, Amanda Perrett) in the mile Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot on June 21.

A host of horses who ran in the Royal Hunt Cup could also re-oppose Blair House and Zhui Feng including third home Tashweeq (9st 10lb, 16/1, John Gosden) and Abe Lincoln (8st 13lb, Jeremy Noseda), who was sent off favourite at Royal Ascot but could only finish 15th.

Hors De Combat, a 20/1 chance with Betfred, was 13th in the Royal Hunt Cup but the six-year-old had previously produced several fine runs in handicap company for trainer Denis Coakley this season, headed by a neck second to subsequent Listed winner Oh This Is Us at Bath in April.

The six-year-old started 2017 with two placed efforts out in Meydan, Dubai, and showed a high level of form in Pattern company for his former handler James Fanshawe, including a close second in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2014.

West Ilsley-based Coakley commented: “Hors De Combat is more than likely to run at Sandown this weekend. It depends on the going as he likes decent ground.

“After that, we will have a look at either the Betfred Mile or going back to Ascot for the seven-furlong handicap the weekend before.

“The first three in the Royal Hunt Cup were up there the whole way. They went steady and no one came from behind. Hors De Combat didn’t get any type of run and he also got stopped in the Victoria Cup at the same course in May.

“He had some good form in smaller fields at Goodwood, although you need to have a good draw in a big handicap round there.”

Other Betfred Mile contenders include the 2015 winner Belgian Bill (8st 13lb, 33/1, George Baker), who could try to become the first horse to win two runnings of the Betfred Mile, and Victoria Cup scorer Fastnet Tempest (8st 13lb, 12/1, William Haggas).

Betfred Mile – Betfred prices:

10/1 Morando, Blair House; 12/1 Fastnet Tempest, Here Comes When, Mustashry, Victory Bond, Zhui Feng; 14/1 Banksea, Chelsea Lad, Great Order, Remarkable; 16/1 Flaming Spear; GM Hopkins, Greenside, Master The World, Tashweeq; 20/1 Abe Lincoln, Another Touch, Bless Him, G K Chesterton, Hors de Combat, Muntazah, Tricorn; 25/1 Arcanada, Birchwood, Bronze Angel, Donncha, El Vip, George William, Hayadh, Laidback Romeo, Leshlaa, Master Carpenter, Tony Curtis; 33/1 Belgian Bill, Boomshackerlacker, Bossy Guest, Dark Red, Dragon Mall, Firnas, Gilgamesh, Gossiping, Mjjack, Mustarrid, Mythical Madness, Rusumaat, Sir Roderic, Son of The Stars, Tumbaga, Zwayyan; 40/1 Afaak, Fawaareq, First Selection, Home Cummins, Mostahel, One Word More, Realize, Senator, Shaiyem, Sinfonietta, War Glory, Withernsea; 50/1 Alnashama, Captain Courageous, Holiday Magic, Leader’s Legacy, Make Time, Masham Star, Medahim, Mr Scaramanga, Mutarakez, Nicholas T, Thomas Cranmer; Wahash; 66/1 Aardwolf, Black Trilby, Dr Julius No, Graphite Storm, Ice Slice, Mutarabby, Prince Gagarin, Storm King, Surrey Hope, Titi Makfi, Top Mission, Town Charter; 100/1 Chiefofchiefs, Election Day, White Tower

Each-Way 1/4 Odds, 1-2-3-4. Ante-Post Rules Apply

There is a safety limit of 28 for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup and 20 for the Betfred Mile. Horses that miss the cut for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup are eligible for the consolation race, the £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, which is the opening contest on Saturday, August 5.

There is a scratchings deadline for both races on Tuesday, July 11.

For further information, please contact:

Sam Hanson, Sport PR Executive, Goodwood

E: Sam.Hanson@goodwood.com

M: 07790 921688

The Betfred Mile

Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (89 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 2. Safety limit – 20 runners.

Horse Wgt Owner Trainer MORANDO (FR) 9-13 H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Roger Varian TASHWEEQ (IRE) 9-10 Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 9-10 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding ZHUI FENG (IRE) 9-06 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett MASTER CARPENTER (IRE) 9-05 David Little The Links Partnership Rod Millman MUSTASHRY 9-05 Hamdan Al Maktoum Sir Michael Stoute ARCANADA (IRE) 9-05 The Arcanada Partnership Tom Dascombe ANOTHER TOUCH 9-04 Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart Richard Fahey REMARKABLE 9-04 Cheveley Park Stud John Gosden GM HOPKINS 9-04 Robin Geffen John Gosden BANKSEA 9-04 L Marinopoulos Luca Cumani MUNTAZAH 9-03 Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows MASTER THE WORLD (IRE) 9-03 K Quinn/ C Benham David Elsworth BRONZE ANGEL (IRE) 9-02 Lady Tennant & Marcus Tregoning Marcus Tregoning VICTORY BOND 9-02 Bloomsbury Stud William Haggas TONY CURTIS 9-02 Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Saint Tropez Richard Hannon BIRCHWOOD (IRE) 9-02 Godolphin Richard Fahey BLAIR HOUSE (IRE) 9-02 Godolphin Charlie Appleby HORS DE COMBAT 9-02 Chris van Hoorn Racing Denis Coakley GREAT ORDER (USA) 9-02 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor FLAMING SPEAR (IRE) 9-01 Tony Bloom Kevin Ryan DRAGON MALL (USA) 9-01 Mohammed Jaber David Simcock MYTHICAL MADNESS 9-01 J C G Chua David O’Meara BOSSY GUEST (IRE) 9-01 John Guest Racing Mick Channon PRINCE GAGARIN (IRE) 9-00 Windflower Overseas & John Dunlop OBE Ed Dunlop BELGIAN BILL 8-13 PJL, Byrne & Baker George Baker GREENSIDE 8-13 Clayton, Frost, Kebell & Turner Henry Candy EL VIP (IRE) 8-13 Al Shaqab Racing Luca Cumani DONNCHA (IRE) 8-13 David Bannon Robert Eddery FASTNET TEMPEST (IRE) 8-13 OTI Racing William Haggas ABE LINCOLN (USA) 8-13 Susan Roy Jeremy Noseda G K CHESTERTON (IRE) 8-13 Godolphin Charlie Appleby GEORGE WILLIAM 8-12 Lady Coventry & Partners Richard Hannon FIRST SELECTION (SPA) 8-12 Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon Crisford TRICORN (IRE) 8-12 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden BOOMSHACKERLACKER (IRE) 8-12 PJL Racing George Baker CHELSEA LAD (IRE) 8-12 Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Chelsea Lad 1 Martyn Meade RUSUMAAT (IRE) 8-12 Hamdan Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TUMBAGA (USA) 8-12 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor LAIDBACK ROMEO (IRE) 8-12 Alan Craddock Clive Cox HAYADH 8-11 Al Shaqab Racing John Gosden WITHERNSEA (IRE) 8-11 Tiffin Sandwiches Limited & Partner Richard Fahey LESHLAA (USA) 8-10 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor GOSSIPING 8-10 Gary Moore & Ashley Carr Gary Moore FIRNAS 8-09 Godolphin Charlie Appleby DARK RED (IRE) 8-09 The Hon R J Arculli Ed Dunlop HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 8-08 A Saha Michael Easterby FAWAAREQ (IRE) 8-07 Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows BLESS HIM (IRE) 8-07 Qatar Racing Limited David Simcock ONE WORD MORE (IRE) 8-07 M J Macleod Tim Easterby SIR RODERIC (IRE) 8-07 David Little The Links Partnership Rod Millman SHAIYEM (IRE) 8-07 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon REALIZE 8-06 Twenty Stars Partnership David Simcock SINFONIETTA (FR) 8-06 Clive Washbourn David Menuisier MR SCARAMANGA 8-05 Robert Moss and Christopher Brennan Simon Dow WAR GLORY (IRE) 8-05 Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Richard Hannon ZWAYYAN 8-05 Al Shaqab Racing William Haggas NICHOLAS T 8-04 W M Johnstone Jim Goldie ICE SLICE (IRE) 8-04 The MacDougall Two James Eustace MASHAM STAR (IRE) 8-04 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston HOME CUMMINS (IRE) 8-04 Mrs H Steel Richard Fahey CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS (IRE) 8-03 Laurence Bellman Ed Walker WAHASH (IRE) 8-03 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon ALNASHAMA 8-03 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills MUTARAKEZ (IRE) 8-02 D McLean-Reid & G P M Morland Brian Meehan SON OF THE STARS 8-02 Qatar Racing Limited Richard Hannon MEDAHIM (IRE) 8-02 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon MUSTARRID (IRE) 8-01 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon MJJACK (IRE) 8-01 Mrs M Gittins Karl Burke LEADER’S LEGACY (USA) 8-01 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor CHIEFOFCHIEFS 8-00 Mervyn Ayers Charlie Fellowes MOSTAHEL 8-00 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon TITI MAKFI 8-00 Paul & Clare Rooney Mark Johnston AFAAK 7-13 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills THOMAS CRANMER (USA) 7-13 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston GILGAMESH 7-13 Niarchos Family George Scott MAKE TIME (IRE) 7-12 Gail Brown Racing (VII) David Menuisier AARDWOLF (USA) 7-12 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston SENATOR 7-11 Cheveley Park Stud Richard Fahey DR JULIUS NO 7-10 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Richard Hughes STORM KING 7-10 Eros Bloodstock David C. Griffiths GRAPHITE STORM 7-09 Olive Shaw Clive Cox SURREY HOPE (USA) 7-08 Surrey Racing (SH) Joseph Tuite MUTARABBY (IRE) 7-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor TOWN CHARTER (USA) 7-06 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston BLACK TRILBY (IRE) 7-05 Alan Spence Clive Cox TOP MISSION 7-05 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ELECTION DAY 7-02 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston WHITE TOWER (IRE) 7-01 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston

90 entries

The Qatar Stewards’ Cup

Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. Saturday, August 5, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (127 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, five-day confirmations July 31, final declarations 10am August 3. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Qatar Stewards’ Cup.

Horse Wgt Owner Trainer GROWL 9-10 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey PERFECT PASTURE 9-10 S Hull, S Hollings & D Swales Michael Easterby DUKE OF FIRENZE 9-10 Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths David Griffiths INTISAAB 9-09 Stuart Graham David O’Meara STEADY PACE 9-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor BUCKSTAY (IRE) 9-08 Fitri Hay Peter Chapple-Hyam DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 9-07 Abudiencia Co Ltd Andrew Balding HILLBILLY BOY (IRE) 9-06 Macguire’s Bloodstock Ltd Tom Dascombe PROJECTION 9-06 The Royal Ascot Racing Club Roger Charlton MOBSTA (IRE) 9-05 Billy Parish Mick Channon SUTTER COUNTY 9-05 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TOP SCORE 9-05 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DANZENO 9-05 A M Wragg Michael Appleby ORION’S BOW 9-05 T J Swiers Tim Easterby LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 9-05 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory RAUCOUS 9-05 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing (Melbourne) William Haggas AEOLUS 9-04 Andrew Buxton Ed Walker EASTERN IMPACT (IRE) 9-04 Exors of the late David Barker Richard Fahey TROPICS (USA) 9-04 Dean Ivory Dean Ivory SOLAR FLAIR 9-04 Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family William Knight POLYBIUS 9-03 Karmaa Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock OUTBACK TRAVELLER (IRE) 9-03 Lordship Stud & Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell SQUATS (IRE) 9-03 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas BIRCHWOOD (IRE) 9-03 Godolphin Richard Fahey EDWARD LEWIS 9-02 Akela Construction Ltd David O’Meara SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE) 9-02 Fitri Hay Charles Hills PIPERS NOTE 9-02 Cragg Wood Racing Ruth Carr CULTURATI 9-02 Godolphin Charlie Appleby HOOF IT 9-01 A Chandler Racing Michael Easterby MAAREK 9-01 Lisbunny Syndicate Evanna McCutcheon IRE HARRY HURRICANE 9-01 PJL Racing George Baker MUNTADAB (IRE) 9-00 Fell & High Hopes Partnership Roger Fell NAADIRR (IRE) 9-00 Middleham Park Racing XXX Kevin Ryan GRAVITY FLOW (IRE) 9-00 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas BIG TIME (IRE) 9-00 Big Time Partners Kevin Ryan DOCTOR SARDONICUS 9-00 Charles Wentworth David Simcock POYLE VINNIE 9-00 C L Bacon Michael Appleby STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE) 8-13 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory NAGGERS (IRE) 8-13 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley LEXINGTON ABBEY 8-13 Middleham Park Racing XIX Kevin Ryan GO FAR 8-13 R West Alan Bailey AL QAHWA (IRE) 8-12 Gallop Racing David O’Meara BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE) 8-12 Godolphin Richard Fahey SIR DANCEALOT (IRE) 8-12 C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn David Elsworth RIGHT TOUCH 8-12 Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart Richard Fahey HOOFALONG 8-11 A Chandler, David & Yvonne Blunt Michael Easterby NEW BIDDER 8-11 June Watts David Barron VIBRANT CHORDS 8-11 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy PRIVATE MATTER 8-11 Cheveley Park Stud Richard Fahey LEGENDARY LUNCH (IRE) 8-11 The Rat Pack Partnership 2016 Richard Hannon KADRIZZI (FR) 8-10 A Chapman & Wentdale Limited Dean Ivory WAR DEPARTMENT (IRE) 8-10 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish CAPTAIN COLBY (USA) 8-10 Lee Tze Bun Marces Ed Walker BARRACUDA BOY (IRE) 8-10 Laurence Bellman Marjorie Fife GEORGE BOWEN (IRE) 8-10 M A Scaife Richard Fahey UPSTAGING 8-09 HRH Sultan Ahmad Shah Paul Cole SON OF AFRICA 8-08 One Too Many Partners Henry Candy CENOTAPH (USA) 8-08 Doreen Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE JUMIRA BRIDGE 8-08 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian GUNMETAL (IRE) 8-08 Mrs J K Powell Charles Hills WAQAAS 8-07 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills ORVAR (IRE) 8-07 Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar Robert Cowell TERUNTUM STAR (FR) 8-07 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan STELLARTA 8-06 Vincent Ward Michael Blanshard TOMILY (IRE) 8-06 Des Anderson Richard Hannon JORDAN SPORT 8-06 M Khan X2 Pip Walter Harry Wigan David Simcock TOMMY TAYLOR (USA) 8-06 Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan KING ROBERT 8-06 Ceffyl Racing Bryan Smart GIN IN THE INN (IRE) 8-06 Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman Richard Fahey LITTLE PALAVER 8-06 Trevor Fox Clive Cox RED PIKE (IRE) 8-06 Michael Moses & Terry Moses Bryan Smart REPUTATION (IRE) 8-06 Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd John Quinn GOODWOOD CRUSADER (IRE) 8-05 Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group (23) Ltd Richard Hughes CLASSIC SENIORITY 8-05 HuggyMac Racing Marjorie Fife ROBERO 8-05 Alan Zheng Michael Easterby DIRECT TIMES (IRE) 8-05 Allan Belshaw Peter Chapple-Hyam MICKEY (IRE) 8-05 Janet Lowe & Tom Dascombe Tom Dascombe EKHTIYAAR 8-05 Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian RASHEEQ (IRE) 8-05 A Denham & Partner Tim Easterby ISEEMIST (IRE) 8-05 K Marsden John Gallagher DARK SHOT 8-05 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding GLENROWAN ROSE (IRE) 8-05 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish QUENCH DOLLY 8-04 Quench Racing Partnership John Gallagher GOLDEN APOLLO 8-04 David Scott Tim Easterby SEEKING MAGIC 8-04 The Seekers Clive Cox TOOFI (FR) 8-04 Northumbria Leisure Ltd & C H McGhie John Butler KASBAH (IRE) 8-03 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett FAST TRACK 8-03 Christine Barron David Barron LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE) 8-03 David Kilpatrick David Griffiths RICH AND FAMOUS (USA) 8-03 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston ZANETTO 8-03 Malcolm Walker John Quinn UDONTDODOU 8-03 Mrs Alison Guest Richard Guest CARTOGRAPHER 8-03 The Snailwell Stud Martyn Meade HANDSOME DUDE 8-02 W D & Mrs D A Glover David Barron SHAMSHON (IRE) 8-02 June Watts Stuart Williams LAPILLI 8-02 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas SECONDO (FR) 8-02 D J Deer Joseph Tuite THE COMMENDATORE 8-02 Ron Hull David Barron DISTANT PAST 8-01 J C G Chua Kevin Ryan THE WAGON WHEEL (IRE) 8-01 T Proctor Richard Fahey KODILINE (IRE) 8-01 Martin McHale & Partner Clive Cox LIGHTNING CHARLIE 8-01 Lightning Charlie Partnership Amanda Perrett ICE AGE (IRE) 8-01 Eden Racing III Eve Johnson Houghton GORING (GER) 8-00 G C Stevens Eve Johnson Houghton PETTOCHSIDE 8-00 P Cook John Bridger MAJOR JUMBO 8-00 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan YALAWIN (IRE) 8-00 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian MONT KIARA (FR) 7-13 JCG Chua & CK Ong 1 Kevin Ryan SIX STRINGS 7-12 Merchants and Missionaries Richard Fahey BELLEDESERT 7-12 K Meredith, D Hodson, The Ocean Four Steph Hollinshead NINJAGO 7-12 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley ZAC BROWN (IRE) 7-11 Dab Hand Racing Charlie Wallis DISCREET HERO (IRE) 7-11 Abdullah Saeed Simon Crisford PADDY POWER (IRE) 7-10 M Scaife & Richard Fahey Richard Fahey ROYAL BRAVE (IRE) 7-10 James Edgar & William Donaldson Rebecca Bastiman LAUGHTON 7-10 Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan OPEN WIDE (USA) 7-09 George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett SCORCHING HEAT 7-09 Qatar Racing Limited Andrew Balding THE FEATHERED NEST (IRE) 7-08 Richard Fahey Richard Fahey INTIBAAH 7-08 Delancey George Baker RELATED 7-06 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley TOMMY G 7-05 Johnnie Delta Racing Jim Goldie TAVENER 7-05 Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker David Griffiths MANSHOOD (IRE) 7-04 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley L C SALOON 7-04 Clark Industrial Services Partnership David Griffiths MESHARDAL (GER) 7-03 The Hollinbridge Partnership & Ruth Carr Ruth Carr ARCHIMEDES (IRE) 6-06 Ladies and The Tramps David Griffiths

127 entries

2 Irish-trained