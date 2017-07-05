Weights unveiled today for Qatar Stewards’ Cup & Betfred Mile

Weights are unveiled today for the two feature handicaps at the Qatar Goodwood Festival – the £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup, run over six furlongs on Saturday, August 5 and the £150,000 Betfred Mile, which is staged on Friday, August 4.

 

Qatar Stewards’ Cup

 

Three horses share top-weight of 9st 10lb in the Qatar Stewards’ Cup – Growl (Kevin Ryan), runner-up in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot in 2016, Perfect Pasture (Mick Easterby), a Listed winner at Windsor this season and Duke Of Firenze (David Griffiths), a seven-time winner who was a close fifth behind Dancing Star in the 2016 Qatar Stewards’ Cup.

 

Heading the ante-post market for the 2017 Qatar Stewards’ Cup with most bookmakers is Projection (9st 6lb, Roger Charlton), owned by the Royal Ascot Racing Club, who ran an excellent race in the six-furlong Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot on June 24, when he finished third to Out Do, beaten three quarters of length.

 

The four-year-old son of Acclamation competed in the consolation £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2016 and came home a close fifth when denied a clear run in the closing stages.

 

Also prominent in the ante-post betting market are Godolphin’s progressive four-year-old Culturati (9st 2lb, Charlie Appleby), winner of his last three starts, and Raucous (9st 5lb, William Haggas), who was eighth in the Wokingham Handicap after a troubled passage through the race.

 

Alex Smith, representing both the Royal Ascot Racing Club and Raucous’s owners, Highclere Thoroughbred Racing’s Melbourne syndicate, commented: “The Qatar Stewards’ Cup is a live option for both Projection and Raucous. Both have come out of Royal Ascot very well.

 

“At Royal Ascot, they were both drawn on the wrong side but ran very well. Raucous got shuffled back which left him with a lot to do, while Projection was bang there and couldn’t have done any more. If Projection had been drawn on the other side of the track, he must have gone very close.

 

“The Qatar Stewards’ Cup is very much a target we are looking towards with both horses.”

 

The remarkable Hoof It (9st 1lb, Mick Easterby), now a 10-year-old, won the Qatar Stewards’ Cup under top-weight back in 2011 and recorded another memorable triumph in 2016 when taking the Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap. He has yet to start in 2017.

 

Betfred Mile

 

Recent Listed winner Morando (9st 13lb) heads the weights for the £150,000 Betfred Mile, one of the highlights on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday, August 4.

 

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old is 10/1 joint-favourite with Betfred following a short-head success on his seasonal return in the Midsummer Stakes at Windsor on July 1.

 

Blair House (9st 2lb, Charlie Appleby) also heads the sponsor’s betting after going down by half a length to Zhui Feng (9st 6lb, 12/1, Amanda Perrett) in the mile Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot on June 21.

 

A host of horses who ran in the Royal Hunt Cup could also re-oppose Blair House and Zhui Feng including third home Tashweeq (9st 10lb, 16/1, John Gosden) and Abe Lincoln (8st 13lb, Jeremy Noseda), who was sent off favourite at Royal Ascot but could only finish 15th.

 

Hors De Combat, a 20/1 chance with Betfred, was 13th in the Royal Hunt Cup but the six-year-old had previously produced several fine runs in handicap company for trainer Denis Coakley this season, headed by a neck second to subsequent Listed winner Oh This Is Us at Bath in April.

 

The six-year-old started 2017 with two placed efforts out in Meydan, Dubai, and showed a high level of form in Pattern company for his former handler James Fanshawe, including a close second in the G3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival in 2014.

 

West Ilsley-based Coakley commented: “Hors De Combat is more than likely to run at Sandown this weekend. It depends on the going as he likes decent ground.

 

“After that, we will have a look at either the Betfred Mile or going back to Ascot for the seven-furlong handicap the weekend before.
“The first three in the Royal Hunt Cup were up there the whole way. They went steady and no one came from behind. Hors De Combat didn’t get any type of run and he also got stopped in the Victoria Cup at the same course in May.

 

“He had some good form in smaller fields at Goodwood, although you need to have a good draw in a big handicap round there.”

 

Other Betfred Mile contenders include the 2015 winner Belgian Bill (8st 13lb, 33/1, George Baker), who could try to become the first horse to win two runnings of the Betfred Mile, and Victoria Cup scorer Fastnet Tempest (8st 13lb, 12/1, William Haggas).

 

Betfred Mile – Betfred prices:

10/1 Morando, Blair House; 12/1 Fastnet Tempest, Here Comes When, Mustashry, Victory Bond, Zhui Feng; 14/1 Banksea, Chelsea Lad, Great Order, Remarkable; 16/1 Flaming Spear; GM Hopkins, Greenside, Master The World, Tashweeq; 20/1 Abe Lincoln, Another Touch, Bless Him, G K Chesterton, Hors de Combat, Muntazah, Tricorn; 25/1 Arcanada, Birchwood, Bronze Angel, Donncha, El Vip, George William, Hayadh, Laidback Romeo, Leshlaa, Master Carpenter, Tony Curtis; 33/1 Belgian Bill, Boomshackerlacker, Bossy Guest, Dark Red, Dragon Mall, Firnas, Gilgamesh, Gossiping, Mjjack, Mustarrid, Mythical Madness, Rusumaat, Sir Roderic, Son of The Stars, Tumbaga, Zwayyan; 40/1 Afaak, Fawaareq, First Selection, Home Cummins, Mostahel, One Word More, Realize, Senator, Shaiyem, Sinfonietta, War Glory, Withernsea; 50/1 Alnashama, Captain Courageous, Holiday Magic, Leader’s Legacy, Make Time, Masham Star, Medahim, Mr Scaramanga, Mutarakez, Nicholas T, Thomas Cranmer; Wahash; 66/1 Aardwolf, Black Trilby, Dr Julius No, Graphite Storm, Ice Slice, Mutarabby, Prince Gagarin, Storm King, Surrey Hope, Titi Makfi, Top Mission, Town Charter; 100/1 Chiefofchiefs, Election Day, White Tower

Each-Way 1/4 Odds, 1-2-3-4. Ante-Post Rules Apply

 

There is a safety limit of 28 for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup and 20 for the Betfred Mile.  Horses that miss the cut for the Qatar Stewards’ Cup are eligible for the consolation race, the £75,000 Qatar Stewards’ Sprint Handicap, which is the opening contest on Saturday, August 5.

 

There is a scratchings deadline for both races on Tuesday, July 11.

 

The Betfred Mile

Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (89 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, six-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 2. Safety limit – 20 runners.

 

Horse Wgt Owner Trainer
MORANDO (FR) 9-13 H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Roger Varian
TASHWEEQ (IRE) 9-10 Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 9-10 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding
ZHUI FENG (IRE) 9-06 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett
MASTER CARPENTER (IRE) 9-05 David Little The Links Partnership Rod Millman
MUSTASHRY 9-05 Hamdan Al Maktoum Sir Michael Stoute
ARCANADA (IRE) 9-05 The Arcanada Partnership Tom Dascombe
ANOTHER TOUCH 9-04 Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart Richard Fahey
REMARKABLE 9-04 Cheveley Park Stud John Gosden
GM HOPKINS 9-04 Robin Geffen John Gosden
BANKSEA 9-04 L Marinopoulos Luca Cumani
MUNTAZAH 9-03 Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows
MASTER THE WORLD (IRE) 9-03 K Quinn/ C Benham David Elsworth
BRONZE ANGEL (IRE) 9-02 Lady Tennant & Marcus Tregoning Marcus Tregoning
VICTORY BOND 9-02 Bloomsbury Stud William Haggas
TONY CURTIS 9-02 Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Saint Tropez Richard Hannon
BIRCHWOOD (IRE) 9-02 Godolphin Richard Fahey
BLAIR HOUSE (IRE) 9-02 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
HORS DE COMBAT 9-02 Chris van Hoorn Racing Denis Coakley
GREAT ORDER (USA) 9-02 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE) 9-01 Tony Bloom Kevin Ryan
DRAGON MALL (USA) 9-01 Mohammed Jaber David Simcock
MYTHICAL MADNESS 9-01 J C G Chua David O’Meara
BOSSY GUEST (IRE) 9-01 John Guest Racing Mick Channon
PRINCE GAGARIN (IRE) 9-00 Windflower Overseas & John Dunlop OBE Ed Dunlop
BELGIAN BILL 8-13 PJL, Byrne & Baker George Baker
GREENSIDE 8-13 Clayton, Frost, Kebell & Turner Henry Candy
EL VIP (IRE) 8-13 Al Shaqab Racing Luca Cumani
DONNCHA (IRE) 8-13 David Bannon Robert Eddery
FASTNET TEMPEST (IRE) 8-13 OTI Racing William Haggas
ABE LINCOLN (USA) 8-13 Susan Roy Jeremy Noseda
G K CHESTERTON (IRE) 8-13 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
GEORGE WILLIAM 8-12 Lady Coventry & Partners Richard Hannon
FIRST SELECTION (SPA) 8-12 Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon Crisford
TRICORN (IRE) 8-12 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden
BOOMSHACKERLACKER (IRE) 8-12 PJL Racing George Baker
CHELSEA LAD (IRE) 8-12 Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Chelsea Lad 1 Martyn Meade
RUSUMAAT (IRE) 8-12 Hamdan Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
TUMBAGA (USA) 8-12 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
LAIDBACK ROMEO (IRE) 8-12 Alan Craddock Clive Cox
HAYADH 8-11 Al Shaqab Racing John Gosden
WITHERNSEA (IRE) 8-11 Tiffin Sandwiches Limited & Partner Richard Fahey
LESHLAA (USA) 8-10 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
GOSSIPING 8-10 Gary Moore & Ashley Carr Gary Moore
FIRNAS 8-09 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
DARK RED (IRE) 8-09 The Hon R J Arculli Ed Dunlop
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 8-08 A Saha Michael Easterby
FAWAAREQ (IRE) 8-07 Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows
BLESS HIM (IRE) 8-07 Qatar Racing Limited David Simcock
ONE WORD MORE (IRE) 8-07 M J Macleod Tim Easterby
SIR RODERIC (IRE) 8-07 David Little The Links Partnership Rod Millman
SHAIYEM (IRE) 8-07 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon
REALIZE 8-06 Twenty Stars Partnership David Simcock
SINFONIETTA (FR) 8-06 Clive Washbourn David Menuisier
MR SCARAMANGA 8-05 Robert Moss and Christopher Brennan Simon Dow
WAR GLORY (IRE) 8-05 Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Richard Hannon
ZWAYYAN 8-05 Al Shaqab Racing William Haggas
NICHOLAS T 8-04 W M Johnstone Jim Goldie
ICE SLICE (IRE) 8-04 The MacDougall Two James Eustace
MASHAM STAR (IRE) 8-04 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston
HOME CUMMINS (IRE) 8-04 Mrs H Steel Richard Fahey
CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS (IRE) 8-03 Laurence Bellman Ed Walker
WAHASH (IRE) 8-03 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon
ALNASHAMA 8-03 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills
MUTARAKEZ (IRE) 8-02 D McLean-Reid & G P M Morland Brian Meehan
SON OF THE STARS 8-02 Qatar Racing Limited Richard Hannon
MEDAHIM (IRE) 8-02 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon
MUSTARRID (IRE) 8-01 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
MJJACK (IRE) 8-01 Mrs M Gittins Karl Burke
LEADER’S LEGACY (USA) 8-01 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
CHIEFOFCHIEFS 8-00 Mervyn Ayers Charlie Fellowes
MOSTAHEL 8-00 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon
TITI MAKFI 8-00 Paul & Clare Rooney Mark Johnston
AFAAK 7-13 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills
THOMAS CRANMER (USA) 7-13 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
GILGAMESH 7-13 Niarchos Family George Scott
MAKE TIME (IRE) 7-12 Gail Brown Racing (VII) David Menuisier
AARDWOLF (USA) 7-12 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
SENATOR 7-11 Cheveley Park Stud Richard Fahey
DR JULIUS NO 7-10 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Richard Hughes
STORM KING 7-10 Eros Bloodstock David C. Griffiths
GRAPHITE STORM 7-09 Olive Shaw Clive Cox
SURREY HOPE (USA) 7-08 Surrey Racing (SH) Joseph Tuite
MUTARABBY (IRE) 7-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
TOWN CHARTER (USA) 7-06 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
BLACK TRILBY (IRE) 7-05 Alan Spence Clive Cox
TOP MISSION 7-05 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
ELECTION DAY 7-02 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
WHITE TOWER (IRE) 7-01 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston

90 entries

 

 

 

The Qatar Stewards’ Cup

Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. Saturday, August 5, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (127 entries), scratchings deadline July 11, five-day confirmations July 31, final declarations 10am August 3. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Qatar Stewards’ Cup.

 

Horse Wgt Owner Trainer
GROWL 9-10 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey
PERFECT PASTURE 9-10 S Hull, S Hollings & D Swales Michael Easterby
DUKE OF FIRENZE 9-10 Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths David Griffiths
INTISAAB 9-09 Stuart Graham David O’Meara
STEADY PACE 9-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
BUCKSTAY (IRE) 9-08 Fitri Hay Peter Chapple-Hyam
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 9-07 Abudiencia Co Ltd Andrew Balding
HILLBILLY BOY (IRE) 9-06 Macguire’s Bloodstock Ltd Tom Dascombe
PROJECTION 9-06 The Royal Ascot Racing Club Roger Charlton
MOBSTA (IRE) 9-05 Billy Parish Mick Channon
SUTTER COUNTY 9-05 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
TOP SCORE 9-05 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
DANZENO 9-05 A M Wragg Michael Appleby
ORION’S BOW 9-05 T J Swiers Tim Easterby
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 9-05 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory
RAUCOUS 9-05 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing (Melbourne) William Haggas
AEOLUS 9-04 Andrew Buxton Ed Walker
EASTERN IMPACT (IRE) 9-04 Exors of the late David Barker Richard Fahey
TROPICS (USA) 9-04 Dean Ivory Dean Ivory
SOLAR FLAIR 9-04 Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family William Knight
POLYBIUS 9-03 Karmaa Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock
OUTBACK TRAVELLER (IRE) 9-03 Lordship Stud & Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell
SQUATS (IRE) 9-03 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
BIRCHWOOD (IRE) 9-03 Godolphin Richard Fahey
EDWARD LEWIS 9-02 Akela Construction Ltd David O’Meara
SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE) 9-02 Fitri Hay Charles Hills
PIPERS NOTE 9-02 Cragg Wood Racing Ruth Carr
CULTURATI 9-02 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
HOOF IT 9-01 A Chandler Racing Michael Easterby
MAAREK 9-01 Lisbunny Syndicate Evanna McCutcheon IRE
HARRY HURRICANE 9-01 PJL Racing George Baker
MUNTADAB (IRE) 9-00 Fell & High Hopes Partnership Roger Fell
NAADIRR (IRE) 9-00 Middleham Park Racing XXX Kevin Ryan
GRAVITY FLOW (IRE) 9-00 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
BIG TIME (IRE) 9-00 Big Time Partners Kevin Ryan
DOCTOR SARDONICUS 9-00 Charles Wentworth David Simcock
POYLE VINNIE 9-00 C L Bacon Michael Appleby
STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE) 8-13 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory
NAGGERS (IRE) 8-13 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
LEXINGTON ABBEY 8-13 Middleham Park Racing XIX Kevin Ryan
GO FAR 8-13 R West Alan Bailey
AL QAHWA (IRE) 8-12 Gallop Racing David O’Meara
BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE) 8-12 Godolphin Richard Fahey
SIR DANCEALOT (IRE) 8-12 C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn David Elsworth
RIGHT TOUCH 8-12 Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart Richard Fahey
HOOFALONG 8-11 A Chandler, David & Yvonne Blunt Michael Easterby
NEW BIDDER 8-11 June Watts David Barron
VIBRANT CHORDS 8-11 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy
PRIVATE MATTER 8-11 Cheveley Park Stud Richard Fahey
LEGENDARY LUNCH (IRE) 8-11 The Rat Pack Partnership 2016 Richard Hannon
KADRIZZI (FR) 8-10 A Chapman & Wentdale Limited Dean Ivory
WAR DEPARTMENT (IRE) 8-10 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish
CAPTAIN COLBY (USA) 8-10 Lee Tze Bun Marces Ed Walker
BARRACUDA BOY (IRE) 8-10 Laurence Bellman Marjorie Fife
GEORGE BOWEN (IRE) 8-10 M A Scaife Richard Fahey
UPSTAGING 8-09 HRH Sultan Ahmad Shah Paul Cole
SON OF AFRICA 8-08 One Too Many Partners Henry Candy
CENOTAPH (USA) 8-08 Doreen Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
JUMIRA BRIDGE 8-08 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
GUNMETAL (IRE) 8-08 Mrs J K Powell Charles Hills
WAQAAS 8-07 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills
ORVAR (IRE) 8-07 Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar Robert Cowell
TERUNTUM STAR (FR) 8-07 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan
STELLARTA 8-06 Vincent Ward Michael Blanshard
TOMILY (IRE) 8-06 Des Anderson Richard Hannon
JORDAN SPORT 8-06 M Khan X2 Pip Walter Harry Wigan David Simcock
TOMMY TAYLOR (USA) 8-06 Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan
KING ROBERT 8-06 Ceffyl Racing Bryan Smart
GIN IN THE INN (IRE) 8-06 Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman Richard Fahey
LITTLE PALAVER 8-06 Trevor Fox Clive Cox
RED PIKE (IRE) 8-06 Michael Moses & Terry Moses Bryan Smart
REPUTATION (IRE) 8-06 Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd John Quinn
GOODWOOD CRUSADER (IRE) 8-05 Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group (23) Ltd Richard Hughes
CLASSIC SENIORITY 8-05 HuggyMac Racing Marjorie Fife
ROBERO 8-05 Alan Zheng Michael Easterby
DIRECT TIMES (IRE) 8-05 Allan Belshaw Peter Chapple-Hyam
MICKEY (IRE) 8-05 Janet Lowe & Tom Dascombe Tom Dascombe
EKHTIYAAR 8-05 Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian
RASHEEQ (IRE) 8-05 A Denham & Partner Tim Easterby
ISEEMIST (IRE) 8-05 K Marsden John Gallagher
DARK SHOT 8-05 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding
GLENROWAN ROSE (IRE) 8-05 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish
QUENCH DOLLY 8-04 Quench Racing Partnership John Gallagher
GOLDEN APOLLO 8-04 David Scott Tim Easterby
SEEKING MAGIC 8-04 The Seekers Clive Cox
TOOFI (FR) 8-04 Northumbria Leisure Ltd & C H McGhie John Butler
KASBAH (IRE) 8-03 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett
FAST TRACK 8-03 Christine Barron David Barron
LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE) 8-03 David Kilpatrick David Griffiths
RICH AND FAMOUS (USA) 8-03 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
ZANETTO 8-03 Malcolm Walker John Quinn
UDONTDODOU 8-03 Mrs Alison Guest Richard Guest
CARTOGRAPHER 8-03 The Snailwell Stud Martyn Meade
HANDSOME DUDE 8-02 W D & Mrs D A Glover David Barron
SHAMSHON (IRE) 8-02 June Watts Stuart Williams
LAPILLI 8-02 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas
SECONDO (FR) 8-02 D J Deer Joseph Tuite
THE COMMENDATORE 8-02 Ron Hull David Barron
DISTANT PAST 8-01 J C G Chua Kevin Ryan
THE WAGON WHEEL (IRE) 8-01 T Proctor Richard Fahey
KODILINE (IRE) 8-01 Martin McHale & Partner Clive Cox
LIGHTNING CHARLIE 8-01 Lightning Charlie Partnership Amanda Perrett
ICE AGE (IRE) 8-01 Eden Racing III Eve Johnson Houghton
GORING (GER) 8-00 G C Stevens Eve Johnson Houghton
PETTOCHSIDE 8-00 P Cook John Bridger
MAJOR JUMBO 8-00 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan
YALAWIN (IRE) 8-00 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian
MONT KIARA (FR) 7-13 JCG Chua & CK Ong 1 Kevin Ryan
SIX STRINGS 7-12 Merchants and Missionaries Richard Fahey
BELLEDESERT 7-12 K Meredith, D Hodson, The Ocean Four Steph Hollinshead
NINJAGO 7-12 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
ZAC BROWN (IRE) 7-11 Dab Hand Racing Charlie Wallis
DISCREET HERO (IRE) 7-11 Abdullah Saeed Simon Crisford
PADDY POWER (IRE) 7-10 M Scaife & Richard Fahey Richard Fahey
ROYAL BRAVE (IRE) 7-10 James Edgar & William Donaldson Rebecca Bastiman
LAUGHTON 7-10 Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan
OPEN WIDE (USA) 7-09 George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett
SCORCHING HEAT 7-09 Qatar Racing Limited Andrew Balding
THE FEATHERED NEST (IRE) 7-08 Richard Fahey Richard Fahey
INTIBAAH 7-08 Delancey George Baker
RELATED 7-06 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
TOMMY G 7-05 Johnnie Delta Racing Jim Goldie
TAVENER 7-05 Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker David Griffiths
MANSHOOD (IRE) 7-04 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
L C SALOON 7-04 Clark Industrial Services Partnership David Griffiths
MESHARDAL (GER) 7-03 The Hollinbridge Partnership & Ruth Carr Ruth Carr
ARCHIMEDES (IRE) 6-06 Ladies and The Tramps David Griffiths

127 entries

2 Irish-trained

 

