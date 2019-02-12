Weights revealed for 2019 Randox Health Grand National and most trainers pleased
Weights revealed for 2019 Randox Health Grand National and most trainers pleased
Tuesday, February 12, 2019 - The weights for the 2019 £1-million Randox Health Grand National were revealed at the historic Cunard Building in Liverpool today, Tuesday, February 12.
Rose Paterson, Chairman of Aintree Racecourse, got proceedings underway. She said: “I would like to start by thanking all the trainers here – I think a record 21 – for supporting our event.
“We did ask ourselves if going ahead at this extremely difficult time for British horseracing was the right thing to do and you gave us your emphatic endorsement. Thank you for that. While our thoughts are with you, your staff, your owners and your horses, it is wonderful news for us all that racing will start again tomorrow.
“I would also like to thank Nick Rust at the BHA and all of our friends in the press and media for their advice and encouragement in the past few days. I feel the least we can do in the circumstances is give you a good lunch!
“Welcome to the launch of the 2019 Randox Health Grand National and the great city of Liverpool. A hundred years ago, the National returned to Liverpool after being staged at Gatwick during the First World War – pre drones of course!
“The 1919 winner was Poethlyn, which is Welsh for brandy, so I hope that is a cheering thought even though it sounds quite disgusting.
“After 42 years in London, we thought it was right to bring the weights event back to its rightful home and I hope you agree.
“I would like to thank our immensely generous sponsor, Randox Health, now in their third year after two hugely successful and enjoyable Festivals. We really appreciate your support and look forward to another thrilling three days together in April.
“Secondly, I would like to thank our broadcast partners, ITV Racing. They have done a superb a job for us and our sport over the past two years, culminating in a BAFTA Award for their coverage of the 2017 Randox Health Grand National Festival.
“Last year’s programme was epitomised by a spine-chilling opening feature, voiced by the late great Hugh McIlvanney. Hugh was a great friend to Aintree and to racing. He transcended our sport with his words and will be inducted into the Aintree Hall of Fame on Grand National Day to join the distinguished list of Aintree legends – several of whom are in this room. I am delighted that Hugh’s wife Caroline will be joining us.
“We have no less than 112 really classy entries in this year’s race, including a record 47 trained in Ireland – not all of them by Gordon Elliott! We know we are in for a terrific contest and we welcome Martin Greenwood as the new BHA Chase handicapping team leader. I look forward to the lively discussion of his handiwork this afternoon.
“I would like to thank Marketing Liverpool and Signature Living for all their help in putting on today’s event. Finally, thank you all for being here and for being such an important part of the world’s greatest chase. I look forward to seeing you all again in April.”
Colonel Mark Campbell, Senior Manager at Randox Health, commented: “Our sponsorship has been fantastic.
“600 million people across the world watch this race, so it offers the unique opportunity to link our brand with a truly global sporting event.
“We have a fantastic relationship with the team at Aintree and The Jockey Club.
“The Grand National is the highlight of the year and we have been truly stunned by the hospitality of the people of Liverpool. We are so proud to be part of this iconic race in this iconic city.”
Sam Quek MBE, who formed part of the Gold Medal-winning British hockey team at the 2012 Olympics in London, is an Aintree Ambassador.
She explained the importance of the Randox Health Grand National to Liverpool: “For me, the Grand National means so much to the people of Liverpool.
“I remember growing up, even at the age when I wasn’t old enough to have a clue what was going on, that the Grand National was all about bringing the family together.
“My mum is a Scouse, but my dad is originally from Singapore and across them I have about 17 aunts and uncles so you can imagine how many cousins I have. We all used to squeeze into one front room, pick our horses and watch the National.
“It is so exciting to be part of it now.”
Martin Greenwood is the senior chasing handicapper for the British Horseracing Authority and took over responsibility for deciding the weights for the Randox Health Grand National from Phil Smith who retired last year after 20 years doing the job,
Greenwood, who has total discretion in deciding the weights for this race only, has grey Bristol De Mai as top-weight with 11st 10lb, but lowered the horses rating to 168 from 173 to do so.
He said: “It’s been really interesting doing the weights this year. It has been an honour and a privilege for someone who has loved National Hunt racing all his life to take it on after Phil Smith.
“The amount of horses weighted 11st or higher is down on previous years, but on the positive side, we have a lot more horses who are rated 150-plus.
“I think it is an excellent renewal and there are plenty of top-class handicappers in there.
“Tiger Roll went up 9lb last year for his win in the Grand National last year when idling out in front arguably. He confirmed that rating in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in November, with the Cross Country fences having an increasing input into the Grand National.
“Pleasant Company ran a stormer in the Grand National last year and, in the two races so far this term, I don’t think he has shown form anywhere near that, but I feel being back at Aintree will suit him.
“The hardest horse to rate was Enda Bolger’s Auvergnat. He has run mainly in Cross Country races and won races in that sphere over Josies Orders at Punchestown last year.
“I had a big decision to make on his rating as he is rated 158 in Cross Country races, 145 as a regulation chaser and I put him somewhere in the middle at 152.
“The Cross Country races are becoming more and more significant with a bigger input to the Grand National.
“There are several interesting horses who has been keeping their identities quiet so to speak. Abolitionist won on his debut over hurdles for Dr Richard Newland at Aintree and would need to run in a chase to qualify – he has until March to do that.
“Given the trainer’s excellent record in the race, he is of interest, while Elegant Escape, who is one of the favourites for the race, won the Welsh National and finished a good second at Cheltenham to Frodon last time out.”
Jonjo O’Neill, responsible for Minella Rocco (10st 11lb), sent out Don’t Push It to victory in 2010.
The Gloucestershire-based trainer said: “The plan with Minella Rocco in the long-term is the Randox Health Grand National. Aintree was the plan for him last year, but the ground just went against him.
“He had a hiccup earlier on in the season and that had also prevented us from running him. He returned at Cheltenham the other week and we are also hoping to run him at Ascot on Saturday, but we’re still not sure about the injections (flu), so we’ll have to wait and see if that will happen or not.
“After that, we would hopefully like to go to Aintree. I was a bit disappointed with Minella Rocco’s first run back. He ran and jumped OK for a while, but he was well back. He hadn’t run for a long time, has had a few injuries and he’ll need a few runs to get him back where he needs to be.”
Warren Greatrex, the Lambourn trainer, reported: “Missed Approach (10st 1lb) is in good form. Regarding his next run, he is in the Eider Chase next week, but I would say the target with him is going to be the Premier Chase at Kelso on March 2.
“He ran well in the Becher (sixth on December 8 over the Grand National fences at Aintree) and we have saved him until the weights have come out.
“We are happy with the weight he has got and now we’ll get him prepared for Aintree in April.
“I was very pleased with his run in the Becher where he finished a creditable sixth. He missed the break that day which didn’t help, but he jumped very nicely throughout.
“In terms of being a Grand National type, he ticks all the boxes. He jumps from fence to fence and has a lot of the attributes you would need for a Grand National horse.”
Isle Of Man-based Trevor Hemmings, who has owned three Randox Health Grand National winners and is seeking a record fourth victory from three entries, explained: “I go back many years with the Grand National and it is a very special race for me.
“I have been delighted to win the race on three occasions and hopefully we could make it four victories this year.
“The Grand National is such a unique race and is the best in the world – no doubt about it. Lake View Lad (10st 11lb) will hopefully be there or thereabouts in the Grand National and he has enjoyed a fine season so far.
“Lake View Lad would like cut in the ground, whereas Warriors Tale (10st 9lb) is a horse who would appreciate better ground.
“Warriors Tale has a good chance, but we also have a secret weapon in Vintage Clouds (10st). He will get a run in the race this year and we are looking forward to seeing him.”
Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell, who sent out One For Arthur to win the 2017 Randox Health Grand National, explained: “One For Arthur (10st 10lb) was due to run at Haydock in the Grand National Trial on Saturday, but he can no longer run in that race because he was vaccinated more than six months ago.
“We have been really pleased with him and he schooled well over fences in the week and Aintree is definitely the plan.
“I think we will now look at Kelso on March 2 with One For Arthur as a possible target going forward. We would like to get another run into him and if he could go to Kelso that would fantastic as we would like to get him back on the racecourse before returning to Aintree.
“It would be very special to go back to Aintree and win a second Grand National.
“Things haven’t really gone to plan for One For Arthur this season with two unseats to his name which hasn’t been ideal, but I think we have got him right now.
“One For Arthur is a year older and looks much stronger now. He seems to be coming back to himself and has matured of late.
“We’ve done a lot of schooling with him in the outdoor school and he has also jumped some proper chase fences and I think we have got him back close to his best.”
Leading Irish trainer Gordon Elliott, successful with Tiger Roll in 2018 and Silver Birch in 2007, thinks the horse may have a tougher time this year, but he has 21 other entries in the 2019 Randox Health Grand National.
“There are three or four horses I will probably take out of the Randox Health Grand National. I look on it as a race I have won twice. Obviously, it is the most famous race in the world and it would be good to win it again.
“Tiger Roll is a stable favourite and for him to win the Grand National was something else. I thought when he jumped the last and halfway through the run-in that he was home and hosed, but as per usual Willie Mullins, whose horses normally pass mine in the last 50 yards, had one who challenged. Thankfully, Tiger Roll just held on – it was great.
“I rode in the Foxhunters’ a couple of times and the last time I broke my arm and that finished my riding career (as an amateur rider).”
Asked to choose which of his entries he would like to ride, Elliott replied: “I would have no choice – it would have to be Tiger Roll (11st 1lb) because I definitely would not be able to do the weight on General Principle (10st)!
“It is going to be a struggle for Tiger – his Gold Cup this year is going to be the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham and if he gets back for the Grand National then great. Whatever happens, happens – he doesn’t owe us anything. Tiger Roll is in very good form. The plan is to run in the Boyne Hurdle this weekend.
“I would like to have around 10 runners in the Randox Health Grand National – General Principle is definitely one to consider off 10st. He has won an Irish National, he jumps and stays and this is a race I have had in my mind for a while. He too is in good form and could be a type for Aintree.
“I would love to run Shattered Love (10st 10lb) in the Grand National – she has a nice weight. She will go for the Gold Cup and we will see what happens there first. The Storyteller (11st 3lb) is another classy horse and he has been placed in a lot of Grade Ones.
“Dounkios (10st 10lb) won well last time and is another horse who is set to run in the race. I would love to run as many as I can – all those who are OK after Cheltenham (in March) will be aimed at the Randox Health Grand National.”
Paul Nicholls has three entries this year, seven years on from sending out Neptune Collonges to win the Randox Health Grand National.
The Somerset-based 10-time champion Jump trainer, said: “We have three entries in the Grand National and they are not all likely to run.
“Warriors Tale (10st 9lb) would be ground dependent and we could run him in the Topham instead if the ground was soft.
“Black Corton has 10st 11lb which is a nice weight and Give Me A Copper (10st 1lb) has always been a horse I felt would be suited by Aintree and the fences. The Ultima (at Cheltenham in March) is next up for him and if all goes to plan there, then we could be tempted to run in the Grand National off 10st 1lb.
“It’s great to be at Liverpool and it was lovely to win the race with Neptune Collonges. It would be nice to find a horse who could emulate him and win it again.
“It is such a hard race to win and you need a lot of luck in running so a lot can happen in the event.”
Nigel Twiston-Davies, the joint most successful current trainer in the Grand National with two wins, has nine entries.
The Gloucestershire trainer reported: “I will have to speak to the owners and Anthony Bromley before making any plans about Bristol De Mai (11st 10lb).
“The Cheltenham Gold Cup (on March 15) is his first target and if everything goes well, then we will make a plan after that.
“I am delighted with Bristol De Mai’s weight and it definitely concentrates the mind more on the race than we would have been otherwise. We will talk about it and then make a plan.
“Blaklion (10st 12lb), Ballyoptic (10st 11lb) and Go Conquer (10st 13lb) are all other horses who could run in the race, but we will make a decision nearer the time.
“Blaklion is very much the forgotten horse this year. He was brought down at the first in last year’s Grand National and ran well at Warwick on his latest start. I expect he could run well in the race this time around. Bristol De Mai is the class horse, but Blaklion a year ago was favourite for the Grand National.”
Joe Tizzard, assistant to his father Colin, declared: “Elegant Escape (11st 4lb) came out of Cheltenham (second in the G2 BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase in January) very well. The first plan with him is the Cheltenham Gold Cup and depending on how he came out of that, the Grand National could be something we think about.
“He has earned his right to firstly have a crack at the Gold Cup and then we will make a decision afterwards – it all depends what happens in March.
“His run last time was good and stamina has always been his strong suit. He does tick a lot of boxes for a Grand National, but we’re just going to concentrate for now on the Gold Cup then make a decision afterwards.
“Ultragold (10st 3lb) has proved fantastic round the Aintree fences, having won the Topham Chase on the last two occasions. He is a horse who is interesting particularly off 10st 3lb.
“I’m not sure Sizing Codelco (10st 10lb) and The Dutchman (10st 3lb) would run at Aintree, but Royal Vacation (10st 8lb) is a G1 winner who struggled last year. But he has come back to life in recent months and he could be one that we run in the race – he is a class horse on his day.”
Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father Willie, multiple champion Jump trainer in Ireland, remarked “Pleasant Company (10st 11lb) is set to run in the Randox Health Grand National again this year.
“He was only a couple of inches short from winning the race last year. David Mullins gave him a fabulous ride and the horse’s whole season has been planned around going back to Aintree. He seemed to take to the fences very well last year.
“The Grand National is a specialist race; he is under the 11st mark which is a big help. He is an 11-year-old now and it is going to be hard to improve him, but you would be hoping he could go back and run well again.
“Pleasant Company disappointed over hurdles at Christmas and he is still a maiden over hurdles – they just don’t seem to turn him on. He was poor in the Thyestes, but that was on heavy ground and he is better on good ground – we’re not too disappointed with his form at the moment.
“Total Recall (10st 10lb) is a possible for the Grand National. He is the best handicapped of our horses (10 entered), but he didn’t enjoy himself there last year. He made a bad mistake at the third fence and lost his confidence.
“He is the opposite of Pleasant Company as you are hoping he will forget that race and hope he would enjoy himself this year. He is not the biggest horse in the world and that is a worry.
“Rathvinden’s (10st 10lb) whole season has also been planned around Aintree. He stayed very strongly in the National Hunt Chase and is economical over his fences.
“He is not the biggest, but he seems to have a good technique over his fences and is a good jumper. Rathvinden is a second-season novice and that could mean he is unexposed. He is 11 which is older, but he has had plenty of time off in the past and he ticks a lot of boxes.
“I think Up For Review (10st 2lb), who is right at the bottom of the weights, is also interesting as he ran very well in the Thyestes Chase and is unexposed. He is a second-season novice and one I would be keeping an eye on.”
Jessica Harrington has had numerous big-race successes, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Classics, but had not had Randox Health Grand National entries before this year. Her two entries this year are Magic Of Light (10st 7lb) and Sandymount Duke (10st 6lb).
Kate Harrington, assistant to her mother, said: “Sandymount Duke is owned by Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, who also bred him and owned his dam, who was also trained by my mum and won a few Flat races. Sandymount Duke was her last foal and bred at Ronnie’s stud farm in Kildrare, Sandhill Stud.
“Ronnie is so passionate about his racing and is so excited to have a Grand National entry. Sandymount Duke has been quite lightly-raced over the past year with the Grand National in mind.
“These are our first ever entries in the Grand National and will be so exciting if we get there and have runners on the day.”
David Pipe won the Randox Health Grand National in 2008 with Comply Or Die and has a strong hand in 2019, including Ramses De Teillee (10st 5lb), Daklondike (10st 4lb) and Vieux Lion Rouge (10st 2lb).
Pipe said: “Ramses De Teillee had a wind op during the summer and has progressed this year, finishing second to Elegant Escape in the Welsh National. He has a lovely weight.
“Ramses De Teillee, Daklondike and Vieux Lion Rouge are in the Grand National Trial at Haydock on Saturday and probably a couple of them will run there.”
Nicky Henderson is the reigning British champion Jump trainer and has won the championship five times in total. The one omission on the very distinguished CV of the Lamborun trainer is the Randox Health Grand National, although he has trained the runner-up twice – 1979 Zongalero, 1987 The Tsarevich.
His two entries this year are Valtor (11st 2lb) and Kilcrea Vale (9st 5lb).
Henderson said: “The problem is we have done well in the Topham, with six or seven winners, but they lose the plot when they have to go round twice! We have been second twice in 40 years.
“This year we have Valtor who was very cleverly bought by Mr Munir. He hadn’t won for three years and we got him going with a couple bits of pieces of work and then launched him at Ascot, when James Bowen rode him. He won by 20 lengths that day so Henderson’s first move to try and win the Grand National saw Valtor raised 16 pounds!
“He is on doctor’s orders after he ran at Cheltenham last time when something went wrong and it will be a long road to get him back.”
L-R: Sir A P McCoy, Joe Tizzard, Kate Harrington, Nicky Henderson & Ed Chamberlin
Martin Greenwood
Sam Quek, John Barnes & Gordon Elliott
L-R: Gordon Elliott, Paul Nicholls, Jonjo O’Neill, Sue Smith, Nigel Twiston-Davies & Nicky Henderson
L-R: Sir A P McCoy, Nigel Twiston-Davies, Paul Nicholls and Lucinda Russell
Bristol De Mai tops weights for 2019 Randox Health Grand National
for full 13-page media information pack, containing detailed statistics, please click HERE
Tuesday, February 12, 2019 - Multiple G1 winner Bristol De Mai heads the weights on 11st 10lb, with a lowered rating of 168, for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National, details of which are revealed today (please note the embargo of 3pm UK time today).
With a prize fund of £1 million, the world’s greatest chase is the most valuable Jump race globally and takes place over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6, day three of the Randox Health Grand National Festival. This year sees the 172nd running of the great Aintree chase.
Bristol De Mai, one of nine entries for dual Randox Health Grand National-winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, gained his second G1 Betfair Chase at Haydock Park in November, when he defeated Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River by four lengths.
Twiston-Davies, whose Aintree successes came courtesy of Earth Summit (1998) and Bindaree (2002), also has impressive Sky Bet Chase victor Go Conquer (10st 13lb) and 2017 Becher Handicap Chase winner Blaklion (10st 12lb) among his nine entries.
The 2018 Randox Health Grand National hero Tiger Roll (Gordon Elliott IRE) has been given 11st 1lb, as he bids to become the first dual winner of the race since the legendary Red Rum.
Tiger Roll is the 20/1 joint-favourite with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, alongside Welsh Grand National winner seven-year-old Elegant Escape (Colin Tizzard, 11st 4lb) – Earth Summit was the last horse to win the Welsh Grand National and Randox Health Grand National in the same season (1997/98).
Tiger Roll’s trainer Gordon Elliott, also successful with Silver Birch in 2007, accounts for 22 of the record 47 Irish-trained entries. Elliott’s team also features Cheltenham Festival winner The Storyteller (11st 3lb) and General Principle (10st), winner of the 2018 Irish Grand National.
Elliott’s big Irish rival Willie Mullins, responsible for 2005 Grand National scorer Hedgehunter, has 10 entries in total. Mullins’ contenders are headed by last year’s head runner-up Pleasant Company (10st 11lb), G2 National Hunt Chase winner Rathvinden (10st 10lb) and Up For Review (10st 2lb), who was an eye-catching third in the Thyestes Chase on his latest start.
Anibale Fly (Tony Martin IRE, 11st 6lb) has the biggest weight of any Irish-trained challenger. The J P McManus-owned runner finished fourth last year on the back of a career-best third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Owner Trevor Hemmings is chasing a fourth Randox Health Grand National triumph, which would make him the winning-most owner of all time. His three entries include the highly-progressive Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander, 10st 11lb), winner of the Listed Rehearsal Chase and G3 Rowland Meyrick Chase already this season, and Betway Grand Sefton Handicap Chase scorer Warriors Tale (Paul Nicholls, 10st 9lb).
The 2017 Randox Health Grand National victor One For Arthur (Lucinda Russell) was unable to defend his crown last year due to injury. He has been allotted 10st 10lb.
Other entries with proven form over the Grand National fences include this season’s Becher Handicap Chase winner Walk In The Mill (Robert Walford, 10st) and Ultragold (Colin Tizzard, 10st 3lb), who has captured the two most recent renewals of the Randox Health Topham Chase.
Trainer Dr Richard Newland, who tasted Grand National glory in 2013 with Pineau De Re, is chasing another victory with Abolitionist (10st 1lb). Third in the 2017 Irish Grand National for Ellmarie Holden, the 11-year-old won a three-mile handicap hurdle impressively at Aintree in November on his first start for Newland and has not raced since.
No mare has won the Randox Health Grand National since Nickel Coin in 1951. The four female contenders this time around are Shattered Love (Gordon Elliott, 10st 10lb), a dual G1-winning novice over fences last season, G2 National Hunt Chase second Ms Parfois (Anthony Honeyball, 10st 2lb), Magic Of Light (Jessica Harrington IRE, 10st 7lb) and Baie Des Iles (Ross O’Sullivan IRE, 9st 12lb).
Other entries include Rock The Kasbah (Phillip Hobbs, 10st 9lb), winner of a G3 handicap chase at Cheltenham in November, and Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase second Mall Dini (Pat Kelly IRE).
British Horseracing Authority Handicapper Martin Greenwood, who framed the weights for the first time this year and has total discretion for the Randox Health Grand National, said: “It was fairly straightforward to do the weights. I tried to treat it like any other race whilst bearing in mind there has to be some digression when needed.
“Bristol De Mai heads the weights and his rating has been compressed by 5lb as I thought it was better to have a horse at the top of the handicap whose rating was slightly out of kilter. If Bristol De Mai does run then I think it was the right call to make.
“I found Auvergnat (10st 8lb) of Enda Bolger’s hard to weigh up. He has a lot of Cross Country form and he was the hardest one I had to deal with. He has been running primarily in Cross Country races and they are events which are having an increasing impact on the Grand National, highlighted by Tiger Roll’s success last year.
“His form ties in with Josies Orders and Tiger Roll. He would almost have three different ratings, one in the mid-140s for regulation fences, a high 150s for the Cross Country fences and I have put him somewhere in the middle of that (152) to tie in with Josies Orders.
“Tiger Roll is up 9lb from his mark for last year’s Grand National and Pleasant Company 7lb. I have them both on the same mark for what they were rated after last year’s Grand National. Tiger Roll confirmed that rating in the Cross Country Handicap at Cheltenham in November. Pleasant Company has been a bit disappointing in a few runs since, but I think the Aintree fences will bring out the best in him, so that is why I left him on that mark.
“I think there are several interesting runners like Vintage Clouds and Elegant Escape, who is towards the top of the betting and he is an improving horse and was a good second to Frodon at Cheltenham last time out so you can see why he is one of the more fancied horses.
“I think it would be a knee-jerk reaction to make too much of the small amount of horses who are weighted 11st or higher. I wouldn’t want to get too clever about what the reason is.
“At the entry stage, you needed to be around the mid-70s to get you into the race. I think anything based in the top 80 has a chance of getting in. Four of the last five years, horses approaching that number have got in so some connections shouldn’t give up because they are rated towards the bottom.”
John Baker, Managing Director at Aintree Racecourse, said today: “The countdown to the 172nd running of the world’s greatest and most valuable chase begins in earnest today with the unveiling of the weights for the £1-million Randox Health Grand National.
“Our thanks go to Martin Greenwood for framing the weights for the first time in 2019. The entries look very strong, with a record Irish-trained presence, and we look all set for an outstanding race at Aintree on Saturday, April 6.”
Latest odds from Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival
20/1 Tiger Roll, Elegant Escape
25/1 Rock The Kasbah, Vintage Cloud, Walk In The Mill, Pleasant Company, Mall Dini, General Principle
33/1 Blaklion, Valtor, Ballyoptic, Lake View Lad, Vieux Lion Rouge, One For Arthur, Step Back, Auvergnat, Anibale Fly, Alpha des Obeaux, Dounikos, Royal Vacation, Ms Parfois, Acapella Bourgeois, Abolitionist, Rathvinden, Up For Review
40/1 Give Me A Copper, Go Conquer, Folsom Blue, Impulsive Star, Isleofhopendreams, Fact of The Matter, Daklondike, Jury Duty, Cogry, Ramses de Teillee, The Young Master, Total Recall, Bristol de Mai, Traffic Fluide, Pairofbrowneyes, Out Sam, Ultragold, Warriors Tale, Noble Endeavor, Allysson Monterg, Minella Rocco, Missed Approach
50/1 Monbeg Notorious, Baie des Iles, Mr Diablo, Milansbar, Ballyarthur, Vieux Morvan, Master Dee, Mala Beach, Van Gogh du Granit, Black Corton, Blow By Blow, Borice, Livelovelaugh, Calett Mad, Joe Farrell, Call It Magic, The Storyteller, The Dutchman, The Last Samuri, Rogue Angel, Edwulf, Sandymount Duke, Don Poli, Shantou Village, Shattered Love, Singlefarmpayment, Sizing Codelco, Some Neck, Carole’s Destrier, Yala Enki
66/1 Sub Lieutenant, Tea For Two, Exitas, Regal Encore, Red Infantry, Captain Redbeard, Highland Lodge, Kilcrea Vale, Polidam, Looking Well, Bless The Wings, Valseur Lido, Magic of Light, Outlander, Ballydine, Measureofmydreams, Ned Stark, A Toi Phil, Back To The Thatch, Westerner Point, Willie Boy, American, Splash of Ginge, Ziga Boy
100/1 Morney Wing, Jarob, Ballyhill, Kingswell Theatre, Scoir Mear, Woods Well, Rathlin Rose, Just A Par, Potters Corner
Each-Way: 1/4 odds, 1-2-3-4
Betway Specials
Irish 1-2 5/1
Irish 1-2-3 14/1
Irish 1-2-3-4 40/1
Winner to be leading at the last:
Yes 1/2
No 6/4
Winning distance
Under 3 lengths 2/1
3-9 lengths 6/4
Over 9 lengths 7/4
Female jockey to ride the winner 8/1
Where will the winner be trained?
UK 8/15
Ireland 6/4
Winning owner
J P McManus 10/1
Giggingstown House Stud 5/1
Age of winner
7 or 8 3/1
9 6/4
10 5/2
11 or 12 5/1
Winning weight
Less than 11st 4/9
11st or more 7/4
Randox Health Grand National
Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, up to and including March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of’ two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26, second scratchings deadline March 19, five-day confirmations April 1, final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Rating
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
1)
|
BRISTOL DE MAI (FR)
|
8
|
11-10
|
168
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
2)
|
ANIBALE FLY (FR)
|
9
|
11-06
|
164
|
J P McManus
|
Tony Martin IRE
|
3)
|
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|
9
|
11-04
|
162
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
4)
|
ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE)
|
7
|
11-04
|
162
|
John Romans
|
Colin Tizzard
|
5)
|
THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
|
8
|
11-03
|
161
|
Pat Sloan
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
6)
|
VALTOR (FR)
|
10
|
11-02
|
160
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nicky Henderson
|
7)
|
EDWULF
|
10
|
11-01
|
159
|
J P McManus
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
8)
|
TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|
9
|
11-01
|
159
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
9)
|
OUTLANDER (IRE)
|
11
|
11-00
|
158
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
10)
|
DON POLI (IRE)
|
10
|
10-13
|
157
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
|
11)
|
GO CONQUER (IRE)
|
10
|
10-13
|
157
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
12)
|
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
|
10
|
10-13
|
157
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
13)
|
BLAKLION
|
10
|
10-12
|
156
|
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
14)
|
MALA BEACH (IRE)
|
11
|
10-12
|
156
|
Chris Jones
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
15)
|
YALA ENKI (FR)
|
9
|
10-12
|
156
|
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
|
Venetia Williams
|
16)
|
BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
|
9
|
10-11
|
155
|
Mills & Mason Partnership
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
17)
|
BLACK CORTON (FR)
|
8
|
10-11
|
155
|
The Brooks, Stewart Families & J Kyle
|
Paul Nicholls
|
18)
|
LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE)
|
9
|
10-11
|
155
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Nick Alexander
|
19)
|
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
|
9
|
10-11
|
155
|
J P McManus
|
Jonjo O’Neill
|
20)
|
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
|
11
|
10-11
|
155
|
Malcolm Denmark
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
|
21)
|
AMERICAN (FR)
|
9
|
10-10
|
154
|
The Jago Family Partnership
|
Harry Fry
|
22)
|
DOUNIKOS (FR)
|
8
|
10-10
|
154
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
23)
|
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
|
10
|
10-10
|
154
|
Two Golf Widows
|
Lucinda Russell
|
24)
|
RATHVINDEN (IRE)
|
11
|
10-10
|
154
|
Ronnie Bartlett
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
25)
|
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
|
8
|
10-10
|
154
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
26)
|
SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
|
10
|
10-10
|
154
|
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
|
Colin Tizzard
|
27)
|
TOTAL RECALL (IRE)
|
10
|
10-10
|
154
|
Slaneyville Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
28)
|
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
|
9
|
10-10
|
154
|
Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
|
Gary Moore
|
29)
|
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
|
9
|
10-09
|
153
|
Diana Whateley
|
Philip Hobbs
|
30)
|
WARRIORS TALE
|
10
|
10-09
|
153
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Paul Nicholls
|
|
31)
|
AUVERGNAT (FR)
|
9
|
10-08
|
152
|
J P McManus
|
Enda Bolger IRE
|
32)
|
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
|
11
|
10-08
|
152
|
J P McManus
|
Anthony Honeyball
|
33)
|
ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
|
9
|
10-08
|
152
|
Jean Bishop
|
Colin Tizzard
|
34)
|
A TOI PHIL (FR)
|
9
|
10-07
|
151
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
35)
|
JURY DUTY (IRE)
|
8
|
10-07
|
151
|
Sideways Syndicate
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
36)
|
MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE)
|
8
|
10-07
|
151
|
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
|
Jessica Harrington IRE
|
37)
|
MASTER DEE (IRE)
|
10
|
10-07
|
151
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Fergal O’Brien
|
38)
|
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
|
8
|
10-06
|
150
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
39)
|
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
|
10
|
10-06
|
150
|
Chris Jones
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
40)
|
SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE)
|
10
|
10-06
|
150
|
Ronnie Wood
|
Jessica Harrington IRE
|
|
41)
|
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
|
11
|
10-06
|
150
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Harry Fry
|
42)
|
ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR)
|
9
|
10-05
|
149
|
Slaneyville Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
43)
|
RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR)
|
7
|
10-05
|
149
|
John White & Anne Underhill
|
David Pipe
|
44)
|
TEA FOR TWO
|
10
|
10-05
|
149
|
Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
|
Jane Williams
|
45)
|
DAKLONDIKE (IRE)
|
7
|
10-04
|
148
|
Prof Caroline Tisdall
|
David Pipe
|
46)
|
MALL DINI (IRE)
|
9
|
10-04
|
148
|
Philip Reynolds
|
Patrick Kelly IRE
|
47)
|
CALETT MAD (FR)
|
7
|
10-03
|
147
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
48)
|
STEP BACK (IRE)
|
9
|
10-03
|
147
|
Cracker and Smodge Partnership
|
Mark Bradstock
|
49)
|
THE DUTCHMAN (IRE)
|
9
|
10-03
|
147
|
SprayClad UK
|
Colin Tizzard
|
50)
|
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
|
11
|
10-03
|
147
|
Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner
|
Colin Tizzard
|
|
51)
|
BLOW BY BLOW (IRE)
|
8
|
10-02
|
146
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
52)
|
MS PARFOIS (IRE)
|
8
|
10-02
|
146
|
M R Chapman
|
Anthony Honeyball
|
53)
|
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Fibbage Syndicate
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
54)
|
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
|
9
|
10-02
|
146
|
N T Griffith & H M Haddock
|
Tom George
|
55)
|
SOME NECK (FR)
|
8
|
10-02
|
146
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
56)
|
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Andrea & Graham Wylie
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
57)
|
VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Henry de Bromhead IRE
|
58)
|
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
|
10
|
10-02
|
146
|
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
|
David Pipe
|
59)
|
ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
|
11
|
10-01
|
145
|
Mark Albon, John Provan & Chris Stedman
|
Dr Richard Newland
|
60)
|
GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE)
|
9
|
10-01
|
145
|
Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood
|
Paul Nicholls
|
|
61)
|
MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
|
9
|
10-01
|
145
|
Alan & Andrew Turner
|
Warren Greatrex
|
62)
|
FOLSOM BLUE (IRE)
|
12
|
10-00
|
144
|
Core Partnership
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
63)
|
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
|
10
|
10-00
|
144
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
64)
|
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
|
9
|
10-00
|
144
|
Susannah Ricci
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
65)
|
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
|
9
|
10-00
|
144
|
Trevor Hemmings
|
Sue Smith
|
66)
|
WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
|
9
|
10-00
|
144
|
Baroness Harding
|
Robert Walford
|
67)
|
WILLIE BOY (IRE)
|
8
|
10-00
|
144
|
Kate & Andrew Brooks
|
Charlie Longsdon
|
68)
|
BALLYHILL (FR)
|
8
|
9-13
|
143
|
Simon Such & Gino Paletta
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
69)
|
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
|
14
|
9-13
|
143
|
Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
70)
|
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
|
10
|
9-13
|
143
|
Stuart Coltherd
|
Stuart Coltherd
|
|
71)
|
POLIDAM (FR)
|
10
|
9-13
|
143
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
72)
|
ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR)
|
9
|
9-12
|
142
|
David Fox
|
Richard Hobson
|
73)
|
BAIE DES ILES (FR)
|
8
|
9-12
|
142
|
Zorka Wentworth
|
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|
74)
|
EXITAS (IRE)
|
11
|
9-12
|
142
|
P Middleton, M Lowther
|
Phil Middleton
|
75)
|
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
|
12
|
9-12
|
142
|
Kilbroney Racing
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
76)
|
JOE FARRELL (IRE)
|
10
|
9-12
|
142
|
M Sherwood, N Morris & R Curtis
|
Rebecca Curtis
|
77)
|
JUST A PAR (IRE)
|
12
|
9-12
|
142
|
M Scott
|
James Moffatt
|
78)
|
RED INFANTRY (IRE)
|
9
|
9-12
|
142
|
Rob Little
|
Ian Williams
|
79)
|
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|
9
|
9-12
|
142
|
Jane Gerard-Pearse
|
Neil Mulholland
|
80)
|
THE YOUNG MASTER
|
10
|
9-12
|
142
|
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
|
Neil Mulholland
|
|
81)
|
WESTERNER POINT (IRE)
|
10
|
9-11
|
141
|
Thade Quill Syndicate
|
Eoghan O’Grady IRE
|
82)
|
BALLYARTHUR (IRE)
|
9
|
9-10
|
140
|
Graham and Alison Jelley
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
83)
|
BALLYDINE (IRE)
|
9
|
9-10
|
140
|
Alan Halsall
|
Charlie Longsdon
|
84)
|
COGRY
|
10
|
9-10
|
140
|
Graham and Alison Jelley
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
85)
|
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
|
9
|
9-10
|
140
|
The Sandylini Racing Partnership
|
Jamie Snowden
|
86)
|
OUT SAM
|
10
|
9-10
|
140
|
D Charlesworth
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
87)
|
VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
|
10
|
9-10
|
140
|
M L Bloodstock Limited
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
88)
|
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
|
9
|
9-09
|
139
|
Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding
|
Neil Mulholland
|
89)
|
KINGSWELL THEATRE
|
10
|
9-09
|
139
|
John J Murray
|
Michael Scudamore
|
90)
|
MR DIABLO (IRE)
|
10
|
9-09
|
139
|
Aidan Glynn
|
Philip Dempsey IRE
|
|
91)
|
CAROLE’S DESTRIER
|
11
|
9-08
|
138
|
Mrs C Skipworth
|
Neil Mulholland
|
92)
|
MILANSBAR (IRE)
|
12
|
9-08
|
138
|
Robert Bothway
|
Neil King
|
93)
|
BORICE (FR)
|
8
|
9-07
|
137
|
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
94)
|
JAROB
|
12
|
9-07
|
137
|
Chris Jones
|
Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
|
95)
|
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
|
11
|
9-07
|
137
|
T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
96)
|
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
|
11
|
9-07
|
137
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
97)
|
SPLASH OF GINGE
|
11
|
9-07
|
137
|
John Neild
|
Nigel Twiston-Davies
|
98)
|
ZIGA BOY (FR)
|
10
|
9-07
|
137
|
Axom LI
|
Alan King
|
99)
|
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
|
9
|
9-05
|
135
|
Zorka Wentworth
|
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|
100)
|
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
|
13
|
9-05
|
135
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
James Moffatt
|
|
101)
|
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
|
9
|
9-05
|
135
|
Alan Spence
|
Nicky Henderson
|
102)
|
WOODS WELL (IRE)
|
8
|
9-05
|
135
|
Gigginstown House Stud
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
103)
|
LOOKING WELL (IRE)
|
10
|
9-03
|
133
|
David Wesley Yates
|
Nicky Richards
|
104)
|
BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE)
|
7
|
9-02
|
132
|
M R & Mrs C J Barnwell
|
Henry Daly
|
105)
|
POTTERS CORNER (IRE)
|
9
|
9-02
|
132
|
All Stars Sports Racing & J Davies
|
Christian Williams
|
106)
|
MORNEY WING (IRE)
|
10
|
8-13
|
129
|
The Steeple Chasers
|
Charlie Mann
|
107)
|
NED STARK (IRE)
|
11
|
8-12
|
128
|
Noel Moran/Mrs Valerie Moran
|
Gordon Elliott IRE
|
108)
|
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
|
11
|
8-12
|
128
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
|
109)
|
SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
|
9
|
8-11
|
127
|
J P McManus
|
Thomas Mullins IRE
|
110)
|
VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
|
10
|
8-11
|
127
|
Fergus Wilson
|
David Pipe
110 entries remain – SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) & LIEUTENANT COLONEL not qualified
47 Irish-trained
Breakdown of entries by trainer with previous successes in the Randox Health Grand National
22 ENTRIES
Gordon Elliott IRE
(2007 Silver Birch, 2018 Tiger Roll)
Alpha des Obeaux 11st 4lb
The Storyteller 11st 3lb
Tiger Roll 11st 1lb
Outlander 11st
Don Poli 10st 13lb
Mala Beach 10st 12lb
Dounikos 10st 10lb
Shattered Love 10st 10lb
A Toi Phil 10st 7lb
Jury Duty 10st 7lb
Monbeg Notorious 10st 6lb
Noble Endeavor 10st 6lb
Blow By Blow 10st 2lb
Folsom Blue 10st
General Principle 10st
Bless The Wings 9st 13lb
Out Sam 9st 10lb
Borice 9st 7lb
Measureofmydreams 9st 7lb
Rogue Angel 9st 7lb
Woods Well 9st 5lb
Ned Stark 8st 12lb
10 ENTRIES
Willie Mullins IRE
(2005 Hedgehunter)
Pleasant Company 10st 11lb
Rathvinden 10st 10lb
Total Recall 10st 10lb
Acapella Bourgeois 10st 5lb
Pairofbrowneyes 10st 2lb
Some Neck 10st 2lb
Up For Review 10st 2lb
Livelovelaugh 10st
Polidam 9st 13lb
Isleofhopendreams 9st 12lb
9 ENTRIES
Nigel Twiston-Davies
(1998 Earth Summit, 2002 Bindaree)
Bristol De Mai 11st 10lb
Go Conquer 10st 13lb
Blaklion 10st 12lb
Ballyoptic 10st 11lb
Calett Mad 10st 3lb
Ballyhill 9st 13lb
Ballyarthur 9st 10lb
Cogry 9st 10lb
Splash of Ginge 9st 7lb
5 ENTRIES
David Pipe
(2008 Comply Or Die)
Ramses De Teillee 10st 5lb
Daklondike 10st 4lb
Vieux Lion Rouge 10st 2lb
Rathlin Rose 8st 12lb
Van Gogh Du Granit 8st 11lb
Colin Tizzard
Elegant Escape 11st 4lb
Sizing Codelco 10st 10lb
Royal Vacation 10st 8lb
The Dutchman 10st 3lb
Ultragold 10st 3lb
4 ENTRIES
Neil Mulholland
Shantou Village 9st 12lb
The Young Master 9st 12lb
Impulsive Star 9st 9lb
Carole’s Destrier 9st 8lb
3 ENTRIES
Paul Nicholls
(2012 Neptune Collonges)
Black Corton 10st 11lb
Warriors Tale 10st 9lb
Give Me A Copper 10st 1lb
2 ENTRIES
Henry de Bromhead IRE
Sub Lieutenant 10st 13lb
Valseur Lido 10st 2lb
Harry Fry
American 10st 10lb
The Last Samuri 10st 6lb
Jessica Harrington IRE
Magic Of Light 10st 7lb
Sandymount Duke 10st 6lb
Nicky Henderson
Valtor 11st 2lb
Kilcrea Vale 9st 5lb
Anthony Honeyball
Regal Encore 10st 8lb
Ms Parfois 10st 2lb
Charlie Longsdon
Willie Boy 10st
Ballydine 9st 10lb
James Moffatt
Just A Par 9st 12lb
Highland Lodge 9st 5lb
Joseph O’Brien IRE
Edwulf 11st 1lb
Vieux Morvan 9st 10lb
Ross O’Sullivan IRE
Baie Des Iles 9st 12lb
Call It Magic 9st 5lb
1 ENTRY
Nick Alexander
Lake View Lad 10st 11lb
Enda Bolger IRE
Auvergnat 10st 8lb
Mark Bradstock
Step Back 10st 3lb
Stuart Coltherd
Captain Redbeard 9st 13lb
Rebecca Curtis
Joe Farrell 9st 12lb
Henry Daly
Back To The Thatch 9st 2lb
Philip Dempsey IRE
Mr Diablo 9st 9lb
Tom George
Singlefarmpayment 10st 2lb
Warren Greatrex
Missed Approach 10st 1lb
Philip Hobbs
Rock The Kasbah 10st 9lb
Richard Hobson
Allysson Monterg 9st 12lb
Patrick Kelly IRE
Mall Dini 10st 4lb
Alan King
Ziga Boy 9st 7lb
Neil King
Milansbar 9st 8lb
Charlie Mann
Morney Wing 8st 13lb
Tony Martin IRE
Anibale Fly 11st 6lb
Phil Middleton
Exitas 9st 12lb
Gary Moore
Traffic Fluide 10st 10lb
Thomas Mullins IRE
Scoir Mear 8st 11lb
Dr Richard Newland
(2014 Pineau De Re)
Abolitionist 10st 1lb
Fergal O’Brien
Master Dee 10st 7lb
Eoghan O’Grady IRE
Westerner Point 9st 11lb
Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
Jarob 9st 7lb
Jonjo O’Neill
(2010 Don’t Push It)
Minella Rocco 10st 11lb
Nicky Richards
Looking Well 9st 3lb
Lucinda Russell
(2017 One For Arthur)
One For Arthur 10st 10lb
Michael Scuadmore
Kingswell Theatre 9st 9lb
Sue Smith
(2013 Auroras Encore)
Vintage Clouds 10st
Jamie Snowden
Fact of The Matter 9st 10lb
Robert Walford
Walk In The Mill 10st
Christian Williams
Potters Corner 9st 2lb
Ian Williams
Red Infantry 9st 12lb
Jane Williams
Tea For Two 10st 5lb
Venetia Williams
(2009 Mon Mome)
Yala Enki 10st 12lb
Previous winning owners with entries in the
Randox Health Grand National
Cheveley Park Stud (1992 Party Politics – in the colours of Patricia Thompson)
1 entry
Highland Lodge 9st 5lb
Gigginstown House Stud (2016 Rule The World, 2018 Tiger Roll)
14 entries
Alpha Des Obeaux 11st 4lb
Tiger Roll 11st 1lb
Outlander 11st
Don Poli 10st 13lb
Sub Lieutenant 10st 13lb
Dounikos 10st 10lb
Shattered Love 10st 10lb
A Toi Phil 10st 7lb
Monbeg Notorious 10st 6lb
Blow By Blow 10st 2lb
Valseur Lido 10st 2lb
General Principle 10st
Rogue Angel 9st 7lb
Woods Well 9st 5lb
Trevor Hemmings (2005 Hedgehunter, 2011 Ballabriggs, 2015 Many Clouds)
3 entries
Lake View Lad 10st 11lb
Warriors Tale 10st 9lb
Vintage Clouds 10st
J P McManus (2010 Don’t Push It)
6 entries
Anibale Fly 11st 6lb
Edwulf 11st 1lb
Minella Rocco 10st 11lb
Auvergnat 10st 8lb
Regal Encore 10st 8lb
Scoir Mear 8st 11lb
John Provan (2014 Pineau De Re)
1 entry
Abolitionist (owned in partnership with Mark Albon and Chris Stedman) 10st 1lb
Two Golf Widows (2017 One For Arthur)
1 entry
One For Arthur 10st 10lb