Weights for the 10 handicaps at The Festival unveiled Posted by racenews on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 · Leave a Comment

For this media pack in PDF format, please click HERE

Weights for the 10 handicap contests at The Festival, which runs from Tuesday, March 13 to Friday, March 16, were unveiled today at a press conference at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Race (maximum number of runners) Top weight Age/Wgt Trainer Ultima Handicap Chase (24 plus 2 reserves) MALA BEACH 10-11-12 Gordon Elliott IRE Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase (20 plus 2 reserves) RAMSES DE TEILLEE TREE OF LIBERTY ADRIEN DU PONT KALONDRA TESTIFY PEREGRINE RUN SIZING TENNESSEE ANY SECOND NOW 6-11-10 6-11-10 6-11-10 7-11-10 7-11-10 8-11-10 10-11-10 6-11-10 David Pipe Kerry Lee Paul Nicholls Neil Mulholland Donald McCain Peter Fahey IRE Colin Tizzard Ted Walsh IRE Coral Cup (26 plus 2 reserves) THOMAS CAMPBELL 6-11-12 Nicky Henderson Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (22 plus 2 reserves) REDICEAN 4-11-10 Alan King Pertemps Network Final (24 plus 2 reserves) THOMAS CAMPBELL 6-11-12 Nicky Henderson Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (24 plus 2 reserves) BALL D’ARC 7-11-12 Gordon Elliott IRE Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (24 plus 2 reserves) ABOLITIONIST BUYWISE PENDRA SINGLEFARMPAYMENT ACTINPIECES 10-11-12 11-11-12 10-11-12 8-11-12 7-11-12 Dr Richard Newland Evan Williams Charlie Longsdon Tom George Pam Sly Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (26 plus 2 reserves) MICK JAZZ 7-11-12 Gordon Elliott IRE Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (24 plus 2 reserves) DELL’ ARCA RIVER FROST SANDSEND 9-11-10 6-11-10 5-11-10 David Pipe Alan King Willie Mullins IRE Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase Challenge Cup (24 plus 2 reserves) BALL D’ARC 7-11-12 Gordon Elliott IRE ORDINARY WORLD 8-11-12 Henry de Bromhead IRE