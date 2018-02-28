Weights for the 10 handicaps at The Festival unveiled

Weights for the 10 handicap contests at The Festival, which runs from Tuesday, March 13 to Friday, March 16, were unveiled today at a press conference at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Race
(maximum number of runners)
 Top weight Age/Wgt Trainer
Ultima Handicap Chase
(24 plus 2 reserves)
 MALA BEACH 10-11-12 Gordon Elliott IRE
Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase
(20 plus 2 reserves)
RAMSES DE TEILLEE
TREE OF LIBERTY
ADRIEN DU PONT
KALONDRA
TESTIFY
PEREGRINE RUN
SIZING TENNESSEE
ANY SECOND NOW
6-11-10
6-11-10
6-11-10
7-11-10
7-11-10
8-11-10
10-11-10
6-11-10
David Pipe
Kerry Lee
Paul Nicholls
Neil Mulholland
Donald McCain
Peter Fahey IRE
Colin Tizzard
Ted Walsh IRE
Coral Cup
(26 plus 2 reserves)
 THOMAS CAMPBELL 6-11-12 Nicky Henderson
Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
(22 plus 2 reserves)
 REDICEAN 4-11-10 Alan King
Pertemps Network Final
(24 plus 2 reserves)
 THOMAS CAMPBELL 6-11-12 Nicky Henderson
Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate
(24 plus 2 reserves)
 BALL D’ARC 7-11-12 Gordon Elliott IRE
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase
(24 plus 2 reserves)
ABOLITIONIST
BUYWISE
PENDRA
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
ACTINPIECES
10-11-12
11-11-12
10-11-12
8-11-12
7-11-12
Dr Richard Newland
Evan Williams
Charlie Longsdon
Tom George
Pam Sly
Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle
(26 plus 2 reserves)
 MICK JAZZ 7-11-12 Gordon Elliott IRE
Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle
(24 plus 2 reserves)
DELL’ ARCA
RIVER FROST
SANDSEND
9-11-10
6-11-10
5-11-10
David Pipe
Alan King
Willie Mullins IRE
Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase Challenge Cup
(24 plus 2 reserves)
 BALL D’ARC 7-11-12 Gordon Elliott IRE
  ORDINARY WORLD 8-11-12 Henry de Bromhead IRE

 

 

