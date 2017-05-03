Wednesday’s news ahead of Sunday’s G1 Champions Mile and G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize Posted by racenews on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Wednesday tracknotes

Callan and Peniaphobia in for Stunning rematch

Historical hints bolster Britain’s Champions Mile hopes

Champions Mile and Chairman’s Sprint Prize Tracknotes – Wednesday, 3 May, 2017

Champions Mile

CONVEY – GB

Took to the Sha Tin all-weather track for an easy 400m gallop under groom Kevin Bradshaw, clocking 33.2s.

Bradshaw said: “He’s pretty chilled and taking it all in his stride.”

RAPPER DRAGON – HK

Cantered one lap of the main all-weather track.

Big-race jockey Joao Moreira said: “He’s never eye-catching in his barrier trials. The trial the other day was just OK but the horse himself feels fine, he feels well, he was striding out freely, so I have no concerns. I was happy with that trial. He’s the best horse in Hong Kong. I do respect the others, we will face some really good horses, like Beauty Only, who was second to him last time – if he was able to finish that close last time it means he can give us another fight. But I’m very confident about my horse – I think he’s very good and I think there’s even more to come from him.”

STORMY ANTARCTIC – GB

Completed an easy 1200m gallop on the Sha Tin all-weather track under assistant trainer Jack Steels in 1m 27.0s (31.1, 30.4, 25.5).

Travelling groom Deepak Gaikwad said: “He did a little more this morning and we’re happy with him. Ed (Walker) arrives tonight.”

Chairman’s Sprint Prize

PENIAPHOBIA – HK

Cantered one lap of the small all-weather track.

Big-race jockey Neil Callan said: “He looks good in the morning. He’s been running well, his form’s good and he’s running against the same horses again. I’ve ridden him in his last three and he’s run two monster races, winning a Group 2 and running a cracker last time behind Mr Stunning – the 1000m race was just a blow-out.”

STRATHMORE – HK

Took to the small all-weather track for two laps under track rider Beverly Millard.

Sunday’s rider Derek Leung said: “I gave him a good blow-out, a good gallop last weekend. It was only over 800m with a quick last 400m so it was not too hard, but it was enough to give him a test because he’s a bit lazy in the mornings. He’s fit and well. We are hoping now for a good barrier so we can put him somewhere handy, ahead of midfield, take him to the outside and hopefully he can finish strongly. It is very exciting for me to get a ride like this, he has a chance. Even his last run, he ran second carrying 131lb, which is quite tough. Now, he drops to 126lb, so it should be better for him.”

By David Morgan

Peniaphobia had no answer to Mr Stunning’s closing kick when the pair locked horns last month, but jockey Neil Callan retains faith that the veteran campaigner can turn the tables on Hong Kong’s rising sprint star in Sunday’s (7 May) HK$14 million G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1200m).

“Mr Stunning beat me fair and square that day,” Callan said this morning (3 May), reflecting back on a half-length second to John Size’s exciting speedster in the G2 Sprint Cup at the course and distance.

“Dashing Fellow was pestering my horse up front but my fella still had the run of the race, so on the face of it he was beaten by a better horse,” he continued. “But it will all come down to draw, tempo and where horses are positioned in the race. Mr Stunning has to come out and prove it again, whereas my horse has been there and done it and he’s done it many times over!”

That Group 2 contest was the pair’s second meeting in as many starts and Mr Stunning’s first race in Pattern company; the four-year-old had climbed from Class 4 with six wins from nine prior Hong Kong starts. Peniaphobia, on the other hand, a six-year-old in his fourth Hong Kong season, is an old-timer when it comes to elite competition; his resumé features a G1 score in the 2015 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint, two frame-making efforts in Dubai’s G1 Al Quoz Sprint and last year’s Hong Kong champion sprinter title.

“He’s not that old, he’s six, but he came here as a two-year-old so it feels like he’s been around a long time, that he’s older than he actually is,” Callan said. “But if ever you want someone to keep producing a horse on the big day it’s Tony Cruz.”

The Dandy Man bay arrived at Cruz’s esteemed corner of the Sha Tin stable block in October, 2013. The Irish-bred had already made his mark in Britain as a precocious speedster, sharp enough to win the Weatherbys Super Sprint (1031m) at Newbury for his former handler, Richard Fahey.

In 31 starts since, Peniaphobia has won nine and placed second or third a further 14 times. And if his general appearance of a morning is anything to go by, he is in fine fettle for this upcoming attempt at securing a second G1 title.

“He looks really well on the track,” Callan said. “I see him in the morning time and he’s bouncing, so he looks like he’s holding his form well. If he is, he’ll run the same kind of race.

“They made a conscious decision to miss Dubai this year and just concentrate on home and it’s probably been a good idea because there’s a lot of prize money to be won here. The horse has been abroad before and done himself proud, so he really didn’t have anything to prove on that front.”

Including his four-race juvenile campaign in Britain, Peniaphobia’s win return per season reads 3, 3, 3, 2. This term he has one victory from eight starts, so one could say he’s due a win.

“He’s been running well, his form’s good and he’s running against the same horses again,” Callan said. “I’ve ridden him in his last three and he’s run two monster races, winning a Group 2, the Centenary Sprint Cup, and running a cracker last time behind Mr Stunning.”

Between times, Peniaphobia was last of six under top-weight in a Class 1 handicap down the straight. That too was behind Mr Stunning but, on reflection, the 18lb weight concession was a massive ask, and, as Callan said, “That 1000m race in between was just a blow-out for him.”

Peniaphobia’s Centenary Sprint Cup victory back in January was achieved from the front, much like his Hong Kong Sprint triumph 13 months earlier. Callan envisages a similar pattern this time around but will not lead for leading’s sake.

“He’ll jump and do his thing – I’ll just throw the reins at him and if they leave him alone in front, fine. But if they’re going a million miles an hour and taking him on, well then they’re going too fast. He’s come from off the speed and he’s made the running, so it doesn’t matter.

“He’s a very straightforward horse. As long as you can just drop hands on him and let him dictate his own rhythm, rather than push or pull him, I think that’s when he’s at his best.”

Sunday’s 12-strong field will also feature two-time Hong Kong Sprint winner Aerovelocity, in what will be his final career start, as well as last year’s Chairman’s Sprint Prize second Lucky Bubbles.

The afternoon will also see seven contenders line up for the HK$16 million G1 Champions Mile, with Hong Kong’s star four-year-old Rapper Dragon set to take on G1 winners Beauty Only, Helene Paragon and Contentment, as well as British raiders Stormy Antarctic and Convey and the smart local galloper Circuit Land.

Historical hints bolster British hopes in Sunday’s

G1 Champions Mile

By Steve Moran

A surface scan of the history of the Champions Mile does not bode well for the prospects of Convey and Stormy Antarctic, who represent Great Britain, in Sunday’s HK$16 million Group 1.

After all, no horse from that part of world or indeed from Europe has won the race. But if we mine a little deeper there is the tiniest nugget of gold revealed which may be no more than a coincidental curiosity but, nonetheless, could offer a historical hint of hope for the overseas challengers.

Since 2005, when the race was opened to international runners, the majority of UK and European challengers have come via Dubai and only one horse from Britain has contested the race with a profile bearing any similarity to that of Convey or Stormy Antarctic.

That horse was the Andrew Balding-trained Vanderlin who, despite being completely ignored by local punters at 138/1, ran very well when beaten 2.5 lengths into 5th place behind Bullish Luck in a field of 13 in 2006.

Vanderlin had dead-heated for first in the Listed Doncaster Mile – the same race in which the Ed Walker-trained Stormy Antarctic finished a short-head second this year – immediately before coming to Hong Kong.

The twist is, in 2006, the Doncaster Mile was transferred to the all-weather track at Lingfield with the Doncaster racecourse being redeveloped. Hence the tie-in also with the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Convey, whose past two wins have come on the Lingfield Polytrack.

That may well be a tenuous link but there are other factors which suggest it might be unwise to summarily dismiss the British challenge in 2017.

After all, Convey’s master trainer has twice won major races in Hong Kong; most notably the 2000 G1 Hong Kong Vase with Daliapour who was purchased by Robert Ng, who owns Convey, shortly before the race.

Not to mention that champion jockey Ryan Moore, who rode Convey to win the All-Weather Middle Distance Championships at his latest run on 14 April, spoke glowingly of the horse immediately after that win, referring to him as a ‘group horse in my opinion’ and one that ‘we’ve always held in high regard’.

The five-year-old was gelded after being unplaced at Redcar last October and is, of course, unbeaten since with the Lingfield wins earning Ng approximately HK$1.8 million and thus he’s already had a positive return on the 130,000 guineas (about HK$1.37 million) he spent on the horse at Tattersalls Autumn Horses In Training Sale. He could add HK$9.12 million to that tally should he win on Sunday.

Rupert Pritchard-Gordon, Ng’s racing manager, said that an invitation to run in Hong Kong was ‘hard to refuse’ given that his owner lives here. “Mr Ng never comes to see his horses run in Europe and when you get an invite for a race like the Champions Mile it’s quite tempting to give it a go.”

Stormy Antarctic is also owned in Hong Kong, by Siu Pak Kwan, who won last Sunday’s G3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup with the John Moore-trained Eagle Way. Locally-based jockey Karis Teetan will take the ride and is expected to be aboard for a grass workout tomorrow or Friday.

“Karis is a good jockey and the owners are keen to use him,” Walker told the Racing Post last month.

“I know getting beaten in a Listed race isn’t necessarily Group 1 form, but I think he was unlucky to get beaten. It was a prep race and I still retain faith he can bag a big one,” Walker also said in reference to the Doncaster Mile second. This is Walker’s first runner in Hong Kong but, in his short career, he has already won races in Australia and France.