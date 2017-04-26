Wednesday’s news ahead of Sunday’s G1 APQEII Cup Posted by racenews on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Wednesday Tracknotes

Japanese hi-tech used for Neorealism’s training

Aussie gun Bowman back in town for APQEII Cup

Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup Tracknotes – Wednesday, 26 April, 2017

BLAZING SPEED – HK

Cantered on the small, inner all-weather track.

Trainer Tony Cruz said: “I’m very happy with his lead-up into this race, he was a good fifth at the mile and he needs the 2000m badly. I believe he’s in top condition for the race. He’s an honest horse, he always seems to run his race.”

DICTON – FR

There was a slight increase in the intensity this morning as the Gianluca Bietolini-trained four-year-old built up to a three-quarter pace gallop on the all-weather track

Gianluca Bietolini arrives in Hong Kong tomorrow and his assistant Laura Dell’Elce, said: “He’s a happy horse. We’re pleased with how he’s settled in here.”

NEOREALISM – JPN

The Noriyuki Hori-trained six-year-old warmed-up in the trotting ring before an easy canter on the all-weather track under the regular work rider Shinjiro Kaneko.

Kaneko said: “After the experience of travelling to Hong Kong a few months ago, he has travelled over well this time. He is very relaxed but very fresh and moved nicely. He was a bit keen last time he was here, but he seems to be familiar with the place now. He is in good form. We will make a final decision about when he will gallop on turf depending on his condition and the surface of the track.”

Jockey Joao Moreira said: “He did not perform well last December, but he has beaten really good horses back in Japan. If he brings that kind of top form here, he will definitely be able to be competitive. I know it will be a tough race with some good horses in the field, but if he brings his best, he has a really good chance. Honestly I have not spoken to the stable staff yet, but I will ask them how he has settled in and how he has been doing at the stable. So far no one has said any bad news. The main danger, I think, will be Werther.”

THE UNITED STATES – AUS

Remained in the quarantine stable for the second straight day as planned.

Part-owner Nick Williams said: “I am still in Melbourne but our staff tell me he has settled in well. He’s travelled well, he has put back on some of the weight that he lost on the flight. Apparently he’s bright and well, he’s been eating and drinking as per normal so he’s travelled as well as can be hoped for. Our trainer Robert Hickmott will be up there soon and he will decide what he does and when he has a gallop on the turf with Brett (Prebble) aboard, maybe Friday. The horse is very fit, he had his final major gallop for the race on Saturday and he’ll just stretch his legs between now and the race. Our horses do a lot of walking, they tend to walk for three hours a day, so that’s the majority of what he will do between now and the race.”

PAKISTAN STAR – HK

Cantered on small, inner all-weather track.

Trainer Tony Cruz said: “He’s fine. His trackwork has been good and the lead-up to this race has gone well, I’m very happy with him. I just hope he gets a better draw than last time; at least it’s a small field this time, which should help him. If he can get an inside draw and be travelling around midfield I’ll be happy. Last time he had to give Rapper Dragon too much of a start, he made up a lot of lengths that day.”

By Steve Moran

Japan’s Neorealism, with the scalp of the all-conquering Maurice on his belt, brings the international ‘X’ factor plus an element of the nation’s renowned technological expertise to Sunday’s HK$20 million G1 Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2000m).

Plus he has the ‘magic’ factor with Joao Moreira booked to ride.

Neorealism, last start winner of the G2 Nakayama Kinen, has looked well in cantering work over the past two mornings and attracted more than the usual attention as track rider Shinjiro Kaneko’s goggles were adorned with what appeared to be a camera like device.

In fact it was more than just a camera but also a monitor. Manufactured by Horsecall Japan it is sold as an aid to training and displays heart rate and speed. Adam Harrigan, consultant and interpreter for trainer Noriyuki Hori, explained.

“The monitor, which the rider can see, displays the horse’s heart rate in real time and the track work times for each 200 metres split. It’s new Japanese technology and while Hori is not the only trainer to use it, he’s certainly been among the first,” Harrigan said.

“It’s valuable, obviously, for the rider to know exactly how fast he’s travelling and to have an indicator of how much the horse is exerting himself and, of course, Hori is able to download and evaluate the data from home in Japan.”

The heart rate data is recorded via pads inserted in the girth strap while the camera attachment is fitted with a GPS and the data is displayed in a small monitor attached to the rider’s eyewear.

“I can see the data as I am riding the horse and this equipment is now used with all the horses in the Hori stable,” said Kaneko.

Similar technology was used with champion Japanese horse Orfevre who was runner-up in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 2012 and 2013.

Harrigan said the device is becoming an important training tool. “In a sense it’s an extension of measuring lactates and heart rates via horses working on treadmills which has been commonplace for some time. This is just more sophisticated and allows the trainer to tailor work specifically to individual horses based on the heart rate data,” he explained.

Kim Kelly, the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Chief Stipendiary Steward, said: “The Club approved the use of the goggles as we knew Neorealism would largely work on its own, and so that we could obtain first-hand knowledge of how the equipment operated and the value of the data the goggles provided to the rider.

“We will assess all of the relevant factors, including the safety of riders and horses when more than one horse is working, before deciding whether the piece of equipment is appropriate to be used on a wider basis during trackwork.”

Neorealism ventured to Hong Kong last December and finished three and a half lengths lengths ninth behind Beauty Only in the G1 Hong Kong Mile. On that occasion, he shared a fast 47.02s first 800 metres pace and faded, unsurprisingly, in a race trifectaed by three who ran on from beyond midfield.

Harrigan said the stable believes that first-time experience would serve the horse well. “He’s not the most laid back horse but he was quite relaxed this morning and I think generally a lot more settled here the second time around,” he said.

Neorealism’s make-all defeat of former stablemate Maurice in last August’s G2 Sapporo Kinen (2000m) was his first at Group level and a sound pointer to his prospects this weekend.

Aside from the Hong Kong Mile aberration, he has since maintained his form at a high level. He was, after the Sapporo Kinen, beaten less than a length in the G1 Mile Championship from barrier 15 and his first 2017 run saw him produce a strong on-pace win in the G2 Nakayama Kinen (1800m) with G1 Dubai Turf (1800m) winners Vivlos & Real Steel astern. That Nakayama race was won by Eishin Preston immediately before his 2002 APQEII Cup success.

Neorealism’s ability to race on-speed looks a major plus in a race which is, at least on paper, devoid of early pressure.

The racing world watched in awe through 2015 and 2016 as Japan’s powerhouse Maurice muscled his way to six commanding Group 1 victories including three in Hong Kong and few would underestimate his trainer who returns with Neorealism – one of only two horses to have beaten Maurice in his nine 2015/16 starts; after his three-year-old season and transfer to Hori’s stable.

Maurice, the son of Screen Hero who is now at stud, looked nigh on unbeatable on occasions. He was, indeed, unbeaten in Hong Kong where he claimed the 2015 G1 Hong Kong Mile, the 2016 G1 Hong Kong Cup and the G1 Champions Mile at this time last year.

And Neorealism, like Maurice, has been something of a late bloomer and progressed well enough under Hori’s care to be rated a major player on Sunday.

By Steve Moran

Hugh Bowman, Australia’s leading Group 1 jockey, is ever the ‘feet on the ground’ realist and measured in his assessment of his major race prospects despite his remarkable success in recent seasons and an especially stellar 2016.

And that considered approach is evident again as Bowman looks forward to claiming back-to-back wins, aboard Werther, in Sunday’s HK$20 million G1 Audemars Piguet QEII Cup (2000m). He sees the positives and the negatives.

Bowman, who boasts 11 Group 1 wins at home in the current 2016/2017 racing season, says the key to Werther’s winning chance may well be his ability to get the horse to settle as well as he did when successful in 2016.

“The biggest thing is getting him to relax in his races. I’d say that last year’s QEII is the only race I’ve ridden him in where he’s really settled and relaxed in the run and we saw how that allowed him to finish off his race,” Bowman said in reference to his four and a half lengths winning margin in last year’s contest.

“Obviously I’m looking forward to Sunday’s race. I don’t think the race is as strong, on paper at least, as last year but in saying that he (Werther) hasn’t quite had the same grounding, hasn’t had the same amount of racing leading into this.

“I think the harder the race and the more intense the contest, the better he goes. And there might not be much pressure early in this race, which isn’t ideal. Even if Joao (Moreira) chooses to roll forward on Neorealism, you know that he’s not going to do so at any breakneck speed,” Bowman said.

Nevertheless, Bowman remains fundamentally confident about the John Moore-trained Werther, who is unbeaten in three runs at the course and distance – two at G1 level and the other, the BMW Hong Kong Derby. “If he relaxes he’ll finish over the top of them,” he said.

Bowman, 36, has partnered Werther in each of his four Hong Kong wins, and from Werther to Winx to his win in Hong Kong’s IJC (International Jockeys Championship), 2016 proved a memorable calendar year for the man who is now Australia’s most sought after jockey.

He is currently rated the world’s top jockey by the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities’ World’s Best Jockey standings, which awards points based on performances in the World’s Top 100 Group 1 Races.

“Last year really was amazing for me. The stuff dreams are made of,” Bowman said.

This year has begun just as propitiously for Bowman who boasts 30 Group 1 wins in Australia over the last three seasons. He comes off three Group 1 wins at Sydney’s recent two-day The Championships meeting, having won on Winx, Bonneval and Invader.

He has 64 career Group 1 wins in Australia – a tally bettered only by Damien Oliver and Glen Boss among currently active jockeys.

He believes his international experience, including his time in Hong Kong, has been integral to his development. “I needed to travel. It took me out of my comfort zone and helped me develop as a person and as a rider,” he said of his time in the UK, Japan and Hong Kong.

“I’ve been riding quite frequently in Hong Kong since I had a stint there in 2014 and I love the challenge of competing there,” he said.