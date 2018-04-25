Wednesday (25/4) track notes ahead of Champions Day at Sha Tin this Sunday, April 29 Posted by racenews on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup

AL AIN (JPN)

Worked in the trotting ring and cantered around the all-weather track.

Assistant trainer Shin Otose said: “Everything has gone well so far. He has been relaxed and has maintained his good form. He will gallop on the turf course tomorrow.”

DANBURITE (JPN)

Cantered for one and a half laps on the all-weather track .

Assistant trainer Shinichiro Kobayashi said: “He is still relaxed and is a happy horse. He was not stiff after the gallop on Monday. Tommy Berry will work him on turf to get a feel of him tomorrow.”

DINOZZO (HK)

Given an easy gallop over 800m, recording 59.2s (33.9, 25.3) for the solo workout.

EAGLE WAY (HK)

Cantered on the inner small all-weather track.

Trainer John Moore said: “He trialled so well on the dirt, I think he’d be a great dirt horse if given the chance. He’s heading towards the 2400m races – he’ll back-up into the Group 3 handicap, the Queen Mother Memorial Cup that he won last year, it’s a week after Sunday’s race. He’s not making up numbers, though, he’s in there with a live chance, especially if Mother Nature is kind to us and we can get some nice cut in the ground.”

PING HAI STAR (HK)

Breezed over 400m, timed at 26.4s for the two-furlong work.

Champions Mile

BEAUTY GENERATION (HK)

Cantered on the small inner all-weather track.

Trainer John Moore said: “We’ve made a concerted effort to freshen him right up. He will gallop tomorrow morning (Thursday), just on the all-weather track, not on the turf, with Zac (Purton) aboard.”

BEAUTY ONLY (HK)

Cantered on the small inner all-weather track.

Jockey Neil Callan said: “I saw him yesterday on the track and he looks nice and relaxed. He’s got a little bit of bounce in him so hopefully that’s a good sign. I’m just looking forward to getting on him on Sunday.”

PINGWU SPARK (HK)

Galloped over 800m on the Sha Tin all-weather track with race day rider Derek Leung in the saddle, clocking 52.7s (28.2, 24.5).

Chairman’s Sprint Prize

BLUE POINT (UAE)

Cantered a circuit of the all-weather track under work rider Giuseppe Bussu before schooling in the paddock.

Sophie Chretien, assistant to trainer Charlie Appleby, said: “Today he cantered a circuit on the dirt. It was just an easy canter. Then he schooled in the paddock. Tomorrow we’re planning to show him the grass for the first time to get him used to it, he’ll gallop over a couple of furlongs to stretch his legs. We’re very happy with him.”

FINE NEEDLE (JPN)

Caught the eye with a turf gallop under big-race rider Tommy Berry – clocked 51.9s (29.2, 22.7) for 800m.

Jockey Tommy Berry said: “He switched into gear quickly when I asked him, he felt really good and was concentrating on what he was doing. He moved nicely and was breathing well; he feels like he’s really fit and is in perfect form. I am very much looking forward to Sunday.”

Trainer Yoshitada Takahashi said: “He had his final gallop today. I advised Tommy Berry to drive him sharply over the last 400m without losing the horse’s rhythm, and Tommy confirmed the horse felt good. My horse has been very settled since he arrived and he looks good, everything has gone as planned so far. Usually he wears ear muffs in training and races, but today I asked the staff to leave them off to make him a bit sharper mentally – he won’t wear them on Sunday either. The turf track looks very well, and I heard the drainage is good, so there is no concern about the rain forecast. I would like to draw from inside to the middle. He will stay in the trotting area tomorrow.”

IVICTORY (HK)

Worked 800m on the all-weather track in 59.2s (33.2 26.0).

Trainer John Size said: “Certainly he’s rated well below these horses, but this is where he is going to go in life so he may as well have some experience at that before the summer comes.”

MR STUNNING (HK)

Worked 800m on the all-weather track.

Trainer John Size said: “He’s extremely brave, he does put it down every day and I hope he does it again on the 29th. He produces whatever he’s got to give you and we see the effects of that at home, he always goes home and looks like he’s had a tough run. But when the next race comes along, he’s ready again.”

PENIAPHOBIA (HK)

Exercised on the small inner all-weather track.

Jockey Neil Callan said: “He’s getting a bit older now and he’s lost his natural turn-of-foot but he’s still been running well enough. The race is always run to suit him because he makes his own pace and it’s not a big field so he just might get in the money again.”

THEWIZARDOFOZ (HK)

Worked on the all-weather track in 58.0s (32.3 25.7).

Trainer John Size said: “He hasn’t had the racing (this season) the other horses have had, but he’s had the experience previously so that will help him. He seems in good shape, he’s nice and fresh, he’s in good order. He’s had three trials, so he’ll be running in the prize money somewhere. He’s always had plenty of ability but he’s had some problems to go with that. Last year, it was evident with his very good performance in the Group 3 over 1400m, so he may do that again.”

Japan chases first Chairman’s Sprint Prize

By Steve Moran

Japan has rarely failed to make an impact on Hong Kong’s international racing stage whether it be December’s four race extravaganza or Sunday’s now three race Champions Day.

From multiple Group 1 winner Eishin Preston at the start of the millennium to the more recent exploits of Maurice, Lord Kanaloa and A Shin Hikari, some of the very best of Japan’s thoroughbreds have blitzed local rivals and other visitors on the Sha Tin turf.

However, one race of the seven International Group 1s run at the two meetings has escaped the country. That’s the HK $16 million G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1200m) which, this year, sees the Yoshitada Takahashi-trained Fine Needle attempt to set the record straight for Japan.

Fine Needle joins the UAE’s Blue Point in taking on a raft of high-class Hong Kong trained sprinters and while the task appears daunting, on paper at least, the five-year-old arrives in form and impressed with his gallop on the course proper this morning.

Race day jockey Tommy Berry, this morning, rode Fine Needle who worked over 800 metres in 51.9 seconds, zipping home the last 400 metres in 22.7 seconds.

“Felt good. He was really strong through the line and pulled up very well in the wind. He switched into gear quickly when I asked him. He moved nicely and was breathing well. He’s fit and in good form. I’m very much looking forward to Sunday,” Berry said.

Fine Needle has won the G1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen (1200m) and the G3 Silk Road Stakes (1200m) at his two starts in 2018 – both races which, incidentally, appear on the winning resume of Japan’s dual G1 Hong Kong Sprint (1200m) winner Lord Kanaloa.

It would be premature to liken Fine Needle to the bona fide sprint star Lord Kanaloa but Berry believes the horse can be genuinely competitive provided the race is truly run.

“He’s not a big horse but he’s got that touch of class and he’s strong. Some of the sprinters here might have a better turn of foot but this horse will be very strong if we get a good tempo,” he said.

Trainer Takahashi is pleased with how the five-year-old has travelled and with his work this morning.

“He had his final gallop today and I was happy with his work. My horse has been very settled since he arrived and he looks good. Everything has gone as planned so far,” he said.

A match made in Hong Kong, old allies seek Champions Mile glory

By Maddy Playle

Neil Callan is hoping that Beauty Only’s recent resurgence is a sign that his old ally’s fire has been rekindled ahead of Sunday’s (29 April) G1 Champions Mile at Sha Tin Racecourse. The bay was a close second in last year’s edition of the HK$18 million Champions Day feature.

Champion apprentice in the UK in 1999, Callan enjoyed profitable relationships with trainers Kevin Ryan, Michael Jarvis and Karl Burke in England, winning Group 1s with Hibaayeb (Fillies’ Mile), Amadeus Wolf (Middle Park), Borderlescott (Nunthorpe Stakes) and Palace Episode (Racing Post Trophy).

The Irishman – who has also ridden G1 winners in Germany and Italy – enjoyed his first three-month stint in Hong Kong in the 2010/11 season, bagging two winners.

Since then Callan has announced himself as one of the strongest jockeys on the Hong Kong circuit, earning the nickname “Iron Man”. He believes Beauty Only, whom he will partner for the 19th time in this weekend’s Champions Mile, has been integral in helping him establish a firm foothold in Hong Kong after a middling start.

“Beauty Only was very important for me arriving in Hong Kong because English and Irish jockeys – if you look over the last 10 years – were struggling to make a mark here,” he said.

“I was doing okay, I was hovering around just below midfield in the table and Beauty Only arrived, and just by chance the owners approached me and asked me to ride him. They said they wanted a strong European jockey for a European horse.”

It was a match made in heaven. It all began on October 5, 2014 in a Class 3 over 1600m at Sha Tin. Beauty Only was settled in the rear by Callan, a tactic that would become the Italian import’s go-to racing style, and unleashed an explosive burst of speed at the 300m mark. Ridden out for a convincing victory, Beauty Only beat Danewin Express by a length and three-quarters.

“He’d never ran and I trialled him once and he was quite lazy. But he went first-up as a three-year-old in a Class 3 with top-weight, which is nearly unheard of. He absolutely bolted up,” Callan recalled.

The pair then got up to score by a short-head over the same trip at Sha Tin in a Class 2. Three starts later Beauty Only cantered all over his rivals in the first race of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series, storming to a two and a quarter-length victory in the Hong Kong Classic Mile. It was his first Group 1 win at the very first attempt, albeit a locals-only contest.

“I suppose that kind of set me off,” Callan said.

“He won the Classic Mile, which was the lead up to the Classic Cup and then on to the Derby. He ran well in the Derby but since then he’s proved that he’s a top-class miler rather than a 2000-metre horse.”

The pair’s alliance ended after Callan rode Beauty Only to fourth-place behind Maurice in the Champions Mile in 2016. Zac Purton took over, notably winning the Group 2 Jockey Club Mile that November before Beauty Only produced one of his career-best efforts to storm to victory in the G1 Hong Kong Mile a month later.

Callan explained: “Hong Kong is a little bit of a merry-go-round, I was jocked off and luckily for me I got back on him and I won another big one on him. I’m on him for the foreseeable future and hopefully I can keep that good vein of form going.”

Beauty Only had been somewhat written off – so much so that connections had considered retirement – prior to his win last time out in the G2 Chairman’s Trophy, the selected trial for the Champions Mile. That was the seven-year-old’s first success in 14 races since his Hong Kong Mile triumph.

Despite being sent off at 36/1 and making a slow start, Tony Cruz’s gelding came with his customary late burst to collar Western Express and win by a neck.

Reflecting on the victory, Callan said: “My season’s been tough so it was nice to get on and win the lead-up race to the Champions Mile. It was very good. The race was run to suit and he had nice fast ground, which was the most important thing.”

One of the most exposed campaigners in the top races in Hong Kong, Callan explained how Beauty Only has changed with age, commenting: “He’s a get-back type of horse anyway but he seems to have lost his dash, he used to have a sharper dash, it just means that having a bad draw, 14 horses with a full field sometimes you have to go back a little bit further.”

However, he sees Beauty Only’s age as no barrier to success and is looking forward to continuing the renaissance on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a bit tactical, which we know, but as long as the rain stays away and the ground is good, fast ground, I think he can definitely run a big race,” he said.