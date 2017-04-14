All-Weather Championships Finals Day – all the news & quotes Posted by racenews on Friday, April 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LINGFIELD PARK, GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

GOING NEWS

The going as usual on the All-Weather is STANDARD today.

Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell reported at 9.45am that the Polytrack should ride as normal, with perfect conditions expected this afternoon.

He explained: “The going is Standard.

“We started working the track at 5am when it was cool. We put the Gallopmaster on it and will now leave the surface alone.

“Hopefully, the Polytrack will ride as it has done for the last couple of meetings – we have not worked the track any differently for today.

“We are expecting the temperature to rise to 12 to 14 degrees Celsius this afternoon. It was four to five degrees (Celsius) overnight and now it has clouded over which helps me rather than everybody else.

“The surface heats up if it gets too warm and then becomes deeper. When the weather is cold, it is like running on a beach hard against the waves. Today, it looks as though we will have optimum conditions for the surface, not too hot or too cold.”

NON-RUNNER

2.40pm 32RED FILLIES & MARES’ CHAMPIONSHIPS

no12. YEAH BABY YEAH (Self Certificate (Heat in Leg))

F1.

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LINGFIELD PARK, GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

ANOTHER SELL-OUT CROWD EXPECTED

Lingfield Park welcomed a record crowd of 10,106 on All-Weather Championships Finals Day last year and the Surrey course is expecting another sell-out crowd today for the fourth edition of the £1-million All-Weather highlight.

Advance bookings have been very strong, though some tickets were available to walk-up racegoers today.

Ed Arkell, the Lingfield Park Clerk of the Course, said this morning: “There are lots of local people here today, including many families, and it is great to have the local community engaged so positively.

“There is a tremendous atmosphere on All-Weather Championships Day. The advance sales for today have been absolutely fantastic and I would not be surprised to see the sold-out signs go up.

“Trainers have been really supportive of the races run during the All-Weather Championships and today’s Finals Day.”

Andrew Perkins, Executive Director of Lingfield Park Resort, commented: “We are four years in with All-Weather Championships Finals Day, but it only seems like yesterday that we launched this amazing championship which ended with a record-breaking crowd at Lingfield Park (of 8,777 in 2014).

“We have increased our capacity since and the event has got bigger and better. The activity around the place today is just fantastic and this is one of the highlights of our year. We look forward to All-Weather Championships Finals Day all winter.

“We want people to have a great day of sport, but also a lot fun as well.”

Press review: Lingfield and Ryan Moore the Racing Post’s cover stars

The Racing Post leads the way on All-Weather Championships Finals Day with a strong front cover headline “Sand Blasters”, a photo of an almost-smiling Ryan Moore, the world’s leading jockey, and his mount, the day’s highly fancied runner Convey. It is a good headline, but sadly one referring to past and inaccurate terminology once used to describe All-Weather racing.

Opening the paper, the full page coverage in Page 3’s Opening Show (David Baxter) recognises that the Lingfield’s finals day on the Polytrack surface is now the “traditional culmination of the All-Weather campaign” and is “thriving”.

Baxter acknowledges that the day’s card is the strongest yet, congratulates the large prize-money levels on offer and that top Newmarket trainer Sir Michael Stoute has started his spring campaign early in the All-Weather Championships by running Convey in the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic (4.40pm).

Baxter goes on to mention trainer Roger Varian’s Ennaadd, who runs in the Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships (3.40pm), is chasing a five-timer and has possible Group 1 Lockinge Stakes aspirations should he go well today.

Baxter expresses how successfully the championship day has raised the profile of All-Weather racing, while still offering opportunities to the less high profile stables such as that of Michael Herrington, Gay Kelleway and David Evans, all three strong winter All-Weather supporters and with runners today.

Today’s presence of Moore at Lingfield also headlines the Daily Mail’s short piece by Sam Turner, who acknowledges the quirks of Convey, a horse few jockeys other than Moore would be capable of winning on. Turner also believes that Moore has good chances also with Cohesion in the Betway All-Weather Marathon (2.10pm).

The Sun’s near half-page piece of editorial (with picture) leads with Absolute Power, who is trained by young Archie Watson and is running in the Betway Easter Classic. Templegate then offers its readers detailed tips and explanations for nine races here and at Newcastle.

The Daily Star’s quarter-page leads with “Stash cash on Ash”, referring to trainer Kevin Ryan’s 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ and Mares’ Championships (2.40pm) entry Ashadihan, and he is another to tip Cohesion. He explains that the horse was originally bought to go hurdling by trainer David Bridgwater, but, on recognising the gelding’s ability on the “sand” (again misnamed), switched plans to aim the horse at today’s valuable long-distance championship.

The Times calls the day a “£1m bonanza for trainers”, mentioning all three of ARC’s racedays and quoting last year’s Lingfield record crowd figure of more than 10,000.

The Daily Express did not produce any editorial just carrying the card, ditto the Daily Mirror, although a full right-hand page has been dedicated to the card. Marcus Armytage in the Daily Telegraph gives the day a paragraph in his column and is another to tip Convey.

The Guardian disappointingly has not produced a card or any editorial, instead its Good Friday racing coverage features a political story discussing the Levy.

A CLASSICAL GOOD FRIDAY START TO All-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS

Classsical crossover artist Alicia Lowes, will be singing her interpretation of the song “Hero” at Lingfield Park today with the 300-strong inChoir before racing. Lowes will then open proceedings on All-Weather Championships Finals Day by singing the National Anthem in the Champions’ Enclosure.

This is the fourth year of the All-Weather Championships and the second consecutive year that Alicia and the choir have performed to a sell-out crowd at the Surrey venue.

Lowes commented on her appearance at Lingfield Park: “This is my second year performing here but my first performing with inChoir.

“Last year, I was involved with Richard Farquhar’s charity initiative Walking the Courses, and as a consequence I got the chance to sing at Lingfield. It was wonderful to be asked back this year.

“I have supported Coldplay in the Sentebale Concert at Kensington Palace, sung to the crowds at Twickenham before the Rugby World Cup final and have entertained troops through the British Forces Foundation and The Sun Military Awards at the Guildhall.

“Today, I will be singing my version and arrangement of Hero, the Enrique Iglesias song, in Italian. I think Italian is such a romantic language and with its historic links with opera and classical music I think it works really well as is something a bit different. I wanted to give it the classical crossover twist.

“I am definitely not an opera singer, though I am classically trained, first at St Marys, Shaftsbury, Dorset with Veronica Cross who used to train Take That, then at the Royal Academy of Music. I now have a teacher from St Pauls Girls School who tutors me privately.

“I love singing to crowds, so singing here will be wonderful. It is much easier singing to crowds rather than to a few individuals.”

“I am really looking forward to singing in front of the crowd here today. I will be at the front of the choir for my first appearance and then will be in on the course for when I sing the anthem.

“I am a social racegoer, I absolutely love going racing, having come to it late, after last year’s appearance here really. It is great day out. I am not a punter but I did pick out One For Arthur in the Randox Health Grand National last weekend.”

Mark Heppell, Musical Director of 300-strong inChoir, who are performing before racing for the second time at the culmination of the All-Weather series on All-Weather Championship Finals Day talked about the joy of singing at Lingfield Park.

“inChoir are amateur adult choirs from Kent, Surrey and Sussex. We have around a thousand members in total and there are 300 of them here today.

“inChoir itself started in East Grinstead eight and a half years ago and has blossomed to the 1,000 plus membership of today.

“We are performing at 11.45am and 12.30pm and will also be accompanying Alicia Lowes at 1.00pm when she sings Hero.

“We sing in all sorts of places, we might be in a school car park or a village hall or, as we are tomorrow in a larger venue when we perform with boy classical group Blake in the Capital Theatre in Horsham.

“It is just lovely to come out on Good Friday and sing and enjoy a bit of racing. What could be better!

“Karen (O’Connor, vocal coach) and I do all of the arrangements and I will be leading the choir from the best seat in the house, directly in front.

“Lingfield Park has been absolutely brilliant and given us a superb (in front of the Grandstand on the steppings) spot to sing with a wall behind to help project the sound. It makes such a difference to singing out side. It was a joy singing here last year and I am sure it will be this year as well.”

PERFECT ENDING TO THE ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield Park is the “big day for lovers of All-Weather racing” according to famous commentator Simon Holt. He said that it gives the winter season “more relevance than was the case before”.

Holt, today’s racecourse commentator, has worked at the three previous All-Weather Championships Finals Days. He explained that the All-Weather Championships have “worked from the very beginning” and that the quality this year is “as high as it’s been before’’.

Finals Day “drives the narrative of the winter season, by providing an end day to the winter season” said Holt. He said that it has also helped smaller All-Weather races, leading them “from being meaningless to relevant’’.

Holt provided an insight into the attraction of All-Weather races, which draws a ‘’small body of racegoers who really follow them”.

He said that ‘’predicting a winner in All-Weather races can be easier if you know the form.’’ This is because ‘’you don’t have to worry about the ground’’, which takes out ‘’one big factor’’ in predicting winners.

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LINGFIELD PARK, GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

A LOT OF APPEAL IN THE OPENER

Forceful Appeal, returned at 33/1, came home a nose to the good from 100/30 favourite War Glory in the opening Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap.

Forceful Appeal, was ridden by five pound claimer, Paddy Bradley, who hails from Epsom, with the winner trained in Epsom by Simon Dow.

Bradley said: “First of all, I just want to thank Mr Simon Dow. I had my doubts about seven furlongs for Forceful Appeal – I thought it might be on the sharp side – but Simon was very confident and filled me with confidence this morning.

“I had a dream run around the inside and fair play to horse, he stuck his head out. It got a bit tight early on but he was travelling well. He is a big horse and can hold his position.

“Hollie Doyle came at me late and I wasn’t sure pulling up. I thought I might have held on.

“Wins like this are very hard to come by and when it comes off on a day like today, it is amazing.”

Stable representative Karen Latchford, added: “Simon spoke to Paddy this morning and he has run an absolutely ideal race.

“The horse was drawn one and likes running round the rail, so we told Paddy to get a horse to follow, which he did. In these apprentice races they tend to go a little bit quick anyway and around the final bend they normally drift out a little, so we had room to come up the inside. He does get further so you know that he is going to plug on.

“It is absolutely brilliant, especially for a little yard.

“It is a good day for Epsom. Simon has gone to Bath today as we have two runners there. It was a toss up this morning but it was easier for me to come here as I am on crutches having come off something in the yard earlier in the year.

“We have no plans as yet but he the horse is in such good form it would be good to keep going. We will see how he comes out of it.”

1.40pm £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicap, 7f

1) FORCEFUL APPEAL (USA) 9 8-13 Mark McAllister Simon Dow Paddy Bradley (5) 33/1

2) WAR GLORY (IRE) 4 9-02 Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Richard Hannon Hollie Doyle 100/30 Fav

3) CHARLES MOLSON 6 9-09 Trolley Action Patrick Chamings Hector Crouch 12/1

14 ran

Time: 1m 23.06s

Distances: Nose, Neck

Tote Win: £36.20 Places: £9.20; £1.70; £4.60 Exacta: £193.60

Breeder: Juddmonte Farms Inc

Breeding: b/br g Successful Appeal (USA) – Kinetic Force (USA) (Holy Bull (USA))

Doyle misses the opener by a nose on the favourite

Apprentice jockey Hollie Doyle, who has enjoyed a break-through winter season on the All-Weather, missed out on winning today’s opener, the £50,000 Sunbets All-Weather Championships Apprentice Handicapandca, by a nose aboard War Glory, the 100/30 favourite.

“He ran well, he’s a brave and genuine horse,” said Doyle. “I was lacking a bit of cover early, and then got squeezed, but he tried hard and ran well. It is great to ride in a race like this.”

Tony Gorman, senior head lad to trainer Richard Hannon, added: “War Glory was just unlucky, he’s run a great race. We’ll be hopeful for Tomily later today [runs in the 32Red 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships]”.

Charles Molson misses out after interference while Take The Helm exploits gaps

Third place horse Charles Molson was unlucky to be beaten according to jockey Hector Crouch, and would have had every chance to win if he was not interfered with. Trainer Patrick Chamings was thrilled with the horse’s first run of the year.

Hector Crouch explained: “It was a messy race aasnd I didn’t have the best of trips the whole way through. He was bumped a lot up the straight. I think he was unlucky to be beaten into third.

“With a clean run I think he would have beaten the front two. He toughed it out he was interfered with the whole way up the straight.’’

Patrick Chamings added: “He ran absolutely out of its skin on his first start of the year. I am thrilled to bits with him”.

The trainer of fourth-placed Take the Helm, Brian Meehan, was very happy with the performance.

Meehan said: “It was a great run, I’m happy with him. He’s been very consistent all winter and it was a great ride from our apprentice.

Other than winning I couldn’t be happier.’’

Jockey Jordan Uys added: “My draw wasn’t great, I had to take him out wide, and we got squeezed. But when the gaps opened, he went for it.”’

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LINGFIELD PARK, GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

Winning Story lives up to his name

Winning Story (7/1), trained by Saeed Bin Suroor and ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, took the 1m6f Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships in a course record time of 3m15.18s, one and a half seconds faster than the previous best.

“Winning Story did not jump that well,” said the jockey, “and I was not as handy as I had wanted to be. It was a strong pace and it suited the horse – he galloped to the line well.

“Winning Story likes this surface. There was a bit of trouble on the inside but I had that much horse underneath me that when I asked him to go, he went on for me.

“It is very nice to be riding for the team.”

Bin Suroor said: “Winning Story is doing really, really well and the jockey gave him a really good ride. Silvestre looked after him during the race and the way he won was great.

“I wasn’t too worried about his position. I did say to ride him handy but the horse was unlucky at the start. It is a two-mile race so the jockeys can take their time during the race.

“This horse may go next to the Chester Cup and then a race such as the Yorkshire Cup, races over two miles will suit him.

“I am pleased with my stable and we have made a good start to the season with nine winners already, my horses are a month ahead than usual. We will be using Silvestre this summer – he is a very good jockey.”

SECOND SUCKS

It was a bittersweet moment for Watersmeet in the second race, the Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships Race.

The six-year-old looked the winner until a furlong out, when Winining Story came with a wet sail to take the lead and the plaudits in a course record time of 3m. 15.18s. The Dansili gelding, sent off at 7/1 had to be satified with second, beaten a length and three-quarters.

Trainer Mark Johnston said: “Obviously second sucks. Halfway around the bend, I could see he was travelling better than anything in front of him, but I hadn’t looked behind him.

“I didn’t think there were any dangers in front of him and when he hit the front I thought he was the winner. No sooner than I had thought that than I saw the other horse coming.

“To be honest I saw the Godlophin colours coming and I thought it was the other one [Natural Scenery].

“We are entered for the Chester Cup in May, it is a different kettle of fish to going around here as it is obviously very tight around there.

“The horse has never been in better form and I don’t think he has ever been higher-rated. If he can transfer his form to Turf, he is more consistent on the all-weather, races like the Chester Cup are not beyond him.”

Jane Knight, representing her father, owner John Barson, added: “I thought for a lovely moment we were going to do it. He was hanging on well.

“He is a lovely horse and Mark (Johnston) bought him at Tattersalls as a yearling and he has done really well for us. I am just sorry father isn’t here. He is 90 and just didn’t fancy the drive down from Rutland. Even though I offered to drive – maybe that is what put him off! He will definitely be watching at home”

2.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships, 1m 7f 169y

1 WINNING STORY 4 9-01 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor Silvestre De Sousa 7/1

2 WATERSMEET 6 9-05 J Barson Mark Johnston Joe Fanning 7/1

3 STEVE ROGERS (IRE) 6 9-05 Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian Andrea Atzeni 16/1

14 ran

Time: 3m 15.18s (new course record)

Distances: 1¾, ¾

Tote Win: £7.80 Places: £2.60; £2.50; £5.20 Exacta: £64.40

Breeder: Darley

Breeding: b g New Approach (IRE) – Tanzania (USA) (Darshaan)

Career best for Steve Rogers

Six-year-old Steve Rogers, with Andrea Atzeni up, kept on well in third behind the victor Winning Story, who set a new course record time (3m 15.18s), in the 14-runner £150,000 Betway All-Weather Marathon Championships. Beaten one and three quarters length and three quarters of a length, he finished clear of the fourth.

Trainer Roger Varian was delighted with the performance of the 16/1 chance. The Newmarket-based handler said: “Steve Rogers ran a blinder in what was a tough race.

“He had a good passage around and enjoyed a good split coming into the straight. He picked up and finished his race off well but he did not do quite as well as the first two.

“But no complaints, he has arguably run a career-best race. There no immediate plans but he is a good solid stayer and sound and healthy. He tries his best and is a lovely horse.”

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LINGFIELD PARK, GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

REALTRA BOUNCES BACK FROM DUBAI DISAPPOINTMENTS

Five-year-old Dark Angel mare Realtra, sent off at 6/1, defeated Evens favourite Muffri’ha by a neck in the £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ & Mares’ Championships over seven furlongs. There was a head back to the 5/2 third Ashadihan.

She ran on strongly under Andrea Atzeni to the delight of winning trainer Roger Varian, who had been mystified by the mare’s two disappointing runs in Dubai earlier this year. Realtra qualified for this race by winning a Fast-Track Qualifier at Deauville, France, in late December. Her time today was 1m 23.47s.

Varian said: “It is great to win here today. I did not have much confidence really as she ran terrible in Dubai and I could not, for the life of me, put my finger on why.

“I checked her out physically, she was fine, she was healthy, and so we went for the blinkers today. Whether it is solely that or being back home, I don’t know.

“She is good on her day and she came back to life today so I am delighted. We have used Andrea a lot for four or five seasons – he has a very good retainer and we are delighted to use him when he is available.

“She could come back to Lingfield, but on turf, for the G3 Chartwell Stakes. She is already a Group Three winner at Deauville but that was at three and any penalty will have dropped off. It would make sense to come back here and I think seven furlongs is her best trip.”

Winning jockey Andrea Atzeni said: “Realtra had done well two years ago. For some reason Realtra did not perform on her two starts in Dubai – she put in two disappointing performances – so it is great to put that behind her today.

“On return from Dubai, Roger [Varian] and I decided that we needed to change something and we put some blinkers on for the first time – it seems to have done the trick. We came off the bend, she organised herself, picked up well and she was then never going to let anything by her.

“We got caught a bit wide because I was drawn 12 and the pace was quite slow. I thought I would sit and suffer. She gets a mile and saw the trip out really well. It is great to win today. She is a good mare, can hopefully improve and we like her a lot.”

MUFFRI’HA MUFFS START

Evens favourite Muffri’ha came home a neck second to Realtra, who was drawn on the opposite side of the stalls in number 12 to Muffri’ha’s number one in the 32Red Fillies & Mares’ Championships.

This was to cost her the race according to Maureen Haggas, wife of the Iffraaj mares’ trainer, William.

She said: “Muffri’ha ran great but it went pear shaped. She didn’t jump – she can do that and is a funny old girl. If she had jumped a bit better she could have been a little bit closer. She only got beaten a neck.

“She made a good draw a bad draw, it really all went wrong for her after that, even though she ran a great race and stayed on really well.

“This is probably a furlong short of her best trip, I think she is better over a mile but she ran great.

“She has been busy as she has had a long autumn and a long winter. She has been third in a Group One in Dubai, beaten two necks, so in think we will get her home and see how she is.

“She looks great and seems happy.”

2.40pm £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships, 7f

1 REALTRA (IRE) 5 9-00 Yasushi Kubota Roger Varian Andrea Atzeni 6/1

2 MUFFRI’HA (IRE) 5 9-00 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas Pat Cosgrave Evens Fav

3 ASHADIHAN 4 9-00 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan Kevin Stott 5/2

11 ran Non-Runner: Yeah Baby Yeah

Time: 1m 23.47s

Distances: nk, 1

Tote Win: £7.20 Places: £2.30; £1.10; £1.30 Exacta: £16.10

Breeder: Tom & Geraldine Molan

Breeding: gr m Dark Angel (IRE) – Devious Diva (IRE) (Dr Devious (IRE))

Ashadihan wishes for more pace as Make Music makes a gutsy run

The trainer of third placed Ashadihan, Kevin Ryan, thought that she would have ran better had there been more pace. Jockey Kevin Stott believes that she will be able to bounce back from this race.

Ryan said: ‘’She ran well. Clean race with not much pace. It probably didn’t suit her that there wasn’t a strong pace, but she’s run well.”

Kevin Stott added: “She ran well, but she was a big flat footed. She will be able to bounce back from that.’’

Both trainer and jockey of fourth placed Make Music were pleased with the run, despite a bad draw.

Jockey David Probert said: “I’m delighted with the run. She’s a very gusty filly. We had a bad draw in stall 10. She was gutsy enough and she stuck to her guns and finished fourth.”

Trainer Andrew Balding added: “I’m very happy with the run. She’s obviously ran better than her mark. She’s great, she loves it round here, so we’re delighted.”

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LINGFIELD PARK, GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

Speedy Kimberella takes the Sprint Championships

Owner Clive Titcomb has always held his horse Kimberella (4-1jtf) in high regard and today’s win in the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships by a half length from Gracious John (8-1) in 1m 09.36s just confirmed the owner’s belief.

“He is a joy to own,” said Titcomb. “He has won two races on the bounce now and both in good times. He broke a Ripon course record last year – he is fast. He is rated 107, we’ll go up in the handicap for this win and he is entered next in the Duke Of York Stakes. We might have no other option with that handicap mark, but to go stakes racing now.”

Jockey Paul Hanagan, riding for trainer Richard Fahey -­ the horse moving to the new trainer earlier this spring after former trainer Dandy Nicholls retired – was delighted with the run of the race.

“Everything went to plan, I tracked Robert Winston [on Lancelot Du Lac] throughout, it proved to be the right horse and it panned out well – the race just all fell in the right place,” said Hanagan. “I don’t like going for them in the dip as they can become unbalanced, so I like to sit a bit longer and Kimberella went well as he came there and he saw the trip out well.

“He is fit and well, it was a great run. He is a pleasure to ride and very straightforward.

“We’ll take things step by step, but there is no reason why he could not progress even at seven. His former trainer Dandy Nicholls did very well with him, but sometimes a change of scenery can help.”

JOHN GRACIOUS IN DEFEAT

Welsh trainer, David Evans, from just outside of Abergavenny sent Gracious John to record a half-length second to the 4/1 joint favourite Kimberella in the Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships.

He delighted his owner Terry Reffell with today’s run with Reffell commenting: “I really pleased with that. I think we will go for York next.”

Gary Reffell, the owner’s son added: “It (York) is a Group Two. We will go there full of confidence after that run and the one before that.

“He ran really well in Qatar and really well again here. He is still only four and seems to be maturing with every run. David (Evans) and John Egan are doing a really well with him.

“We went to David because he is Welsh, we are in a place called Pencoed near Bridgend, and we have a friend in the yard already.

David had said he would get six [furlongs] but every one had said he needed five, well he has proved David right today.”

Travelling head lad, Malcolm McCall, said: “He has run really well. We thought he would have won last year and he has hung a little bit in the race today. Bu t we have just bumped into one.

“We could well go to York next, he has won at York already so David may well aim him there next.”

3.10pm £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships, 6f

1 KIMBERELLA 7 9-05 C Titcomb Richard Fahey Paul Hanagan 4/1 Jt Fav

2 GRACIOUS JOHN (IRE) 4 9-05 Terry Reffell David Evans John Egan 8/1

3 ENCORE D’OR 5 9-05 Mrs Morley, G Johnson, NewsellsPark Stud Robert Cowell Luke Morris 14/1

12 ran

Time: 1m 09.36s

Distances: ½, 1¾

Tote Win: £5.60 Places: £2.20; £2.80; £4.60 Exacta: £44.40

Breeder: P & Mrs A G Venner

Breeding: b g Kyllacy – Gleam Of Light (IRE) (Danehill (USA))

Encore D’Or recovers from a bad draw while Lancelot Du Lac runs out of energy

Encore D’Or did well to finish third from what Greg Chung, a stable representative of trainer Robert Cowell, considered a very poor draw. Jockey Luke Morris believes he’ll be a better horse on the turf.

Chung said: “We’re very pleased with finishing third from what looked like a very poor draw (11) on paper. Luke gave him a great break and put us in a good position.’’

Luke Morris added: “He ran very well, he’ll be a better horse when he gets on the turf, but it’s a big run and he’s grabbed plenty of prize money.”

Dean Ivory, the trainer of fourth placed Lancelot Du Lac, the 4/1 joint-favourite, said that he went a bit flat in the last half-furlong of the race. However, he added that he had done well considering that the horse had been on the go all winter. Jockey Robert Winston agreed that Lancelot Du Lac ran out of energy at the end.

Dean Ivory said: “He just ran a little bit flat at the end, he’d done all his running earlier on and he just couldn’t find the little bit he usually does in the last half-furlong.

‘’It’s always a hard race in the first four or five. He’s been on the go all over winter so he has done well. I was just a bit disappointed that he went a bit flat at the end. I suspect he could be a bit under the weather.’’

Robert Winston added: “He just ran out of petrol in the last furlong.’’

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LINGFIELD PARK, GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR SOVEREIGN DEBT ON FINALS DAY

Trainer Ruth Carr enjoyed her biggest win as a trainer with 8/1 chance Sovereign Debt, runner-up for the last two years in the same race when trained by Dandy Nicholls who retired earlier this year, in the £150,000 the Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships at Lingfield Park today.

The eight-year-old grey, owned by Lady O’Reilly & Partners, swept through in the final furlong to catch the clear leader, 12/1 shot Salateen who finished third, and then held off 14/1 challenger Nimr by a neck. The winning time was 1m 35.90s.

Carr, who has also had two winners at Newcastle today, said: “Sovereign Debt deserved this victory; obviously I did not train him until this year but it is fantastic for our yard.

“He definitely got his own back today. He likes a bit of cut underfoot so that will determine where we go next but we will hopefully find another opportunity in a few weeks.

“James (Sullivan) has been riding for us since he came out of his apprenticeship and I feel like we have come through the ranks together. It was very special for him to ride this winner today.

“I have not had the horse very long, probably about two months, so I am not sure how much of the credit I can take, but we got him qualified and we got him here racing on the day.

“Sovereign Debt has been runner-up twice before in this race and plenty of other good races. He is eight years old but is not getting any worse with age. He is genuine and tries.

“We were delighted to be sent a horse of his calibre. We have looked after him and taken special care of him. He gets turned out every day with the others. He was jumping about this week and I was thinking ‘that’s great, he is well but please don’t hurt yourself because it is the big day on Friday’.

“It is a really important win for us. It will hopefully raise our profile and is a good boost for the staff in the yard. It is everybody’s effort from the person who mucks out, the riders, the box drivers and everyone that helps.

“We have had a double at Newcastle as well so it is a great day for us. We have had a treble before but nothing of this calibre. It is a team effort everybody in the yard (Stillington in North Yorkshire) does their bit. It is not just me, it is everybody, from grandma in the office and my husband mending water troughs. Everything that goes on builds up to days like this.

“I was over the moon to get him to train – to have a chance with a horse like him. It is sad for Dandy but someone had to train him and it may as well have been me. The horse knows the score, he has been all over the world. I just got him from Dandy – the one that mattered. I am over the moon. He is so consistent – I wasn’t very calm watching the race!”

Winning jockey James Sullivan, also celebrating his biggest winner, commented: “Sovereign Debt is a very good horse. I wanted to sit prominent on him today and I was right where I wanted to be.

“It got a little tight turning into the home straight but, in fairness to the horse, he put his head down and went through with it the whole way to the line.

“I have watched him plenty down the years. We are very lucky that Ms Carr got to train him. She has done a very good job with him and the team have done a great job as well.”

ALL-WEATHER RETURN SHOWS DIVIDENDS

A return to the all-weather in the Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships Race certainly suited Nimr after a poor run at Doncaster on April 1 where he was 20th in the Betway Spring Mile.

The Al Shaqab-owned four-year-old bounced back to form recording a neck second to Salateen and pleased connections.

Trainer Richard Fahey wasn’t in attendance but Craig Hoggart, travelling head lad to the trainer, said: “We would have to be delighted with that. He ran at Doncaster on April 1, and just didn’t handle the grass but back on the All-Weather he has shown his true form again.

“He probably didn’t handle the track that well Paul [Hannagan, jockey] said. When he wanted to be going forward, he ended up going backward.”

Jockey Paul Hannagan added: “He has bounced straight back from that Doncaster run. He didn’t really handle the downward bend – he was hanging a bit but he has run a fantastic race.”

3.40pm £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships, 1m

1 SOVEREIGN DEBT (IRE) 8 9-05 Lady O’Reilly & Partners Ruth Carr James Sullivan 8/1

2 NIMR 4 9-05 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Fahey Paul Hanagan 14/1

3 SALATEEN 5 9-05 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara Ryan Moore 12/1

12 ran

Time: 1m 35.9s

Distances: Nk, 1

Tote Win £8.80 Places: £2.30; £4.50; £2.20 Exacta: £132.80

Breeder: Yeomanstown Stud

Breeding: gr g Dark Angel (IRE) – Kelsey Rose (Most Welcome)

Ennaadd aims for the turf

The trainer of fourth-placed and 6/5 favourite Ennaadd, Roger Varian, said: ‘’I’m not too disappointed with the way he ran. He won at Lingfield as a three-year old in a maiden but he’s a great big horse and he didn’t travel down the hill and pick up like we thought he would. We’ll run him on turf now and see how we go.”

Andrea Atzeni added: “He travelled well, but the pace was a little bit slow for him. Lingfield probably isn’t his track either.

‘’He’s a big heavy horse and he’ll come on for the run, he would have preferred a stronger gallop.”

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LINGFIELD PARK, GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

6

RECORD CROWD AT LINGFIELD TODAY

Today’s crowd came to 10,817, a new record for Lingfield Park (previous record 10,106 on All-Weather Championships Finals Day last year), while 9,000 attended at Bath and 6,000 at Newcastle.

Martin Cruddace, ARC Chief Executive, commented: “We are delighted that our three racecourses have entertained over 25,000 racegoers today.

“We have all enjoyed some fantastic racing and thrilling finishes, particularly crowning new All-Weather Champions at Lingfield Park.

“The All-Weather Championships go from strength to strength and we look forward to building Good Friday in years to come.”

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LINGFIELD PARK, GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

Second Thought goes from strength to strength

Second Thought (11/8 Favourite) has a near impeccable record (has only been beaten once and on his first start) and he maintained his strong level of form when taking the £150,000 32Red 3 Year Old All-Weather Championships by a half-length from Visionary (16/1) in 1m10.08sec.

“It has been a very good afternoon,” said trainer William Haggas, whose Muffri’Ha was second in the earlier 32Red All-Weather Fillies and Mares Championship. “The race was a bit rough in places, which wasn’t ideal and it was a bit of a mêlée – but the horse was cool and did it well.

“I think Second Thought is pretty smart, he has got a turn of foot – I don’t have many with a turn of foot!

“Robert [Winston] took a bold route up the straight, but he was right, the horse did not let him down. The horse is doing very well physically at the moment.”

Jockey Robert Winston reported: “It was a very rough race early on. We did not get the position we wanted and I had to take a chance and come down the inside. The gaps came and I just want to say thank you and well done to Second Thought’s owner Liam Sheridan.

“I just said to Maureen [Haggas] that I knew going to post Second Thought was after strengthening up really well. He has done well since his last run and is a horse who keeps improving.

“He is a brave horse, has got all the right attributes for a racehorse, he is a very kind horse. He races a little bit lazily, but that is not a bad thing ­- once you ask him he goes and when he gets there, he knows he has done his job.

“We thought six furlongs might be a bit sharp, which it probably was, so it will be very interesting to see what he brings in the future. I’ve no idea where he’ll go next – the trainer is a very good trainer and I am sure he will place him well!”

VISIONARY DREAMS OF A FUTURE ON THE TURF

Visionary started his racing career on the turf, winning on his racecourse debut at Brighton and placed third on his next run, before a small injury caused a switch to the All-Weather for a winter campaign, which has come to fruition in the 32Red 3-Year-Old All-Weather Championships with a half-length second to Second Thought.

Sent off at 16/1, the son of Dream Ahead showed that he retained his early promise and pleased his trainer Robert Cowell.

The trainer said: “I am delighted. He is a decent horse and he has always shown potential at home. He could well improve when he gets back on turf. This is a bit sharp for him.

“He had a tiny little injury over the summer last year which is why we campaigned him on the All-Weather but we will go back to the turf. He certainly has a future – that was a good race.

“I have nothing in mind at the moment but we will find a race for him.”

Luke Morris, who Visonary, added: “Everything went spot on for the horse. He jumped smart and got a lovely trip. He is a lovely horse for the future.”

4.10pm £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships, 6f

1 SECOND THOUGHT (IRE) 3 9-05 Liam Sheridan William Haggas Robert Winston 11/8 Fav

2 VISIONARY (IRE) 3 9-05 Khalifa Dasmal Robert Cowell Luke Morris 16/1

3 TOMILY (IRE) 3 9-05 Des Anderson Richard Hannon Sean Levey 15/2

10 ran

Time: 1m 10.08s

Distances: ½, 1

Tote Win £2.20 Places: £1.10; £5.50; £2.40

Breeder: Tally-Hop Stud

Breeding: b c Kodiac – Bobby Jane (Diktat)

Tomily delights in third

Tony Gorman, representative for trainer Richard Hannon, said: “We’re delighted with the way Tomily ran. He ran a super race and he looked like winning with a furlong to go but two of them came up on his outside.

“He’s a very genuine little horse and ran a great race, we love him to bits.”

Jockey Sean Levey added: “He ran a great race. The other two just caught him but I am happy with the way he ran.”

ALL-WEATHER CHAMPIONSHIPS FINALS DAY

RACENEWS RACECOURSE SERVICE

LINGFIELD PARK, GOOD FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

FAVOURITE CONVEY WINS THE BETWAY EASTER CLASSIC

Convey, the 11/10 favourite, came through to win the most valuable race on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic over 10 furlongs on Polytrack at Lingfield Park in convincing style.

The five-year-old gelding by Dansili, trained by Sir Michael Stoute at Newmarket for owner Robert Ng, went away under Ryan Moore from his eight rivals, scoring by a length and three quarters from 7/1 chance Absolute Blast in 2m 2.16s.

Rupert Pritchard-Gordon, racing manager to the owner, commented: “Convey has always been a horse with a lot of talent and he has improved for being gelded over the winter.

“It has helped him and he was impressive in the Winter Derby and was very good again today. He is now three from three on the All-Weather.

“We will see what Sir Michael and Robert Ng want to do with him now. The horse has been invited to the (Group One) Champions Mile on turf in Hong Kong on May 7 and there is a good chance he will go there.

“If he doesn’t go there, I am sure there will be plenty of races for him here, but Mr Ng never comes to see his horses race in Europe and, when you get an invite for a race like that, it is quite tempting to give it a go.

“The owner is an optimistic guy. We will see how the Champions Mile goes and take things from there.

“The gelding seems to have been the making of the horse. The talent has always been there, Sir Michael has always rated this horse highly and it looks like Convey is coming to himself; a slightly late maturer. He has not been over-raced.

“He won his first start on the All-Weather and is unbeaten on the surface. He took to the surface and Sir Michael had this race and the Winter Derby in mind early on.

“It is great to win a race like this – I just had Mr Ng on the phone from Hong Kong. It is about 2am in Hong Kong now but he stayed up to listen to the race. He is really excited. He knows how much it means – he has had horses in training in Europe for a long time.”

Convey takes the title of All-Weather Horse Of The Year 2016/17.

MOORE CONVEYS CONFIDENCE IN CONVEY

The Robert Ng-owned and Sir Michael Stoute-trained Convey conveyed every reason for confidence in his upcoming turf campaign this year. Sent off the 11/10 favourite he justified the market’s confidence coming home one-and-three-quarter lengths to the good in the final race of the day, the Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships.

Ryan Moore, who rode the Dansili gelding, commented after the race: “It was fairly straightforward. Convey started well and there wasn’t much pace early until Paul [Hanagan] went along. We were in a nice spot, although I would have liked some horses to bring me into the race for a bit longer.

“Things have not always been straightforward for him, but he has grown up and really enjoys racing on this surface. He had very good form at times last year and had too much class for them today.

“He ran very well over seven [furlongs] at Haydock Park last year so I am not sure gelding [in November 2016] has made a huge difference to him. People were being a bit harsh last year, but his form was very solid, he didn’t run too many bad races.

“Hopefully, he will run in top class races on the turf this year.”

Asked what it represented to him to win the big race of the day for Stoute, Moore replied: “What ever the seven per cent is!”

4.40pm £200,000 Betway Easter Classic, 1m 2f

1 CONVEY 5 9-05 Robert Ng Sir Michael Stoute Ryan Moore 11/10 Fav

2 ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE) 5 9-00 K Sohi Archie Watson Luke Morris 7/1

3 ALLEZ HENRI (IRE) 6 9-05 Ascot Club D & P Prod’homme FR Aurelien Lemaitre 25/1

9 ran

Time:

Distances: ¾, ½

Tote Win: £2.00 Places:£1.10; £2.00,£4.30 Exacta: £9.10

Breeder: Juddmonte Farms Ltd

Breeding: b g Dansili – Insinuate (USA) (Mr Prospector (USA))

Connections delighted with second-placed Absolute Blast

The five-year-old mare Absolute Blast (7/1) kept the girls in the picture with a fine second in the £200,000 Betway Easter Classic All-Weather Middle Distance Championships, a length and three-quarters behind race favourite Convey (11/10f).

“The winner is a very good horse and he nicked a couple of lengths from me and I couldn’t quicken with him, but she is a very good mare. Hopefully, we’ll be able to nick a Group 3 with Absolute Blast once we run on the Turf,” said second-placed jockey Luke Morris.

Absolute Blast is trained by young Lambourn-based trainer Archie Watson, still in his first year with a trainer’s licence.

“We are delighted with Absolute Blast. The winner is a very good horse and she is running against the boys. Her draw in nine didn’t help, but I think if we’d had a better position, it would only have made the difference of finishing a half-length closer.

“She’ll have a little break now with a couple of weeks on the easy, and we’ll aim towards Epsom for the Princess Margaret Stakes,” reported Watson.

Allez Henri responds as Elbereth improves

Allez Henri, a 25/1 shot, responded well when asked to, leading to a third-place finish, said his jockey Aurelien Lemaitre.

Lemaitre said: “He jumped off a little bit slow, a bit soft. He was a bit tight around the first bend. He was very relaxed throughout the race, responded well when asked to, and finished well.”

The trainer of Elbereth, the 12/1 chance fourth-placed horse, Andrew Balding said: “We are delighted with the run. It is not really her track, she probably wants a more galloping track, but she’s stuck to her guns and she’s improving all the time. She’s a tough filly. We’ve lots of options ahead of us.”