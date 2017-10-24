All the way success for Beatbox Rhythm in first First-Track Qualifier of the new All-Weather Championships season Posted by racenews on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Beatbox Rhythm made all the running to land the opening Fast-Track Qualifier of the fifth All-Weather Championships in good style at Newcastle today, Tuesday, October 24.

The two-year-old Beat Hollow colt’s victory at 9/2 in the £25,000 32Red Casino Conditions Race (3.10pm) over six furlongs on Tapeta means he is now guaranteed a start in the £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships over the same distance on Polytrack at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, March 30, 2018.

Partnered by P J McDonald, the Karl Burke-trained colt broke well from stall seven and went straight into the lead, with Lake Volta (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning, 100/30) tracking him in second.

Entering the final quarter mile, the John Dance-owned colt lengthened well and never looked in any real danger. Irish challenger River Boyne (Gordon Elliott/Robert Winston, 20/1) stayed on inside the final furlong to take second, beaten two and a quarter lengths, with 11/4 favourite It Dont Come Easy (Richard Fahey/Paul Hanagan) another length back in third.

The winning time was 1m 13.35s.

Beatbox Rhythm winning at Newcastle today

Karl Burke said: “Beatbox Rhythm is a Beat Hollow colt for a start and looked more of a three-year-old sort at the beginning of the year. Halfway through the year we gave him a break and since then he has thrived and thrived. He is a nice horse.”

Asked about the horse’s entry in the horses in training sales next week, Burke added: “John and Jess [Dance, owners] are away at the moment. That is an interesting conversation to have, but I would personally say that he is a horse to keep. You never know though as money talks.

“Beatbox Rhythm is now qualified for Lingfield on Good Friday. He has a habit of lugging left but going round Lingfield would suit him fine.

“I would say that will be enough for now and, given the type of horse he is – he is big, heavy horse – if we gave him a break, he would put plenty of weight on. I would say if he went to Good Friday, he would definitely have a prep run.”

P J McDonald added: “Beatbox Rhythm is going from strength to strength. I have to say all credit goes to Karl because I rode this fella earlier in the year and said he has three-year-old written all over him.

“I did not ride him then for a couple of months and when I sat on him at Doncaster [in July], I could not believe the way he has transformed into a nice horse.

“He has done nothing but progress. He has stepped up again on York and has beaten a decent field there and beaten them comfortably.

“I made a mistake on this lad in the Acomb. I decided to drop him in and he was just getting on with it too early. He likes to get out in front, do his own thing and get into a rhythm, and, as you can see there, he doesn’t stop.”

The next Fast-Track Qualifier for the fifth All-Weather Championships is the £40,000 Listed 32Red EBF Stallions Fleur De Lys Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield Park on Thursday, November 2.