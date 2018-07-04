Waldgeist enters Cartier Racing Awards reckoning Posted by racenews on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The Irish Derby Festival was staged at the Curragh over the weekend of Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1. This means, together with top-class action at Saint-Cloud in France, there have been some changes to the Pattern race points standings for 2018 Cartier Racing Awards.

The 28th Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

The longstanding and prestigious awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

The participation of the public plays a crucial role in determining the winners of each year’s Cartier Racing Awards and gives horseracing fans the chance to put forward their favourite horses in a meaningful way.

In addition to the equine awards, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months. The 10 latest recipients have been Sir Michael Stoute, Aidan O’Brien, Jack Berry, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Jim Bolger, Team Frankel, Barry Hills, Richard Hannon, John Oxx and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Galileo colt Waldgeist (56) won for the third time from four starts in 2018 on July 1 when he gained the second G1 success of his career in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud over a mile and a half.

The Andre Fabre-trained four-year-old, owned by Gestut Ammerland & Newsells Park, enters the reckoning for both Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Older Horse and has Ascot’s G1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO) at the end of July and the G1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in October as targets.

Waldgeist now lies in third place in the Cartier Older Horse standings, behind G1 Prix Ganay and Investec Coronation Cup winner Cracksman (88), and G1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes victor Poet’s Word (68).

Cracksman and dual French G1 winner Laurens (88 points) continue to head the standings for Cartier Horse of the Year, ahead of Masar (68) and Poet’s Word.

Godolphin’s Masar, winner of the Investec Derby at Epsom Downs, has a chance to boost his prospects this weekend as he heads to Sandown Park for the G1 Coral-Eclipse over 10 furlongs.

Masar continues to lead the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt category ahead of Saxon Warrior (56). Saxon Warrior, winner of the G1 QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, finished third in the G1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh behind Latrobe (36), who provided Joseph O’Brien with his first Classic success as a trainer.

Laurens remains at the head of the standings for the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly following her G1 victories in the Gurkha Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary and Prix de Diane Longines. Joint-second in this category are runaway G1 Coronation Stakes heroine Alpha Centauri and Investec Oaks winner Forever Together (both 64 points).

Galileo filly Forever Together, trained by Aidan O’Brien for a Coolmore partnership, contested the G1 Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes over 10 furlongs at the Curragh on July 1, when she was runner-up to the four-year-old Australian-bred filly Urban Fox (32) from William Haggas’s Newmarket stables.

There are no changes to the standings in the Cartier Sprinter category, with G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes winner Merchant Navy (48), now retired to stud, leading the way ahead of Sands Of Mali (40) and Blue Point (38).

Similarly, G1 Gold Cup winner Stradivarius (64) continues to head the standings in the Cartier Stayer division in front of Vazirabad (55) and Torcedor (20), who were second and third respectively in the Gold Cup.

Galileo colt Flag Of Honour (16), trained by Aidan O’Brien, makes his first appearance in the Cartier Stayer category following his success in the G2 Comer Group International Curragh Cup over a mile and three quarters on July 1.

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to & including Sunday, July 1, 2018

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Cracksman 88

Laurens 88

Masar 68

Poet’s Word 68

Alpha Centauri 64

Forever Together 64

Saxon Warrior 56

Stradivarius 64

Waldgeist 56

Vazirabad 55

Benbatl 54

Thunder Snow 54

Study Of Man 52

Cartier Older Horse

Cracksman 88

Poet’s Word 68

Waldgeist 56

Benbatl 54

Thunder Snow 54

Accidental Agent 48

Hawkbill 48

Recoletos 48

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Masar 68

Saxon Warrior 56

Study Of Man 52

Without Parole 48

Sands Of Mali 40

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Laurens 88

Alpha Centauri 64

Forever Together 64

Billesdon Brook 48

Teppal 32

Wild Illusion 32

Cartier Sprinter

Merchant Navy 48

Sands Of Mali 40

Blue Point 38

Eqtidaar 36

Battaash 32

Cartier Stayer

Stradivarius 64

Vazirabad 55

Torcedor 20

Flag Of Honour 16

Kew Gardens 16

Desert Skyline 10