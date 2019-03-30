w All-Weather Mootasadir star wins today’s Matchbook Magnolia Stakes at Kempton Park Posted by racenews on Saturday, March 30, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Mootasadir stretched his unbeaten All-Weather record to six when running on strongly to capture the £45,000 Listed Matchbook Magnolia Stakes at Kempton Park this afternoon, Saturday, March 30.

4/1 chance Mootasadir, trained by Hugo Palmer in Newmarket and ridden by Ben Curtis, gave weight all around because of a 5lb penalty earned for victory in the 10-furlong G3 Diamond Stakes at Dundalk, Ireland, in September.

The lightly-raced four-year-old Dansili colt then made it five wins from as many starts on the All-Weather when defying top-weight in a 12-furlong handicap on Tapeta at Wolverhampton March 4.

He raced in third of the nine participants today as Matterhorn (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning, 5/6 favourite), the joint winning-most horse during the 2018/19 All-Weather Championships with six victories, and Robin Of Navan (Harry Dunlop/Gerald Mosse, 33/1) disputed the lead at a fast pace before both running out of steam in the straight.

Mootasadir came through to lead with over a furlong remaining and ran on to hold the late challenge of 20/1 shot Extra Elusive (Roger Charlton/Jason Watson) by a half-length in 2m 3.03s, 0.10s outside the course record. Master The World (Davoid Elsworth/Sean Levey, 25/1) came home third, another two and three quarter lengths behind.

Ben Curtis reported: “It was a good weight-carrying performance from Mootasadir, who carried his penalty with no problem.

“The track and the trip were a bit tight for him, but he had the class and was able to do the business.

“He felt the pinch from five to three furlongs, but started to come good under me at the three (furlong-marker) as I eased him out.

“He doesn’t do a whole lot in front but, when the other horse came to him, he had plenty in reserve.

“It was the first time I have ridden him and I couldn’t be happier. He has a great attitude and is a progressing horse.

“He is still unbeaten on the All-Weather and Hugo and the team have done a great job with him.

“Obviously, he has had two runs on turf and those were the only times he was beaten, but he doesn’t give you the feel that he needs the All-Weather.

“Maybe he is a different horse now and is thriving on life. We will find out when he goes back on turf.”