Volatile out to prove himself in Saturday’s 32Red Spring Cup Posted by racenews on Thursday, March 2, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Second Thought (William Haggas/Robert Winston) and Sutter County (Mark Johnston/Joe Fanning) head nine declared runners for the £45,000 Listed 32Red Spring Cup (4.20pm) over seven furlongs at Lingfield Park on Saturday, March 4.

The pair were first and second in a six-furlong Fast-Track Qualifier at Kempton Park on January 17, with Second Thought coming out on top by a neck.

Second Thought has not raced since, while Sutter County’s two subsequent starts include a comfortable two and a quarter-length success in a five-furlong conditions event at Newcastle on February 17.

Volatile (James Tate/Martin Harley) was sixth on debut in a Newmarket maiden in October before an impressive front-running success in a seven-furlong Polytrack maiden at Chelmsford City on November 10.

Newmarket trainer James Tate said today: “Volatile won impressively on his second start in what was a moderate enough race and this has been the target since.

“He has filled out and looks tremendous. He has been working very well and we do think of him as a black-type horse.

“Obviously, he is more about potential than proven at the moment. We are aware that he has only run twice and has got to prove it against more experienced rivals, but we would not be running him if we didn’t think he had a good chance.”

Other interesting contenders include Grey Britain (John Ryan/Adam Kirby), who was not disgraced in three Group Two races last year, Dr Julius No (Ralph Beckett/Fran Berry) and Tisbutadream (David Elsworth/Shane Kelly), successful on his last three starts in handicaps.

The line-up of three-year-olds is completed by Chelmsford City scorer Anni Fior (Denis Coakley/Paul Hanagan), Marquee Club (Jamie Osborne/Dougie Costello) and High Acclaim (Roger Teal/Silvestre de Sousa).

Saturday’s seven-race programme at Lingfield Park also includes two £19,000 class two races, the sunbets.co.uk Handicap (2.35pm, 11 runners) over a mile, and the five-furlong Betway Handicap (3.45pm, seven runners).

There is Fast-Track Qualifier action at Dundalk tomorrow evening, March 3, provided by the 32Red.com Race (7.30pm) over seven furlongs. The winner is guaranteed a free start in the £150,000 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships over six furlongs at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, April 14.

Four runners are set to go to post including Remember The Days (Joseph O’Brien/Donnacha O’Brien) and Tuff Love (Ger Lyons/Colin Keane), both winners on debut at Dundalk. They are joined by Rock In Peace (Ger Lyons/Gary Carroll) and British challenger Visionary (Robert Cowell/Pat Smullen).