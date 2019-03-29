VIDEOS – Randox Health Grand National Ambassador Katie Walsh catches up with Tiger Roll and also visits the stables of Willie Mullins & Jessica Harrington

Randox Health Grand National Ambassador Katie Walsh has visited the yards of three leading Irish trainers ahead of the 2019 Randox Health Grand National.

Walsh, who attained the best-ever finishing position by a female rider in the Randox Health Grand National when third on Seabass in 2012, dropped in on Gordon Elliott’s yard in Country Meath and caught up with 2018 Randox Health Grand National hero Tiger Roll.

Elliott, who also won the Grand National with Silver Birch in 2007, has the most remaining entries of any trainer in the 2019 Randox Health Grand National with 18 contenders still engaged.

Katie Walsh rides Tiger Roll at Gordon Elliot’s Yard ahead of the 2019 Grand National

Next up, Katie visited the County Carlow stables of Ireland’s multiple champion Jump trainer Willie Mullins, who has several leading Randox Health Grand National contenders in 2019 including last year’s head runner-up Pleasant Company. Mullins saddled the 2005 Grand National hero Hedgehunter.

Katie Walsh rides Willie Mullins’ Pleasant Company ahead of the 2019 Grand National

Finally, Katie went to Jessica Harrington’s yard in County Kildare. Ireland’s leading female trainer has yet to saddle a runner in the Randox Health Grand National, but is set to have two participants in 2019 - Magic Of Light and Sandymount Duke, who is owned by Rolling Stones band member Ronnie Wood.

Katie Walsh visits Jessica Harrington’s Yard ahead of the 2019 Grand National

The £1-million Randox Health Grand National takes place at Aintree at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 6. This year sees the 172nd staging of the world’s greatest and most valuable chase, which takes place over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards, and 30 fences.