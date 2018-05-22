Unbeaten Saxon Warrior will have up to 15 rivals in the 2018 Investec Derby

Ante-post favourite Saxon Warrior is one of 16 horses going forward for the 2018 Investec Derby at Epsom Downs on Saturday, June 2, following today’s scratchings deadline, details of which are revealed here.

Saxon Warrior, one of seven remaining contenders for Britain and Ireland’s reigning champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien, maintained his unbeaten record in style when powering to victory in Britain’s first Classic, the G1 QIPCO 2000 Guineas, over a mile at Newmarket on May 5.

The son of Japanese stallion sensation Deep Impact is the 8/11 market leader with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, as he bids to become just the third horse this century to complete the QIPCO 2000 Guineas/Investec Derby double after Sea The Stars (2009) and Camelot (2012).

Godolphin’s Masar (Charlie Appleby) and Qatar Racing’s Roaring Lion (John Gosden), third and fifth respectively to Saxon Warrior at Newmarket, are due to re-oppose in Britain’s premier Classic and richest race worth at least £1.5 million at 4.30pm on June 2.

Roaring Lion has since posted an impressive four and a half-length victory in the G2 Dante Stakes at York on May 17. Trainer John Gosden’s previous two Investec Derby heroes, Benny The Dip (1997) and Golden Horn (2015), both won the extended 10-furlong trial on route to Epsom Downs.

Aidan O’Brien’s septet for the 12-furlong Investec Derby also features Delano Roosevelt and The Pentagon, who had to settle for minor honours behind Hazapour (Dermot Weld IRE) in a bunched finish to the G3 Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown on May 13.

Rostropovich, winner of the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester, Listed Lingfield Derby Trial second Kew Gardens, G3 Ballysax Stakes winner Nelson and Dante Stakes third Zabriskie complete the O’Brien acceptors as the trainer chases a record-equalling seventh Investec Derby victory.

William Haggas has G3 Chester Vase victor Young Rascal, who had his first experience of Epsom Downs this morning when working at the Breakfast With The Stars event (more information to follow), and Newbury maiden scorer Al Muffrihgoing forward. The Newmarket handler won the world’s greatest Flat race at his first attempt with Shaamit in 1996 and saddled the 2015 third Storm The Stars from just three Investec Derby runners to date. Young Rascal is owned by Bernard Kantor, Managing Director of Investec, sponsor of the Investec Derby Festival.

Lambourn trainer Harry Dunlop is looking forward to saddling his first Investec Derby runner in Knight To Behold, who readily defeated Kew Gardens in the Listed Derby Trial at Lingfield Park on May 12, for owner/breeder Neil Jones.

Study Of Man (Pascal Bary FR), another son of Deep Impact, could fly the flag for France following his dominant victory in the G2 Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud on May 8. Pour Moi, the last French-trained winner of the Investec Derby, won both races in 2011. Study of Man and Zabriskie are both owned by the Niarchos Family’s Flaxman Stables.

G3 Sandown Classic Trial scorer Sevenna Star (John Gosden) together with G3 Chester Vase runner-up and Listed Investec Blue Riband Trial second Dee Ex Bee(Mark Johnston), a winner at Epsom Downs last season, complete the 16 acceptors.

Latest odds from Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival:

8/11 Saxon Warrior

6/1 Roaring Lion

12/1 Young Rascal

14/1 Hazapour

16/1 Delano Roosevelt, Masar

20/1 The Pentagon, Knight To Behold, Rostropovich

22/1 Study Of Man

25/1 Kew Gardens, Dee Ex Bee, Sevenna Star

33/1 Nelson

50/1 Zabriskie, Al Muffrih

The Investec Derby

Group 1, £1,500,000 total prize fund. Epsom Downs, 4.30pm, Saturday, June 2, 2018, 1m 4f 6y. For three-year-old colts (9st) and fillies (8st 11lb). Horses will only be eligible to run provided they have attained a BHA rating of 80 or higher. Horses who do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including May 27 merit a provisional assessment of 80 or more. Horses who have not run will not be eligible. Entries closed December 6, 2016 (448 entries), first scratchings deadline March 6 (131 remained), second entries deadline April 3 (6 second entries), second scratchings deadline May 22 (16 remain), five-day confirmations & £85,000 supplementary stage May 28, final declarations May 31. Maximum field 20 runners plus 2 reserves.

Horse Owner Trainer AL MUFFRIH (IRE) Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas DEE EX BEE Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston DELANO ROOSEVELT (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE HAZAPOUR (IRE) HH Aga Khan Dermot Weld IRE KEW GARDENS (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE KNIGHT TO BEHOLD (IRE) L Neil Jones Harry Dunlop MASAR (IRE) Godolphin Charlie Appleby NELSON (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE ROARING LION (USA) Qatar Racing Limited John Gosden ROSTROPOVICH (IRE) Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Markus Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE SAXON WARRIOR (JPN) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE SEVENNA STAR (IRE) Gestut Ammerland John Gosden STUDY OF MAN (IRE) Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Pascal Bary FR THE PENTAGON (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE YOUNG RASCAL (FR) Bernard Kantor William Haggas ZABRISKIE (IRE) Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Aidan O’Brien IRE

16 entries remain following May 22 scratchings deadline

8 Irish-trained

1 French-trained