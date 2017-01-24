Un De Sceaux and Uxizandre among seven in Spectra – Cyber Security Solutions Clarence House Posted by racenews on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Irish raider Un De Sceaux heads seven entries for rearranged £70,000 Grade One Spectra – Cyber Security Solutions Clarence House Chase (1.45pm) at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day, Saturday, January 28.

The two-mile contest has been rescheduled following the abandonment of Ascot on Saturday, January 21.

Un De Sceaux (Willie Mullins IRE) is chasing back-to-back wins in the race after an impressive five-length victory over Sire De Grugy in 2016. He reappeared this season with a narrow victory over the same rival in the G1 Betway Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Park in December.

His six potential rivals include the retuning Uxizandre (Alan King), who hasn’t run since giving A P McCoy his final success at The Festival in the 2015 Ryanair Chase, Special Tiara (Henry de Bromhead IRE) and Dodging Bullets (Paul Nicholls), the 2015 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase hero.

Multiple G2 winner Top Gamble (Kerry Lee), Eastlake (Jonjo O’Neill) and Royal Regatta (Philip Hobbs) complete the entries.

Kimberlite Candy (Tom Lacey) could put his unbeaten record on the line in £30,000 Grade Two Neptune Investment Management Classic Novices’ Hurdle (3.25pm) over an extended two and a half miles.

Successful in a British point-to-point at Woodford in April, Kimberlite Candy made the perfect start under Rules with a seven-length success in a maiden hurdle at Ascot in November, after which he was purchased by J P McManus.

The five-year-old rewarded his new owner with a smooth victory in a two-mile, six-furlong novices’ hurdle at Newcastle on December 17, cruising clear after the last to win by seven lengths.

Trainer Tom Lacey, based in Herefordshire, said today: “Kimberlite Candy has been in good form since Newcastle.

“He is in the Grade Two at Cheltenham and also has the option of the three-mile race at Doncaster on Saturday.

“He has been very impressive so far and you could not have asked for much more, but he is ground dependant. There is rain forecast so we will just have to see, although I haven’t spoken to Mr McManus or Frank [Berry] yet.

“If he doesn’t run this weekend, there is a race for him at the beginning of February.”

The Neptune Investment Management Classic Novices’ Hurdle has been a good pointer to The Festival in recent years, with Wichita Lineman (2007), Bobs Worth (2011) and At Fishers Cross (2013) going on to win the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and Monsignor (2000) taking the G1 Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle.

A total of 15 entries also include Wholestone (Nigel Twiston-Davies), successful in the three-mile G2 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at The International last month, and Thistlecrack’s half-brother West Approach (Colin Tizzard) who was far from disgraced against experienced rivals in Ascot’s G1 Long Walk Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson has two potentially exciting contenders in Constantine Bay and William Henry, while Paul Nicholls could pitch in Topofthegame after his eye-catching success at Ascot before Christmas.

Challow Hurdle fourth Elegant Escape (Colin Tizzard), two-time hurdle victor Strong Pursuit (Philip Hobbs) and Keep In Line (Alan King) are also engaged.

A fantastic nine-race card on Festival Trials Day also features the £100,000 G2 BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase (2.15pm, 3m 1½f, 11 entries), in which Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack (Colin Tizzard) is set to clash with popular chasers Smad Place (Alan King) and Many Clouds (Oliver Sherwood), the last two winners of the race.

Unowhatimeanharry is out to extend his winning sequence in the £60,000 G2 galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle (4.00pm, 3m, 15 entries). The nine-year-old has racked up eight consecutive wins for trainer Harry Fry including victories in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival in March and the G1 JLT Long Walk Hurdle on his latest outing in December.

Another added bonus to the race programme is the £25,000 Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase (2.50pm, 3m 6f 37y, 15 entries), which was rescheduled following its abandonment at The Open in November.

Racing starts at noon with the £30,000 G2 JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial (2m179y, 11 entries) and concludes with the £25,000 Steel Plate And Sections Handicap Hurdle (4.35pm, 2m 1f).

The gates open at 10am and there is FREE entry for accompanied children aged under 18.