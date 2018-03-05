Two weeks until free entries close for Hong Kong’s three spring Group 1s Posted by racenews on Monday, March 5, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The free entry period for the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s three spring Group 1 features, the HK$24 million Audemars Piguet QEII Cup (2000m), the HK$18 million Champions Mile (1600m) and the HK$16 million Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1200m), will close on Monday, 19 March, at 6pm (Hong Kong time).

All three elite races will be contested at Sha Tin Racecourse on Sunday, 29 April and the entry process is easy thanks to the Online Entry Form at the Hong Kong Jockey Club website, www.hkjc.com

Japan’s Neorealism last year became the 12th overseas runner to win the AP QEII Cup since the race was first opened to international competitors in 1995. Past winners have also hailed from Britain, France, South Africa, Germany and the UAE, as well as Hong Kong.

The Champions Mile was opened to international raiders in 2005 and has been won by outstanding gallopers such as Japan’s Maurice, Variety Club from South Africa and Hong Kong champions Able Friend, Good Ba Ba and Bullish Luck.

Australia’s brilliant grey Chautauqua won the inaugural international edition of the Chairman’s Sprint Prize in 2016 with an incredible last-to-first surge, and last year Lucky Bubbles won an exciting contest for Hong Kong.

All three races rank in the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities’ (IFHA) World’s Top 100 Group 1 Races.

The Online Entry Form allows multiple entries to be made at the click of a mouse, not only for the three spring Group 1 races but also for all of Hong Kong’s Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3 races.

With Hong Kong’s acceptance into Part 1 of the “Blue Book” in 2016, all of the jurisdiction’s Group races are open to international entrants. The Jockey Club website also features an online version of the Hong Kong Pattern Book.

Click on this link to access the page with the Hong Kong Pattern Book and Online Entry Form.

Supplementary entries for the AP QEII Cup, Champions Mile, and Chairman’s Sprint Prize will close at 6pm (HK time) on 9 April, 2018.