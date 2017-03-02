Twiston-Davies quietly confident before The Festival

Nigel Twiston-Davies, with 17 winners at The Festival to his name, is particularly looking forward to the first day of the four-day meeting, Champion Day, Tuesday, March 14, when he has a strong hand.

He outlined his plans for The Festival 2017 today at a media stable visit to his thriving stables near Naunton in Gloucestershire today.

The trainer said: “We have just about totally decided to go for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (the opening race at 1.30pm) with Ballyandy. He cantered to the last in the Betfair Hurdle and quickened away nicely.

“We have always thought an awful lot of him and I cannot understand why he didn’t do better in his first three races over hurdles, but he managed to handicap himself nicely.

“He is trying to go on to better things now. We checked everything including his wind – nothing was amiss.

“Maybe, with time, he has got better. He has got plenty of speed – he won at The Festival last year (Weatherbys Champion Bumper), again over two miles but no hurdles. I am really looking forward to that and hopefully we will be able to take our revenge on Moon Racer.”

Flying Angel is entered in both the Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase and the JLT Novices’ Chase.

Twiston-Davies commented: “Flying Angel is one of the puzzles of the whole thing. He was very good at Warwick in the Kingmaker so what do we do? Should we take on the supposedly unbeatable Altior or do we go for what could be an easier task in the JLT?

“But you should not be frightened of one horse – we don’t know and will probably be discussing it right up to the end.”

The New One has long been a star at Grange Hill Farm and is set to run in the Stan James Champion Hurdle for the fourth time.

The nine-year-old did best in the two-mile hurdling championship when third in 2014 after being badly hampered early in the race. He is already a winner at The Festival, having won the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle in 2013.

The trainer declared: “We have decided that The New One goes for the Champion Hurdle – we are all agreed on that. The race is not as hot it has been in the past – no Faugheen this year and if you look at the ratings – the handicapper as he tells us is always right – The New One should be right there at the finish.

“The New One is one of the top-rated – there is only a pound between him and Yanworth, who are the two top-rated horses in the race.

“Cheltenham brings the best out of him – he was only beaten eight lengths last year and the different tactics we are employing now should turn that around. I am very excited by him and looking forward to the day.

“This will be his fourth Champion Hurdle and he was very unlucky in his first one – hopefully this is the year that everything will fall right for him.

“He has had soundness issues in the past but we are happier than we have been for a long time. Since October, touch wood, he has not had an unsound step.

“He did not seem to be showing his age when he won the International Hurdle at Cheltenham – he seemed to sparkle that day. He has never liked Haydock but managed to win there. Back at his favourite course, he will be flying up the hill.

“We want to put right the unlucky bits we have had in the past – he was desperately unlucky in that first Champion Hurdle, being knocked back further than he was beaten.

“It would be absolutely wonderful if he won – he has been so brilliant for us over the years.”

Calett Mad goes for the J T McNamara National Hunt Chase, also on the first day.

The trainer explained: “Calett Mad is a very nice horse. It was disappointing that he was beaten up at Wetherby but I think we can put that down to the soft ground.

“He was very impressive at Taunton on better ground on his previous start. Better ground – good to soft – should suit him on that first day. He is rated 148 and should be right there in the mix.”

Foxtail Hill was nominated by Twiston-Davies as his best chance of The Festival in the concluding contest on Champion Day, the Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase.

He said: “Foxtail Hill was very impressive at Cheltenham at the end of January and he has managed to stay inside the rating band 0 to 140 for this race.

“The race is nearly a slightly lower class JLT – because all the runners will be within 3lb or 4lb of each other. I am very hopeful for him. He is quite keen but you can ride him in any way.

“He and Ballyandy are my two best Festival hopes.

“I am going to have a very busy first day.”

The trainer plans to have plenty more runners over the other three days of The Festival, with Ballyoptic (Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle), Bristol De Mai (Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup) and Wholestone (Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle) the pick of them.

Twiston-Davies remarked: “Ballyoptic was right upsides Unowhatimeanharry at Ascot when he fell and then was a bit disappointing at Cheltenham last time. He has had some time off and come back really well and strong. Let’s hope he can do the business.

“He gallops and stays – the two falls he has had he slipped on landing.

“I think Bristol De Mai is very exciting in the Cheltenham Gold Cup – he was really good at Haydock. We can put a line through Newbury – he wasn’t himself that day. When he got back here, he was very lame and something must have happened in the race.

“He had a whole week of lameness and not being right. He has come right as you saw today and if he can stay sound then very good. He seems 100 per cent now and I am very hopeful.

“He did not jump with his normal fluency and hung badly to his left at Newbury – he has not done anything like that before. Hopefully, he will be right back in the Gold Cup fray again.

“It is impossible to compare him with Imperial Commander. Bristol De Mai is very much a horse who goes his own pace – you don’t tell him what to do. He will be right up there in the front line, though he is settling a lot better now.

“He stays and jumps and is uncomplicated. What we saw at Haydock was phenomenal. He has had a nice long break now and appears in great form. The ground is not a worry – it inconveniences others more than him if it is soft. He seems to go on anything and was second in the JLT Novices’ Chase at The Festival last year.

“The stamina was a surprise – in his younger days, he was always very over-keen but now he settles – he will stay as long as you want. I think Bristol De Mai is very much under the radar now.

“Wholestone has done nothing wrong all season – winning three times at Cheltenham. He is not flashy by any means but gets done what has to be done. Three miles really suits and the ground is not a problem.

“He keeps pulling out that little bit extra – he deserves to be one of the favourites. I don’t know what the Irish will bring over.

“The Colin Tizzard-trained favourite – West Approach – has been unlucky but we have beaten him twice already.”

Regarding how well his team will do at The Festival, the trainer replied: “The whole world is about Cheltenham Festival winners so I would be very disappointed not to have a winner.

“As long as they all run well and come back, I would be happy really. There are quite a few you cannot rule out so with luck we will have quite a few winners but you would be very over-optimistic to say it will happen.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies – Thursday, March 2, 2017

Grange Hill Farm, Naunton, Gloucestershire

Background - Nigel Twiston-Davies initially combined training as a permit-holder with his farming interests throughout the 1980s, having his first winner with Last Of The Foxes at Hereford in March, 1982, as a permit holder before the agricultural recession prompted him to make training his full-time profession.

He took out a full training licence in 1989, recording his first win as a public trainer in December of that year with Babil at Newbury. He has since gone on to register more than 1,800 successes.

Born on May 16, 1957, Twiston-Davies rode 17 winners as an amateur under Rules and gained a further 17 point-to-point victories, and served as assistant trainer to Richard Head and Fred Rimell.

A childhood neighbour and friend of Peter Scudamore, he went into partnership with the champion Jump jockey to set up stables at Grange Hill Farm, Guiting Power, Gloucestershire, although Scudamore is no longer involved in the venture and currently assists his partner Lucinda Russell. Since 2009, Twiston-Davies’ business partner and assistant trainer is former stable jockey Carl Llewellyn.

Twiston-Davies adopted and developed the pioneering techniques of Martin Pipe, such as interval training and regular blood tests for his string, enabling him to rapidly raise his profile among the training ranks.

He is the only current trainer to have won the Grand National at Aintree more than once, saddling Earth Summit to victory in 1998 and Bindaree four years later.

The 2001/2002 campaign had been relatively quiet by Twiston-Davies’ high standards before Bindaree provided him with his second Grand National success. Afterwards he revealed that he had been intending to give up training, but despite “having a bigger debt than Argentina” after buying out Scudamore, the Aintree victory made him have a change of heart.

His best season numerically was in 2010/11, when he saddled 97 winners. His string is in excellent form at the moment and he is on 88 for the current campaign. Sons Sam and William are both jockeys. Sam, 24, is stable jockey to champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls and still rides regularly for his father, while 22-year-old William is back riding over obstacles after five seasons on the Flat.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ 17 winners at The Festival

1992 Tipping Tim Ultima Handicap Chase 1993 Gaelstrom Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle 1993 Young Hustler RSA Chase 1994 Arctic Kinsman Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 1998 Upgrade JCB Triumph Hurdle 2000 Rubhahunish Pertemps Network Final 2004 Fundamentalist Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle 2008 Ballyfitz Pertemps Network Final 2009 Tricky Trickster J T McNamara National Hunt Chase 2009 Imperial Commander Ryanair Chase 2010 Imperial Commander Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup 2010 Baby Run St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 2010 Pigeon Island Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase 2013 The New One Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle 2013 Same Difference Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase 2016 Blaklion RSA Chase 2016 Ballyandy Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ entries at The Festival this year

CHAMPION DAY – TUESDAY, MARCH 14 (OLD COURSE)

1.30pm £125,000 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f

Ballyandy, Crievehill, Robinshill

2.10pm £175,000 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m

Flying Angel

2.50pm £105,000 Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 1f

Ballycross, Calett Mad, Kilronan High

3.30pm £400,000 Stan James Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f

The New One

4.10pm £110,000 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

No entries

4.50pm £120,000 J T McNamara National Hunt Chase (Novices) (Amateurs) (Grade 2) 4m

Ballycross, Calett Mad

5.30pm £70,000 Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase (0-140) (Listed) 2m 4½f

Foxtail Hill, Templehills

LADIES DAY – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 (OLD COURSE & CROSS COUNTRY)

1.30pm £125,000 Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 5f

Ballyandy, Crievehill, Robinshill

2.10pm £175,000 RSA Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 3m ½f

No entries

2.50pm £95,000 Coral Cup (Handicap Hurdle) (Grade 3) 2m 5f

Ballyandy, Robinshill

3.30pm £350,000 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 2m

No entries

4.10pm £65,000 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f

No entries

4.50pm £80,000 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m ½f

No entries

5.30pm £75,000 Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m ½f

No entries

ST PATRICK’S THURSDAY – THURSDAY, MARCH 16 (NEW COURSE)

1.30pm £150,000 JLT Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

Flying Angel

2.10pm £95,000 Pertemps Network Final (Handicap Hurdle) (Listed) 3m

Arctic Gold, Ballymalin, Splash of Ginge

2.50pm £300,000 Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 2m 5f

No entries

3.30pm £300,000 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m

Ballyoptic, The New One

4.10pm £105,000 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate (Handicap Chase) (Grade 3) 2m 5f

Astracad, Ballybolley, Ballykan, Foxtail Hill, Templehills

4.50pm £80,000 Trull House Stud Mares Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 1f

No entries

5.30pm £70,000 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (Amateurs) (0-145) 3m 2f

Astracad, Ballycross, Calett Mad

GOLD CUP DAY – FRIDAY, MARCH 17 (NEW COURSE)

1.30pm £125,000 JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 1f 125,000

Sir George Somers

2.10pm £95,000 Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 1f

Ballyandy, Crievehill, Robinshill

2.50pm £125,000 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m

Ballymalin, Wholestone

3.30pm £575,000 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1) 3m 2½f

Blaklion, Bristol De Mai

4.10pm £45,000 St James’s Place Foxhunter Chase 3m 2½f

No entries

4.50pm £65,000 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145) 2m 4½f

Ballybolley, Ballyhill, Crievehill, El Terremoto, Robinshill

5.30pm £105,000 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m ½f

Ballybolley

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ contenders for The Festival

Horse Breeding Owner Festival Entries Rating Summary Novice Hurdlers Ballyandy 6 b g Kayf Tara – Megalex (Karinga Bay) Owner: Options O Syndicate SUPREME, NEPTUNE, CORAL, COUNTY 147 Defeated Battleford by a nk in last season’s Weatherbys Champion Bumper at The Festival; winless in first three starts over hurdles this season, including when third (btn 2.75l by Moon Racer) in G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial at The Open; justified favouritism on h’cap debut in valuable G3 Betfair Hurdle (2m 0.5f) at Newbury on Feb 11, holding Movewiththetimes by 0.75l. Ballyhill 6 b g Al Namix (FR) – Laly Light (Start Fast (FR)) Owner: S Such & C G Paletta PIPE 136 Captured a pair of novices’ hurdles at Hereford and Ludlow earlier in the season, and kept busy since; beaten 6l by Pingshou when fourth in 2m 1f contest at Cheltenham in Dec; set strong pace before weakening when 15th of 16 in Betfair Hurdle on Feb 11. Ballymalin 7 b g Presenting – Murrurundi (IRE) (Old Vic) Owner: Mills & Mason Partnership BARTLETT, PERTEMPS 138 Won four novices’ hurdles this season over distances ranging from 2m 6f to an extended 3m; btn 5l by Wholestone when third in 3m novices’ hurdle at Cheltenham in October; filled same position (btn 6.25l by Impulsive Star) in 2m 7f Pertemps qualifier at Exeter on Feb 12. Crievehill 5 b g Arcadio (GER) – Ma Douce (IRE) (Mansonnien (FR)) Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing SUPREME, NEPTUNE, COUNTY, PIPE 137 Two promising performance over hurdles before landing a 2m h’cap hurdle at Lingfield in good style at Lingfield Park on Jan 10; third (btn 11l by Neon Wolf) in G2 Sky Bet Supreme Trial at Haydock Park on Jan 21, after which he was bought by Highclere Thoroughbred Racing. Robinshill 6 ch g Robin Des Champs (FR) – I Remember It Well (IRE) (Don’t Forget Me) Owner: R J Rexton SUPREME, NEPTUNE, CORAL, COUNTY, PIPE 139 Has run 10 times already this season, winning four; biggest victory came in class two h’cap hurdle (2m) at Huntingdon on Nov 8; touched off by Maestro Royale in a similar contest at Sandown Park on Jan 7; 11th (btn 24l by William H Bonney) in 2m 1f h’cap hurdle at Cheltenham on Jan 28. Wholestone 6 b g Craigsteel – Last Theatre (IRE) (King’s Theatre (IRE)) Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede BARTLETT 145 The leading British-trained contender for G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle after three course wins this season; bt Ami Desbois by 1l in G2 Albert Bartlett trial (3m) on Dec 10; impressive 3l winner of G2 Neptune Investment Management Classic Novices’ Hurdle (2m 4.5f) on Jan 28. Novice Chasers Ballycross 6 b g King’s Theatre (IRE) – Ninna Nanna (FR) (Garde Royale) Owner: The Autism Rockers ULTIMA, NH CHASE, FWKM 133 £120,000 point-to-point graduate; sole Rules success so far came in 2m 5.5f h’cap hurdle at Sandown Park in March 2016; five starts over fences this season, with best efforts coming when fourth and third respectively in 2m 7.5f novices’ h’cap chases at Chepstow in December. Calett Mad 5 b g Axxos (GER) – Omelia (FR) (April Night (FR)) Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede ULTIMA, NH CHASE, FWKM 145 French import who is a half-brother to high-class two-miler Ar Mad; progressive in h’cap chases this season, winning nicely at Newcastle (2m 7.5f) and Taunton (2m 7f) either side of taking second (btn 5l) behind Fox Appeal at Ludlow; below best when second (btn 22l by Baywing) in G2 Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby on Feb 4. Flying Angel 6 gr g Arcadio (GER) – Gypsy Kelly (IRE) (Roselier (FR)) Owner: R J Rexton ARKLE, JLT 152 Progressive hurdler last season; won G3 Imperial Cup (2m) at Sandown Park before finishing second (btn 1.25l by Ibis Du Rheu) in Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ H’cap Hurdle (2m 4.5f) at The Festival; won two of four chase starts this season including 4.5l success in G2 Kingmaker Novices’ Chase (2m) at Warwick on Feb 11. Foxtail Hill 8 b g Dr Massini (IRE) – Flynn’s Girl (IRE) (Mandalus) Owner: Options O Syndicate CLOSE, PLATE 140 Transformed by aggressive tactics and step up in trip on last two starts, winning at Kempton Park and a valuable G3 h’cap chase (2m 5f) at Cheltenham on Jan 28; also a winner over 2m at Worcester in October. Templehills 6 b g Kalanisi (IRE) – Sissinghurst Storm (IRE) (Good Thyne (USA)) Owner: Oi Digital Limited CLOSE, PLATE 139 Won twice over hurdles in the autumn; won two of five starts over fences since, including a 7l success over Vibrato Valtat in class two h’cap chase at Warwick (2m 4f) on Feb 11; PU in similar contest at same course on Feb 24. Hurdlers Arctic Gold 6 b g Gold Well – Arctic Warrior (IRE) (Arctic Lord) Owner: Geoffrey & Donna Keeys PERTEMPS 138 Won four times over hurdles last season; held Some Kinda Lama by 1.75l in Pertemps Qualifier (2m 7.5f) at Sandown Park on Dec 3; has been tried over fences on last two starts without success. Ballyoptic 7 b g Old Vic – Lambourne Lace (IRE) (Un Desperado (FR)) Owner: Mills & Mason Partnership STAYERS 162 Unbeaten in three hurdles starts last term culminating in Aintree’s G1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (3m 0.5f); captured G3 Silver Trophy H’cap Hurdle (2m 3.5f) at Chepstow in October; fell at the last when challenging in both the G2 West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby and G1 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot; fourth (btn 9.25l by Unowhatimeanharry) in G2 galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle on Jan 28. Splash Of Ginge 9 b g Oscar (IRE) – Land Of Honour (Supreme Leader) Owner: John Neild PERTEMPS 141 Won Betfair Hurdle in 2014 and a G3 h’cap chase at Cheltenham the following year; disappointing over fences since but in better form over hurdles recently; won 2m 7f h’cap hurdle at Haydock Park on Dec 27; fifth (btn 17l by Gayebury) in Pertemps Qualifier at Chepstow on Feb 25. The New One 9 b g King’s Theatre (IRE) – Thuringe (FR) (Turgeon (USA)) Owner: S Such & C G Paletta CHAMPION, STAYERS 163 Contested the last three Stan James Champion Hurdles at The Festival, with best effort coming when third (btn 2.75l by Jezki) in 2014; fourth (btn 8.75l by Annie Power) last year; won G2 Stanjames.com International Hurdle for third time at Cheltenham in December; captured the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival in 2013. Chasers Astracad 11 b g Cadoudal (FR) – Astre Eria (FR) (Garde Royale) Owner: Mark Barlow PLATE, FWKM 134 Three-time course winner at Cheltenham, the most recent of which came in 2m 4.5f veterans’ h’cap chase at The Open in November; sixth in last year’s Brown Advistory & Merriebelle Stable Plate at The Festival. Ballybolley 8 b g Kayf Tara – Gales Hill (IRE) (Beau Sher) Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede PLATE, PIPE, ANNUAL 135 Consistent campaigner; won valuable series final h’cap chase at Haydock Park (2m 4f) in March; won novices’ chases at Wetherby and Huntingdon in October; third (btn 11l by Gold Opera) in 2m h’cap chase at Newcastle on Feb 25; won Aintree’s G2 champion bumper in 2014. Ballykan 7 b g Presenting – La Marianne (Supreme Leader) Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede PLATE 140 Won a pair of h’cap chases (2m 4f) at Perth and Southwell during the summer before finishing third (btn 8l by Vintage Vinnie) in Listed Prelude H’cap Chase at Market Rasen on Sep 24; returned from over three months off when fifth (btn 5.75l) in G3 BetBright H’cap Chase (3m) on Feb 25. Blaklion 8 b g Kayf Tara – Franciscaine (FR) (Legend of France (USA)) Owner: S Such & C G Paletta GOLD CUP 156 Stayed on gamely to win G1 RSA Chase at The Festival in 2016; yet to win in four starts this campaign; fifth (btn 7.75l by Native River) in Hennessy Gold Cup (3m 2f) at Newbury; good runner-up (btn 3.25l by Vieux Lion Rouge) in Grand National Trial (3m 4.5f) at Haydock Park on Feb 18. Bristol De Mai 6 b g Saddler Maker (IRE) – La Bole Night (April Night (FR)) Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede GOLD CUP 166 Leading novice chaser last season; won G1 Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase by 5l before taking second (btn 3l by Black Hercules) in G1 JLT Novices at The Festival, both of 2m 4f; relished step up to 3m when sauntering to 22l victory in G2 Peter Marsh Handicap Chase ay Haydock Park on Jan 21; last of three (btn 9.25l by Native River) in G2 Denman Chase (2m 7.5f) at Newbury on Feb 11 – lame afterwards.

