Tuesday’s news ahead of Sunday’s G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize and G1 Champions Mile

Tuesday track notes

Bowman booked to re-inflate Lucky Bubbles' G1 quest

Fighting fit Purton primed for G1 double-header

Champions Mile and Chairman's Sprint Prize Tracknotes – Tuesday, 2 May, 2017

Champions Mile

RAPPER DRAGON – HK

Cantered a lap on the all-weather track.

Trainer John Moore said: “All is going well, the way he worked on the weekend on the dirt was really good – he hates the surface and he still ran 11.4 (seconds) for the last 200m. He will gallop with a lead horse on the turf on Thursday morning.”

CONVEY – GB

Cantered one lap of the all-weather track.

Mark Westgate, assistant to trainer Sir Michael Stoute, said: “He’s travelled really well – lovely. It’s not easy being more than 24 hours door to door but he’s coped well and settled in now. His appetite was down a touch when he arrived but that’s not abnormal, a bit like us having a touch of jet-lag. He’s quite bright in himself now. He had his first canter this morning and was just out there to stretch his legs. He’s fit having won two races on the all-weather at home this year and he’ll likely just need one breeze up later in the week.”

HELENE PARAGON – HK

Cantered a lap on the all-weather track.

Trainer John Moore said: “How he’s going, that’s a question mark. On face value, his latest barrier trial was poor, but we put him with a workmate on the weekend, we put him with Agree, who runs on Wednesday night. Sam (Clipperton) rode Helene Paragon and said he worked the place down. Sometimes, horses that are flat will work very well, so the jury’s out as to whether he can produce his best form. Health-wise, he looks fine and to the eye, you’d say he’s going to run a big race. He’s one of the big three, along with Rapper Dragon and Beauty Only, if he’s at his best. He’ll also gallop on the turf on Thursday with a workmate, but it won’t be with Rapper Dragon, I’ll keep them apart.”

STORMY ANTARCTIC – GB

Cantered one lap of the all-weather track.

Deepak Gaikwad, assistant to trainer Ed Walker, said: “He’s well. He’ll have a gallop later in the week, maybe after Ed (Walker) arrives. He’ll have look at him and decide.”

Chairman’s Sprint Prize

DASHING FELLOW – HK

Cantered a lap on the all-weather track.

Trainer John Moore said: “I gave the owner the choice and he said to run, so we’re hoping he can pick up a cheque. He’s aiming at the 1400m Group 3 (the Premier Cup) in June. He’s working OK though.”

DUNDONNELL – HK

Galloped on the all-weather track and clocked 1m 19.1s (28.5, 26.9, 23.7) for 1200m.

Trainer Caspar Fownes said: “He’s not too bad. It’s always hard to come back from a trip overseas – he just needs to get to the races and just sharpen him up a little bit, see how he performs and then we can look forward to the race after that when he’s probably going to be more competitive.

MR STUNNING – HK

Cantered a lap of the small inner all-weather track.

Big-race rider Joao Moreira said: “I’m extremely happy with him. He had an easy exercise in his last barrier trial and he gave me a very nice feeling. He’s a versatile type of horse, he’s won leading and he’s won coming from behind. He was able to beat these horses last time so why not again? He’s a rising type of a horse – I always thought he was as good as he’s been so far and I think there’s a little bit more to come from him.”

NOT LISTENIN’TOME – HK

Cantered a lap of the small inner all-weather track.

Trainer John Moore said: “He’s come back from Dubai very well, but you never know how they’ll come out of the travel. Last time he came back and didn’t fire, but he’s done the trip twice now so it might be different chemistry this time. He won the trial and he looked impressive, but he carried a featherweight under Derek (Leung). He looked great though and often when they come back, they trial poorly. But that left me thinking, OK, maybe he’s going to run a race. It’s just a wait and see though – you never know if he’ll kick after the trip. He’s a bit of a shy horse, he needs to be in clear running as he gets a bit claustrophobic otherwise, but he still needs a good gate to be able to get into a rhythm. We saw that in the Jockey Club Sprint.”

PENIAPHOBIA – HK

Cantered a lap of the small inner all-weather track.

Trainer Tony Cruz said: “He’s looking really well, I’m very happy with him. We’ll see what he gets at the barrier draw on Thursday.”

Lui’s banking on Bowman to re-inflate Bubbles in

G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize

A year ago, Lucky Bubbles had the Hong Kong sprint division at his feet. Francis Lui’s up-and-comer had posted an impressive win in a local Group 2 contest and was about to run a coming-of-age second to Chautauqua in the HK$14 million G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize: on Sunday (7 May) he heads into that same 1200m showcase with a point to prove, still seeking an elusive first G1 score.

“After his run in last year’s Chairman’s Sprint Prize it was all very exciting,” Lui recalled. “We had a horse that we thought could go on and win in these big races.”

But since a first-up success in October’s G2 Premier Bowl Handicap at the course and distance, a victory that was seen at the time as confirmation of Lucky Bubbles’ ascent to the top of the stack, that excitement has given way to disappointment and some frustration.

“It’s been a little bit disappointing this season because we know he is a very good horse,” the trainer continued. “But one or two times he has met interference in the race, so there’s been some bad luck, too.”

A string of three seconds turned Lucky Bubbles from champion-elect to nearly horse in a shade more than two months. The pocket chestnut chased home Not Listenin’tome in November’s G2 Jockey Club Sprint, failed by a short-head to peg back the old champ Aerovelocity after an uncomfortable run in the G1 Hong Kong Sprint, and was unable to reel in front-runner Peniaphobia in January’s G2 Centenary Sprint Cup, all at Sunday’s course and distance.

“He’s been beaten a few times and he’s just looked like maybe he’s not sharp enough,” said Lui of the horse he guided through a relentless rise from Class 3 breakthrough winner off a 69 rating in June, 2015.

In that trio of runner-up efforts earlier this term, Lucky Bubbles still managed to put together fast final 400m splits. His closing sectional for each race, respectively, was 22.25s, 22.20s and 22.29s with his Jockey Club Sprint and Hong Kong Sprint splits being faster than any other horse in those races. But a lacklustre fifth in a messy edition of the G2 Sprint Cup (1200m) in early April saw the bubble burst.

Third past the post on that occasion with a third-fastest closing split of 22.42s, no match for the victorious Mr Stunning’s 21.90s, the Sebring five-year-old was subsequently demoted to fifth after shifting in and causing interference to the promoted third (dead-heat), Blizzard.

The fallout from that defeat was heavy. Brett Prebble, ever-present aboard the Australian-bred through his 16 Hong Kong starts – including six wins – was asked to step down.

But Prebble was not just the race-day jockey; the Australian ace had become almost ubiquitous when it came to Lucky Bubbles and there was visible affection between rider and horse. Since he first sat on Lucky Bubbles for a 1000m barrier trial in February 2015, the former Sydney champion has climbed aboard the sprinter for morning exercise or barrier trials a total of 258 times, and 175 of those track work sits have been this season alone.

“It was a very difficult decision to make,” Lui said. “I can’t say Brett did anything wrong, not at all. We just thought a change might help the horse.

“We just wanted to try to do something different, a new style. Brett knows this horse very well, he would ride him in track work almost every day and we thought that just maybe if we freshen things up, try something new, it might remind the horse – just wake up the horse a bit.”

Hugh Bowman will take Prebble’s place in Sunday’s 12-runner line-up that features a pair of Hong Kong Champion Sprinters, Aerovelocity and Peniaphobia, as well as the likes of Not Listenin’tome and Amazing Kids and this year’s rising star, Mr Stunning.

“I talked with the owners (Lucky Syndicate) and we have booked Hugh Bowman, he is one of the world’s best jockeys – his record in big races is excellent,” Lui said of the rider who has already notched 11 G1 scores in Australia this term, plus the G1 Hong Kong Gold Cup at Sha Tin atop Werther.

As for Lucky Bubbles, the admirable galloper worked on Monday morning under an exercise rider, clocking 45.9s (22.3, 23.6) for 800m down the Sha Tin back stretch.

“He’s doing fine, he galloped down the back from the 1800-metre start and he was good, I’m happy with him – he goes in there with a chance,” Lui said.

The Chairman’s Sprint Prize, the fourth leg of the Global Sprint Challenge, is one of two G1 features at Sha Tin on Sunday, 7 May alongside the HK$16 million Champions Mile.

The Champions Mile has attracted a field of seven that includes Hong Kong Derby hero Rapper Dragon, G1 scorers Beauty Only, Helene Paragon and Contentment, the smart Circuit Land, and the British-trained pair of Stormy Antarctic and Convey.

Beauty Only’s the “acid” in Rapper’s test,

Purton’s fit for the challenge

Zac Purton is arguably the world’s fittest jockey and, in his adopted home Hong Kong, he is the best by the numbers, bar arch-rival Joao Moreira.

The two will go head-to-head, yet again, on the market leaders in a major race on Sunday (7 May) when Purton rides Beauty Only and Moreira partners Rapper Dragon in the G1 Champions Mile.

Purton, whose commitment to his fitness typifies his professionalism and focus, is anything but conceding the HK$16 million prize to Moreira despite Rapper Dragon’s imposing form, which reads four consecutive wins in Hong Kong feature races including the coveted BMW Hong Kong Derby (2000m).

The John Moore-trained Rapper Dragon had the better, by a half-length, of Beauty Only when the two met in the G2 Chairman’s Trophy at the course and distance on 9 April. However, Beauty Only did concede five pounds to his four-year-old rival on that occasion whereas they meet at level weights in Sunday’s race.

Purton may well see it as not an entirely different scenario to last December, in the G1 Hong Kong Mile over the same course and distance, when Purton guided the market’s third elect Beauty Only to victory while the Moore-trained and Moreira-ridden favourite Able Friend was unplaced.

“I think he’s a very good chance,” Purton said of Beauty Only, “yes, he’s had a long prep and stretching out to the 2000 (metres) in the Gold Cup didn’t work but the horse is well, he’s back to the 1600 (metres) and there wasn’t much between them last time. We’re also back to level weights, which is a factor.”

Purton, who chases a first win in either of Sunday’s Group 1 features – the other being the Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1200m) – is mindful of Rapper Dragon’s quality but hopeful that his mount might be able to expose any vulnerability in the Derby winner if indeed he can be vulnerable.

“You can’t knock Rapper Dragon. He’s the sort of horse who seems to find a bit more when the pressure is on although I’m not sure any horse has really put the acid on him yet. If any horse can do it, then it’s my horse,” he said.

The Australian-born jockey concedes that the small field (seven runners) adds another variable to the equation. “That presents a pace query and obviously I’d prefer a genuine tempo as Beauty Only comes from off the speed. He’s the sort of horse who wants to go to sleep on you and I generally have to wake him up mid-race. Obviously we’ll deal with the tempo on the day,” he said.

Purton remains ever faithful to his ‘old mate’ Aerovelocity, on whom he’s won Group 1 races in three countries, in the HK$14 million Chairman’s Sprint Prize and believes the eight-year-old is still capable of running well. “Age catches up with every horse but he can still be competitive. His barrier trial was OK last week and he felt better that he has of late so I’m hopeful,” he said.

Not only have Moreira and Purton monopolised the top two spots on the jockey’s premiership since the former settled in Hong Kong in October 2013, they’ve won 11 of the 35 International Group 1’s run in Hong Kong since – with Moreira holding a 10 to four lead after winning on Neorealism last weekend. Purton leads Moreira six to four in Group 1 wins in Australia over the same period.

Purton would, naturally, love to peg one back this Sunday and it won’t be any lack of strength or fitness which stops him. “I like to be fit, just like feeling that much better when you are,” said the 34 year-old who, aside from riding track work six days a week, does two or three personal training sessions each week also. Not to mention regular swimming, running and hiking.

“Last Friday, I rode track work and the trials; then did an hour’s training session and a 10 kilometre hike. Felt great. Not sure that Nicole was quite as happy about it,” Purton said of his wife who joined him in the latter two endeavours as did fellow jockey Neil Callan and his wife Trish.

Purton acknowledges that part of the fitness training is allied with keeping his weight in check. “Better to be active than inactive. Obviously weight’s an issue but you become conditioned to eating less and I’ve learned not to let myself go at any time, even in the off season, as it’s murder if you have to rip off 10 to 15 pounds.

“Maybe the exercise allows me to indulge a little bit more but that would only be on, say, a Thursday night or Sunday night,” said the jockey who estimates his natural body weight would be about 145 pounds and yet he’s ridden as light as 120 pounds in recent weeks. It’s a fair bet that a couple of extra pounds will go on, that night, should he win on Beauty Only or Aerovelocity on Sunday.