Tuesday (24/4) track notes & stories ahead of Hong Kong Champions Day at Sha Tin this Sunday, April 29

Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup

AL AIN (JPN)

Remained in the quarantine area, working in the trotting ring.

Assistant trainer Shin Otose said: “He came through his gallop on the turf yesterday in good order. He looks happy today.”

DANBURITE (JPN)

Stayed in the quarantine barns, stretching his legs in the trotting ring.

Assistant trainer Seiichi Hamada said: “He looks good this morning. Al Ain is also in the same stable area, they are just across the barn from one another, and that seems to make him happier – he’s more relaxed with company.”

TIME WARP (HK)

Took to the small all-weather track for one lap in company with stablemates and fellow Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup runners Pakistan Star and Gold Mount.

Trainer Tony Cruz said:”He’s been very well since that last race, he pulled up fine and I’m very happy with him – he’s spot on for this race.”

Champions Mile

BEAUTY GENERATION (HK)

Cantered one lap of Sha Tin’s small all-weather track under trainer John Moore’s assistant Terry Wong.

Moore said: “I’ve just taken him along quietly into the race, no trial, he’s a very fit horse. He’s freshened up and kicking his brand off – he’ll have a light work on the grass on Thursday with Zac Purton and I’m sure he’s going to run a big race on the weekend.”

SOUTHERN LEGEND (HK)

Took to the turf for a 1200m gallop with stablemate Joyful Trinity. Clocked 1m 14.9s (26.1, 25.5, 23.3) for the hit-out.

Trainer Caspar Fownes said: “He was coming off a sub-standard trial last Friday, but he seems to have bounced back so we’re just going to make sure everything’s OK. On face value, though, I’m very happy. He worked really well.”

WESTERN EXPRESS (HK)

Trialled over 1200m on the Sha Tin all-weather track. Hopped at the start, settled beyond midfield under Sam Clipperton. Saved ground, sped through under a hold to finish a neck second.

Clipperton said: “He’s not out of it, certainly not on his last run, and he’s with the right man in John Size.”

Chairman’s Sprint Prize

AMAZING KIDS (HK)

Trialled over 1200m on the Sha Tin all-weather track. Missed the start, driven through by Olivier Doleuze to sit outside the lead before finding the line under his own steam. Finished two and a quarter lengths away in fifth.

BLUE POINT (UAE)

Hacked a circuit of the dirt track with rider Giuseppe Bussu in the saddle at his first appearance outside of the quarantine stables.

Sophie Chretien, assistant to trainer Charlie Appleby, said: “He arrived over on Sunday lunch time, he travelled great with a stable companion, Bravo Zolo. So far so good, really; he enjoyed his flight, there wasn’t one bead of sweat on him, it was perfect, the best you could imagine. We’ve been really happy with his preparation. He just had a leg stretch today, he did one lap of the dirt track doing a nice strong hack. Yesterday he only had a jog just to get used to the new place.

“He’s been great since Dubai, it was just a bad day for him, something you don’t expect, but we had to deal with it. We’ve kept his training normal and he’s actually been very happy since. Nothing is against him so far. He’s a very classy horse, he deserves a Group 1 and I hope he gets it on Sunday. Charlie will be over here later in the week.”

FINE NEEDLE (JPN)

Remained in the quarantine area today, working in the trotting ring.

The assistant trainer Yoshinori Unoki said: “He has acquainted himself with his new surroundings here. He seems to like it here in Hong Kong and he is holding his form.”

Before a barrier trial fall this morning, jockey Tommy Berry said: “I’m going to ride him tomorrow morning (Wednesday) and jump on my other Japanese runner Danburite on Thursday morning. I am delighted to pick up these two rides. I’ve had a couple of three-month stints in Japan and got to know the owners and trainers. Together with my manager in Japan, Adam Harrigan, we’ve been able to secure these rides, and I’m looking forward to Sunday.”

IVICTORY (HK)

Completed one round of the small all-weather track.

Jockey Zac Purton said: “I’m really pleased to pick up the ride. I rode him in a 1050m trial last week and he went really well. Obviously, he’s untapped this horse. Maybe it’s bit soon for him, maybe he’ll be best in six months’ time, but we have an even group of sprinters and you could say the door’s open for him.”

LUCKY BUBBLES (HK)

Galloped on the all-weather track under raceday rider Brett Prebble, recording 54.3s (29.5, 24.8) for 800m.

APQEII Cup puts Time Warp on for a unique treble

By David Morgan

Hong Kong has three senior mile-and-a-quarter races and no horse has won all within the limits of a single season. Time Warp is placed to re-write that fact.

Trainer Tony Cruz’s powerful chestnut has snared the G1 Hong Kong Cup and the G1 Hong Kong Gold Cup already this term, and on Sunday, 29 April, the granite-willed galloper will attempt to add the HK$24 million G1 Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup to complete a unique set.

“Anything’s possible, man,” Cruz said, with a tilt of his cap, as he paused midway across the Sha Tin turf track this morning, Tuesday, 24 April.

Time Warp has ruled the 2000-metre run of that verdant circuit this term with two powerful make-all displays, a style of winning uncommon over that distance in Hong Kong where 10 furlongs is considered a stiff stamina test; where a frenetic run to the fast-approaching first turn usually gives way to a sedate middle section, and then the drive for home.

The five-year-old’s trainer is confident that the British import is primed for anther bold game of catch-me-if-you-can. If Time Warp pulls it off, he will also become the first offspring of a past winner to succeed, his sire, the late Lanwades Stud stallion Archipenko, having dashed to victory for trainer Mike de Kock in 2008.

“Time Warp’s a very strong horse, he’s healthy and there are no bad tricks about him – no bad habits,” Cruz said. “He’s been very well since that last race, he pulled up fine and I’m very happy with him – he’s spot on for this race.”

But that last effort was some way removed from Time Warp’s dominating best. The G2 Chairman’s Trophy over a mile on 8 April saw the season’s 2000m king unravel, retreating from vanguard to tail through the final 300m.

Cruz offered the shorter distance as being the reason for a clearly sub-par run. Zac Purton, the man in the saddle, feels there was perhaps another, indeterminate, factor at play.

“I’m at a loss to explain why he ran as poorly as he did last time because he trialled well going into the race, he looked fantastic in the parade, he felt good going to the gate, so I was disappointed with the effort he put in,” Purton said.

“I know it was a pretty solidly-run race but he’s handled that pressure previously and raced better than that, so I’m not buying that as an excuse, especially when Beauty Generation was on my back and finished a length and three quarters off them carrying the same weight.”

On the face of it, Time Warp’s Chairman’s Trophy run mirrored his 10th-place finish in the G1 Stewards’ Cup at the mile back in January. Just as his last race was his first since a barnstorming win in the Hong Kong Gold Cup, so the Stewards’ Cup was his next outing after a brilliant Hong Kong Cup victory.

“It was completely different,” Purton opined. “In the Stewards’ Cup, he missed the start and his rhythm was always out of whack, but in the Chairman’s Trophy he was going well and felt really good in the run; I know I was going fast but I thought I was still going to be pretty hard to beat.”

Beauty Only took the latter prize in a time of 1m 32.84s. In the past 11 years, only Good Ba Ba has won over 1600m at Sha Tin in a faster time, the great miler clocking 1m 32.71s in the 2008 Hong Kong Mile.

Time Warp himself pushed the clock into virgin territory in February when winning the Hong Kong Gold Cup, becoming the first horse to go inside two minutes for 2000m at Sha Tin. To do that, the Martin Siu-owned gelding had to rally hard to fend off past champion Werther.

“Some of them have the character to be able to handle tough races consistently and others have one run like that and it pulls them apart. But he did it a few times already – he went hard with Joao (Moreira) in the 1800 and then was able to back it up in the Hong Kong Cup,” Purton said.

“I think he’s the type that can handle it, he doesn’t knock himself around in the mornings, he’s a big horse, he’s not weak – I think he has the constitution to keep doing it.

“But when you get to the end of a long season and they’ve done it a few times, it is in the back of your mind, that question of whether or not they can keep producing. But you can’t worry about it – they’ll either do it or they won’t.”

Time Warp faces arguably his toughest test yet. Whilst the field is only eight in number, it features two top-class raiders from Japan, Al Ain and Danburite, as well as a new local challenger in last month’s sensational Hong Kong Derby (2000m) victor, Ping Hai Star – and, of course, Time Warp’s mercurial stablemate, Pakistan Star.

“I just hope last time was just one of those things,” Purton added. “Getting back to 2000 metres is his preferred distance; it’s only a small field so we’ll just see what happens.”

Beauty Generation bids to join elite group

By Steve Moran

Beauty Generation, the highest rated runner in Sunday’s HK$18 million G1 Champions Mile, will join an elite group if he were to add this race to his G1 Hong Kong Mile win last December.

Only three horses, generally accepted as champion performers of their time, have completed the Group 1 Hong Kong Mile and Champions Mile double in the same season – Maurice (2015-16), Able Friend (2014-15) and Good Ba Ba (2007-08). Able One also won both races but not in the same racing year.

Another four horses, in the past 10 years, have been beaten less than a length in the second leg of this auspicious double – Sunday contender Beauty Only last year along with Able One (2012), Beauty Flash (2013) and Good Ba Ba (2009).

Going close is one thing but completing the task is another and while the Patrick Kwok-owned Beauty Generation does have to turn around a G2 Chairman’s Trophy defeat – behind Beauty Only – at his most recent run, he has in his corner the major race specialists, trainer John Moore and jockey Zac Purton.

Moore who, of course, also trained Able Friend and Able One, has won the Champions Mile no fewer than six times and he believes that Beauty Generation is “fresh and well” for Sunday assignment despite a tough run in the G2 Chairman’s Trophy, when beaten just a length and a quarter at his third run since December’s triumph.

“I’ve made a concerted effort to freshen him right up since his last run,” he said. “I’d just forget the run the other day. The Chairman’s Trophy wasn’t run to suit and we now have Zac Purton back on board again. Looking at the speed map, he’ll probably get his own way in front, which will give him a better chance of winning.

“Going into this race, we’ve taken him along quietly. No trial Friday. He’s a very fit horse who’s been up for a long time. In Australia, he’d have had a spell by now with a month in the paddock at Scone but he’s freshened up really well.

“He’s kicking his brands off at present,” Moore added. “He’ll have a light workout on Thursday with Zac (Purton) aboard and I’m sure he’s going to run a big race.”

Purton, who seeks a first Champions Mile win, is reassured by Moore’s assessment of the five-year-old’s well-being and pleased to be reunited with Beauty Generation after he was committed to ride his HK$24 million G1 Audemars Piguet mount Time Warp in the Chairman’s Trophy.

“I thought his last run was fantastic under the circumstances,” Purton said. “He did have a tough run with the five-pound penalty and you’d hope it didn’t take too much out of him but obviously John thinks he’s in good order.

“I’d expect him to run a very good race. He’s run very well all season and been one of the most consistent horses here,” added Purton ,who rode Beauty Generation in each of his first seven runs in Hong Kong and in his recent G1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1400m) win.

Five of the past 10 Champions Mile winners have come via a last start performance in the Chairman’s Trophy and three failed to win that obvious lead-up over the course and distance.

Southern Legend seeks the Champions Mile spotlight

By Maddy Playle

Southern Legend will look to step out of the Group 1 shadows in Sunday’s (29 April) HK$18 million Champions Mile at Sha Tin.

The five-year-old, who won four times and was Group 2 placed pre-export in Australia, has shown improved form since his Hong Kong debut for Caspar Fownes in May, 2017 and will attempt to make his third Group 1 start a winning one.

Southern Legend has proved to be an admirable campaigner in Hong Kong, winning four races, two at Happy Valley over 1200m and two at Sha Tin, one over 1400m and one at 1600m.

However, he has only started favourite on two occasions, despite having improved from a rating of 87 to 123. Three of his four wins have come at odds greater than 16/1 and the gelding continues to fly a shade under the radar despite his progressive profile.

After a disappointing barrier trial at the track on Friday, Fownes revealed that Southern Legend had pleased him in a turf gallop with stablemate and 2016 G3 Celebration Cup winner Joyful Trinity this morning (Tuesday, 24 April).

“He was coming off a sub-standard trial last Friday,” Fownes said. “But he seems to have bounced back so we’re just going to make sure everything’s okay, but on face value I’m very happy. He worked really well.”

Usually a hold-up horse, Southern Legend was successful on his most recent start in the Class 1 Rapper Dragon Handicap (1600m) on 18 March, but Chad Schofield – who was riding the horse for the first time – employed foreign tactics, making all at a slow pace to fend off Pingwu Spark by a short-head.

Pingwu Spark and Beauty Generation could go forward in Sunday’s race, but with his last run, Southern Legend proved himself to be a multi-dimensional performer.

Explaining that uncharacteristic move, Fownes said: “Last time we knew there was only one horse that could lead in the race, we were quite happy to sit behind him but he didn’t take it up, so option two came in so we went out and led.”

On whether or not a similar plan would be executed on Sunday, he said: “It wouldn’t matter. I hope he draws a good gate, we can go just in behind the speed, he’s an easy horse, he’s versatile. If there’s no speed he can go forward and make his own luck.”

The straightforward son of Not A Single Doubt showed a glimpse of potential brilliance when held up in last after breaking from stall seven on his first Group 1 start in the Stewards’ Cup in January. He came widest of all to finish fourth to Seasons Bloom, impressing with a remarkable closing effort that produced a race-fastest sectional.

Fownes alluded to that performance when discussing his horse’s chances in the Champions Mile: “Earlier in the mid-season he ran only a length off them, closing with a really good sectional, so if he can bring something like that he’s going to be very competitive.”

Hoping that will be the case on Sunday will be decorated and much-travelled first-time rider Kerrin McEvoy, who won the International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley in 2013, but hasn’t ridden at Sha Tin since February, 2004.

Coincidentally, the jockey’s most recent big win came aboard Moss Trip in the Group 3 Hong Kong Jockey Club J H B Carr Stakes at Randwick last Saturday (21 April). The experienced rider will be hoping that win was an omen ahead of Southern Legend’s Champions Mile bid.