Top novices among championship acceptors for The Festival Posted by racenews on Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Brilliant first-season chasers Thistlecrack and Altior feature among the latest acceptors for the six non-novice Grade One championship contests at The Festival following the February 14 scratchings deadline, details of which are revealed today.

Timeform, the Halifax-based ratings and content provider, has Thistlecrack (Colin Tizzard) top of its weight-adjusted ratings on 186 for the feature £575,000 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup on Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 17, narrowly ahead of last year’s runner-up Djakadam (Willie Mullins IRE, 185 with Timeform) and stablemate Cue Card (184+).

The 29 Timico Gold Cup confirmations also include Hennessy Gold Cup hero Native River (Colin Tizzard, 178p), G1 Lexus Chaser scorer Outlander (Gordon Elliott IRE, 180) and Sizing John (Jessica Harrington, 179), who relished the step up to three miles in the G1 Irish Gold Cup on February 12.

Besides Outlander, Gordon Elliott and owner Gigginstown House Stud also combine with Don Poli (178), last year’s third, Irish Gold Cup runner-up Empire Of Dirt (178) and Roi Des Francs.

Willie Mullins-trained stars Douvan (193p), unbeaten in 13 starts including twice at The Festival for Ireland’s champion Jump trainer, and Un De Sceaux (183), the 2016 second,head Timeform’s ratings for the two-mile chasing championship, the £350,000 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (20 acceptors) on Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 15.

Unbeaten novice chaser Altior (Nicky Henderson, 178p) has been left in after his dazzling display at Newbury, but is reported more likely to contest the £175,000 G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase on Champion Day, March 14.

Impressive course and distance scorer Fox Norton (Colin Tizzard, 177+), 2014 champion Sire De Grugy (Gary Moore, 177) and locally-trained God’s Own (Tom George, 176), last year’s fourth, remain engaged in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Douvan, Djakadam and Un De Sceaux are also among 34 entries going forward for the £300,000 Ryanair Chase over an extended two and a half miles on St Patrick’s Thursday, March 16.

2015 scorer Uxizandre (Alan King, 178), who returned from almost two years off the track with a good second on Festival Trials Day, is on course for the race along with G1 Irish Gold Cup runner-up Empire Of Dirt (Gordon Elliott IRE, 178), who was an impressive winner in handicap company at The Festival last year.

Leading owner J P McManus holds a strong hand in £400,000 Stan James Champion Hurdle on Champion Day, Tuesday, March 14, with 2014 victor Jezki (Jessica Harrington IRE) and Yanworth (Alan King) heading Timeform’s ratings on 178.

Another McManus-owned contender Buveur D’Air (Nicky Henderson, 176p) is ante-post favourite with most bookmakers after a smooth return to hurdling at Sandown Park on February 4, while stalwart The New One (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 177x) could run in his fourth Stan James Champion Hurdle after finishing fourth (2016), fifth (2015) and third (2014).

Petit Mouchoir (Henry de Bromhead, 175) is among eight Irish-trained confirmations and the Gigginstown House Stud-owned six-year-old is much improved this season following a brace of G1 triumphs at Leopardstown.

McManus is also responsible for Timeform’s top three rated contenders going forward in the £300,000 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle, headed by Unowhatimeanharry (Harry Fry, 180). The nine-year-old has won his last eight races over hurdles including the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and G2 galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The 36 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle confirmations also include last year’s Stan James Champion Hurdle third Nichols Canyon (Willie Mullins, 174) and French Champion Hurdle scorer Un Temps Pour Tout (David Pipe, 173), a winner over fences at The Festival in 2016.

Willie Mullins has trimmed down his entries for the £110,000 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle to seven (from an initial 15) but the trainer still boasts a formidable hand as he seeks a remarkable ninth consecutive victory in the race.

The Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Grade 1, £575,000 Total Prize Fund. 3.30pm,Cheltenham, Friday, March 17, 2017. Three miles, two and a half furlongs (3m 2f 70y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including March 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in GB, IRE or FR may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 10 would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 5yo 11st 9lb, 6yo+ 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 10, entries revealed January 11 (39 entries), scratchings deadline February 14 (29 remain), £27,500 supplementary entry stage & six-day confirmation stage March 11. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10.00am, March 15. Maximum number of runners – 24. Horse Age Owner Trainer ARCTIC SKIPPER (IRE) 8 L Halley Vincent Halley IRE BLAKLION 8 S Such & CG Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 6 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE) 9 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE CUE CARD 11 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard DJAKADAM (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE DON POLI (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE EMPIRE OF DIRT (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE FINE RIGHTLY (IRE) 9 Patricia Duffin Stuart Crawford IRE IRISH CAVALIER (IRE) 8 A McIver Rebecca Curtis LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) 11 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 7 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill NATIVE RIVER (IRE) 7 Brocade Racing Colin Tizzard OUTLANDER (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien ROAD TO RICHES (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls SAUSALITO SUNRISE (IRE) 9 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs SIZING JOHN 7 Ann & Alan Potts Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE SMAD PLACE (FR) 10 Mrs Peter Andrews Alan King SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE TEA FOR TWO 8 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Nick Williams THEATRE GUIDE (IRE) 10 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard THISTLECRACK 9 John and Heather Snook Colin Tizzard VEZELAY (FR) 8 P Joubert Emmanuel Clayeux FR VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE ZABANA (IRE) 8 Chris Jones Andrew Lynch IRE 29 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline 14 Irish-trained 1 French-trained THE FOLLOWING 10 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ALARY (FR), DON COSSACK (GER), KOTKIKOVA (FR), KYLEMORE LOUGH, MANY CLOUDS (IRE), SHANTOU FLYER (IRE), SILVINIACO CONTI (FR), TAQUIN DU SEUIL (FR), VALSEUR LIDO (FR), WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE) Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted) 186 Thistlecrack 185 Djakadam 184+ Cue Card 180 Outlander 179 Sizing John 178p Native River 178 Don Poli 178 Empire of Dirt 178 More of That 178x Champagne West The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase Grade 1, £350,000 Total Prize Fund. 3.30pm Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Two miles (1m 7f 199y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including March 8 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 8 would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 10, entries revealed January 12 (28 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 14 (20 remain), £17,500 supplementary entry & six-day confirmation stage March 9. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10am, March 13. Maximum number of runners – 24. Horse Age Owner Trainer ALISIER D’IRLANDE (FR) 7 Roger Brookhouse Henry de Bromhead IRE ALTIOR (IRE) 7 Patricia Pugh Nicky Henderson DOUVAN (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE FOX NORTON (FR) 7 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard GARDE LA VICTOIRE (FR) 8 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs GOD’S OWN (IRE) 9 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George JUST CAMERON 10 Mr & Mrs Paul Chapman Micky Hammond L’AMI SERGE (IRE) 7 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson SIMPLY NED (IRE) 10 David & Nicky Robinson Nicky Richards SIR VALENTINO (FR) 8 Doone Hulse Susie Saunders & Lady Cobham Tom George SIRE DE GRUGY (FR) 11 The Preston Family & Friends Ltd Gary Moore SIZING GRANITE (IRE) 9 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard SPECIAL TIARA 10 Sally Rowley-Williams Henry de Bromhead IRE TELL US MORE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE THE GAME CHANGER (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR) 7 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore UN DE SCEAUX (FR) 9 Edward O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE UXIZANDRE (FR) 9 J P McManus Alan King VICONTE DU NOYER (FR) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE 20 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline 7 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 8 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: AR MAD (FR), BLACK HERCULES (IRE), CHAMPAGNE FEVER (IRE), DODGING BULLETS, EASTLAKE (IRE), ROYAL REGATTA (IRE), SIZING JOHN, VANITEUX (FR) Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted) 193p Douvan 183 Un De Sceaux 178p Altior 178 Uxizandre 177+ Fox Norton 177 Sire de Grugy 176 God’s Own 172 Garde La Victoire 172 Traffic Fluide 171 Sir Valentino The Ryanair Chase Grade 1, £300,000 Total Prize Fund. 2.50pm, Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16, 2017, two miles & five furlongs (2m 4f 166y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including March 9 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 9 would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 10, entries revealed January 12 (48 entries), scratchings deadline February 14 (34 remain), £15,000 supplementary entry stage and six-day confirmation stage March 10. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10.00am, March 14. Maximum number of runners – 24. Horse Age Owner Trainer ALARY (FR) 7 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard ARCTIC SKIPPER (IRE) 8 L Halley Vincent Halley IRE ART MAURESQUE (FR) 7 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls ASO (FR) 7 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams BALLYCASEY (IRE) 10 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE BLACK HERCULES (IRE) 8 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE COLD MARCH (FR) 7 Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams DJAKADAM (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE DOUVAN (FR) 7 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE EMPIRE OF DIRT (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE FOX NORTON (FR) 7 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard GOD’S OWN (IRE) 9 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George IRISH CAVALIER (IRE) 8 Andrew McIver Rebecca Curtis JOSSES HILL (IRE) 9 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson KING’S ODYSSEY (IRE) 8 William & Angela Rucker Evan Williams KYLEMORE LOUGH 8 M J McMahon & Denis Gallagher Kerry Lee OUTLANDER (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ROAD TO RICHES (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR) 8 The Stewart Family Paul Nicholls SIZING GRANITE (IRE) 9 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard SIZING JOHN 7 Ann & Alan Potts Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE SMAD PLACE (FR) 10 Mrs Peter Andrews Alan King SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE TAQUIN DU SEUIL (FR) 10 Martin Broughton & Friends 1 Jonjo O’Neill TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR) 7 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore UN DE SCEAUX (FR) 9 Edward O’Connell Willie Mullins IRE UXIZANDRE (FR) 9 J P McManus Alan King VANITEUX (FR) 8 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Nicky Henderson VEZELAY (FR) 8 P Joubert Emmanuel Clayeux FR VICONTE DU NOYER (FR) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Colin Tizzard VILLAGE VIC (IRE) 10 Alan Peterson Philip Hobbs VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE ZABANA (IRE) 8 Chris Jones Andrew Lynch IRE 34 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline 14 Irish-trained 1 French-trained THE FOLLOWING 14 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: AR MAD (FR), BRISTOL DE MAI (FR), CARRAIG MOR (IRE), CHAMPAGNE FEVER (IRE), CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE), CUE CARD, DODGING BULLETS, LONG HOUSE HALL (IRE), MORE OF THAT (IRE), ROYAL REGATTA (IRE), SHANTOU FLYER (IRE), SMASHING (FR), VALSEUR LIDO (FR), VIBRATO VALTAT (FR) Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted) 193p Douvan 185 Djakadam 183 Un De Sceaux 180 Outlander 179 Sizing John 178 Empire of Dirt 178 Uxizandre 177+ Fox Norton 176 God’s Own 176 Smad Place The Stan James Champion Hurdle Grade 1, £400,000 Total Prize Fund. Cheltenham, 3.30pm, Tuesday, March 14, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87yds). For four-year-olds and upwards which are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the senior BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and taking account of races run up to and including March 7 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in GB, IRE or FR may also be entered (such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 7 would merit a minimum rating of 130 – the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 4yo: 11st 2lb; 5yo+: 11st 10lb; fillies & mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed January 17, entries revealed January 18 (28 entries). Scratchings deadline February 14 (19 remain), £20,000 supplementary stage & six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration 10.00am, March 12. Horse Age Owner Trainer APPLE’S JADE (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BRAIN POWER (IRE) 6 Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson BUVEUR D’AIR (FR) 6 J P McManus Nicky Henderson CH’TIBELLO (FR) 6 The Can’t Say No Partnership Dan Skelton CYRUS DARIUS 8 Mr & Mrs G Calder & P M Warren Malcolm Jefferson DIAKALI (FR) 8 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE FOOTPAD (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE JEZKI (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jessica Harrington IRE MISTER MIYAGI (IRE) 8 Ben Turner & Jay Tabb Dan Skelton MOON RACER (IRE) 8 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe MY TENT OR YOURS (IRE) 10 J P McManus Nicky Henderson NICHOLS CANYON 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE PETIT MOUCHOIR (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE SCEAU ROYAL (FR) 5 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Alan King SUPERB STORY (IRE) 6 A Holt, J Robinson, A Taylor & S Miller Dan Skelton THE NEW ONE (IRE) 9 S Such & C G Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE WICKLOW BRAVE 8 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE YANWORTH 7 J P McManus Alan King 19 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline 8 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 9 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ANNIE POWER (IRE), CLONDAW WARRIOR (IRE), CLYNE, FAUGHEEN (IRE), GWAFA (IRE), IVAN GROZNY (FR), IVANOVICH GORBATOV (IRE), L’AMI SERGE (IRE), TOP NOTCH (FR) Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted) 178 Jezki 178 Yanworth 177x The New One 176p Buveur D’Air 175 Petit Mouchoir 175 Vroum Vroum Mag 174 Nichols Canyon 172 My Tent Or Yours 172 Apple’s Jade 171 Footpad Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle Grade 1, £300,000 Total Prize Fund. 3.30pm, Thursday, March 16, 2017, three miles (2m 7f 213yds). For four-year-olds & upwards who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered & after taking account of races run up to & including March 9 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in GB, IRE or FR may also be entered (such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to & including March 9 would merit a minimum rating of 130 – the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 4yo: 11st 1lb; 5yo+: 11st 10lb; fillies & mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed January 17, entries revealed January 19 (47 entries). Scratchings deadline February 14 (36 remain), £15,000 supplementary entry stage & six-day confirmation stage March 10, final declarations 10am, March 14. Horse Age Owner Trainer AGRAPART (FR) 6 The Gascoigne Brookes Partnership III Nick Williams ANTEROS (IRE) 9 K W Bell Sophie Leech APPLE’S JADE (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 7 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies BORN SURVIVOR (IRE) 6 Mrs G Widdowson & Mrs R Kelvin-Hughes Dan Skelton CAMPING GROUND (FR) 7 G L Porter Gary Moore CLONDAW WARRIOR (IRE) 10 Act D Wagg Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE COLE HARDEN (IRE) 8 Jill Eynon & Robin Eynon Warren Greatrex DEDIGOUT (IRE) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE DE PLOTTING SHED (IRE) 7 Ives/Ashley/Vasey Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE DIAKALI (FR) 8 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE FOOTPAD (FR) 5 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE HENRI PARRY MORGAN 9 Ednyfed & Elizabeth Morgan Peter Bowen JEZKI (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jessica Harrington IRE LIL ROCKERFELLER (USA) 6 Davies Smith Govier & Brown Neil King MILSEAN (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE MONKSLAND (IRE) 10 Mrs Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE MORE OF THAT (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill NICHOLS CANYON 7 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE OLD GUARD 6 The Brooks, Stewart Families & J Kyle Paul Nicholls ORDO AB CHAO (IRE) 8 A R W Marsh Alan King SHANESHILL (IRE) 8 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 7 Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland SNOW FALCON (IRE) 7 Patricia Hunt Noel Meade IRE SUPASUNDAE 7 Ann & Alan Potts Partnership Jessica Harrington IRE TAQUIN DU SEUIL (FR) 10 Martin Broughton & Friends 1 Jonjo O’Neill THE NEW ONE (IRE) 9 S Such & C G Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies THREE MUSKETEERS (IRE) 7 Mrs G Widdowson & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Dan Skelton UNOWHATIMEANHARRY 9 J P McManus Harry Fry UN TEMPS POUR TOUT (IRE) 8 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE WEST APPROACH 7 John and Heather Snook Colin Tizzard WHITEOUT (GER) 6 Mrs David Lawlor Willie Mullins IRE WICKLOW BRAVE 8 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE YANWORTH 7 J P McManus Alan King ZARKANDAR (IRE) 10 Potensis Bloodstock Ltd & Chris Giles Paul Nicholls 36 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline 16 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 11 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: ANNIE POWER (IRE), FAUGHEEN (IRE), IVANOVICH GORBATOV (IRE), KOTKIKOVA (FR), MISTER MIYAGI (IRE), ONE TRACK MIND (IRE), PTIT ZIG (FR), RAWNAQ (IRE), REVE DE SIVOLA (FR), SHANTOU BOB (IRE), THE ROMFORD PELE (IRE) Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted) 180 Unowhatimeanharry 179 Jezki 178 Yanworth 177x The New One 175 Vroum Vroum Mag 174 Nichols Canyon 173 Un Temps Pour Tout 172 Agrapart 172 Apple’s Jade 171 Footpad 171 Lil Rockerfeller OLBG Mares’ Hurdle Grade 1, £110,000 Total Prize Fund. 4.10pm, Tuesday, March 14, two and a half miles (2m 3f 200y). For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: 4yo: 10st 10lb; 5yo+: 11st 5lb. Entries closed January 17, entries revealed January 19 (53 entries). Scratchings deadline February 14 (39 remain), £5,000 supplementary entry stage & six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declarations 10am, March 12. Horse Age Owner Trainer AIRLIE BEACH (IRE) 7 Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp Willie Mullins IRE APPLE’S JADE (FR) 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ASTHURIA (FR) 6 George Creighton Willie Mullins IRE AUGUSTA KATE 6 The Masters Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE BARRA (FR) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BON CHIC (IRE) 8 Bowes Lodge Stables Jimmy Moffatt BRIERY QUEEN 8 Helen Plumbly & Kathryn Leadbeater Noel Williams COLIN’S SISTER 6 Caroline Beresford-Wylie Fergal O’Brien COLLA PIER (IRE) 8 David Peter Dunne David Dunne IRE DEBDEBDEB 7 The Sea Breeze Partnership Dan Skelton DESERT QUEEN 9 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry DUSKY LEGEND 7 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Alan King GRAPE TREE FLAME 9 F Lloyd Peter Bowen GROOVEJET 6 Phil Cunningham Richard Spencer HAPPY DIVA (IRE) 6 Will Roseff Kerry Lee HIDDEN IDENTITY (IRE) 11 Paul Bowtell Tim Vaughan INDIAN STREAM 8 Mrs G Davies Neil Mulholland INTENSE TANGO 6 New Approach Racing Limited Karl Burke JER’S GIRL (IRE) 5 J P McManus Gavin Cromwell IRE LATE NIGHT LILY 6 Braybrooke Lodge Partnership Dan Skelton LET’S DANCE (FR) 5 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE LIFEBOAT MONA 7 Axom LV Paul Nicholls LIMINI (IRE) 6 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE MAGIE DU MA (FR) 4 K Alexander David Pipe MARIAH’S LEGEND 5 Paul Murphy Amy Murphy MIDNIGHT JAZZ 7 Mrs A Allen Ben Case MIDNIGHT TOUR 7 James and Jean Potter Alan King MISS CRICK 6 David Sewell Alan King MORELLO ROYALE (IRE) 7 Ann & Tony Gale Colin Tizzard PASS THE TIME 8 Dajam Ltd Neil Mulholland ROCK ON THE MOOR (IRE) 9 R Irwin Jessica Harrington IRE RONS DREAM 7 Tania Stepney Peter Bowen SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE SURTEE DU BERLAIS (IRE) 7 Sue Griffiths Oliver Sherwood TAHIRA (GER) 7 Carl Hinchy Richard Hobson THE ORGANIST (IRE) 6 J P McManus Oliver Sherwood VROUM VROUM MAG (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE WATER SPRITE (IRE) 6 Five Men Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE WHITEOUT (GER) 6 Mrs David Lawlor Willie Mullins IRE 39 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline 14 Irish-trained THE FOLLOWING 14 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED: AL REESHA (IRE), ANNIE POWER (IRE), BENIE DES DIEUX (FR), CAMELIA DE COTTE (FR), CRACK TIEPY (FR), KARALEE (FR), KOTKIKOVA (FR), LISTEN DEAR (IRE), LISTEN TO THE MAN (IRE), PRAVALAGUNA (FR), RENE’S GIRL (IRE), SCREAMING ROSE (IRE), VIKY DU REPONET (FR), VIVE MA FILLE (GER) Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted) 173 Vroum Vroum Mag 170 Apple’s Jade 165 Airlie Beach 160p Let’s Dance 158p Augusta Kate 157p Shattered Love 157 Whiteout 156+ Limini 156 Morello Royale 155p Lifeboat Mona