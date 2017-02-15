Top novices among championship acceptors for The Festival
Brilliant first-season chasers Thistlecrack and Altior feature among the latest acceptors for the six non-novice Grade One championship contests at The Festival following the February 14 scratchings deadline, details of which are revealed today.
Timeform, the Halifax-based ratings and content provider, has Thistlecrack (Colin Tizzard) top of its weight-adjusted ratings on 186 for the feature £575,000 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup on Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 17, narrowly ahead of last year’s runner-up Djakadam (Willie Mullins IRE, 185 with Timeform) and stablemate Cue Card (184+).
The 29 Timico Gold Cup confirmations also include Hennessy Gold Cup hero Native River (Colin Tizzard, 178p), G1 Lexus Chaser scorer Outlander (Gordon Elliott IRE, 180) and Sizing John (Jessica Harrington, 179), who relished the step up to three miles in the G1 Irish Gold Cup on February 12.
Besides Outlander, Gordon Elliott and owner Gigginstown House Stud also combine with Don Poli (178), last year’s third, Irish Gold Cup runner-up Empire Of Dirt (178) and Roi Des Francs.
Willie Mullins-trained stars Douvan (193p), unbeaten in 13 starts including twice at The Festival for Ireland’s champion Jump trainer, and Un De Sceaux (183), the 2016 second,head Timeform’s ratings for the two-mile chasing championship, the £350,000 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (20 acceptors) on Ladies Day, Wednesday, March 15.
Unbeaten novice chaser Altior (Nicky Henderson, 178p) has been left in after his dazzling display at Newbury, but is reported more likely to contest the £175,000 G1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase on Champion Day, March 14.
Impressive course and distance scorer Fox Norton (Colin Tizzard, 177+), 2014 champion Sire De Grugy (Gary Moore, 177) and locally-trained God’s Own (Tom George, 176), last year’s fourth, remain engaged in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Douvan, Djakadam and Un De Sceaux are also among 34 entries going forward for the £300,000 Ryanair Chase over an extended two and a half miles on St Patrick’s Thursday, March 16.
2015 scorer Uxizandre (Alan King, 178), who returned from almost two years off the track with a good second on Festival Trials Day, is on course for the race along with G1 Irish Gold Cup runner-up Empire Of Dirt (Gordon Elliott IRE, 178), who was an impressive winner in handicap company at The Festival last year.
Leading owner J P McManus holds a strong hand in £400,000 Stan James Champion Hurdle on Champion Day, Tuesday, March 14, with 2014 victor Jezki (Jessica Harrington IRE) and Yanworth (Alan King) heading Timeform’s ratings on 178.
Another McManus-owned contender Buveur D’Air (Nicky Henderson, 176p) is ante-post favourite with most bookmakers after a smooth return to hurdling at Sandown Park on February 4, while stalwart The New One (Nigel Twiston-Davies, 177x) could run in his fourth Stan James Champion Hurdle after finishing fourth (2016), fifth (2015) and third (2014).
Petit Mouchoir (Henry de Bromhead, 175) is among eight Irish-trained confirmations and the Gigginstown House Stud-owned six-year-old is much improved this season following a brace of G1 triumphs at Leopardstown.
McManus is also responsible for Timeform’s top three rated contenders going forward in the £300,000 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle, headed by Unowhatimeanharry (Harry Fry, 180). The nine-year-old has won his last eight races over hurdles including the G1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and G2 galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The 36 Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle confirmations also include last year’s Stan James Champion Hurdle third Nichols Canyon (Willie Mullins, 174) and French Champion Hurdle scorer Un Temps Pour Tout (David Pipe, 173), a winner over fences at The Festival in 2016.
Willie Mullins has trimmed down his entries for the £110,000 OLBG Mares’ Hurdle to seven (from an initial 15) but the trainer still boasts a formidable hand as he seeks a remarkable ninth consecutive victory in the race.
The Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup
Grade 1, £575,000 Total Prize Fund. 3.30pm,Cheltenham, Friday, March 17, 2017. Three miles, two and a half furlongs (3m 2f 70y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including March 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in GB, IRE or FR may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 10 would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 5yo 11st 9lb, 6yo+ 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 10, entries revealed January 11 (39 entries), scratchings deadline February 14 (29 remain), £27,500 supplementary entry stage & six-day confirmation stage March 11. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10.00am, March 15. Maximum number of runners – 24.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ARCTIC SKIPPER (IRE)
|8
|L Halley
|Vincent Halley IRE
|BLAKLION
|8
|S Such & CG Paletta
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|BRISTOL DE MAI (FR)
|6
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE)
|9
|Roger Brookhouse
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|CUE CARD
|11
|Jean Bishop
|Colin Tizzard
|DJAKADAM (FR)
|8
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|DON POLI (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|EMPIRE OF DIRT (IRE)
|10
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|FINE RIGHTLY (IRE)
|9
|Patricia Duffin
|Stuart Crawford IRE
|IRISH CAVALIER (IRE)
|8
|A McIver
|Rebecca Curtis
|LORD WINDERMERE (IRE)
|11
|Dr Ronan Lambe
|Jim Culloty IRE
|MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
|7
|J P McManus
|Jonjo O’Neill
|MORE OF THAT (IRE)
|9
|J P McManus
|Jonjo O’Neill
|NATIVE RIVER (IRE)
|7
|Brocade Racing
|Colin Tizzard
|OUTLANDER (IRE)
|9
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE)
|10
|ISL Recruitment
|Fergal O’Brien
|ROAD TO RICHES (IRE)
|10
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|ROI DES FRANCS (FR)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR)
|8
|The Stewart Family
|Paul Nicholls
|SAUSALITO SUNRISE (IRE)
|9
|Diana Whateley
|Philip Hobbs
|SIZING JOHN
|7
|Ann & Alan Potts Partnership
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|SMAD PLACE (FR)
|10
|Mrs Peter Andrews
|Alan King
|SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|TEA FOR TWO
|8
|Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
|Nick Williams
|THEATRE GUIDE (IRE)
|10
|Jean Bishop
|Colin Tizzard
|THISTLECRACK
|9
|John and Heather Snook
|Colin Tizzard
|VEZELAY (FR)
|8
|P Joubert
|Emmanuel Clayeux FR
|VROUM VROUM MAG (FR)
|8
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ZABANA (IRE)
|8
|Chris Jones
|Andrew Lynch IRE
29 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
14 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
THE FOLLOWING 10 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ALARY (FR), DON COSSACK (GER), KOTKIKOVA (FR), KYLEMORE LOUGH, MANY CLOUDS (IRE), SHANTOU FLYER (IRE), SILVINIACO CONTI (FR), TAQUIN DU SEUIL (FR), VALSEUR LIDO (FR), WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE)
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
186 Thistlecrack
185 Djakadam
184+ Cue Card
180 Outlander
179 Sizing John
178p Native River
178 Don Poli
178 Empire of Dirt
178 More of That
178x Champagne West
The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
Grade 1, £350,000 Total Prize Fund. 3.30pm Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Two miles (1m 7f 199y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including March 8 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 8 would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 10, entries revealed January 12 (28 entries), scratchings’ deadline February 14 (20 remain), £17,500 supplementary entry & six-day confirmation stage March 9. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10am, March 13. Maximum number of runners – 24.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ALISIER D’IRLANDE (FR)
|7
|Roger Brookhouse
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|ALTIOR (IRE)
|7
|Patricia Pugh
|Nicky Henderson
|DOUVAN (FR)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|FOX NORTON (FR)
|7
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|GARDE LA VICTOIRE (FR)
|8
|Diana Whateley
|Philip Hobbs
|GOD’S OWN (IRE)
|9
|Crossed Fingers Partnership
|Tom George
|JUST CAMERON
|10
|Mr & Mrs Paul Chapman
|Micky Hammond
|L’AMI SERGE (IRE)
|7
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nicky Henderson
|SIMPLY NED (IRE)
|10
|David & Nicky Robinson
|Nicky Richards
|SIR VALENTINO (FR)
|8
|Doone Hulse Susie Saunders & Lady Cobham
|Tom George
|SIRE DE GRUGY (FR)
|11
|The Preston Family & Friends Ltd
|Gary Moore
|SIZING GRANITE (IRE)
|9
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|SPECIAL TIARA
|10
|Sally Rowley-Williams
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|TELL US MORE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|THE GAME CHANGER (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
|7
|Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
|Gary Moore
|UN DE SCEAUX (FR)
|9
|Edward O’Connell
|Willie Mullins IRE
|UXIZANDRE (FR)
|9
|J P McManus
|Alan King
|VICONTE DU NOYER (FR)
|8
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|VROUM VROUM MAG (FR)
|8
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
20 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
7 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 8 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AR MAD (FR), BLACK HERCULES (IRE), CHAMPAGNE FEVER (IRE), DODGING BULLETS, EASTLAKE (IRE), ROYAL REGATTA (IRE), SIZING JOHN, VANITEUX (FR)
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
193p Douvan
183 Un De Sceaux
178p Altior
178 Uxizandre
177+ Fox Norton
177 Sire de Grugy
176 God’s Own
172 Garde La Victoire
172 Traffic Fluide
171 Sir Valentino
The Ryanair Chase
Grade 1, £300,000 Total Prize Fund. 2.50pm, Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16, 2017, two miles & five furlongs (2m 4f 166y). For 5yo+ who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including March 9 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain, Ireland or France may also be entered & such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 9 would merit a minimum rating of 130 (the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 11st 10lb. Allowances: mares 7lb. Entries closed January 10, entries revealed January 12 (48 entries), scratchings deadline February 14 (34 remain), £15,000 supplementary entry stage and six-day confirmation stage March 10. Final 48-hour declaration stage, 10.00am, March 14. Maximum number of runners – 24.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|ALARY (FR)
|7
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|ARCTIC SKIPPER (IRE)
|8
|L Halley
|Vincent Halley IRE
|ART MAURESQUE (FR)
|7
|Mrs Johnny de la Hey
|Paul Nicholls
|ASO (FR)
|7
|The Bellamy Partnership
|Venetia Williams
|BALLYCASEY (IRE)
|10
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BLACK HERCULES (IRE)
|8
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|COLD MARCH (FR)
|7
|Andrew Brooks
|Venetia Williams
|DJAKADAM (FR)
|8
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|DOUVAN (FR)
|7
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|EMPIRE OF DIRT (IRE)
|10
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|FOX NORTON (FR)
|7
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|GOD’S OWN (IRE)
|9
|Crossed Fingers Partnership
|Tom George
|IRISH CAVALIER (IRE)
|8
|Andrew McIver
|Rebecca Curtis
|JOSSES HILL (IRE)
|9
|Alan Spence
|Nicky Henderson
|KING’S ODYSSEY (IRE)
|8
|William & Angela Rucker
|Evan Williams
|KYLEMORE LOUGH
|8
|M J McMahon & Denis Gallagher
|Kerry Lee
|OUTLANDER (IRE)
|9
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ROAD TO RICHES (IRE)
|10
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Noel Meade IRE
|ROI DES FRANCS (FR)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|SAPHIR DU RHEU (FR)
|8
|The Stewart Family
|Paul Nicholls
|SIZING GRANITE (IRE)
|9
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|SIZING JOHN
|7
|Ann & Alan Potts Partnership
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|SMAD PLACE (FR)
|10
|Mrs Peter Andrews
|Alan King
|SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|TAQUIN DU SEUIL (FR)
|10
|Martin Broughton & Friends 1
|Jonjo O’Neill
|TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
|7
|Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
|Gary Moore
|UN DE SCEAUX (FR)
|9
|Edward O’Connell
|Willie Mullins IRE
|UXIZANDRE (FR)
|9
|J P McManus
|Alan King
|VANITEUX (FR)
|8
|Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
|Nicky Henderson
|VEZELAY (FR)
|8
|P Joubert
|Emmanuel Clayeux FR
|VICONTE DU NOYER (FR)
|8
|Ann & Alan Potts
|Colin Tizzard
|VILLAGE VIC (IRE)
|10
|Alan Peterson
|Philip Hobbs
|VROUM VROUM MAG (FR)
|8
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ZABANA (IRE)
|8
|Chris Jones
|Andrew Lynch IRE
34 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
14 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
THE FOLLOWING 14 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AR MAD (FR), BRISTOL DE MAI (FR), CARRAIG MOR (IRE), CHAMPAGNE FEVER (IRE), CHAMPAGNE WEST (IRE), CUE CARD, DODGING BULLETS, LONG HOUSE HALL (IRE), MORE OF THAT (IRE), ROYAL REGATTA (IRE), SHANTOU FLYER (IRE), SMASHING (FR), VALSEUR LIDO (FR), VIBRATO VALTAT (FR)
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
193p Douvan
185 Djakadam
183 Un De Sceaux
180 Outlander
179 Sizing John
178 Empire of Dirt
178 Uxizandre
177+ Fox Norton
176 God’s Own
176 Smad Place
The Stan James Champion Hurdle
Grade 1, £400,000 Total Prize Fund. Cheltenham, 3.30pm, Tuesday, March 14, two miles and half a furlong (2m 87yds). For four-year-olds and upwards which are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the senior BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and taking account of races run up to and including March 7 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in GB, IRE or FR may also be entered (such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including March 7 would merit a minimum rating of 130 – the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 4yo: 11st 2lb; 5yo+: 11st 10lb; fillies & mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed January 17, entries revealed January 18 (28 entries). Scratchings deadline February 14 (19 remain), £20,000 supplementary stage & six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declaration 10.00am, March 12.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|APPLE’S JADE (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BRAIN POWER (IRE)
|6
|Michael Buckley
|Nicky Henderson
|BUVEUR D’AIR (FR)
|6
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|CH’TIBELLO (FR)
|6
|The Can’t Say No Partnership
|Dan Skelton
|CYRUS DARIUS
|8
|Mr & Mrs G Calder & P M Warren
|Malcolm Jefferson
|DIAKALI (FR)
|8
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|FOOTPAD (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|Willie Mullins IRE
|JEZKI (IRE)
|9
|J P McManus
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|MISTER MIYAGI (IRE)
|8
|Ben Turner & Jay Tabb
|Dan Skelton
|MOON RACER (IRE)
|8
|Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
|David Pipe
|MY TENT OR YOURS (IRE)
|10
|J P McManus
|Nicky Henderson
|NICHOLS CANYON
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|PETIT MOUCHOIR (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|SCEAU ROYAL (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Alan King
|SUPERB STORY (IRE)
|6
|A Holt, J Robinson, A Taylor & S Miller
|Dan Skelton
|THE NEW ONE (IRE)
|9
|S Such & C G Paletta
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|VROUM VROUM MAG (FR)
|8
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|WICKLOW BRAVE
|8
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|YANWORTH
|7
|J P McManus
|Alan King
19 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
8 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 9 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ANNIE POWER (IRE), CLONDAW WARRIOR (IRE), CLYNE, FAUGHEEN (IRE), GWAFA (IRE), IVAN GROZNY (FR), IVANOVICH GORBATOV (IRE), L’AMI SERGE (IRE), TOP NOTCH (FR)
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
178 Jezki
178 Yanworth
177x The New One
176p Buveur D’Air
175 Petit Mouchoir
175 Vroum Vroum Mag
174 Nichols Canyon
172 My Tent Or Yours
172 Apple’s Jade
171 Footpad
Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle
Grade 1, £300,000 Total Prize Fund. 3.30pm, Thursday, March 16, 2017, three miles (2m 7f 213yds). For four-year-olds & upwards who are allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered & after taking account of races run up to & including March 9 – horses who are not qualified for a rating in GB, IRE or FR may also be entered (such horses may be eligible providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to & including March 9 would merit a minimum rating of 130 – the decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final). Weights: 4yo: 11st 1lb; 5yo+: 11st 10lb; fillies & mares allowed 7lb. Entries closed January 17, entries revealed January 19 (47 entries). Scratchings deadline February 14 (36 remain), £15,000 supplementary entry stage & six-day confirmation stage March 10, final declarations 10am, March 14.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|AGRAPART (FR)
|6
|The Gascoigne Brookes Partnership III
|Nick Williams
|ANTEROS (IRE)
|9
|K W Bell
|Sophie Leech
|APPLE’S JADE (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
|7
|Mills & Mason Partnership
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|BORN SURVIVOR (IRE)
|6
|Mrs G Widdowson & Mrs R Kelvin-Hughes
|Dan Skelton
|CAMPING GROUND (FR)
|7
|G L Porter
|Gary Moore
|CLONDAW WARRIOR (IRE)
|10
|Act D Wagg Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|COLE HARDEN (IRE)
|8
|Jill Eynon & Robin Eynon
|Warren Greatrex
|DEDIGOUT (IRE)
|11
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DE PLOTTING SHED (IRE)
|7
|Ives/Ashley/Vasey Partnership
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DIAKALI (FR)
|8
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|FOOTPAD (FR)
|5
|Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
|Willie Mullins IRE
|HENRI PARRY MORGAN
|9
|Ednyfed & Elizabeth Morgan
|Peter Bowen
|JEZKI (IRE)
|9
|J P McManus
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|LIL ROCKERFELLER (USA)
|6
|Davies Smith Govier & Brown
|Neil King
|MILSEAN (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Mouse Morris IRE
|MONKSLAND (IRE)
|10
|Mrs Patricia Hunt
|Noel Meade IRE
|MORE OF THAT (IRE)
|9
|J P McManus
|Jonjo O’Neill
|NICHOLS CANYON
|7
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|OLD GUARD
|6
|The Brooks, Stewart Families & J Kyle
|Paul Nicholls
|ORDO AB CHAO (IRE)
|8
|A R W Marsh
|Alan King
|SHANESHILL (IRE)
|8
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|7
|Jane Gerard-Pearse
|Neil Mulholland
|SNOW FALCON (IRE)
|7
|Patricia Hunt
|Noel Meade IRE
|SUPASUNDAE
|7
|Ann & Alan Potts Partnership
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|TAQUIN DU SEUIL (FR)
|10
|Martin Broughton & Friends 1
|Jonjo O’Neill
|THE NEW ONE (IRE)
|9
|S Such & C G Paletta
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|THREE MUSKETEERS (IRE)
|7
|Mrs G Widdowson & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
|Dan Skelton
|UNOWHATIMEANHARRY
|9
|J P McManus
|Harry Fry
|UN TEMPS POUR TOUT (IRE)
|8
|Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew
|David Pipe
|VROUM VROUM MAG (FR)
|8
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|WEST APPROACH
|7
|John and Heather Snook
|Colin Tizzard
|WHITEOUT (GER)
|6
|Mrs David Lawlor
|Willie Mullins IRE
|WICKLOW BRAVE
|8
|Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|Willie Mullins IRE
|YANWORTH
|7
|J P McManus
|Alan King
|ZARKANDAR (IRE)
|10
|Potensis Bloodstock Ltd & Chris Giles
|Paul Nicholls
36 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
16 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 11 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
ANNIE POWER (IRE), FAUGHEEN (IRE), IVANOVICH GORBATOV (IRE), KOTKIKOVA (FR), MISTER MIYAGI (IRE), ONE TRACK MIND (IRE), PTIT ZIG (FR), RAWNAQ (IRE), REVE DE SIVOLA (FR), SHANTOU BOB (IRE), THE ROMFORD PELE (IRE)
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
180 Unowhatimeanharry
179 Jezki
178 Yanworth
177x The New One
175 Vroum Vroum Mag
174 Nichols Canyon
173 Un Temps Pour Tout
172 Agrapart
172 Apple’s Jade
171 Footpad
171 Lil Rockerfeller
OLBG Mares’ Hurdle
Grade 1, £110,000 Total Prize Fund. 4.10pm, Tuesday, March 14, two and a half miles (2m 3f 200y). For four-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: 4yo: 10st 10lb; 5yo+: 11st 5lb. Entries closed January 17, entries revealed January 19 (53 entries). Scratchings deadline February 14 (39 remain), £5,000 supplementary entry stage & six-day confirmation stage March 8, final declarations 10am, March 12.
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|AIRLIE BEACH (IRE)
|7
|Supreme Horse Racing Club/K Sharp
|Willie Mullins IRE
|APPLE’S JADE (FR)
|5
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ASTHURIA (FR)
|6
|George Creighton
|Willie Mullins IRE
|AUGUSTA KATE
|6
|The Masters Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|BARRA (FR)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BON CHIC (IRE)
|8
|Bowes Lodge Stables
|Jimmy Moffatt
|BRIERY QUEEN
|8
|Helen Plumbly & Kathryn Leadbeater
|Noel Williams
|COLIN’S SISTER
|6
|Caroline Beresford-Wylie
|Fergal O’Brien
|COLLA PIER (IRE)
|8
|David Peter Dunne
|David Dunne IRE
|DEBDEBDEB
|7
|The Sea Breeze Partnership
|Dan Skelton
|DESERT QUEEN
|9
|The Jago Family Partnership
|Harry Fry
|DUSKY LEGEND
|7
|Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes
|Alan King
|GRAPE TREE FLAME
|9
|F Lloyd
|Peter Bowen
|GROOVEJET
|6
|Phil Cunningham
|Richard Spencer
|HAPPY DIVA (IRE)
|6
|Will Roseff
|Kerry Lee
|HIDDEN IDENTITY (IRE)
|11
|Paul Bowtell
|Tim Vaughan
|INDIAN STREAM
|8
|Mrs G Davies
|Neil Mulholland
|INTENSE TANGO
|6
|New Approach Racing Limited
|Karl Burke
|JER’S GIRL (IRE)
|5
|J P McManus
|Gavin Cromwell IRE
|LATE NIGHT LILY
|6
|Braybrooke Lodge Partnership
|Dan Skelton
|LET’S DANCE (FR)
|5
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|LIFEBOAT MONA
|7
|Axom LV
|Paul Nicholls
|LIMINI (IRE)
|6
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|MAGIE DU MA (FR)
|4
|K Alexander
|David Pipe
|MARIAH’S LEGEND
|5
|Paul Murphy
|Amy Murphy
|MIDNIGHT JAZZ
|7
|Mrs A Allen
|Ben Case
|MIDNIGHT TOUR
|7
|James and Jean Potter
|Alan King
|MISS CRICK
|6
|David Sewell
|Alan King
|MORELLO ROYALE (IRE)
|7
|Ann & Tony Gale
|Colin Tizzard
|PASS THE TIME
|8
|Dajam Ltd
|Neil Mulholland
|ROCK ON THE MOOR (IRE)
|9
|R Irwin
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|RONS DREAM
|7
|Tania Stepney
|Peter Bowen
|SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
|6
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|SURTEE DU BERLAIS (IRE)
|7
|Sue Griffiths
|Oliver Sherwood
|TAHIRA (GER)
|7
|Carl Hinchy
|Richard Hobson
|THE ORGANIST (IRE)
|6
|J P McManus
|Oliver Sherwood
|VROUM VROUM MAG (FR)
|8
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|WATER SPRITE (IRE)
|6
|Five Men Syndicate
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|WHITEOUT (GER)
|6
|Mrs David Lawlor
|Willie Mullins IRE
39 entries remain following February 14 scratchings deadline
14 Irish-trained
THE FOLLOWING 14 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:
AL REESHA (IRE), ANNIE POWER (IRE), BENIE DES DIEUX (FR), CAMELIA DE COTTE (FR), CRACK TIEPY (FR), KARALEE (FR), KOTKIKOVA (FR), LISTEN DEAR (IRE), LISTEN TO THE MAN (IRE), PRAVALAGUNA (FR), RENE’S GIRL (IRE), SCREAMING ROSE (IRE), VIKY DU REPONET (FR), VIVE MA FILLE (GER)
Timeform Ratings (Weight-Adjusted)
173 Vroum Vroum Mag
170 Apple’s Jade
165 Airlie Beach
160p Let’s Dance
158p Augusta Kate
157p Shattered Love
157 Whiteout
156+ Limini
156 Morello Royale
155p Lifeboat Mona