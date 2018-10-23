Tizzard mulling options for The Showcase this weekend Posted by racenews on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - Trainer Colin Tizzard landed the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup with Native River at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March and should saddle a number of runners at the opening meeting of Cheltenham’s new season, The Showcase, on Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27.

The Milborne Port handler’s team could be headed by Lostintranslation, who finished seventh in the G1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at The Festival™ presented by Magners in March, before chasing home Black Op in the G1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree’s Randox Health Grand National Festival in April.

Tizzard, relishing a novice chase campaign with the six-year-old, is considering the £25,000 squareintheair.com Novices’ Chase (2.35pm) over two miles on day one of The Showcase.

Tizzard revealed: “Lostintranslation was a nice novice hurdler and we are looking forward to going novice chasing with him.

“We would some like good winter ground with him, so we will see how the weather is over the next few days.

“He had some very good form last season and was only narrowly beaten at Aintree.

“He is in good form and is a beautiful horse. We will start over two or two and a half miles and I think he will stay further than that in time.”

Another potential starter for Tizzard in the squareintheair.com Novices’ Chase is Storm Home. The six-year-old won two of his seven starts last term, capturing novices’ hurdles at Taunton and Wincanton. The son of King’s Theatre was fifth on his debut over fences at Uttoxeter in May.

Tizzard continued: “Storm Home is a nice horse who won two races for us last season and is quite promising.

“Novice chasing is the plan and he could start at Cheltenham on either Friday or Saturday.

“He did well over hurdles and hopefully will do even better over fences.”

Storm Home and Lostintranslation are both also entered in the £25,000 ‘Move Over To Matchbook’ Novices’ Chase (4.20pm) over two miles and a half miles on day two of The Showcase.

Elixir De Nutz initially was trained by Philip Hobbs in Britain after scoring in a bumper at Argentan, France in October, 2017 for trainer Guy Cherel.

The four-year-old was well-beaten behind the Nicky Henderson-trained Apple’s Shakira in the G2JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day, January 27, before falling at the final flight when holding every chance in a maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter in May.

The Terry Warner-owned grey gelding has since joined Tizzard and is entered in the £15,000 Foundation Developments Ltd Maiden Hurdle (4.55pm) on day one of The Showcase.

Tizzard said: “Elixir De Nutz joined the yard from Philip Hobbs and might have won at Uttoxeter in May if he hadn’t fallen at the last. I like him.”

Going

The going at Cheltenham is currently Good.

Conditions are forecast to be sunny and dry with temperatures of up to 16 degrees Celsius by midweek. Cooler temperatures with occasional showers are forecast for Friday and Saturday.

With no rain forecast until the showers at the end of the week, the course will be selectively irrigated to maintain current conditions.

The Showcase offers record prize money of £370,400 across the two days in 2018 – a boost of £51,400 (16 per cent) on the £319,000 in 2017. The increase is part of the £8-million cash injection announced by The Jockey Club in December of last year.

The biggest prize money boosts at The Showcase apply to the two handicap chases run on Saturday.

The ‘Matchbook Betting Exchange’ Handicap Chase (2.00pm) over three miles and a furlong and the two-mile Randox Health Handicap Chase (3.10pm) both have a total prize fund of £60,000 (up from £50,000 in 2017).

Accompanied children aged under 18 gain FREE entry to the racecourse.

SoGlos Showcase Zone – The Centaur

The Showcase will host the ‘SoGlos Showcase Zone’, celebrating and featuring some of Gloucestershire and the West’s most well-respected food, drink and craft producers, in The Centaur

The SoGlos Showcase Zone is the perfect location to indulge in unique shopping, interactive demonstrations, as well as quality food and drink from across the region – not to mention meet the SoGlos team – at what is set to become a real autumnal highlight in Gloucestershire’s social calendar.

Gloucestershire’s leading lifestyle media, SoGlos has worked closely with Cheltenham Racecourse to promote world-class events in the online magazine for many years.

Attending in 2018:

Movers and Shakers

Bespoke custom mobile bars, with over two decades of hospitality and bar experience. Movers and Shakers are experts at providing custom, mobile bars with highly trained bar staff.

Polo Gin

Polo Gin produces 100% organic gins certified by the Soil Association alongside being vegan-friendly/gluten free. Steeped in history, this proudly British, quadruple distilled, handcrafted, small batch Polo Gin uses only the best organic ingredients to create some of the most flavoursome yet smoothest of gins on the market.

The Pork Peddler

Pork Peddler’ s philosophy is to use top quality local free-range meat, cooking it low and slow using smoke and fire to create unique barbecue flavours. Selling hot dogs, pulled pork, brisket and halloumi burgers.

Wandering Wagon

A stylish and unique pop-up bar, stocking creative and tasty refreshments that will tantalise everyone’s tastebuds.

Beltane Forge

Creating creative, specialist and bespoke metalwork ranging from sculptures, railings and art.

The Indian Guy

Selling authentic Indian street food including vegetarian and vegan options and Indian snacks, featuring both hot and cold dishes.

Gloucester Studio

Unique and quirky, the Gloucester Studio and Pyromaniac Chef brand tell a story behind every food dish.

Farmers Finest Scotch Egg

Sue & Eddie Farmer welcome you to try and purchase their famous scotch eggs, deli produce and freshly made sandwiches & coffee.

Cake and Sugar Boutique

Cake and Sugarcraft Boutique have been creating beautiful cakes in Cheltenham for many years. We create wedding cakes, birthday cakes, unusual designs made to order and cupcakes in Cheltenham and the wider Gloucestershire area. We also offer popular cake making and decorating lessons.

The Curry Corner

With almost 40 years’ experience, the Curry Corner has a choice of dishes, always using fresh ingredients and offering a variety of flavours.

Wyndyridge Cheese

At Windyridge, we have a flair for creating cheese flavour fusions from around the world using the finest ingredients and selecting quality cheeses from across our region. Over here in the West Country of England, we’ve historically always liked a hands-on approach to fine artisan cheese making.

Cotswold RDA

At Cotswold Riding for the Disabled, we believe that life is about what you CAN do. Our riders all have a disability whether that’s physical, mental or a learning difficulty, but we are here to help them achieve the very best they can whatever the disability or whatever the age.

Evoak

Furniture maker Steve Mcllveen uses attention to detail to produce beautifully crafted gifts and homeware products. The aim of Steve’s workshop is to be as eco-friendly as possible. It is powered by 100% renewable energy and all waste production material is used by a local visitor attraction to power their compost toilet. All of Steve’s products are made from sustainably sourced FSC approved timbers and are finished with natural oils.

Pebble Mosaics

Crafting intricate pebble mosaics using colours and shapes, Sue Rew can make a unique garden feature which boasts individuality.

Willow Therapy Salt Lamps

Himalayan salt lamps are decorative lights for your home that emit a warming pink glow.

The Showcase 2018 Race Programme

Friday, October 26

Time Race Distance Prize Money

2:00 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle 2m 5f £20,000

2:35 squareintheair.com Novices’ Chase 1m 7f 199y £25,000

3:10 Brandon Hill Capital Handicap Hurdle (0-140) 2m 5f £15,400

3:45 ‘Matchbook Time To Move Over’ Novices’ Chase 3m 80y £25,000

4:20 Ryman Stationery Cheltenham Business Club Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase (0-125) 3m 1f £15,000

4:55 Foundation Developments Ltd Maiden Hurdle 2m 87y £15,000

5:30 ‘Matchbook Betting Podcast’ Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-140) 2m 87y £15,000

Total £130,400

Saturday, October 27

Time Race Distance Prize Money

2.00 ‘Matchbook Betting Exchange’ Handicap Chase 3m 1f £60,000

2:35 Masterson Holdings Hurdle 2m 87y £40,000

3:10 Randox Health Handicap Chase 1m 7f 199y £60,000

3:45 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle (Series Qualifier) 2m 7f 208y £25,000

4:20 ‘Move Over To Matchbook’ Novices’ Chase 2m 3f 166y £25,000

4:55 Randox Health Novices’ Hurdle 2m 7f 208y £15,000

5:30 The Jockey Club Ownership Syndicate Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race 2m 87y £15,000

Total £240,000

Meeting Total £370,400