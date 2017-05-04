Thursday’s news ahead of Sunday’s G1 Champions Mile and G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize Posted by racenews on Thursday, May 4, 2017 · Leave a Comment

CIRCUIT LAND – HK

Sent down the back straight with Class 4 galloper Gorgeous Again, stopping the clock in 50.3s (25.5, 24.8) over 800m under apprentice Dylan Mo.

Trainer Danny Shum said: “He’s doing good – he is happy and fresh but I know it is a very strong field. We will try our best and see what he can do. His last run, he was third, but it was just a third. It’s hard to win but we have to try. We are lucky to have Hugh Bowman to ride on Sunday, so that’s a plus. Long-term, we are hoping we can go to Korea for the Korea Cup over 1800m, if everything goes to plan.”

CONVEY – GB

Breezed over 400m in 31.1s on turf, before parade ring schooling.





HELENE PARAGON – HK

Worked over 1200m on the main turf track under Sam Clipperton with recent Class 1 winner Midnight Rattler, recording 1m 20.5s (28.8, 28.7, 23.0).

Clipperton said: “He’s been going very well in the mornings, I’ve ridden him in two pieces of work in the past week or so and he’s impressed me quite a lot. He seems very sharp and he’s fit. His work suggests he’ll run a very bold race.”

RAPPER DRAGON – HK

Big-race rider Joao Moreira was in the plate for a turf gallop in company with Class 4 racer Ashkiyr. Clocked 1m 20.1s (27.5, 29.3, 23.3) for 1200m.

Moreira said: “There are only a few words I can say that do it justice – I wouldn’t want to be on any other horse. His gallop was exactly what you’d want three days out from a race.”

STORMY ANTARCTIC – GB

Cantered on the dirt, before paddock schooling – initially with blinkers off, then with blinkers applied.

Trainer Ed Walker said: “The track was a bit sloppy so we were happy for him to do no more than some steady work again this morning. Karis (Teetan) will come down in the morning and will gallop him on the turf, just to dash up 400 (metres). He’s fit and well and, really, tomorrow will just be stretching his legs and opening up his lungs.”

Chairman’s Sprint Prize

AMAZING KIDS – HK

Took to the Sha Tin all-weather track for a relaxed 800m gallop in 59.4s (33.5, 25.9).

Trainer John Size said: “On the outside, he looks OK, we will only find out race day though if he’s taken any harm from the Dubai trip. He hasn’t shown us anything to suggest we shouldn’t be running. It was an ordinary trial last Tuesday but he’s done that many times and come out and won.”

BLIZZARD – HK

Cantered one lap of the small all-weather track.

Trainer Ricky Yiu said: “He worked early this morning. He’s as good as I can get him for this race.”

DASHING FELLOW – HK

Worked down the Sha Tin riverside over 800m in 46.5s (23.9, 22.6) under big-race rider Sam Clipperton.

Clipperton said: “Dashing Fellow had a jumpout from the gates, just to keep him sharp. He’s in a very tough race on the weekend. He’s honest though and if this bit of rain hangs around, that would help his cause.”

LUCKY BUBBLES – HK

Breezed over 400m on the Sha Tin all-weather track in 29.2s.

Trainer Francis Lui said: “This time, I’ve been trying to keep him fresh because he didn’t quite look the same last time out. So this morning, we took it easy with him. He looks well, but at this time, I can’t say how he’s going to run on Sunday, I just don’t know. We’ve made a couple of changes just to try and freshen the horse’s mind. After Sunday, we will give him a long break and hope that helps him, he is not a big horse. Of course it is disappointing that he has not yet won a Group 1, he is good enough, but surely it will come for him – he is a top horse.”

MR STUNNING – HK

Galloped over 800m on the main all-weather track, clocking 57.4s (31.5, 25.9).

Trainer John Size said: “He’s done well at home, he looks good, he seems to be fit and healthy so hopefully he runs well again.”

NOT LISTENIN’TOME – HK

Sent down the Sha Tin riverside, completing 800m in 47.4s (25.3, 22.1).

Trainer John Moore said: “Not Listenin’tome enjoys going out by himself, just an easy gallop over 800m. He was cajoled early to make sure he got right into the bridle quickly.”

THEWIZARDOFOZ – HK

Completed one lap of the inner all-weather track at a canter under assistant trainer Frankie Lor.

Trainer John Size said: “The most pleasing thing about his first-up effort was the way he went home after the race. He has done very well and the race has brought him on.”

Stormy Antarctic’s Champions Mile bid sees Walker following Cumani’s lead

by Steve Moran

Eminent Newmarket trainer Luca Cumani, a globetrotting pioneer of the racing world and two-time Group 1 winner in Hong Kong, has ably tutored many a past employee and, it seems, instilled in them a penchant for travel.

Ed Walker, now training in his own right and who brings Stormy Antarctic to Sha Tin for Sunday’s G1 Champions Mile, is such a man. And he brings with him stable assistants Jack Steels and Deepak Gaikwad who were also formerly employed at Cumani’s Bedford House Stables.

Then, just for good measure, here in Hong Kong he’ll see his former Cumani stable colleague Charlie Henson – the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Quarantine Stables Manager who was, for many years, Cumani’s travelling foreman and who accompanied several of Cumani’s horses to Hong Kong, including the 2009 G1 APQEII Cup winner Presvis.

Walker, who will be an usher at Henson’s July wedding, will also have the opportunity to catch up with Hong Kong trainer Richard Gibson for whom he worked before joining the Cumani team.

The 33-year-old, whose grounding also included a stint with Roger Charlton, quickly embraced the travel mode after he began training – in his own right – in October 2010.

He won a Listed race at Kempton with his first runner Riggins who then ran in Dubai just two months later which, remarkably enough, was his second starter anywhere. “Well, I only had the two horses when I started…Riggins and the lead horse,’ he explained, ‘and that wasn’t such a bad way to begin as the only way was up.”

And ‘up’ it’s been for Walker who then won a stakes race in France with Red Gulch in the first full calendar year of his training career and has since also campaigned horses in Italy, Australia and the USA – highlighted by winning the G3 Lexus Stakes (2013) at Flemington with Ruscello and having Mutatis Mutandis G1-placed at Belmont.

“Luca might have given us all the travel bug,” said Henson, “his own travelling was extensive and I think he’s won Group 1 races in 10 different countries.” Even a cursory check reveals Cumani has trained major race winners in Australia, England, Canada, Dubai, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Turkey and the United States.

It is certainly a consistent theme. Others from the Cumani school who’ve made an impact travelling abroad include Marco Botti and Christophe Clement, not to mention his own children Francesca and Matt who have moved to Australia – the former a television racing presenter and the latter training at Ballarat in Victoria. Trainers James Toller, Jonathan Portman, Chris Wall, John Berry and David Simcock are others to have spent time with Cumani.

Walker has certainly followed suit. He ventured to Melbourne in 2007 when the Cumani-trained Purple Moon was agonisingly beaten into second place behind Efficient in the Melbourne Cup. “That was just a holiday but gave me a taste for it and it was amazing to return there in 2013 with Ruscello. It didn’t work out for him in the Cup but it was great to win the Group 3 with him on Derby day at Flemington,” he said.

Now, he chases G1 glory with Stormy Antarctic, raced by prominent Hong Kong owner Siu Pak Kwan who claimed the G3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup with Eagle Way last Sunday.

That relationship began when Siu purchased a horse named Glorious Empire from Walker’s yard. Re-named Quaternion Eagle, he won at 77/1 at his first start in Hong Kong, at Sha Tin, in April 2015. “We’ve since prepared a number of horses for Mr. Siu and to have his support has been wonderful. Obviously, you know you’ll lose them if they qualify for Hong Kong but that’s OK,” Walker said.

Walker is naturally looking forward to Sunday’s race and discounts the notion that his horse is exclusively a wet-tracker. “We haven’t gone hunting soft ground with him. It’s more been coincidence and he’s run very well on top of the ground. Mind you, I wouldn’t be unhappy if it continued to rain as that might take the edge off a few others,” he said.

The trainer will also employ blinkers for the first time on the four-year-old colt. “We hope this will aid his concentration and focus. Jamie (Spencer) rode him at Doncaster and felt he just switched off after getting to the front and he was grabbed in the last stride,” he said.

“The lads tell me he’s done very well through the week and he looked good, to my eye, this morning,” said Walker who arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant trainer Steels has been riding the horse this week as Gaikwad sustained a fracture in his lower arm after being thrown from Stormy Antarctic before his departure.

“It’s OK. I usually ride him but Jack also knows him really well and we’ve worked together quite a lot from the time we were both at (Luca) Cumani’s,” Gaikwad said.

A first-five finish on Sunday would be enough to better the team’s old ‘boss’ Cumani, whose one Champions Mile runner was Presvis, beaten 1.75 lengths into sixth place, behind Xtension, in the 2011 edition.

Stormy Antarctic, a winner of HK$2.1 million in prize money, of course has a long way to go to match Presvis, who amassed almost 20 times that amount in a stellar career, and Walker has a long way to go to emulate Cumani’s deeds but there’s enough on hand, this week, to imagine that a little of the old boss’s magic might rub off.

Advantage all after barrier draws for Champions Mile and Chairman’s Sprint Prize

Hong Kong’s leading trainers John Size and John Moore, who have typically strong hands in Sunday’s two feature races, the G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize and G1 Champions Mile, had no reason to be displeased with today’s barrier draw which saw none of the most fancied runners disadvantaged.

Size saddles up the probable top pick Mr Stunning, along with three others, in the HK$14 million G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1200m) and has Contentment in the HK$16 million G1 Champions Mile. Moore has Hong Kong’s latest ‘pin up’ horse Rapper Dragon and Helene Paragon in the Mile plus Dashing Fellow and Not Listenin’tome in the Sprint.

“I think the draw is not that important here,” Size said, “it’s more about the speed they show and the horses that are around them. It will be a good contest and hopefully everything gets its opportunity.”

Mr Stunning, who chases an eighth win from 11 starts, came up with barrier four while stablemates Thewizardofoz and Amazing Kids also fared well in, respectively, gates one and six, while Sun Jewellery – likely to be the least fancied of the Size quartet – drew 11 of 12.

“Mr Stunning faces a similar test to last time out. He had a very lucky race for him then, from a similar draw, and he was able to capitalise on that. That’s probably the best run of his career and whether he can repeat that is up to him,” Size said.

Moore said the draw was of little consequence given the field size in the Champions Mile and was unperturbed about his two Chairman’s Sprint Prize runners drawing out.

“The draw shouldn’t matter much in the Mile, they’ll probably settle in pairs. I could picture Rapper Dragon, from five, getting the gun run in fourth one out and hopefully Helene Paragon (barrier four) will be tracking him. And don’t be surprised if Helene Paragon runs a better race as his work this morning was outstanding and he looks like he’s switched on again,” Moore said.

Not Listenin’tome drew seven in the Sprint while Dashing Fellow came up widest in 12.

“Seven’s a good gate for Not Listenin’tome as he’s not that comfortable crowded between horses. You can never be sure when they’ve had the trip away but his recent trial was good. As for Dashing Fellow, well from gate 12 I think he’ll just have to get out and get going,” Moore said.

Peniaphobia, the likely leader in the Chairman’s Sprint Prize, drew favourably in five while another of the leading fancies Lucky Bubbles begins from three. “I’m Ok with that,” said his trainer Francis Lui, “provided the speed horses drawn out do show their speed and it doesn’t get crowded inside.”

Sunday’s two international visitors Convey and Stormy Antarctic drew outside with gate six for the former and seven for the latter in the Champions Mile.

The Champions Mile - Barrier Draw Results

Horse No. Horse Name Country / Region Draw No. 1 BEAUTY ONLY HK 2 2 HELENE PARAGON HK 4 3 CONTENTMENT HK 1 4 RAPPER DRAGON HK 5 5 STORMY ANTARCTIC GB 7 6 CONVEY GB 6 7 CIRCUIT LAND HK 3

The Chairman’s Sprint Prize - Barrier Draw Results

Horse No. Horse Name Country / Region Draw No. 1 AEROVELOCITY HK 10 2 MR STUNNING HK 4 3 LUCKY BUBBLES HK 3 4 PENIAPHOBIA HK 5 5 AMAZING KIDS HK 6 6 NOT LISTENIN’TOME HK 7 7 BLIZZARD HK 8 8 SUN JEWELLERY HK 11 9 THEWIZARDOFOZ HK 1 10 STRATHMORE HK 2 11 DUNDONNELL HK 9 12 DASHING FELLOW HK 12