Thursday’s news ahead of Sunday’s G1 APQEII Cup

Thursday tracknotes

Werther in the zone with final gallop

Barrier Draw reaction

United States swansong, a Hong Kong first

Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup Tracknotes – Thursday, 27 April, 2017

BLAZING SPEED – HK

Worked on the main all-weather track. Tracked up behind his lead horse under a tight hold in the home straight to clock 54.1s (28.8, 25.3).

Trainer Tony Cruz said: “I would say condition-wise, fitness-wise, he is 100 percent.”

Blazing Speed

DESIGNS ON ROME – HK

The 2014 APQEII Cup winner galloped on the turf in company with Booming Delight and clocked 1m 18.1s (28.1,27.7, 22.3) for the final 1200m.

Trainer John Moore said: “I couldn’t get him any fitter than he is. His best days are behind him. He’s got as big a heart as you would ever want in a horse but the age – if he could run third or fourth it would be a very good result. Anything in front of that would be a bonus.”

Designs On Rome

DICTON – FR

Warmed up on the all-weather track and then galloped on the turf, clocking 1m 27.4s (30.2, 31.2, 26.0) for the final 1200m.

Rupert Pritchard-Gordon, owner Robert Ng’s racing manager, said: “He’s fit and well and that’s all he needs. He had a strong 1800 metres gallop at Maisons-Laffitte last Wednesday before he flew out.

“The horse is in good order and we’re hopeful. We felt this race was the right option with the (Champions) Mile likely to be a bit quick for him. The trip here has been on the radar since last October. He’s versatile, you can ride him where you like and he’s a horse who’s kept on improving. He does like soft ground as he can quicken better than most under those conditions but better ground’s not a concern.”

Dicton

NEOREALISM – JPN

The Noriyuki Hori-trained six-year-old was raring to open up when working on the turf under big-race rider Joao Moreira. The chestnut breezed down the straight in 56.8s (33.2, 23.6) for 800m.

Moreira said: “I’m happy with the horse, he’s well, he’s free and he’s ready to go there and rock ‘n roll. He gave me a really good impression and he should be fitter by Sunday. He has a big chance.”

Hori said: “Compared to last year’s experience coming here, the travel was very smooth. I saw the horse for the first time here this morning, he is very settled and he appears to be in good form. I was trying to decide whether to gallop him today or tomorrow but I opted to gallop him today because there was a bit of cushion in the track due to the rain. I also wanted Joao to have some contact with the horse, to get a feel for him before the race. Everything has gone well so far.”

Neorealism

THE UNITED STATES – AUS

Remained in the quarantine stable.

PAKISTAN STAR – HK

Easy work on the all-weather track and clocked 1m 00.4s (32.4, 28.0) for 800m.

Trainer Tony Cruz said: “He’s a horse that is still maturing, his last trial was good and he seems to have come on again. I think he is as fit as ever.”

Pakistan Star

SECRET WEAPON – HK

Worked on the all-weather track under big-race jockey Zac Purton and clocked 56.1s (30.2, 25.9) for 800m.

Secret Weapon

WERTHER – HK

Galloped on the turf under Sam Clipperton in company with lead horse Leading City and clocked 1m 20.0s (28.0, 29.1, 22.9) for the final 1200m.

Trainer John Moore said: “Werther’s as fit as he was last year and the interrupted start to the season has meant that we lead into this race off a perfect prep. He’s peaking at the right time and his work this morning was just what I wanted to see. He was strong through the line and strong after the line – Sam (Clipperton) said the horse didn’t want to pull up.”

Werther

Gallop shows Werther’s in the zone for APQEII Cup defence

By David Morgan

Werther whisked through the mist at Sha Tin this morning with a business-like final gallop ahead of Sunday’s HK$20 million Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2000m) that reinforced John Moore’s opinion that last year’s winner is in the right zone to repeat the feat.

The trainer watched from beyond the winning post as the blinkered bay moved with assured strength down the turf home straight to finish on top of his companion, one-time smart sprinter Leading City: “The best lead horse you could wish for,” according to Moore.

Sam Clipperton filled the irons for the 6.30am hit-out, with big-race pilot Hugh Bowman due to fly in from Australia. Werther was clocked at 1m 20.0s (28.0, 29.1, 22.9) for the final 1200m of his work.

“I’m very pleased, we’re going in with confidence,” Moore said shortly afterwards. “Sam said he was really strong to the line here and very strong through the line. He said the horse wasn’t going to pull-up, he was going on, so that’s very indicative of what the feedback was at this time last year.

“We’re going in with a very fit horse. He’s bang on. Vincent, my English riding boy who rode him in the trotting ring this morning, he mentioned that he was very, very free.”

Moore rates Japan’s Neorealism and the local hype horse Pakistan Star as Werther’s two biggest dangers on Sunday.

“If Neorealism doesn’t bring his ‘A’ game, Pakistan Star will be the horse to beat. But Werther’s world class and they’ve all got to bring their very best to beat him,” he said. “And he only has to walk from his box over there, to the track here and then he’s back into his tucker in no time. Home advantage is a big factor.”

Werther missed the first part of this season due to a suspensory injury to his off-hind, including December’s G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Cup. The belligerent gelding returned to action in January’s G1 Stewards’ Cup (1600m), maintained his perfect course and distance record in the G1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup, and was a solid fourth behind Rapper Dragon in the G2 Chairman’s Trophy (1600m) earlier this month.

Moore is satisfied that Hong Kong’s reigning Horse of the Year has benefitted from a light campaign.

“Sam said that that run at the mile last time has done him the world of good and really topped him off,” he said. “Missing that first part of the season might not have been a bad thing because he’s only really got going since the turn-of-the-year to now, so he’s on a perfect prep.

“Last year he had a tough campaign, starting in December after import and taking in those tough four-year-old races, including the Derby, he really had to show us what he was made of. This time he’s only been aiming at this race. Everything has been a prep to get to this race and it’s only his fourth run of the season.”

Werther caught the eye when returning to trackwork towards the end of last year with his recalcitrant antics, and, while the son of Tavistock has toned things down as his prep has progressed, he is far from sainthood.

“He still plays up a little bit in the mornings and on race days he’ll try and cow-kick you, but that’s just him,” Moore said.

Old Rome’s still battling

A short time before Werther set camera’s clicking, Designs On Rome galloped the turf in company with one of Moore’s rising talents, Booming Delight.

There was a time, not so long ago, when the flash bulbs would have been reserved for Designs On Rome, a former Horse of the Year whose four Group 1 wins include the 2014 APQEII Cup and the same year’s G1 Hong Kong Cup. The seven-year-old’s best days appear to have passed, though, and whilst still a high-class competitor, his handler is not expecting the old hero to regain the Cup.

“He’s a bit of the forgotten horse in the race, rising eight at the end of this year,” Moore said. “Henry, who rides him every morning, he commented that he’s well enough at this stage of his prep. I couldn’t get him any fitter than he is.

“His best days are behind him, though. He’s got as big a heart as you would ever want in a horse but the age – if he could run third or fourth it would be a very good result. Anything in front of that would be a bonus.”

The Holy Roman Emperor gelding opened this season with a rip-roaring win at a mile under top-weight in a G2 handicap but his best effort in five starts since was a four and a quarter lengths sixth to Werther in the Hong Kong Gold Cup. Last time, in the Chairman’s Trophy, the Irish-bred beat one home.

“We seem to have him as good as we can get him at this stage of his prep and career. He’s done a great job for us and he owes us nothing now,” Moore said.

No disappointments at APQEII Cup barrier draw

Thursday’s (27 April) barrier draw for Sunday’s (30 April) HK$20 million G1 Audemars Piguet QE II Cup (2000m) left connections no more or less confident about taking out the coveted prize.

With eight runners to face the starter the draw was generally reckoned to be of less significance than with a capacity field of 14 and Hong Kong’s iconic racing figure Tony Cruz certainly remained bullish about his two pronged attack – with Pakistan Star and Blazing Speed.

“Blazing Speed will be handy to the pace so (barrier) seven’s perfect for him and three’s OK for Pakistan Star. Obviously the draw is not so important for him. I’m really pleased with both horses leading into the race,” Cruz said.

Japanese trainer Noriyuki Hori, who prepares the highest-rated international contender Neorealism, said his horse’s condition and that of the track were more important factors than the draw but was ‘not unhappy’ with gate six.

“It’s not a big factor, I think in this race. I just want to make sure my horse is in the best condition and we would prefer good ground. I will sit down and talk to Joao (Moreira) about tactics,” Hori said.

Gianluca Bietolini, trainer of Dicton who represents France for Hong Kong-based owner Robert Ng, was pleased to draw gate four. “It’s a good draw, I think, in the middle. Blazing Speed goes forward outside him and Neorealism, likewise, from his outside so hopefully we finish up in a good spot,” he said.

Defending champion Werther drew gate two which will allow jockey Hugh Bowman to find some cover early and have his mount relax in the run. “The biggest thing is getting him to relax in his races,” Bowman said on Wednesday.

Designs On Rome drew gate one, Secret Weapon will break from gate eight and The United States drew gate five.

Recent history indicates that drawing inside is not critical in terms of the likelihood of winning the race despite the short run to the first turn.

Seven of the past 10 winners have drawn barrier seven or wider; eight of those winners have drawn between gates five and nine and only one winner, in that time, has drawn inside five which was Military Attack (barrier 3) in 2013.

The United States’ APQEII Cup swansong, a Macedon Lodge first

By Andrew Hawkins

In Sunday’s (30 April) HK$20 million G1 Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup, The United States will fly the red, white and blue one last time before he takes up stud duties. But it will not be the Star-Spangled Banner adorning the flagpole; instead, the strapping chestnut – who has never stepped foot on American soil – will represent the Union Jack and the Southern Cross of his adopted home Australia, where he has raced since he was purchased out of Coolmore’s Irish base in 2013.

“We love him, he’s been a grand horse for us. He’s a ripper,” said part-owner Nick Williams, speaking from Melbourne. “We had initially planned to bring The United States to the December international meeting but he had an interrupted preparation which just didn’t make it ideal for him, so we put a line through that. We thought though he was the right sort of horse, he travels very well, so we decided that this will be his final run before he retires to stud.”

The United States, a Coolmore homebred by super stallion Galileo out of G2-winning mare Beauty Is Truth, has emerged as one of Australia’s top rank stalwarts in recent years. Beginning his career with Aidan O’Brien, he won three races at the Curragh, Tipperary and Leopardstown, the last being the G3 Enterprise Stakes (2000m), which attracted the attention of Team Williams – primarily, Nick’s father Lloyd.

“He was part of a package of horses we bought from Coolmore at the time, and he was bought for the 2000-metre to 3200-metre races down here,” Williams said.

Campaigned as a Cup horse in 2015, The United States won the G2 Moonee Valley Cup (2500m) – beating Prince Of Penzance – before finishing 14th to that same horse in the big dance itself, the G1 Melbourne Cup (3200m).

“As he’s matured, he’s proven more adept at a mile and a quarter rather than the further trips,” Williams said. “He’s an interesting horse in that he’s at the top level of Australian horses, if you take Winx out, certainly among the middle-distance horses. I personally think if you ran horses like (Caulfield Cup winner) Jameka, (Turnbull Stakes winner) Hartnell and The United States at their best, if you ran them against each other 10 times, they’d all get a shot at it and they’d probably trade wins.”

The flashy galloper has raced 12 times in the 18 months since that Melbourne Cup for two wins, taking the G1 Ranvet Stakes (2000m) at Rosehill in March 2016 and the G2 Crystal Mile (1600m) at Moonee Valley in October last year.

“He is not a dominant-type Group 1 horse who can afford things to go wrong and still win – a horse that is three-quarters to a length better than his rivals. He needs things to go his way in big races, and if they do, he performs very well,” he said.

”If you watched all his replays in Australia, I think there are four or five other races that he didn’t win but in which you’d say he was a moral beaten. It’s extraordinary, some of them were pilot error, some of them were bad luck, he’s had this and that.”

This campaign, The United States has been around the mark without winning; the pick being his third in the G1 Ranvet Stakes (2000m) to Our Ivanhowe, preceding a herculean task against champion mare Winx in the G1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m). He finished fourth, six and a half lengths behind Chris Waller’s star, but rider Damien Oliver did fire in an unsuccessful objection post-race.

“Damien came back last time and he was furious,” said Williams. “Damien said, ‘This sounds ridiculous, but I was travelling like the winner. I know Winx was sitting there behind me, and obviously I wasn’t going to beat her, but nothing else was going to beat me in that race. I got absolutely knocked over and it took a furlong for him to pick himself back up.’

“Looking at it, he probably lost three lengths and he finished a length and a quarter behind Hartnell. But that’s racing, these things happen: unfortunately, in racing you have more disappointments than good times, but that’s what makes the good times so good.”

Sunday’s APQEII Cup will be the seven-year-old’s career finale, with stud duties beckoning in the second half of the year. No Australian-trained horse has ever won the HK$20 million feature, although David Hayes-trained Criterion did finish third to Blazing Speed in 2015.

“It seemed like Hong Kong would be suitable for him,” he said. “Apart from the fact that it’s a plane trip and not a float, it’s pretty similar to taking them up to Sydney in that it’s a 10 to 12 hour trip door-to-door. Really, it’s a bit of a throw at the stumps, it is tough to grasp the Hong Kong form as it is a closed shop by and large, but we think he’s a pretty good horse and Winx form looks pretty good for this race. Stud plans are set in stone and they will be announced in due course.”

New frontier for Lloyd Williams

The legend of Williams’ father Lloyd, who heads up the Hudson Conway Racing banner under which The United States belongs, is part of Australian racing folklore. The prominent Melbourne businessman and property developer has owned many leading horses, such as dual Derby winner and later leading sprinter Mahogany, popular stayer Zipping, Caulfield Cup hero Fawkner and unbeaten Reset, and it is with stayers that the 76-year-old has proven most adept.

The founder of Melbourne’s Crown Casino is the most successful owner in the history the Melbourne Cup, having won the famous ‘Loving Cup’ trophy on five occasions, most recently with Almandin last November. Before that came Just A Dash (1981), What A Nuisance (1985), Efficient (2007) and Green Moon (2012).

“My father had his first winner in 1967 and since that time he’s owned I think about 3,500 horses,” said Nick Williams. “Since the mid-1980s, those horses have been trained in a private training situation, with various people as our private trainers – currently, Robert Hickmott is in charge. Over the last decade or so, we have been based at Mount Macedon, north of Melbourne – our property Macedon Lodge is a 300-acre state-of-the-art world-class training facility and since we’ve been there, we’ve had almost 20 G1 winners, including three Melbourne Cups.

“We breed, we buy locally and we buy overseas horses with a business aim of winning as many of the middle-distance and staying Group 1 races in the southern part of the world as we can.”

The United States represents a new undertaking for Hudson Conway Racing. While the Team Williams colours, the famous navy blue and white, have been seen overseas recently, most notably atop Aidan O’Brien-trained Order Of St George when he finished third in the G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2400m) at Chantilly in October, this is the first time they will be seen on a Hong Kong racetrack and the first time a horse will be campaigned internationally out of the Macedon Lodge base.

Hong Kong-based Brett Prebble will jump aboard The United States for the first time on Sunday, but has a long and storied relationship with the Williams family. Most notably, he was in the saddle for Green Moon’s Melbourne Cup victory in 2012.

“Brett was apprenticed to our private trainer John Meagher in the 1980s, so the relationship is pretty long,” Williams said. “Obviously it was fantastic for him to ride a Melbourne Cup winner for us. He also won the G1 Goodwood in Adelaide for us a number of years ago on a horse called Keeper, who has made a name for himself at stud in New Zealand. We’ve got a great relationship with Brett, we think he’s one of the best jockeys in the world, and we’re very happy to be having him aboard in what is now his backyard.”

If The United States were to provide Australia with a historic first APQEII Cup win on Sunday, it would not be the first link to the race for Team Williams. That distinction belongs to 2005 victor Vengeance Of Rain, who raced three times in the Williams ownership when named Subscribe before establishing his legacy as a Hong Kong legend.

“To watch him win all those races in Hong Kong, including the QEII, was something,” he said. “David Ferraris did a great job with him, but what really made it special was when he went to Dubai and won the Sheema Classic. I think at that point, he was the highest-rated horse in the world. We’ve sold a large number of horses to Hong Kong over the years, there’s been a fair few that have been quite successful too!

“We’re really excited to come,” Williams added. “I came up there about four years ago for the December international meeting to look at the facilities, because at that time we were looking at bringing Fawkner for the Hong Kong Mile the following year but it didn’t pan out, unfortunately. It’s nice to hopefully have a runner in such a prestigious race in such a great place.”