Three-time winner Caspian Prince among entries for Investec Corporate Banking 'Dash' as Attwater targets spoils with Just That Lord

Caspian Prince is one of three past winners among the 42 entries for the £100,000 Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap (3.45pm) over the world’s fastest five furlongs at Epsom Downs on Investec Derby Day, Saturday, June 2.

Caspian Prince, a 14/1 chance with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival, has won three of last four renewals of the prestigious and valuable handicap, with each success coming for different trainers in Tony Carroll (2014), Dean Ivory (2016) and Tony Coyle (2017).

The nine-year-old, who stopped the clock at 54.92s in the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ last year, is now with Rutland-based handler Mick Appleby.

The second past Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ winner among the entries is 2013 victor Duke Of Firenze (12/1 joint favourite with Unibet).

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute for that success, he joined South Yorkshire trainer David Griffiths ahead of the 2016 season and has finished third in the last two renewals of the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’.

The nine-year-old raced most recently when fourth in the Group One (G1) Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp over five furlongs on October 1 at Chantilly.

Desert Law (Paul Midgley, 20/1) landed this race in 2015, having finished second as a four-year-old in 2012. Trainer Paul Midgley’s four entries also include Line Of Reason(20/1) and Tarboosh (20/1).

Tarboosh was denied a clear run on his latest start when ninth over course and distance in the Investec Asset Finance Handicap at the Investec Spring Meeting on April 25. The first, second and third from that race - Bahamian Sunrise (John Gallagher, 20/1), Shamshon (Stuart Williams, 25/1) and Just That Lord (Michael Attwater, 16/1) – could re-oppose on Investec Derby Day.

Just The Lord joined trainer Michael Attwater from Bill Turner at the backend of last season and has thrived in his new surroundings, being successful on two of his five starts.

Successful over five furlongs on Tapeta at Wolverhampton in February, the five-year-old impressed prior to his latest start at Epsom Downs when taking a five-furlong Polytrack handicap by just under three lengths at Lingfield Park on April 6.

Just That Lord is set to run next in a five-furlong turf handicap at Lingfield Park on May 11.

Attwater, who trains at Tattenham Corner Stables on Epsom Downs, said: “Just That Lord has come out of his recent run in great form.

“We were delighted with his performance at Epsom last week and he was only narrowly beaten [a head and a short-head]. He was up with the pace throughout and got collared in the closing stages by horses who had raced off the pace, so we were pleased with him.

“The plan was always to run at the Investec Spring Meeting and see how he got on in that race. We were hoping he would finish in the placings at least to provide us with a handicap mark that could get him into the ‘Dash’.

“He remains off a mark of 85 and to get into the ‘Dash,’ he will probably need to be rated a little higher, something like 89.

“We are going to hopefully run him at Lingfield Park on the turf a week on Friday to try and get him to a penalty that would hopefully guarantee him a place in the race. A 4lb winning penalty hopefully that would be enough to sneak into the ‘Dash’.

“We are a local yard and it would be great to have a runner in the ‘Dash’ on Investec Derby Day. He proved last time that he likes the track and I think he could have done with the ground just being a bit quicker. On good, fast ground, he would have a real chance as that is what he seems to relish.

“Conditions were slightly softer than that at Epsom last time, but Just That Lord still ran really well. With the prospect of better and drier ground in June, that would really help his chance.

“He was in very good form coming into the race and we were hopeful of a good run. The problem was his low draw as that was a slight inconvenience and Luke Morris [jockey] felt that a higher draw would have really helped.

“Hopefully, there’s a big handicap in him and we feel there is more improvement to come from him.

“He has been a lovely horse to train since he joined me towards the end of last season. On his last run for Bill Turner at Goodwood in May, he picked up a hock injury so we took our time with him. He was turned out with his owners and given lots of rest.

“He came in quite early and we built up his fitness and he’s been fantastic for us since then. He was too free on his first start for us at Lingfield, but he still did well to finish fourth. Since then, he has just got better and better and he seems to have taken his races very well.

“He has been bouncing at home and has not run a bad race for us. Hopefully, he’ll sneak into the ‘Dash’ and it would be great if he could run well in the event.”

Improving four-year-old Kyllang Rock (James Tate, 12/1 joint favourite) won nicely on his seasonal reappearance at Musselburgh on March 31. He is one of the leading contenders for this weekend’s G3 Palace House Stakes at Newmarket.

Lancelot Du Lac (Dean Ivory, 14/1) is a standing dish in competitive sprints and the eight-year-old gained the biggest victory of his career in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood last summer.

Newmarket trainer Robert Cowell has yet to win the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap, despite his excellent record with sprinters.

Cowell’s four entries include Jumira Bridge (20/1), who made a promising start for the stable when second at Kempton Park last month, and classy five-year-old Blue De Vega (16/1).

Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap – odds from Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival

12/1 Duke Of Firenze, Kyllang Rock,

14/1 Caspian Prince, Lancelot Du Lac

16/1 Dark Shot, Major Jumbo, Just That Lord, Boom The Groom, A Momentofmadness, Blue De Vega, Copper Knight, Rebel Assault

20/1 Jumira Bridge, Hyperfocus, Equimou, Bahamian Sunrise, Razzmatazz, Line Of Reason, Tarboosh, Aleef, Midnight Malibu, Global Applause, Storm Over, Gracious John, Desert Law, Spoof

25/1 George Dryden, Shamshon, Edward Lewis, Harry Hurricane, Fair Cop

33 Lucky Beggar, Pettochside, Super Julius, Green Door, Verne Castle, Tavener

40/1 Tanasoq, Pearl Acclaim

50/1 Ebitda

66/1 Samovar, Sans Souci Bay

Weights for the Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’, which has a maximum field of 20, will be revealed on Wednesday, May 9. There are penalties applied after May 5 – a winner of a race 4lb, a winner of two races 7lb.

The feature race on June 2 is the world’s premier Classic and Britain’s richest race, the G1 Investec Derby (4.30pm), with prize money of at least £1.5 million.

Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap

£100,000 Total Prize Fund. Epsom Downs, 3.45pm, Saturday, June 2, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb. Penalties: after May 5, a winner of a race 4lb, a winner of two races 7lb. Entries closed May 1, entries revealed May 2 (42 entries), scratchings deadline May 15, five-day confirmations May 28, final declarations May 31. Maximum number of runners – 20.

Horse Age Owner Trainer A MOMENTOFMADNESS 5 Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer Charles Hills ALEEF (IRE) 5 JCG Chua & CK Ong David O’Meara BAHAMIAN SUNRISE 6 Caveat Emptor Partnership John Gallagher BLUE DE VEGA (GER) 5 Blue De Vega Partnership Robert Cowell BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) 7 B J Millen Tony Carroll CASPIAN PRINCE (IRE) 9 Stephen Louch Michael Appleby COPPER KNIGHT (IRE) 4 Ventura Racing (Copper) & Partner Tim Easterby DARK SHOT 5 Chappell Rose & Radford Scott Dixon DESERT LAW (IRE) 10 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley DUKE OF FIRENZE 9 Adlam, Damary-Thompson, Wilson, Griffiths David Griffiths EBITDA 4 Paul J Dixon Scott Dixon EDWARD LEWIS 5 Akela Construction Ltd David O’Meara EQUIMOU 4 Edwin S Phillips Robert Eddery FAIR COP 4 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding GEORGE DRYDEN (IRE) 6 Dab Hand Racing Charlie Wallis GLOBAL APPLAUSE 4 Dr Johnny Hon Ed Dunlop GRACIOUS JOHN (IRE) 5 Terry Reffell David Evans GREEN DOOR (IRE) 7 Mrs A Henry & Partner Robert Cowell HARRY HURRICANE 6 Thurloe Thoroughbreds XLIII George Baker HYPERFOCUS (IRE) 4 MPH Racing – II Hugo Palmer JUMIRA BRIDGE 4 Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell JUST THAT LORD 5 Mrs M S Teversham Michael Attwater KYLLANG ROCK (IRE) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 8 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory LINE OF REASON (IRE) 8 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE) 8 Eros Bloodstock David Griffiths MAJOR JUMBO 4 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan MIDNIGHT MALIBU (IRE) 5 D A West & Partner Tim Easterby PEARL ACCLAIM (IRE) 8 Ontoawinner 2 & Partner David Griffiths PETTOCHSIDE 9 P Cook John Bridger RAZZMATAZZ 4 P Makin & D Farrington Martyn Meade REBEL ASSAULT (IRE) 3 Christine Budden & Partners Mark Johnston SAMOVAR 3 Paul Dixon And The Chrystal Maze Ptn Scott Dixon SANS SOUCI BAY 4 Chappell Rose & Radford Scott Dixon SHAMSHON (IRE) 7 T W Morley & Regents Racing Stuart Williams SPOOF 3 Gary and Linnet Woodward Charles Hills STORM OVER (IRE) 4 Abdulla Al Mansoori Robert Cowell SUPER JULIUS 4 B Miller Eve Johnson Houghton TANASOQ (IRE) 5 F Brady & J S Morrison Paul Midgley TARBOOSH 5 The Guys & Dolls & Sandfield Racing Paul Midgley TAVENER 6 Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker David Griffiths VERNE CASTLE 5 Tugay Akman Michael Wigham

