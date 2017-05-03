Three previous winners among exciting Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” entries

Previous winners Caspian Prince (12/1 co-favourite with official betting partner Unibet), Desert Law (12/1 co-fav) and Duke Of Firenze (16/1) feature among 48 entries for this year’s £100,000 Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” Handicap, run over the world’s fastest five-furlong course at Epsom Downs on Investec Derby Day, Saturday, June 3.
Caspian Prince (Tony Coyle) became the third dual winner of the valuable handicap, when following up his success in 2014 with a short-head verdict over Kimberella (Richard Fahey, 12/1 co-fav) last year.
Desert Law (Paul Midgely) took the spoils in 2015, while Duke Of Firenze (David Griffiths) scored in 2013, when trained by Sir Michael Stoute, and finished third behind Caspian Prince and Kimberella in the last season’s race.
Duke Of Firenze enjoyed a superb first season under the care of Griffiths last year, ending the 2016 campaign with a career-high rating of 105 following several fine efforts.
The eight-year-old beat subsequent Ayr Gold Cup winner and G1 British Champions Sprint third Brando in a five-furlong handicap at York in May and went down by a head to Boom The Groom (Tony Carroll, 16/1) in another valuable York handicap over the same trip in August.
Duke Of Firenze was beaten by less than three lengths when sixth in the G1 Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp at Chantilly in October and filled the same position on his seasonal return in a Newbury handicap on April 21, both also over five furlongs.
Griffiths, who trains near Bawtry in South Yorkshire, commented: “Duke Of Firenze will probably run at Chester next week and then go on to York for the same race he won last year. We will no doubt be giving him another crack at the Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” at Epsom Downs afterwards.
“He ran his normal first-time out race at Newbury last week – he usually finishes last or second last on his first run of the season because he needs it mentally and physically.
“I was chuffed to bits with him last season. I actually thought that he dead-heated with Boom The Groom at York and then he ran really well in the Prix de l’Abbaye.
“He feels a lot stronger this year and hopefully we can improve him and take in some Group races again later on in the season.
“Duke Of Firenze is rated 103 now but was competitive off a similar mark last year and I think that he is definitely handicapped to win.”
Other leading Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” Handicap entries include Lancelot Du Lac(Dean Ivory, 16/1), a Listed winner on the All-Weather during the winter, plus G3 victorsMove In Time (David O’Meara, 25/1) and Sir Maximilian (Ian Williams, 14/1).
Majestic Hero (Ron Harris, 12/1 co-fav) has already won over the course and distance this year, having taken the Investec Asset Finance Handicap at the Investec Spring Meeting on April 26 and is on target for the Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” Handicap.
He went down by a short-head to El Astronaute (John Quinn, 12/1 co-fav) over five furlongs at Newmarket on April 18, a race in which Vibrant Chords (Henry Candy, 12/1 co-fav) was an unlucky sixth after encountering trouble in running.
Godolphin has two entries, with Steady Pace (14/1) and Silver Line (16/1), both trained by Saeed bin Suroor.
Weights for the Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” Handicap will be revealed on Wednesday, May 10.
The Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” Handicap is staged at 3.45pm on Saturday, June 3 at Epsom Downs as the race before the premier Classic, the G1 Investec Derby, Britain’s richest contest at £1.5 million, which has a scheduled off-time of 4.30pm.
The world record time of 53.69 seconds was set by Stone of Folca in the 2012 renewal of the Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” Handicap.
Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” Handicap – Unibet odds:
12/1 Kimberella, Desert Law, Majestic Hero, El Astronaute, Vibrant Chords, Caspian Prince;
14/1 Steady Pace, Edward Lewis, Rich And Famous, Queen In Waiting, Sir Maximilian;
16/1 Lancelot du Lac, Boom The Groom, Duke Of Firenze, Double Up, Bowson Fred, Afandem, Seeking Magic, Silver Line, East Street Revue, Gamesome, Dark Shot;
20/1 Line of Reason, Orvar, Independence Day, Shamshon, Love On The Rocks, Harry Hurricane;
25/1 Move In Time, Verne Castle, Union Rose, Exceed The Limit, A Momentofmadness, Blithe Spirit, Mont Kiara, Lathom, Olivia Fallow, Evergate;
33/1 Glenrowan Rose, Sign of The Kodiac, Excessable, Jack Flash;
40/1 Distant Past, Seamster, Sandfrankskipsgo, Fethiye Boy;
50/1 Rasheeq, Intibaah;
EW ¼ 1-2-3-4
Unibet is the official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival.
About Epsom Downs Racecourse & the Investec Derby Festival
Epsom Downs Racecourse is situated on the North Downs in Surrey, some 15 miles from central London.
Epsom is a historic training centre and home to a number of racing stables.
The racecourse is the venue for the greatest Flat race in the world, the Group One Investec Derby, which is now in its 238th year and takes place on the first Saturday in June every year.
The Investec Derby Festival also features the Investec Oaks and the Investec Coronation Cup, both also run over the Derby course of one mile and four furlongs for fillies and older horses respectively.
The Investec Derby and Investec Oaks, two of the five British Classics, are for three-year-olds, with the former open to colts and fillies and the latter to fillies.
Investec started sponsoring the Investec Derby Festival in 2009 and will continue to sponsor the event until 2021.
The 2017 Investec Derby Festival is staged on Friday and Saturday, June 2 & 3, while the 2018 dates are June 1 & 2. More information is available at:  www.epsomderby.co.uk
Epsom Downs is part of The Jockey Club which has been at the heart of British racing for more than 260 years.
Today the largest commercial group in the sport, The Jockey Club runs the largest racecourse group in the UK by turnover (2015: £174.2m) , courses (15) including those at Aintree, Cheltenham, Epsom Downs and Newmarket, attendances (2015: 1.95m), total prize money (2015: £43.9m), contribution to prize money (2015: £19.9m) and quality racing (Group and Graded races); more than 3,000 acres of world-class training grounds in Newmarket, Lambourn and Epsom Downs; the National Stud breeding enterprise and education provider; and the charity for racing’s people in need, Racing Welfare.
Governed by Royal Charter, every penny The Jockey Club makes it puts back into British racing. More information is available at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk
Investec Corporate Banking “Dash” Handicap
£100,000 total prize fund. Epsom Downs, 3.45pm, Saturday, June 3, 2017, 5f. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb. Penalties: after May 6, a winner of a race 4lb, a winner of two races 7lb. Entries closed May 2, entries revealed May 3 (48 entries), scratchings deadline May 16, five-day confirmations May 29, final declarations June 1. Maximum number of runners – 20.
