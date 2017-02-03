Thomson hoping The Dutchman can fly home in tomorrow’s totepool Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby Posted by racenews on Friday, February 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A superb field of six goes to post for the £32,000 Grade Two totepool Towton Novices’ Chase (2.45pm), the highlight of a seven-race programme at Wetherby tomorrow, Saturday, February 4, totepool Medieval Raceday.

The top-rated contender in the three-mile contest is Calett Mad (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Jamie Bargary), who has made a bright start to his career in Britain since arriving from France with two wins in handicap chases from three starts.

The five-year-old raced last when scoring easily by six lengths at Taunton in a three-mile handicap chase on January 11. His in-form trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has won the totepool Towton Novices’ Chase twice before, last year with subsequent RSA Chase hero Blaklion and in 2005 with Ollie Magern.

The Dutchman (Sandy Thomson/Tom O’Brien) already has experience of Wetherby having won a two-mile novices’ chase at the course on November 12, while last time out he was runner-up back at West Yorkshire course under top-weight in a novices’ handicap chase over three and a half furlongs further on December 27.

The seven-year-old was also victorious in a two-mile novices’ hurdle at Wetherby in January last year and subsequently finished second in the G2 Premier Hurdle at Kelso.

Thomson, who is based at Greenlaw in the Scottish Borders, reported today: “I am very pleased with The Dutchman.

“He has run three nice races this season and at level weights would have won all three of them.

“He has been freshened up after his last outing at Wetherby and we are hoping for a big run tomorrow. The ground should be fine for him as it was soft ground when he was second in the Premier Hurdle at Kelso last time.

“He had a bit of a hold-up at the beginning of the season and he started over two miles as there wasn’t really anything else for him. I think three miles is probably his trip – on pedigree it should be.

“We will find out tomorrow if three miles suits him best or whether we need to look at races over two and half for him.”

Local handler Sue Smith is represented by the lightly-raced Delusionofgrandeur (Danny Cook), a six-length scorer at Catterick in December, while Captain Chaos (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton) has yet to score in two starts over fences but was a close third behind the very useful American in a three-mile Listed contest at Warwick last month.

Also lining up are Missed Approach (Warren Greatrex/Gavin Sheehan), who caught the eye with an impressive win over three miles at Lingfield last month on his second chase outing and Baywing (Nicky Richards/Ryan Day), who recorded a sequence of four victories over hurdles last season but was a well-beaten fourth on his chasing debut at Wetherby on January 6.

In celebration of the theme ‘The Knights In Battle’, a medieval re-enactment group who specialise in bringing medieval history to life, will be present at Wetherby.

‘The Knights in Battle’ can be seen by racegoers at their authentic Medieval Camp within the paddock.

Racegoers will have the chance to handle medieval weapons and armour, see how a battle camp kitchen is run and watch a couple of master craftsmen at work.

‘The Knights In Battle’ will also be providing a variety of battle re-enactment demonstrations throughout the day.

Other attractions include SMJ Falconry, who will have a variety of birds of prey on display for racegoers to look at and handle. The crowd can also enjoy the sound of 1461, with musicians playing on fully authentic medieval instruments.

Racing on totepool Medieval Raceday gets underway at 1.05pm and runs through to 4.25pm. The other main contest is the £18,500 totescoop6 The Millionaire Maker Handicap Chase (1.40pm, nine runners).

As usual at Wetherby, accompanied children aged 17 and under are admitted free of charge.

The going at Wetherby is currently Soft.

Today is forecast to be dry and bright. Cloud is set to build up from this evening onwards, with between three and six millimetres of rain predicted.

Tomorrow is forecast to be dry.