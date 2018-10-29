Thistlecrack and Bristol De Mai among 11 entries for tremendous £100,000 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase on Saturday Posted by racenews on Monday, October 29, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Last year’s winner Bristol De Mai is one of 11 entries for the £100,000 G2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (2.40pm), which headlines an excellent seven-race card at Wetherby this Saturday, November 3, day two of the bet365 Charlie Hall Meeting.

Bristol De Mai’s hard-fought success over stablemate Blaklion 12 months ago provided his trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies with an unpreceded fifth victory in the three mile, one furlong highlight of Wetherby’s season

The flamboyant grey, who races in the familiar colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, then produced one of the performances of the season when routing the opposition by 57 lengths in the G1 Betfair Chase at Haydock Park on his next start.

Bristol De Mai, the 7/2 second favourite with bet365, could join such as Wayward Lad, Barton Bank and See More Business as dual winners of the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase.

Also among the 11 entries is Thistlecrack (Colin Tizzard), who had the world at his feet after romping to victory as a novice in the 2016 G1 King George VI Chase at Kempton Park. Injuries have restricted the 10-year-old to just three races since and he was last seen out when fourth behind Might Bite in the same race last year.

He is the 7/4 favourite with bet365 for Saturday’s G2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase.

Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer to his father Colin, reported: “We’re really happy with Thistlecrack.

“Tom Scudamore has schooled him and the Charlie Hall Chase is the plan.

“He gets to run in the race without a penalty because he hasn’t won for a couple of seasons.

“We were always fighting a battle with Thistlecrack last season as he wasn’t physically as good as he could be.

“In the King George he just got a bit too excited and then he did a stress fracture of his hind leg, so he stood in his box for three months.

“At the end of last season, he was back and we toyed with running, including taking him over to France, but we decided against it.

“We only gave him six weeks in the field this summer as we purposely didn’t want him to get too big out in the fields. He’s been back here and we’re really pleased with him.

“Physically he looks super. We’ll start in the Charlie Hall and then decide from there.

“He could potentially meet Native River in the Betfair Chase at Haydock. With these 160 and 170 rated performers, there are only a number of races they can in.

“He hasn’t made it to a Gold Cup yet and if he’s sound and well, I’m sure that will be the long-term aim.”

Double Shuffle (Tom George, 7/1) posted a career-best in the 2017 G1 King George VI Chase, going down by a length to Might Bite. He was not at the same level on his next two starts, including when fourth behind Top Notch in a G2 contest at Sandown Park on the final day of the season in April.

Gloucestershire-based trainer Tom George said today: “Double Shuffle is in great form at home and we are happy with him.

“He of course ran a cracker in the King George last season, which was a great run and we had him very ready that day.

“He was not at his best in two runs after that at Aintree and Sandown and maybe the ground was a factor.

“If the rain stays away, the Charlie Hall looks a good first race to aim for this season. Good ground and three miles at Wetherby should suit.

“Kempton and another tilt at the King George is probably one of the next moves after that.”

The 10-time champion Jump trainer Paul Nicholls has two possible starters in Clan Des Obeaux and Black Corton as he chases a fourth victory in the G2 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase. Both are 6/1 chances with bet365.

Clan Des Obeaux rounded off last season with a good third behind Might Bite in G1 company at Aintree, while Black Corton’s partnership with jockey Bryony Frost was one of the stories of the season, with the pair combining to win seven races including the G1 Kauto Star Novices’ at Kempton Park.

Leading Irish handler Gordon Elliott has three entries to choose from, notably multiple G1 victors Don Poli (20/1) and Outlander (16/1) Sackville, successful in 2001 for Frances Crowley and David Casey, is the most recent Irish-trained winner of the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase.

The entries also feature Definitly Red (13/2, Brian Ellison), impressive winner of the G2 Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January, Ladbrokes Trophy third Regal Encore (25/1, Anthony Honeyball), Listed Summer Cup victor Virgilio (8/1, Dan Skelton) and last season’s G2 winner Alpha Des Obeaux (16/1, Gordon Elliott IRE)

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase, bet365 odds:

7/4 Thistlecrack

7/2 Bristol de Mai

6/1 Black Corton, Clan Des Obeaux

13/2 Definitly Red

7/1 Double Shuffle

8/1 Virgilio

16/1 Alpha Des Obeaux, Outlander

20/1 Don Poli

25/1 Regal Encore

Each-Way 1/5 the odds – 1, 2, 3

An excellent programme at Wetherby on Saturday also includes £40,000 bet365 Hurdle (3.15pm, 16 entries) over three miles, which is likely to see return of G1 Stayers’ Hurdle third Wholestone (Nigel Twiston-Davies).

The opposition may include G1 Aintree Hurdle third Clyne (Evan Williams), who has yet to race over three miles, and impressive Punchestown Festival scorer Dortmund Park(Gordon Elliott IRE).

Keeper Hill (Warren Greatrex) is set to revert to hurdles after failing to complete in his last three starts over fences. Prior to that, he had defeated Braquer D’Or by eight lengths in the G2 December Novices’ Chase over three miles at Doncaster.

Trainer Warren Greatrex said today: “Keeper Hill is well at home and we are looking forward to getting the season started with him.

“He will start over hurdles and the plan is to run in the bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby this weekend.

“He did well over fences last term, but I still there is more to come from him over hurdles.

“He had a kissing spine which we operated on over the summer, so hopefully that will help him too.

“He is talented and hopefully there is more improvement to come.”

bet365 Hurdle, bet65 bet: 3/1 Wholestone 4/1 Clyne 5/1 Old Guard 7/1 Definitly Red, Monbeg Theatre 10/1 Dortmund Park, Elegant Escape 12/1 Kris Spin, Nautical Nitwit 14/1 Label des Obeaux 16/1 Cap Soleil, High Secret, The Dutchman 20/1 Keeper Hill 33/1 Splash of Ginge 40/1 Planet Nine Each-Way 1/5 the odds – 1, 2, 3

Highly-regarded Nicky Henderson pair Apple’s Shakira and Verdana Blue are among 13 entries for the £22,000 Listed OLBG.com Mares’ Hurdle (2.05pm) over two miles.

Verdana Blue has been in excellent form of late, scoring on the Flat at Chelmsford City before bolting up in a Listed hurdle at Kempton Park on October 21, while dual G2 winner Apple’s Shakira has yet to race this season.

Cap Soleil (Fergal O’Brien), who finished second behind Laurina in the G2 Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, is also engaged.

Trainer Fergal O’Brien said: “Cap Soleil is in good form at home and we’re pleased with her at home.

“She had a great year for us last term, including her second-placed finish at Cheltenham and I think the Listed race at Wetherby is a good place to start over two miles.

“She can step up in trip as the season goes on. She’s still a young horse who has a lot of scope and she looks well at the moment.”

Latest Going

The going at Wetherby is currently Good.

There was a total of eight millimetres of rain over the weekend. The forecast is for a generally settled week, with the chance of an occasional shower.

There is the chance of rain on Friday night.

Watering is continuing to maintain the current conditions.