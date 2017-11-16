Is Thewizardofoz ready to reveal in Sunday’s Sha Tin sprint feature? Posted by racenews on Thursday, November 16, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Thewizardofoz heads into the G2 BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Sprint (1200m) at Sha Tin on Sunday, 19 November, as perhaps Hong Kong racing’s most prominent enigma.

Despite rising to a lofty second place in the Hong Kong ratings with a mark of 128, just two points shy of stablemate and Sunday’s rival Mr Stunning, John Size’s mercurial charge has not yet fulfilled his apparent talent outside of a handicap setting.

Champion jockey Joao Moreira believes the well-bred son of Redoute’s Choice is capable and ready to take the step up.

“If you look back on his record, when he was winning tough races easily, you have to believe he’s a chance on Sunday,” he said, recalling an unanswered hat-trick of 1200m wins during Thewizardofoz’s debut season, a subsequent brace of comfortable scores in Class 2 and Class 1, and an impressive victory in last term’s G3 Premier Cup Handicap, all at 1400m.

Moreira, though, has placed his faith in the six-year-old in key races before, only to be let down: fifth as favourite for the 2016 Hong Kong Classic Mile; 10th in the same season’s G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1200m); 11th and ninth in the last two editions of the G2 Premier Bowl Handicap (1200m).

But the lightly-raced Australian-bred – six wins from 15 starts – keeps showing enough to suggest that when everything clicks into place, he has the latent ability to snare a big prize. Thewizardofoz’s latest barrier trial is a case in point: six days ago, the bay cruised away from his fellow triallists – top sprinter Peniaphobia and Champion Miler Beauty Only included – to pass the post five and three-quarter lengths clear over 1200m of Sha Tin’s dirt track.

“He felt great,” Moreira said, with enthusiastic emphasis on the last word. “He felt like we’re going to see him do his best again.”

That best was his demolition of the Premier Cup field last June, under top-weight of 133lb. That showboat three and a half-length score, combined with a strong pre-race trial upsides Mr Stunning, meant Thewizardofoz started 2/1 second pick for his first-up run in the Premier Bowl Handicap last month. He ran home four lengths behind Mr Stunning.

“I don’t think his last run was too bad,” Moreira said. “I honestly was expecting a bit more than he showed, but after that I watched the replays a couple of times and realised it wasn’t too bad for a horse that was having his first run this season.”

After Thewizardofoz’s poor showing in the previous year’s Premier Bowl, Size allowed his charge time off. He returned in the spring with three smart efforts, including fourth to Lucky Bubbles in last May’s G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1200m), before rounding out his season with exciting emphasis.

This time around, with that fair first-up run and some smart trackwork as his foundations, Moreira is hopeful that a more mature Thewizardofoz will be up to the weekend’s task. The 11-strong field features the top-rated Mr Stunning, G1 winners Lucky Bubbles and Peniaphobia, as well as the likes of Amazing Kids, last year’s winner Not Listenin’tome and the emerging Southern Legend.

“I know there are very good horses in the race but I still have faith in him,” he said.

“Once he brings his A game, even facing the best horses in town, I believe he’ll be up to it, and it could be this time. He has a run under his belt already and his trial was really good, so there are reasons to be confident that he will deliver his best again this time. He’s going to be right there if he brings his best.”

A ‘but’ still hangs in the air, though.

“You wonder if you’re going to be able to see it,” Moreira added.

Sunday’s G2 BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Sprint, G2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2000m) and G2 BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Mile (1600m) are the prime lead-up races to the four G1 contests at the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races at Sha Tin Racecourse on Sunday, 10 December.

Seasons change as the rising generation targets the

G2 BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Mile

By David Morgan

When champions wane and retire, the voids they leave behind must be filled and in Sunday’s (19 November) HK$4 million G2 BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Mile (1600m) at Sha Tin, a bevy of rising stars will attempt to push their way into the space vacated by Able Friend’s retirement earlier this year.

By the time Hong Kong’s all-time highest-rated horse ran his final race last February, Beauty Only and Helene Paragon had emerged as the mile division’s leaders, with the former edging the Champion Miler crown. That pair faces a challenge this term from the rising stars out of last year’s four-year-old crop, and, so far, Seasons Bloom, Beauty Generation and Western Express are leading the assault.

Seasons Bloom, runner-up to the late Rapper Dragon in last term’s Hong Kong Classic Mile, set a benchmark early in this campaign. Danny Shum’s charge stepped out on the season’s opening day with an impressive Class 1 win at 1200m under Joao Moreira. The Australian import followed that with second place in a talent-packed edition of the G3 Celebration Cup Handicap (1400m) back on 1 October.

“It’s very smart of Danny to have given him a nice space between runs. I think the horse will appreciate that and it will show in the race,” Moreira said.

The front-running Beauty Generation took the Celebration Cup, a length and a half ahead of Seasons Bloom. But Moreira’s mount conceded 8lb to the winner that day and the jockey expects a bold showing in Sunday’s set-weights Group 2.

“This is Seasons Bloom’s first hard test,” he said. “So far he’s done very well, he’s faced some of these horses and beaten them; now he’s facing a few others that will make it a bit tougher but I believe he’s up to the competition.

“I can’t say he’s going to win because he’s against some very good horses but he’ll be right there. Whoever wants to win will definitely have to bring their very best because I’m sure he’s in good form. I galloped him the other day and he gave me such a great feeling.”

Beauty Generation was behind Seasons Bloom when third in last season’s Hong Kong Classic Mile, but finished one place ahead when filling the same berth in the BMW Hong Kong Derby (2000m). The bay subsequently scored a Class 2 win at 2200m but has found improvement this term, making the running back down in distance.

Last time out, on 22 October, John Moore’s charge added a win in the G2 Sha Tin Trophy Handicap (1600m) to give him a two from two return this term.

“Beauty Generation is just a different horse this season,” Moore said. “We changed the riding tactics and brought him back in trip and he’s really proving to be a force they all need to reckon with. He’s absolutely thriving at present.

“The horse is jumping out of his skin. He’s just come on so much from his first season in Hong Kong. He’s settled in and he’ll be in the firing line on Sunday. He’ll be close again.”

Western Express was found wanting when he stepped into the Four-Year-Old Classic Series in February, finishing 12th in the Hong Kong Classic Cup (1800m), in which Seasons Bloom was third and Beauty Generation an off-key 11th. But John Size’s charge won two Class 2 handicaps immediately afterwards and took his season’s tally to four from nine.

The chestnut has warmed up through three runs this campaign, running eighth in the Celebration Cup, improving to a closer fifth in the Sha Tin Trophy and then nailing a win in the Class 1 Panasonic Cup Handicap (1400m) last Saturday (11 November). Moreira was in the plate for the last two of those runs but Sam Clipperton takes over for this weekend’s test.

“I’m not riding him just because I was already booked for Seasons Bloom,” Moreira said, “but Western Express and the horse I’ll ride, the form shows that there’s not much between them. Even their first race in Hong Kong, they raced against each other. Western Express had a lot of luck and the other had not so much. They’ve both kept on rising up, and, in my opinion, they’re both chances on Sunday.

“Western Express needs to lift a bit more, but I believe he can – I would never doubt what John Size is capable of,” he said.

Clipperton liked what he saw in Western Express’s narrow win last start.

“I was taken by his performance the other day, he was tough all the way to the line,” he said. “That’s him though, he never wins his races by any great margin but he’s all heart, he finds a lot.

“There’s no doubt that he’s got the talent, he’s shown that in many of his starts. He’s on an upward spiral and I’m hopefully getting on at the right time. It’s of course very tough for him, he’s racing against top-liners, but he deserves his chance.”

The 12-runner G2 BOCHK Wealth Management Jockey Club Mile features G1 winners Beauty Only and Helene Paragon, as well as G1-placed Joyful Trinity and another smart young gun in Winner’s Way.