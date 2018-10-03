Ten Sovereigns & Fairyland bid for Cartier Two-Year-Old Awards which are far from decided Posted by racenews on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Aidan O’Brien’s two-year-olds have hit top form in recent weeks and the reigning champion trainer in both Britain and Ireland captured six of the seven Pattern races for juveniles in Europe last weekend, headed by impressive G1 victories for Ten Sovereigns and Fairyland.

Ten Sovereigns (40 points) maintained his unbeaten record when quickening well to take the G1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket’s Cambridgeshire Meeting on September 29 – a performance that saw him firmly enter calculations to become the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt of 2018.

The son of No Nay Never, owned by a Coolmore partnership, previously gained two wide-margin wins at the Curragh, Ireland, including when annexing the G3 John Sisk & Son Round Tower Stakes on September 1.

Ten Sovereigns could now provide his owners and trainer with a remarkable fifth consecutive Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt Award following on from Gleneagles (2014), Air Force Blue (2015), Churchill (2016) and U S Navy Flag (2017).

A typically strong crop of two-year-old colts from Ballydoyle also includes Anthony Van Dyck (40), who chased home Godolphin’s Quorto (48) in last month’s G1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes, and looks set to take on category leader Advertise (56) in the G1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on October 13.

An exceptional final day of the Cambridgeshire Meeting for O’Brien saw the trainer also win the other G1 contest for juveniles, the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes, with Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly contender Fairyland (50).

Owned by Evie Stockwell in conjunction with Coolmore partners, Kodiac filly Fairyland defeated a high-class field that included the first two home in the G1 Darley Prix Morny, Pretty Pollyanna (fourth, 48) and Signora Cabello (10th, 48).

Fairyland currently lies second on points for the Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly Award behind Skitter Scatter (60), winner of the G1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on September 16.

The 28th Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 at the Dorchester Hotel, London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

The longstanding and prestigious awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards, ranging from the Cartier Horse Of The Year to the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

The participation of the public plays a crucial role in determining the winners of each year’s Cartier Racing Awards and gives horseracing fans the chance to put forward their favourite horses in a meaningful way.

In addition to the equine awards, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months. The 10 latest recipients have been Sir Michael Stoute, Aidan O’Brien, Jack Berry, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Jim Bolger, Team Frankel, Barry Hills, Richard Hannon, John Oxx and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

A tremendous upcoming weekend of racing looks set to have a significant impact on the standings for the 2018 Cartier Racing Awards.

The G1 Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe returns to Longchamp, France, on Sunday, October 7, with a stellar cast lining up in Europe’s middle-distance highlight, including last year’s Cartier Horse Of The Year and Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly Enable (8), who made an imperious return to action in the G3 188Bet September Stakes on Polytrack at Kempton Park.

Enable stormed to victory in the 12-furlong French showpiece in 2017 and her rivals 12 months include fellow Cartier Older Horse challenger Waldgeist (72), plus Classic winners Kew Gardens (84) and Sea Of Class (64), who feature highly in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly standings respectively.

Just two points separate the top five in the Cartier Sprinter category, and victory in the G1 Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp Longines over five furlongs on the same card could prove pivotal for Battaash (48), Havana Grey (48), Mabs Cross (36) or Alpha Delphini (34).

The seven G1 races on the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend also feature the Qatar Prix du Cadran over two and a half miles, the seven-furlong Qatar Prix de la Foret and the Prix de l’Opera Longines over a mile and a quarter for fillies and mares.

The Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac and Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere could also unearth more challengers for the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly Awards.

Away from Longchamp, Newmarket hosts the G1 Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes on Saturday, October 6, in which Laurens (120), currently second in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly standings to the now-retired Alpha Centauri, goes for a fourth G1 victory this year.

Harry Herbert, Cartier’s racing consultant, commented: “One of the biggest weekends for European racing is upcoming and the results will have a big bearing in deciding the 2018 Cartier Racing Awards.

“It is an exciting time of year, with the Cesarewitch Meeting at Newmarket (October 12 & 13) and QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot (October 20) following on.”