Teal eyeing Qatar Lennox Stakes for stable star Tip Two Win, 30 for upgraded Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes & Previous winners Battaash, Take Cover and Muthmir

Teal eyeing Qatar Lennox Stakes for stable star Tip Two Win

Royal Ascot winner Expert Eye and G1 St James’s Palace Stakes second Gustav Klimt feature among 43 entries revealed today for the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes, staged over seven furlongs on Tuesday, July 31, day one of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Gustav Klimt, one of seven entries for Britain and Ireland’s champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien, stayed on well to finish a half-length behind unbeaten Without Parole in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot on June 19.

O’Brien’s entries also include G1 Cheveley Park Stakes victor Clemmie, G3 Jersey Stakes third Could It Be Love as well as G2 scorer Spirit Of Valor and G3 winner Intelligence Cross.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Expert Eye bounced back to form with a sparkling four and a half-length success in the G3 Jersey Stakes (7f) at the Royal Meeting on June 20. The three-year-old son of Acclamation registered a thrilling four and a half-length victory in the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes over seven furlongs at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Two previous winners of the G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes, 2016 scorer Dutch Connection (Charlie Hills) and shock 2017 victor Breton Rock (David Simcock) are also entered for this year’s renewal.

QIPCO 2000 Guineas runner-up Tip Two Win finished fourth in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes and Lambourn valley handler Roger Teal is eyeing a tilt at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with the progressive three-year-old.

The son of Dark Angel has won two of his three starts over seven furlongs, including a convincing two-length victory in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster in September.

Teal, based at Shefford Valley Stables, said: “Tip Two Win is in good form at home and has come out of his run at Royal Ascot fine.

“We have entered Tip Two Win in the Qatar Lennox Stakes and we might end up running in the race

“The Lennox is over seven furlongs and my thought process is that if we are going to take on older horses for the first time, I would prefer to do it over seven.

“The G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes is over a mile, but he is a late foal and I feel that it will be a different test for him to take on horses of all ages and therefore, we are keen to go back to seven furlongs.

“I have been very proud of his efforts this year. We were slightly disappointed with his run in the St James’s Palace as we felt he could have finished closer if things had turned out differently in the race.

“Things didn’t quite go to plan as we were caught behind horses early and he was slow away from the stalls and pulled hard.

“However, that’s racing and it was another solid run and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.

“He is having a little quiet time at the moment after his Ascot exertions and we will start riding him again next week.”

North Yorkshire handler Mark Johnston has an excellent record at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. He could run G2 winner Threading, who was the G1 Coronation Stakes runner-up at Royal Ascot and won the Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden on debut by six lengths at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival, along with recent Listed scorers Lake Volta and Cardsharp.

Recent Wokingham Heritage Handicap winner Bacchus (Brian Meehan), G1 Commonwealth Cup ninth Invincible Army (James Tate) and G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes fifth Projection (Roger Charlton) are other entries.

The Andrew Balding-trained Here Comes When, a narrow winner of the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival, is also entered. He could be joined by stable companions Absolutely So and Donjuan Triumphant.

The Henry Candy-trained Limato has won three of his five starts over seven furlongs, but was only fourth when the 3/1 favourite for the 2017 Qatar Lennox Stakes. The six-year-old son of Tagula has finished down the field the G1 Lockinge Stakes and the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, both over a mile, so far this year.

Progressive three-year-olds Fighting Irish (Harry Dunlop), Emaraaty (John Gosden) and Emmaus (Roger Varian), as well as talented five-year-olds Tasleet (William Haggas) and Zonderland (Clive Cox), are other possible starters.

30 for upgraded Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

The newly-upgraded G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes, with boosted prize money of £300,000, forms part of a stellar card on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Ladies’ Day, on Thursday, August 2.

Established in 2003, the 14-furlong race for fillies and mares became a G3 in 2004 and this year’s renewal has been promoted to G2 status, attracting 30 entries and boasting plenty of strength in depth.

Newmarket trainer Luca Cumani could saddle the progressive God Given, who scored in determined fashion in a 12-furlong G3 contest at Haydock Park on her latest outing on June 9, in which What A Home (William Haggas), Mam’selle (William Haggas) and Cribbs Causeway (Roger Charlton) were all beaten.

God Given’s stable companion Alwaysandforever was defeated a short-head defeat by Isabel De Urbina (Ralph Beckett) in the Listed Pontefract Castle Fillies’ Stakes over 12 furlongs on June 24 and the pair could renew their rivalry at Goodwood, with the fifth Jet Streaming (Ian Williams) another possible.

Dance The Dream (Marcus Tregoning) has been off the track since finishing a creditable sixth in the November Handicap at Doncaster over a mile and a half, but recorded some fine efforts in 2017, including third to Ajman Princess in the Listed Daisy Warwick Stakes at Goodwood (1m 4f) in May, 2017.

Star Rock (Hughie Morrison) has not raced since landing a 10-furlong Listed event at Doncaster in November. The four-year-old daughter of Fastnet Rock defeated God Given and Cribbs Causeway in 12-furlong events at Newmarket in May and September, 2017, respectively.

Trainer Hughie Morrison, based in East Ilsley, said: “We have been waiting for some soft ground for Star Rock, and I hope I won’t still be waiting for some soft ground come Goodwood.

“She is ready to go and we would like to run her at the end of next week, if possible. Then hopefully she can go on to the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes, as that would be a nice race to aim for.

“I think she will get the mile and six furlongs, although it may be that a mile and a half on soft ground proves to be her optimum conditions.”

Newmarket handler John Gosden has three interesting entries, headed by Precious Ramotswe, who has won four of her five starts. The four-year-old daughter of Nathaniel, owned and bred by Anthony Oppenheimer, captured a G3 event at York over a mile and six furlongs on her latest start in May and could be joined by G2 Ribblesdale sixth Highgarden and maiden Sacred Path, who has yet to win in two starts.

Aidan O’Brien, Britain and Ireland’s champion trainer, has two entries courtesy of recent G3 winner Flattering, who finished fifth behind stable companion Forever Together in the G1 Investec Oaks and maiden Queen Iseult.

O’Brien’s son Joseph could be represented by Detailed who was fourth, just behind Melodic Motion (Ralph Beckett), in the G2 Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster in September and landed a Listed contest at Limerick towards the back-end of last season.

G2 Middleton Stakes second Horseplay (Andrew Balding), the unexposed Pilaster (Roger Varian), winner of a novice event on the All-Weather at Chelmsford in May as well as Lady Bergamot (James Fanshawe), who got the better of White Chocolate (David Simcock) in handicap company over a mile and six furlongs at Chelmsford, are also entered.

Previous winners Battaash, Take Cover and Muthmir among strong 27 for £300,000 King George Qatar Stakes

Last year’s winner, the Charlie Hills-trained Battaash, features among 27 entries (up from 24 in 2017) for the 2018 G2 King George Qatar Stakes. The five-furlong contest is the highlight of day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Friday, August 3 and boasts a £300,000 prize fund.

Battaash registered an impressive success in the 2017 renewal of the G2 King George Qatar Stakes, scoring by two and a quarter-lengths under Jim Crowley. He ended 2017 as the highest-rated five-furlong performer in the world after a spectacular victory in the G1 Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp.

The four-year-old son of Dark Angel, who finished creditable second to Godolphin’s Blue Point in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 19, is aiming to be the eighth dual winner of the Goodwood sprint.

David Griffiths’ stable star Take Cover could become the first three-time winner of the G2 King George Qatar Stakes following wins in 2014 and 2016.

The evergreen 11-year-old remains in good heart, recording Listed victories at Beverley and Dundalk, plus taking a G3 contest at Newbury at the backend of last season, after finishing fourth to Battaash in the 2017 renewal of the King George Qatar Stakes.

The son of Singspiel was a creditable third under top-weight in a conditions event at Beverley on June 19 and next heads to York for the City Walls Stakes at York (July 14), a contest he won in 2014 and 2017.

Griffiths, based at Martin Hall Farm in Bawtry, revealed: “Take Cover is in fine fettle and has come out of his latest race at Beverley in good form.

“He was third that day, but he was giving an awful lot of weight away to his rivals, so all in all, we were pleased with the performance.

“He will now head back to the City Walls Stakes, a race he is bidding to win for the third time, before heading to Goodwood again for the King George Qatar Stakes.

“I think he likes Goodwood because it is a quick track. He likes the undulations of the course and just seems well suited to the track in general – he loves going down that hill.

“Goodwood is one of the quickest five furlongs in the country and he relishes the track.

“He still seems to love the game at the age of 11. He won three Listed races and a G3 event last season and has been a stable star throughout his career.

“Take Cover is a pleasure to have in the yard and it would be special if he were to win the King George Qatar Stakes for a third time.”

Griffiths could also saddle 2013 Dash winner Duke Of Firenze, who finished a creditable sixth in this year’s renewal of the five-furlong handicap at Epsom Downs.

The nine-year-old son of Pivotal heads to the Curragh this Saturday, June 30, for the Tote Rockingham Handicap over five furlongs, but the King George Qatar Stakes is also under consideration for the gelding.

Griffiths remarked: “Duke Of Firenze ran well in the Dash at Epsom and it a completely different horse to Take Cover in many ways.

“He was seventh in the Temple Stakes at Haydock behind Battaash, but the ground was a bit too quick for him on that occasion as he would like some cut.

“He runs at the Curragh on Saturday and we’re hopeful of a good performance. They do a great job with the track out there and hopefully conditions will suit.

“If the ground isn’t too quick, he would have a good chance in the race.

“We have entered him in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood and we may well take up that option.

“We will see how he is after the Curragh and how he gets on, but it’s a race we wanted to enter him in and we’ll think strongly about running.”

Aidan O’Brien, Britain and Ireland’s champion trainer, has made 10 entries, headed by G1 the King’s Stand Stakes sixth and eighth, Different League and Washington DC, as well as unexposed three-year-olds Murillo and Dali, with the latter having recorded a comfortable two-length victory in Listed company at Naas on June 18.

Havana Grey (Karl Burke) tasted success at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival when readily defeating Invincible Army (James Tate) in the G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes, also over five furlongs. Havana Grey finished sixth to Battaash in the G2 Temple Stakes on his latest outing.

2015 King George Qatar Stakes winner Muthmir (William Haggas) returned to the winner’s enclosure when relishing the step into Listed company in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock on June 9, whilst speedball Kachy (Tom Dascombe), third to Battaash in the Temple Stakes at Haydock in May, is also entered for the King George Qatar Stakes.

The unexposed Equilateral, a disappointing 12th in the G1 Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs at the Royal Meeting, could join stable companion Battaash in the line-up, whilst Dreamfield (John Gosden), narrowly touched off when the 2/1 favourite for the ultra-competitive six-furlong Wokingham Handicap, also features among the entries for the five-furlong G2 contest.

Entries are also revealed today for the £150,000 Golden Mile Handicap which takes place on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday, August 3.

The 82 entries include Britannia Handicap second Curiosity (Hugo Palmer), the progressive Tigre du Terre (Richard Hannon), the resurgent Escobar (David O’Meara) and Her Majesty The Queen’s Seniority (William Haggas), who was eighth when favourite for the Royal Hunt Cup.

The £250,000 Stewards’ Cup over six furlongs is one of the highlights of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and run on the final day of the meeting, Saturday, August 4. A stellar 130 entries (127 in 2017 and 115 in 2016) have been unveiled for the famous handicap.

Recent Wokingham winner Bacchus (Brian Meehan) and second Dreamfield (John Gosden) feature as do G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes fifth Projection, G1 Commonwealth Cup third Emblazoned, evergreen 11-year-old Hoof It (Michael Easterby), successful in the Stewards’ Cup way back in 2011, and the unexposed Lansky (Robert Cowell).

Weights for the Golden Mile and the Stewards’ Cup will be revealed on Wednesday, July 4.

The Qatar Lennox Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Tuesday, July 31, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 10lb, fillies 8st 7lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (43 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 25, final declarations 10am July 29.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ABSOLUTELY SO (IRE) 8 The George Smith Family Partnership Andrew Balding ARABIAN HOPE (USA) 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor BACCHUS 4 G P M Morland, D J Erwin, John G S Woodman Brian Meehan BRETON ROCK (IRE) 8 John Cook David Simcock CARDSHARP 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston CLEMMIE (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE COULD IT BE LOVE (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE D’BAI (IRE) 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 5 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding DUTCH CONNECTION 6 Godolphin Charles Hills EMARAATY 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden EMMAUS (IRE) 4 China Horse Club International Limited Roger Varian EXPERT EYE 3 Khalid Abdullah Sir Michael Stoute FIGHTING IRISH (IRE) 3 Daniel MacAuliffe & Anoj Don Harry Dunlop FLEET REVIEW (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE GUSTAV KLIMT (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE HEADWAY 3 The Royal Ascot Racing Club William Haggas HENCE (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Markus Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 8 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding INTELLIGENCE CROSS (USA) 4 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) 3 Saeed Manana James Tate LAKE VOLTA (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston LARCHMONT LAD (IRE) 4 Cheveley Park Stud David O’Meara LIMATO (IRE) 6 Paul Jacobs Henry Candy MAKZEEM 5 John Deer Roger Charlton OH THIS IS US (IRE) 5 Team Wallop Richard Hannon PROJECTION 5 The Royal Ascot Racing Club Roger Charlton SIR DANCEALOT (IRE) 4 C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn David Elsworth SO BELOVED 8 Thoroughbred British Racing David O’Meara SOCIETY POWER (IRE) 3 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA) 4 Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables Aidan O’Brien IRE SUEDOIS (FR) 7 George Turner & Clipper Logistics David O’Meara TABARRAK (IRE) 5 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon TASLEET 5 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas THREADING (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TIP TWO WIN 3 Anne Cowley Roger Teal TOP SCORE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor TOSCANINI (IRE) 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby UNFORGETABLE FILLY 4 Dr Ali Ridha Hugo Palmer WUSOOL (USA) 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Francois Rohaut FR YAFTA 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon ZHUI FENG (IRE) 5 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett ZONDERLAND 5 Cheveley Park Stud Clive Cox

43 entries

7 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 2.25pm Thursday, August 2, one mile and six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 9lb, four-year-old and upwards 9st 6lb. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 27, final declarations 10am July 31.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ALWAYSANDFOREVER (IRE) 4 Michael Tabor, Sue Magnier, Derrick Smith Luca Cumani BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP 4 J Turner Mick Channon CRIBBS CAUSEWAY (IRE) 4 Nick Bradley Racing 13 Roger Charlton DANCE THE DREAM 5 Mrs Hugh Dalgety Marcus Tregoning DETAILED (IRE) 4 Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE FLATTERING (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE GOD GIVEN 4 St Albans Bloodstock Limited Luca Cumani HEART OF GRACE (JPN) 3 Silvestro Thoroughbreds PTY Ltd William Haggas HIGHGARDEN 3 Mrs C R Philipson & Mrs H Lascelles John Gosden HORSEPLAY 4 Cliveden Stud Andrew Balding ISABEL DE URBINA (IRE) 4 Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited Ralph Beckett JET STREAMING (IRE) 4 Farranamanagh Ian Williams LADY BERGAMOT (FR) 4 Andrew & Julia Turner James Fanshawe LADY OF SHALOTT 3 Khalifa Dasmal David Simcock LUBINKA (IRE) 3 Qatar Racing & Woodcote Stud Ltd Peter Chapple-Hyam MAID TO REMEMBER 4 Normandie Stud Ltd William Haggas MAID UP 3 Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd Andrew Balding MAM’SELLE (IRE) 4 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing- TS Eliot William Haggas MELODIC MOTION (IRE) 4 Qatar Racing Limited Ralph Beckett MOUNTAIN BELL 5 Qatar Racing Limited Ralph Beckett NATURAL SCENERY 5 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor NOTICE (IRE) 5 Anthony & Sonia Rogers David Simcock PILASTER 3 Cheveley Park Stud Roger Varian PRECIOUS RAMOTSWE 4 Anthony Oppenheimer John Gosden QUEEN ISEULT 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE SACRED PATH 3 Lady Bamford John Gosden STAR ROCK 4 Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib Hughie Morrison WHAT A HOME (IRE) 4 Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas WHITE CHOCOLATE (IRE) 4 The Rumble Racing Club David Simcock WORTH WAITING 3 Saif Ali David Lanigan

30 entries

3 Irish-trained

The King George Qatar Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.35pm Friday, August 3, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (27 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 28, final declarations 10am August 1.

Horse Age Owner Trainer A MOMENTOFMADNESS 5 Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer Charles Hills ACTRESS (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE BATTAASH (IRE) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills BATTLE OF JERICHO (USA) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE DALI (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DECLARATIONOFPEACE (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DIFFERENT LEAGUE (FR) 3 P Brant/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DREAMFIELD 4 Godolphin John Gosden DUKE OF FIRENZE 9 Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths David Griffiths EQUILATERAL 3 Khalid Abdullah Charles Hills FLEET REVIEW (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE GORANE (IRE) 4 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Henry de Bromhead IRE HADDAF (IRE) 3 Saif Ali James Tate HAVANA GREY 3 Global Racing Club & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke HEARTACHE 3 Hot To Trot Racing Clive Cox INTELLIGENCE CROSS (USA) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) 3 Saeed Manana James Tate KACHY 5 David Lowe Tom Dascombe KYLLANG ROCK (IRE) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate MAIN DESIRE (IRE) 3 Clipper Logistics Michael Bell MURILLO (USA) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MUTHMIR (IRE) 8 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas SIOUX NATION (USA) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE SOLDIER’S MINUTE 3 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish STONE OF DESTINY 3 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding TAKE COVER 11 Norcroft Park Stud David Griffiths WASHINGTON DC (IRE) 5 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

27 entries

11 Irish-trained

The Golden Mile

Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Friday, August 3, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (82 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, six-day confirmations July 28, final declarations 10am August 1. Safety limit – 20 runners.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ACLIMATISE 4 Kingsley Park Owners Club Mark Johnston AFAAK 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills AL JELLABY 3 AlMohamediya Racing Clive Cox AREEN HEART (FR) 4 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara BORDERFORCE (FR) 5 Colin Bryce Karl Burke BORN TO BE ALIVE (IRE) 4 Tim Dykes & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke BOWERMAN 4 Paul Smith Roger Varian C NOTE (IRE) 5 G C Stevens Heather Main CAPE BYRON 4 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian CHIEFOFCHIEFS 5 Mervyn Ayers Charlie Fellowes CIRCUS COUTURE (IRE) 6 Jane Chapple-Hyam & Bryan Hirst Jane Chapple-Hyam CRAZY HORSE 5 Bowden and Baker George Baker CROWNTHORPE 3 Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd Richard Fahey CURIOSITY (IRE) 3 H Moorhead, C Fahy & J Collins Hugo Palmer DAIRA PRINCE (IRE) 4 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian DARK RED (IRE) 6 The Hon Ronnie Arculli Ed Dunlop DAZZLE GOLD (USA) 3 Sutong Pan Robert Cowell DEYAARNA (USA) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DOLPHIN VISTA (IRE) 5 Y Nasib Ralph Beckett DREAM TODAY (IRE) 3 Barbara & Alick Richmond Mark Johnston ESCOBAR (IRE) 4 Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited David O’Meara FASTAR (IRE) 4 Biddestone Racing XVIII Brian Meehan FAYEZ (IRE) 4 Northern Lads & Nawton Racing David O’Meara FIRE BRIGADE 4 The Fitzrovians Michael Bell FIRMAMENT 6 Gallop Racing & Partner David O’Meara GILGAMESH 4 Niarchos Family George Scott GULF OF POETS 6 J Blackburn A Pollock A Turton Michael Easterby HAJJAM 4 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara HATHAL (USA) 6 Al Shaqab Racing Jamie Osborne HAYADH 5 Rebecca Bastiman Rebecca Bastiman HISTORY WRITER (IRE) 3 Clive Washbourn & Partner David Menuisier HORS DE COMBAT 7 Chris van Hoorn Racing Denis Coakley HUMBERT (IRE) 4 Woodhurst Construction Ltd Hugo Palmer ISOMER (USA) 4 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding LAKE VOLTA (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston LOVE DREAMS (IRE) 4 Crone Stud Farms Ltd Mark Johnston MAKZEEM 5 D J Deer Roger Charlton MANKIB 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas MANSON 5 The Agincourt Partnership Dominic Ffrench Davis MANTON GRANGE 5 Goltz, Finegold & McGeever George Baker MASHAM STAR (IRE) 4 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston MASTER THE WORLD (IRE) 7 K Quinn/C Benham David Elsworth MEDAHIM (IRE) 4 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon MISTER MUSIC 9 A Sergent & Partner Tony Carroll MORDIN (IRE) 4 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah Simon Crisford MOUNTAIN ANGEL (IRE) 4 Ziad A Galadari Roger Varian MUBTASIM (IRE) 4 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas MYTHICAL MADNESS 7 J C G Chua David O’Meara OH THIS IS US (IRE) 5 Team Wallop Richard Hannon ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE) 4 A A Goodman William Haggas PLUTONIAN (IRE) 4 Fitri Hay Charles Hills POETS DREAM (IRE) 3 Al Thumama Racing Mohamed Moubarak POET’S SOCIETY 4 Kingsley Park 9 Mark Johnston POWER OF DARKNESS 3 R C C Villers Marcus Tregoning QAYSAR (FR) 3 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon REACH HIGH 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor REPERCUSSION 5 Seventh Lap Racing & Partners Charlie Fellowes RIGHT ACTION 4 Middleham Park Racing LVII & Partner Richard Fahey ROLLER 5 Irkroy Racing & Andrew Pollock Michael Easterby RUFUS KING 3 Garrett J Freyne Racing Mark Johnston SABADOR (FR) 4 P K Siu Ed Walker SALUTI (IRE) 4 J E Bodie & Partners Amanda Perrett SENIORITY 4 The Queen William Haggas SHADY MCCOY (USA) 8 Moukey Ian Williams SHARJA BRIDGE 4 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian SILVER LINE (IRE) 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor SIR TITAN 4 Wedgewood Estates Marcus Tregoning SOCIETY POWER (IRE) 3 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas SOUTH SEAS (IRE) 4 Qatar Racing Limited & A M Balding Andrew Balding TABARRAK (IRE) 5 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon TEAM DECISION (IRE) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor THE WARRIOR (IRE) 6 The Warrior Partnership Amanda Perrett THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 6 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey THRAVE 3 T Barr Henry Candy TIGRE DU TERRE (FR) 3 Middleham Park Racing CI Richard Hannon TITUS 4 Steve Ryan & The Bramblers Declan Carroll VALE OF KENT (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE) 3 Middleham Park Racing XXXVII Mark Johnston WHAT’S THE STORY 4 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish WITHERNSEA (IRE) 7 Withernsea Thoroughbred Ltd & Partner Richard Fahey ZHUI FENG (IRE) 5 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett ZWAYYAN 5 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

82 entries

The Stewards’ Cup

Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 4, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (130 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, five-day confirmations July 30, final declarations 10am August 2. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards’ Cup.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ACES (IRE) 6 The Tuesday Syndicate and Michael Watt Ian Williams AEOLUS 7 Andrew Buxton Ed Walker AL QAHWA (IRE) 5 Gallop Racing & Partner David O’Meara ALEEF (IRE) 5 JCG Chua & CK Ong David O’Meara ALFREDO ARCANO (IRE) 4 Martin McHale David Marnane ATLETICO (IRE) 6 Alan Spence Roger Varian B FIFTY TWO (IRE) 9 Fat Badger Racing Marjorie Fife BACCHUS 4 G P M Morland, D J Erwin, John Woodman Brian Meehan BARRACUDA BOY (IRE) 8 Laurence Bellman Marjorie Fife BARRINGTON (IRE) 4 Frank McAleavy Michael Appleby BLUE DE VEGA (GER) 5 Blue De Vega Partnership Robert Cowell BOY IN THE BAR 7 Sovereign Racing Ian Williams BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE) 4 Godolphin Richard Fahey CAPTAIN COLBY (USA) 6 Robert and Sheila Bradley Paul Midgley CARDSHARP 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston CHAGATAI (IRE) 3 AlMohamediya Racing Clive Cox CLASSIC SENIORITY 6 HuggyMac Racing Marjorie Fife COUNT OTTO (IRE) 3 Count Otto Partnership Amanda Perrett CULTURATI 5 Godolphin Charlie Appleby DAHIK (IRE) 3 A Saha Michael Easterby DANCING STAR 5 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding DANZENO 7 A M Wragg Michael Appleby DARK POWER (IRE) 4 Alan G Craddock Clive Cox DARK SHOT 5 Chappell Rose & Radford Scott Dixon DASCHAS 4 T W Morley Stuart Williams DREAMFIELD 4 Godolphin John Gosden DUBAI ONE (IRE) 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor EASTERN IMPACT (IRE) 7 Exors of the late David Barker Richard Fahey EIRENE 3 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory EKHTIYAAR 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian EMBLAZONED (IRE) 3 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden ENCRYPTED 3 Khalid Abdullah Hugo Palmer EQUILATERAL 3 Khalid Abdullah Charles Hills FEEBS 3 J Blackburn, S Winter & D Fielding Michael Easterby FENDALE 6 S Chappell Bryan Smart FLAMING SPEAR (IRE) 6 Anthony Bloom Dean Ivory FLYING PURSUIT 5 Ontoawinner, M Hulin & Partner Tim Easterby FOXTROT LADY 3 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding GEORGE BOWEN (IRE) 6 M A Scaife Richard Fahey GEORGE DRYDEN (IRE) 6 Dab Hand Racing Charlie Wallis GIFTED MASTER (IRE) 5 Dr Ali Ridha Hugo Palmer GIN IN THE INN (IRE) 5 Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman Richard Fahey GLENAMOY LAD 4 V Healy Michael Wigham GOLDEN STEPS (FR) 7 Mrs M Craig & G Adams Jim Goldie GORGEOUS NOORA (IRE) 4 Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar Luca Cumani GRAND KOONTA (IRE) 3 China Horse Club International Limited Clive Cox GROWL 6 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey GUNMETAL (IRE) 5 Ne-Chance & L O’ Kane David Barron HADDAF (IRE) 3 Saif Ali James Tate HANDSOME DUDE 6 W D & Mrs D A Glover David Barron HART STOPPER 4 T W Morley Stuart Williams HEE HAW (IRE) 4 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 7 A Saha Michael Easterby HOOF IT 11 A Chandler Racing Michael Easterby HUNTSMANS CLOSE 8 Jason Adlam & Eros Bloodstock David Griffiths ICE AGE (IRE) 5 Eden Racing III Eve Johnson Houghton JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE) 4 Steve Ryan & M J Tedham Declan Carroll KASBAH (IRE) 6 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett LAHORE (USA) 4 Prince A A Faisal Clive Cox LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 8 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory LANSKY (IRE) 3 Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Robert Cowell LAUGH A MINUTE 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian LIGHTNING CHARLIE 6 Lightning Charlie Partnership Amanda Perrett LOGI (IRE) 4 Let’s Be Lucky Racing 12 Rebecca Bastiman LOUIE DE PALMA 6 Peter Ridgers Clive Cox LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE) 8 Eros Bloodstock David Griffiths MAAKAASIB 4 Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon Crisford MAGIC PULSE (IRE) 3 Craig Buckingham David Griffiths MANSHOOD (IRE) 5 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley MARIE OF LYON 4 Clipper Logistics Richard Fahey MERHOOB (IRE) 6 Gerry McGladery John Ryan MILITIA 3 Middleham Park Racing CXVI & Partner Richard Fahey MR LUPTON (IRE) 5 N D Kershaw & Partner Richard Fahey MUSCIKA 4 Gallop Racing & Dynast Racing David O’Meara MY AMIGO 5 R W Fife Marjorie Fife MYTHMAKER 6 Crossfields Racing Bryan Smart NAGGERS (IRE) 7 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley NINJAGO 8 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd & P T Midgley Paul Midgley OEIL DE TIGRE (FR) 7 Tony Carroll Tony Carroll OPEN WIDE (USA) 4 George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett ORION’S BOW 7 T J Swiers Tim Easterby ORNATE 5 Kings Road Racing Partnership David Griffiths OUTRAGE 6 D Blunt & G Middlebrook Daniel Kubler PADDY POWER (IRE) 5 M Scaife & Richard Fahey Richard Fahey PARNASSIAN (IRE) 4 Parnassian Partnership Amanda Perrett PERFECT PASTURE 8 S Hull & S Hollings Michael Easterby PETTOCHSIDE 9 P Cook John Bridger PIPERS NOTE 8 Cragg Wood Racing Ruth Carr POLYBIUS 7 Amo Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock POYLE VINNIE 8 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Ruth Carr PRIVATE MATTER 4 Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd Richard Fahey PROJECTION 5 The Royal Ascot Racing Club Roger Charlton QUENCH DOLLY 4 Quench Racing Partnership John Gallagher RAPID APPLAUSE 6 Folwell, Morse, Mulryan & Winter Michael Easterby RAUCOUS 5 T W Morley Robert Cowell RECKLESS ENDEAVOUR (IRE) 5 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne RELATED 8 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley REPUTATION (IRE) 5 Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd John Quinn ROMAN RIVER 3 M B S Racing Martin Smith ROYAL BRAVE (IRE) 7 James Edgar & William Donaldson Rebecca Bastiman SANDRA’S SECRET (IRE) 5 Sunpak Racing Les Eyre SAVALAS (IRE) 3 Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan SCOFFLAW 4 P Timmins & A Rhodes Haulage Richard Fahey SCORCHING HEAT 4 Qatar Racing Limited Andrew Balding SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE) 5 Fitri Hay Charles Hills SHEPHERD’S PURSE 6 Christopher Greenall David Loughnane SIGNORE PICCOLO 7 Mike and Eileen Newbould David Loughnane SILENT ECHO 4 P C F Racing Ltd Peter Hedger SNAZZY JAZZY (IRE) 3 Olive Shaw Clive Cox SOLAR FLAIR 6 Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family William Knight SOLDIER’S MINUTE 3 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish SON OF AFRICA 6 One Too Many Partners Henry Candy SPRING LOADED (IRE) 6 Rowley Racing Paul D’Arcy STANHOPE 4 Abdullah Menahi Simon Crisford STONE OF DESTINY 3 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding SUMMERGHAND (IRE) 4 Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer David O’Meara SWIFT APPROVAL (IRE) 6 JLM Racing Stuart Williams TAVENER 6 Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker David Griffiths TERUNTUM STAR (FR) 6 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan TIS MARVELLOUS 4 Miss J Deadman & S Barrow Clive Cox TOMMY G 5 Johnnie Delta Racing Jim Goldie TOP SCORE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor TUPI (IRE) 6 Michael Kerr-Dineen & Martin Hughes Richard Hannon VIBRANT CHORDS 5 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy VICTORY ANGEL (IRE) 4 Ziad A Galadari Roger Varian VISIONARY (IRE) 4 Khalifa Dasmal Robert Cowell VOLATILE 4 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne WARRIOR’S VALLEY 3 N Davies, D Clarke & EROS David Griffiths WATCHABLE 8 Hambleton Racing Ltd XXXIX & P Bamford David O’Meara ZAC BROWN (IRE) 7 Porterhouse Ltd J Goddard Charlie Wallis

130 entries