Teal eyeing Qatar Lennox Stakes for stable star Tip Two Win, 30 for upgraded Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes & Previous winners Battaash, Take Cover and Muthmir

Teal eyeing Qatar Lennox Stakes for stable star Tip Two Win

 

Royal Ascot winner Expert Eye and G1 St James’s Palace Stakes second Gustav Klimt feature among 43 entries revealed today for the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes, staged over seven furlongs on Tuesday, July 31, day one of the 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

 

Gustav Klimt, one of seven entries for Britain and Ireland’s champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien, stayed on well to finish a half-length behind unbeaten Without Parole in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot on June 19.

 

O’Brien’s entries also include G1 Cheveley Park Stakes victor Clemmie, G3 Jersey Stakes third Could It Be Love as well as G2 scorer Spirit Of Valor and G3 winner Intelligence Cross.

 

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Expert Eye bounced back to form with a sparkling four and a half-length success in the G3 Jersey Stakes (7f) at the Royal Meeting on June 20. The three-year-old son of Acclamation registered a thrilling four and a half-length victory in the G2 Qatar Vintage Stakes over seven furlongs at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival.

 

Two previous winners of the G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes, 2016 scorer Dutch Connection (Charlie Hills) and shock 2017 victor Breton Rock (David Simcock) are also entered for this year’s renewal.

 

QIPCO 2000 Guineas runner-up Tip Two Win finished fourth in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes and Lambourn valley handler Roger Teal is eyeing a tilt at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with the progressive three-year-old.

 

The son of Dark Angel has won two of his three starts over seven furlongs, including a convincing two-length victory in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster in September.

 

Teal, based at Shefford Valley Stables, said: “Tip Two Win is in good form at home and has come out of his run at Royal Ascot fine.

 

“We have entered Tip Two Win in the Qatar Lennox Stakes and we might end up running in the race

 

“The Lennox is over seven furlongs and my thought process is that if we are going to take on older horses for the first time, I would prefer to do it over seven.

 

“The G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes is over a mile, but he is a late foal and I feel that it will be a different test for him to take on horses of all ages and therefore, we are keen to go back to seven furlongs.

 

“I have been very proud of his efforts this year. We were slightly disappointed with his run in the St James’s Palace as we felt he could have finished closer if things had turned out differently in the race.

 

“Things didn’t quite go to plan as we were caught behind horses early and he was slow away from the stalls and pulled hard.

 

“However, that’s racing and it was another solid run and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.

 

“He is having a little quiet time at the moment after his Ascot exertions and we will start riding him again next week.”

 

North Yorkshire handler Mark Johnston has an excellent record at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. He could run G2 winner Threading, who was the G1 Coronation Stakes runner-up at Royal Ascot and won the Markel Insurance Fillies’ Maiden on debut by six lengths at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival, along with recent Listed scorers Lake Volta and Cardsharp.

 

Recent Wokingham Heritage Handicap winner Bacchus (Brian Meehan), G1 Commonwealth Cup ninth Invincible Army (James Tate) and G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes fifth Projection (Roger Charlton) are other entries.

 

The Andrew Balding-trained Here Comes When, a narrow winner of the G1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival, is also entered. He could be joined by stable companions Absolutely So and Donjuan Triumphant.

 

The Henry Candy-trained Limato has won three of his five starts over seven furlongs, but was only fourth when the 3/1 favourite for the 2017 Qatar Lennox Stakes. The six-year-old son of Tagula has finished down the field the G1 Lockinge Stakes and the G1 Queen Anne Stakes, both over a mile, so far this year.

 

Progressive three-year-olds Fighting Irish (Harry Dunlop), Emaraaty (John Gosden) and Emmaus (Roger Varian), as well as talented five-year-olds Tasleet (William Haggas) and Zonderland (Clive Cox), are other possible starters.

 

30 for upgraded Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

 

The newly-upgraded G2 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes, with boosted prize money of £300,000, forms part of a stellar card on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Ladies’ Day, on Thursday, August 2.

 

Established in 2003, the 14-furlong race for fillies and mares became a G3 in 2004 and this year’s renewal has been promoted to G2 status, attracting 30 entries and boasting plenty of strength in depth.

 

Newmarket trainer Luca Cumani could saddle the progressive God Given, who scored in determined fashion in a 12-furlong G3 contest at Haydock Park on her latest outing on June 9, in which What A Home (William Haggas), Mam’selle (William Haggas) and Cribbs Causeway (Roger Charlton) were all beaten.

 

God Given’s stable companion Alwaysandforever was defeated a short-head defeat by Isabel De Urbina (Ralph Beckett) in the Listed Pontefract Castle Fillies’ Stakes over 12 furlongs on June 24 and the pair could renew their rivalry at Goodwood, with the fifth Jet Streaming (Ian Williams) another possible.

 

Dance The Dream (Marcus Tregoning) has been off the track since finishing a creditable sixth in the November Handicap at Doncaster over a mile and a half, but recorded some fine efforts in 2017, including third to Ajman Princess in the Listed Daisy Warwick Stakes at Goodwood (1m 4f) in May, 2017.

 

Star Rock (Hughie Morrison) has not raced since landing a 10-furlong Listed event at Doncaster in November. The four-year-old daughter of Fastnet Rock defeated God Given and Cribbs Causeway in 12-furlong events at Newmarket in May and September, 2017, respectively.

 

Trainer Hughie Morrison, based in East Ilsley, said: “We have been waiting for some soft ground for Star Rock, and I hope I won’t still be waiting for some soft ground come Goodwood.

 

“She is ready to go and we would like to run her at the end of next week, if possible. Then hopefully she can go on to the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes, as that would be a nice race to aim for.

 

“I think she will get the mile and six furlongs, although it may be that a mile and a half on soft ground proves to be her optimum conditions.”

 

Newmarket handler John Gosden has three interesting entries, headed by Precious Ramotswe, who has won four of her five starts. The four-year-old daughter of Nathaniel, owned and bred by Anthony Oppenheimer, captured a G3 event at York over a mile and six furlongs on her latest start in May and could be joined by G2 Ribblesdale sixth Highgarden and maiden Sacred Path, who has yet to win in two starts.

 

Aidan O’Brien, Britain and Ireland’s champion trainer, has two entries courtesy of recent G3 winner Flattering, who finished fifth behind stable companion Forever Together in the G1 Investec Oaks and maiden Queen Iseult.

 

O’Brien’s son Joseph could be represented by Detailed who was fourth, just behind Melodic Motion (Ralph Beckett), in the G2 Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster in September and landed a Listed contest at Limerick towards the back-end of last season.

 

G2 Middleton Stakes second Horseplay (Andrew Balding), the unexposed Pilaster (Roger Varian), winner of a novice event on the All-Weather at Chelmsford in May as well as Lady Bergamot (James Fanshawe), who got the better of White Chocolate (David Simcock) in handicap company over a mile and six furlongs at Chelmsford, are also entered.

 

 

Previous winners Battaash, Take Cover and Muthmir among strong 27 for £300,000 King George Qatar Stakes

 

Last year’s winner, the Charlie Hills-trained Battaash, features among 27 entries (up from 24 in 2017) for the 2018 G2 King George Qatar Stakes. The five-furlong contest is the highlight of day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Friday, August 3 and boasts a £300,000 prize fund.

 

Battaash registered an impressive success in the 2017 renewal of the G2 King George Qatar Stakes, scoring by two and a quarter-lengths under Jim Crowley. He ended 2017 as the highest-rated five-furlong performer in the world after a spectacular victory in the G1 Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp.

 

The four-year-old son of Dark Angel, who finished creditable second to Godolphin’s Blue Point in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 19, is aiming to be the eighth dual winner of the Goodwood sprint.

 

David Griffiths’ stable star Take Cover could become the first three-time winner of the G2 King George Qatar Stakes following wins in 2014 and 2016.

 

The evergreen 11-year-old remains in good heart, recording Listed victories at Beverley and Dundalk, plus taking a G3 contest at Newbury at the backend of last season, after finishing fourth to Battaash in the 2017 renewal of the King George Qatar Stakes.

 

The son of Singspiel was a creditable third under top-weight in a conditions event at Beverley on June 19 and next heads to York for the City Walls Stakes at York (July 14), a contest he won in 2014 and 2017.

 

Griffiths, based at Martin Hall Farm in Bawtry, revealed: “Take Cover is in fine fettle and has come out of his latest race at Beverley in good form.

 

“He was third that day, but he was giving an awful lot of weight away to his rivals, so all in all, we were pleased with the performance.

 

“He will now head back to the City Walls Stakes, a race he is bidding to win for the third time, before heading to Goodwood again for the King George Qatar Stakes.

 

“I think he likes Goodwood because it is a quick track. He likes the undulations of the course and just seems well suited to the track in general – he loves going down that hill.

 

“Goodwood is one of the quickest five furlongs in the country and he relishes the track.

 

“He still seems to love the game at the age of 11. He won three Listed races and a G3 event last season and has been a stable star throughout his career.

 

“Take Cover is a pleasure to have in the yard and it would be special if he were to win the King George Qatar Stakes for a third time.”

 

Griffiths could also saddle 2013 Dash winner Duke Of Firenze, who finished a creditable sixth in this year’s renewal of the five-furlong handicap at Epsom Downs.

 

The nine-year-old son of Pivotal heads to the Curragh this Saturday, June 30, for the Tote Rockingham Handicap over five furlongs, but the King George Qatar Stakes is also under consideration for the gelding.

 

Griffiths remarked: “Duke Of Firenze ran well in the Dash at Epsom and it a completely different horse to Take Cover in many ways.

 

“He was seventh in the Temple Stakes at Haydock behind Battaash, but the ground was a bit too quick for him on that occasion as he would like some cut.

 

“He runs at the Curragh on Saturday and we’re hopeful of a good performance. They do a great job with the track out there and hopefully conditions will suit.

 

“If the ground isn’t too quick, he would have a good chance in the race.

 

“We have entered him in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood and we may well take up that option.

 

“We will see how he is after the Curragh and how he gets on, but it’s a race we wanted to enter him in and we’ll think strongly about running.”

 

Aidan O’Brien, Britain and Ireland’s champion trainer, has made 10 entries, headed by G1 the King’s Stand Stakes sixth and eighth, Different League and Washington DC, as well as unexposed three-year-olds Murillo and Dali, with the latter having recorded a comfortable two-length victory in Listed company at Naas on June 18.

 

Havana Grey (Karl Burke) tasted success at the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival when readily defeating Invincible Army (James Tate) in the G3 Markel Insurance Molecomb Stakes, also over five furlongs. Havana Grey finished sixth to Battaash in the G2 Temple Stakes on his latest outing.

 

2015 King George Qatar Stakes winner Muthmir (William Haggas) returned to the winner’s enclosure when relishing the step into Listed company in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock on June 9, whilst speedball Kachy (Tom Dascombe), third to Battaash in the Temple Stakes at Haydock in May, is also entered for the King George Qatar Stakes.

 

The unexposed Equilateral, a disappointing 12th in the G1 Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs at the Royal Meeting, could join stable companion Battaash in the line-up, whilst Dreamfield (John Gosden), narrowly touched off when the 2/1 favourite for the ultra-competitive six-furlong Wokingham Handicap, also features among the entries for the five-furlong G2 contest.

 

Entries are also revealed today for the £150,000 Golden Mile Handicap which takes place on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Friday, August 3.

 

The 82 entries include Britannia Handicap second Curiosity (Hugo Palmer), the progressive Tigre du Terre (Richard Hannon), the resurgent Escobar (David O’Meara) and Her Majesty The Queen’s Seniority (William Haggas), who was eighth when favourite for the Royal Hunt Cup.

 

The £250,000 Stewards’ Cup over six furlongs is one of the highlights of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and run on the final day of the meeting, Saturday, August 4. A stellar 130 entries (127 in 2017 and 115 in 2016) have been unveiled for the famous handicap.

 

Recent Wokingham winner Bacchus (Brian Meehan) and second Dreamfield (John Gosden) feature as do G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes fifth Projection, G1 Commonwealth Cup third Emblazoned, evergreen 11-year-old Hoof It (Michael Easterby), successful in the Stewards’ Cup way back in 2011, and the unexposed Lansky (Robert Cowell).

 

Weights for the Golden Mile and the Stewards’ Cup will be revealed on Wednesday, July 4.

 

The Qatar Lennox Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Tuesday, July 31, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 10lb, fillies 8st 7lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (43 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 25, final declarations 10am July 29.

 

Horse Age Owner Trainer
ABSOLUTELY SO (IRE) 8 The George Smith Family Partnership Andrew Balding
ARABIAN HOPE (USA) 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
BACCHUS 4 G P M Morland, D J Erwin, John G S Woodman Brian Meehan
BRETON ROCK (IRE) 8 John Cook David Simcock
CARDSHARP 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
CLEMMIE (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
COULD IT BE LOVE (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
D’BAI (IRE) 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 5 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
DUTCH CONNECTION 6 Godolphin Charles Hills
EMARAATY 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden
EMMAUS (IRE) 4 China Horse Club International Limited Roger Varian
EXPERT EYE 3 Khalid Abdullah Sir Michael Stoute
FIGHTING IRISH (IRE) 3 Daniel MacAuliffe & Anoj Don Harry Dunlop
FLEET REVIEW (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
GUSTAV KLIMT (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
HEADWAY 3 The Royal Ascot Racing Club William Haggas
HENCE (IRE) 3 Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Markus Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 8 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding
INTELLIGENCE CROSS (USA) 4 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) 3 Saeed Manana James Tate
LAKE VOLTA (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
LARCHMONT LAD (IRE) 4 Cheveley Park Stud David O’Meara
LIMATO (IRE) 6 Paul Jacobs Henry Candy
MAKZEEM 5 John Deer Roger Charlton
OH THIS IS US (IRE) 5 Team Wallop Richard Hannon
PROJECTION 5 The Royal Ascot Racing Club Roger Charlton
SIR DANCEALOT (IRE) 4 C Benham/D Whitford/L Quinn/K Quinn David Elsworth
SO BELOVED 8 Thoroughbred British Racing David O’Meara
SOCIETY POWER (IRE) 3 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA) 4 Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables Aidan O’Brien IRE
SUEDOIS (FR) 7 George Turner & Clipper Logistics David O’Meara
TABARRAK (IRE) 5 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
TASLEET 5 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas
THREADING (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
TIP TWO WIN 3 Anne Cowley Roger Teal
TOP SCORE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
TOSCANINI (IRE) 6 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
UNFORGETABLE FILLY 4 Dr Ali Ridha Hugo Palmer
WUSOOL (USA) 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Francois Rohaut FR
YAFTA 3 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
ZHUI FENG (IRE) 5 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett
ZONDERLAND 5 Cheveley Park Stud Clive Cox

43 entries

7 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

 

The Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 2.25pm Thursday, August 2, one mile and six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares only. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 9lb, four-year-old and upwards 9st 6lb. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 27, final declarations 10am July 31.

 

Horse Age Owner Trainer
ALWAYSANDFOREVER (IRE) 4 Michael Tabor, Sue Magnier, Derrick Smith Luca Cumani
BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP 4 J Turner Mick Channon
CRIBBS CAUSEWAY (IRE) 4 Nick Bradley Racing 13 Roger Charlton
DANCE THE DREAM 5 Mrs Hugh Dalgety Marcus Tregoning
DETAILED (IRE) 4 Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE
FLATTERING (IRE) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
GOD GIVEN 4 St Albans Bloodstock Limited Luca Cumani
HEART OF GRACE (JPN) 3 Silvestro Thoroughbreds PTY Ltd William Haggas
HIGHGARDEN 3 Mrs C R Philipson & Mrs H Lascelles John Gosden
HORSEPLAY 4 Cliveden Stud Andrew Balding
ISABEL DE URBINA (IRE) 4 Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited Ralph Beckett
JET STREAMING (IRE) 4 Farranamanagh Ian Williams
LADY BERGAMOT (FR) 4 Andrew & Julia Turner James Fanshawe
LADY OF SHALOTT 3 Khalifa Dasmal David Simcock
LUBINKA (IRE) 3 Qatar Racing & Woodcote Stud Ltd Peter Chapple-Hyam
MAID TO REMEMBER 4 Normandie Stud Ltd William Haggas
MAID UP 3 Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd Andrew Balding
MAM’SELLE (IRE) 4 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing- TS Eliot William Haggas
MELODIC MOTION (IRE) 4 Qatar Racing Limited Ralph Beckett
MOUNTAIN BELL 5 Qatar Racing Limited Ralph Beckett
NATURAL SCENERY 5 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
NOTICE (IRE) 5 Anthony &  Sonia Rogers David Simcock
PILASTER 3 Cheveley Park Stud Roger Varian
PRECIOUS RAMOTSWE 4 Anthony Oppenheimer John Gosden
QUEEN ISEULT 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
SACRED PATH 3 Lady Bamford John Gosden
STAR ROCK 4 Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib Hughie Morrison
WHAT A HOME (IRE) 4 Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas
WHITE CHOCOLATE (IRE) 4 The Rumble Racing Club David Simcock
WORTH WAITING 3 Saif Ali David Lanigan

30 entries

3 Irish-trained

 

The King George Qatar Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. 3.35pm Friday, August 3, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2017, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (27 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 28, final declarations 10am August 1.

 

Horse Age Owner Trainer
A MOMENTOFMADNESS 5 Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer Charles Hills
ACTRESS (IRE) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
BATTAASH (IRE) 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills
BATTLE OF JERICHO (USA) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
DALI (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
DECLARATIONOFPEACE (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
DIFFERENT LEAGUE (FR) 3 P Brant/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
DREAMFIELD 4 Godolphin John Gosden
DUKE OF FIRENZE 9 Adlam,Damary-Thompson,Wilson,Griffiths David Griffiths
EQUILATERAL 3 Khalid Abdullah Charles Hills
FLEET REVIEW (USA) 3 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
GORANE (IRE) 4 Clipper Logistics Group Ltd Henry de Bromhead IRE
HADDAF (IRE) 3 Saif Ali James Tate
HAVANA GREY 3 Global Racing Club & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke
HEARTACHE 3 Hot To Trot Racing Clive Cox
INTELLIGENCE CROSS (USA) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE
INVINCIBLE ARMY (IRE) 3 Saeed Manana James Tate
KACHY 5 David Lowe Tom Dascombe
KYLLANG ROCK (IRE) 4 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate
MAIN DESIRE (IRE) 3 Clipper Logistics Michael Bell
MURILLO (USA) 3 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE
MUTHMIR (IRE) 8 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas
SIOUX NATION (USA) 3 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE
SOLDIER’S MINUTE 3 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish
STONE OF DESTINY 3 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
TAKE COVER 11 Norcroft Park Stud David Griffiths
WASHINGTON DC (IRE) 5 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

27 entries

11 Irish-trained

 

The Golden Mile

Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. 3.00pm Friday, August 3, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (82 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, six-day confirmations July 28, final declarations 10am August 1. Safety limit – 20 runners.

 

Horse Age Owner Trainer
ACLIMATISE 4 Kingsley Park Owners Club Mark Johnston
AFAAK 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills
AL JELLABY 3 AlMohamediya Racing Clive Cox
AREEN HEART (FR) 4 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara
BORDERFORCE (FR) 5 Colin Bryce Karl Burke
BORN TO BE ALIVE (IRE) 4 Tim Dykes & Mrs E Burke Karl Burke
BOWERMAN 4 Paul Smith Roger Varian
C NOTE (IRE) 5 G C Stevens Heather Main
CAPE BYRON 4 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
CHIEFOFCHIEFS 5 Mervyn Ayers Charlie Fellowes
CIRCUS COUTURE (IRE) 6 Jane Chapple-Hyam & Bryan Hirst Jane Chapple-Hyam
CRAZY HORSE 5 Bowden and Baker George Baker
CROWNTHORPE 3 Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd Richard Fahey
CURIOSITY (IRE) 3 H Moorhead, C Fahy & J Collins Hugo Palmer
DAIRA PRINCE (IRE) 4 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
DARK RED (IRE) 6 The Hon Ronnie Arculli Ed Dunlop
DAZZLE GOLD (USA) 3 Sutong Pan Robert Cowell
DEYAARNA (USA) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
DOLPHIN VISTA (IRE) 5 Y Nasib Ralph Beckett
DREAM TODAY (IRE) 3 Barbara & Alick Richmond Mark Johnston
ESCOBAR (IRE) 4 Withernsea Thoroughbred Limited David O’Meara
FASTAR (IRE) 4 Biddestone Racing XVIII Brian Meehan
FAYEZ (IRE) 4 Northern Lads & Nawton Racing David O’Meara
FIRE BRIGADE 4 The Fitzrovians Michael Bell
FIRMAMENT 6 Gallop Racing & Partner David O’Meara
GILGAMESH 4 Niarchos Family George Scott
GULF OF POETS 6 J Blackburn A Pollock A Turton Michael Easterby
HAJJAM 4 Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah David O’Meara
HATHAL (USA) 6 Al Shaqab Racing Jamie Osborne
HAYADH 5 Rebecca Bastiman Rebecca Bastiman
HISTORY WRITER (IRE) 3 Clive Washbourn & Partner David Menuisier
HORS DE COMBAT 7 Chris van Hoorn Racing Denis Coakley
HUMBERT (IRE) 4 Woodhurst Construction Ltd Hugo Palmer
ISOMER (USA) 4 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding
LAKE VOLTA (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
LOVE DREAMS (IRE) 4 Crone Stud Farms Ltd Mark Johnston
MAKZEEM 5 D J Deer Roger Charlton
MANKIB 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas
MANSON 5 The Agincourt Partnership Dominic Ffrench Davis
MANTON GRANGE 5 Goltz, Finegold & McGeever George Baker
MASHAM STAR (IRE) 4 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston
MASTER THE WORLD (IRE) 7 K Quinn/C Benham David Elsworth
MEDAHIM (IRE) 4 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon
MISTER MUSIC 9 A Sergent & Partner Tony Carroll
MORDIN (IRE) 4 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah Simon Crisford
MOUNTAIN ANGEL (IRE) 4 Ziad A Galadari Roger Varian
MUBTASIM (IRE) 4 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
MYTHICAL MADNESS 7 J C G Chua David O’Meara
OH THIS IS US (IRE) 5 Team Wallop Richard Hannon
ORIGINAL CHOICE (IRE) 4 A A Goodman William Haggas
PLUTONIAN (IRE) 4 Fitri Hay Charles Hills
POETS DREAM (IRE) 3 Al Thumama Racing Mohamed Moubarak
POET’S SOCIETY 4 Kingsley Park 9 Mark Johnston
POWER OF DARKNESS 3 R C C Villers Marcus Tregoning
QAYSAR (FR) 3 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon
REACH HIGH 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
REPERCUSSION 5 Seventh Lap Racing & Partners Charlie Fellowes
RIGHT ACTION 4 Middleham Park Racing LVII & Partner Richard Fahey
ROLLER 5 Irkroy Racing & Andrew Pollock Michael Easterby
RUFUS KING 3 Garrett J Freyne Racing Mark Johnston
SABADOR (FR) 4 P K Siu Ed Walker
SALUTI (IRE) 4 J E Bodie & Partners Amanda Perrett
SENIORITY 4 The Queen William Haggas
SHADY MCCOY (USA) 8 Moukey Ian Williams
SHARJA BRIDGE 4 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
SILVER LINE (IRE) 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
SIR TITAN 4 Wedgewood Estates Marcus Tregoning
SOCIETY POWER (IRE) 3 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas
SOUTH SEAS (IRE) 4 Qatar Racing Limited & A M Balding Andrew Balding
TABARRAK (IRE) 5 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon
TEAM DECISION (IRE) 3 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
THE WARRIOR (IRE) 6 The Warrior Partnership Amanda Perrett
THIRD TIME LUCKY (IRE) 6 The Musley Bank Partnership & Partner Richard Fahey
THRAVE 3 T Barr Henry Candy
TIGRE DU TERRE (FR) 3 Middleham Park Racing CI Richard Hannon
TITUS 4 Steve Ryan & The Bramblers Declan Carroll
VALE OF KENT (IRE) 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
VENTURA KNIGHT (IRE) 3 Middleham Park Racing XXXVII Mark Johnston
WHAT’S THE STORY 4 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish
WITHERNSEA (IRE) 7 Withernsea Thoroughbred Ltd & Partner Richard Fahey
ZHUI FENG (IRE) 5 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett
ZWAYYAN 5 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding

82 entries

 

The Stewards’ Cup

Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. 3.40pm Saturday, August 4, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9st 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after June 30, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 26, entries revealed June 28 (130 entries), scratchings deadline July 10, five-day confirmations July 30, final declarations 10am August 2.  Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Stewards’ Cup.

 

Horse Age Owner Trainer
ACES (IRE) 6 The Tuesday Syndicate and Michael Watt Ian Williams
AEOLUS 7 Andrew Buxton Ed Walker
AL QAHWA (IRE) 5 Gallop Racing & Partner David O’Meara
ALEEF (IRE) 5 JCG Chua & CK Ong David O’Meara
ALFREDO ARCANO (IRE) 4 Martin McHale David Marnane
ATLETICO (IRE) 6 Alan Spence Roger Varian
B FIFTY TWO (IRE) 9 Fat Badger Racing Marjorie Fife
BACCHUS 4 G P M Morland, D J Erwin, John Woodman Brian Meehan
BARRACUDA BOY (IRE) 8 Laurence Bellman Marjorie Fife
BARRINGTON (IRE) 4 Frank McAleavy Michael Appleby
BLUE DE VEGA (GER) 5 Blue De Vega Partnership Robert Cowell
BOY IN THE BAR 7 Sovereign Racing Ian Williams
BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE) 4 Godolphin Richard Fahey
CAPTAIN COLBY (USA) 6 Robert and Sheila Bradley Paul Midgley
CARDSHARP 3 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston
CHAGATAI (IRE) 3 AlMohamediya Racing Clive Cox
CLASSIC SENIORITY 6 HuggyMac Racing Marjorie Fife
COUNT OTTO (IRE) 3 Count Otto Partnership Amanda Perrett
CULTURATI 5 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
DAHIK (IRE) 3 A Saha Michael Easterby
DANCING STAR 5 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding
DANZENO 7 A M Wragg Michael Appleby
DARK POWER (IRE) 4 Alan G Craddock Clive Cox
DARK SHOT 5 Chappell Rose & Radford Scott Dixon
DASCHAS 4 T W Morley Stuart Williams
DREAMFIELD 4 Godolphin John Gosden
DUBAI ONE (IRE) 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
EASTERN IMPACT (IRE) 7 Exors of the late David Barker Richard Fahey
EIRENE 3 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory
EKHTIYAAR 4 Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian
EMBLAZONED (IRE) 3 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden
ENCRYPTED 3 Khalid Abdullah Hugo Palmer
EQUILATERAL 3 Khalid Abdullah Charles Hills
FEEBS 3 J Blackburn, S Winter & D Fielding Michael Easterby
FENDALE 6 S Chappell Bryan Smart
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE) 6 Anthony Bloom Dean Ivory
FLYING PURSUIT 5 Ontoawinner, M Hulin & Partner Tim Easterby
FOXTROT LADY 3 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding
GEORGE BOWEN (IRE) 6 M A Scaife Richard Fahey
GEORGE DRYDEN (IRE) 6 Dab Hand Racing Charlie Wallis
GIFTED MASTER (IRE) 5 Dr Ali Ridha Hugo Palmer
GIN IN THE INN (IRE) 5 Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman Richard Fahey
GLENAMOY LAD 4 V Healy Michael Wigham
GOLDEN STEPS (FR) 7 Mrs M Craig & G Adams Jim Goldie
GORGEOUS NOORA (IRE) 4 Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar Luca Cumani
GRAND KOONTA (IRE) 3 China Horse Club International Limited Clive Cox
GROWL 6 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey
GUNMETAL (IRE) 5 Ne-Chance & L O’ Kane David Barron
HADDAF (IRE) 3 Saif Ali James Tate
HANDSOME DUDE 6 W D & Mrs D A Glover David Barron
HART STOPPER 4 T W Morley Stuart Williams
HEE HAW (IRE) 4 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 7 A Saha Michael Easterby
HOOF IT 11 A Chandler Racing Michael Easterby
HUNTSMANS CLOSE 8 Jason Adlam & Eros Bloodstock David Griffiths
ICE AGE (IRE) 5 Eden Racing III Eve Johnson Houghton
JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE (IRE) 4 Steve Ryan & M J Tedham Declan Carroll
KASBAH (IRE) 6 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett
LAHORE (USA) 4 Prince A A Faisal Clive Cox
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 8 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory
LANSKY (IRE) 3 Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Robert Cowell
LAUGH A MINUTE 3 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian
LIGHTNING CHARLIE 6 Lightning Charlie Partnership Amanda Perrett
LOGI (IRE) 4 Let’s Be Lucky Racing 12 Rebecca Bastiman
LOUIE DE PALMA 6 Peter Ridgers Clive Cox
LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE) 8 Eros Bloodstock David Griffiths
MAAKAASIB 4 Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon Crisford
MAGIC PULSE (IRE) 3 Craig Buckingham David Griffiths
MANSHOOD (IRE) 5 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
MARIE OF LYON 4 Clipper Logistics Richard Fahey
MERHOOB (IRE) 6 Gerry McGladery John Ryan
MILITIA 3 Middleham Park Racing CXVI & Partner Richard Fahey
MR LUPTON (IRE) 5 N D Kershaw & Partner Richard Fahey
MUSCIKA 4 Gallop Racing & Dynast Racing David O’Meara
MY AMIGO 5 R W Fife Marjorie Fife
MYTHMAKER 6 Crossfields Racing Bryan Smart
NAGGERS (IRE) 7 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
NINJAGO 8 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd & P T Midgley Paul Midgley
OEIL DE TIGRE (FR) 7 Tony Carroll Tony Carroll
OPEN WIDE (USA) 4 George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett
ORION’S BOW 7 T J Swiers Tim Easterby
ORNATE 5 Kings Road Racing Partnership David Griffiths
OUTRAGE 6 D Blunt & G Middlebrook Daniel Kubler
PADDY POWER (IRE) 5 M Scaife & Richard Fahey Richard Fahey
PARNASSIAN (IRE) 4 Parnassian Partnership Amanda Perrett
PERFECT PASTURE 8 S Hull & S Hollings Michael Easterby
PETTOCHSIDE 9 P Cook John Bridger
PIPERS NOTE 8 Cragg Wood Racing Ruth Carr
POLYBIUS 7 Amo Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock
POYLE VINNIE 8 Formulated Polymer Products Ltd Ruth Carr
PRIVATE MATTER 4 Richard Fahey Ebor Racing Club Ltd Richard Fahey
PROJECTION 5 The Royal Ascot Racing Club Roger Charlton
QUENCH DOLLY 4 Quench Racing Partnership John Gallagher
RAPID APPLAUSE 6 Folwell, Morse, Mulryan & Winter Michael Easterby
RAUCOUS 5 T W Morley Robert Cowell
RECKLESS ENDEAVOUR (IRE) 5 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne
RELATED 8 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley
REPUTATION (IRE) 5 Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd John Quinn
ROMAN RIVER 3 M B S Racing Martin Smith
ROYAL BRAVE (IRE) 7 James Edgar & William Donaldson Rebecca Bastiman
SANDRA’S SECRET (IRE) 5 Sunpak Racing Les Eyre
SAVALAS (IRE) 3 Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan
SCOFFLAW 4 P Timmins & A Rhodes Haulage Richard Fahey
SCORCHING HEAT 4 Qatar Racing Limited Andrew Balding
SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE) 5 Fitri Hay Charles Hills
SHEPHERD’S PURSE 6 Christopher Greenall David Loughnane
SIGNORE PICCOLO 7 Mike and Eileen Newbould David Loughnane
SILENT ECHO 4 P C F Racing Ltd Peter Hedger
SNAZZY JAZZY (IRE) 3 Olive Shaw Clive Cox
SOLAR FLAIR 6 Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family William Knight
SOLDIER’S MINUTE 3 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish
SON OF AFRICA 6 One Too Many Partners Henry Candy
SPRING LOADED (IRE) 6 Rowley Racing Paul D’Arcy
STANHOPE 4 Abdullah Menahi Simon Crisford
STONE OF DESTINY 3 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding
SUMMERGHAND (IRE) 4 Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer David O’Meara
SWIFT APPROVAL (IRE) 6 JLM Racing Stuart Williams
TAVENER 6 Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker David Griffiths
TERUNTUM STAR (FR) 6 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan
TIS MARVELLOUS 4 Miss J Deadman & S Barrow Clive Cox
TOMMY G 5 Johnnie Delta Racing Jim Goldie
TOP SCORE 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
TUPI (IRE) 6 Michael Kerr-Dineen & Martin Hughes Richard Hannon
VIBRANT CHORDS 5 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy
VICTORY ANGEL (IRE) 4 Ziad A Galadari Roger Varian
VISIONARY (IRE) 4 Khalifa Dasmal Robert Cowell
VOLATILE 4 Melbourne 10 Racing Jamie Osborne
WARRIOR’S VALLEY 3 N Davies, D Clarke & EROS David Griffiths
WATCHABLE 8 Hambleton Racing Ltd XXXIX & P Bamford David O’Meara
ZAC BROWN (IRE) 7 Porterhouse Ltd J Goddard Charlie Wallis

130 entries

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

