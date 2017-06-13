Talaayeb faces seven rivals in Listed Lord Weinstock Memorial EBF Stallions Stakes at Newbury on Thursday Posted by racenews on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Ed Walker eyes big run from Indian Blessing

Newbury stages an eight-race card on Thursday, June 15, when the highlight is the £50,000 Listed Lord Weinstock Memorial EBF Stallions Stakes (3.05pm, eight runners) over a mile and a quarter for three-year-old fillies.

Talaayeb (Owen Burrows/Jim Crowley) sets the standard after her excellent fourth behind Winter over a mile in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 7 on only her second career start.

Ed Walker’s Indian Blessing (David Probert) proved herself over the distance with a staying-on third behind Mori in the Listed Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood on May 25. She filled the same position behind Sibilance on her comeback in a mile conditions race at Kempton Park in April.

Walker said today: “Indian Blessing has done very well since Goodwood. She ran a great race there considering she was the only one to come from off the pace. Both the winner and runner-up were very handy, so I think she deserves more credit than the bare result.

“There are some potentially very nice fillies in Thursday’s race. I think it could turn out a better race than the one at Goodwood.

“Newbury will suit our filly better than Goodwood. She is an exciting filly and we are expecting another big run.”

Sir Michael Stoute is chasing back-to-back wins after the success of Abingdon 12 months ago. He saddles Ebbesbourne (Ryan Moore) who stayed on strongly to capture an extended 10-furlong fillies’ handicap at York on May 27.

Fellow Newmarket handler John Gosden is doubly represented by Height Of Fashion Stakes fourth Elas Ruby (Frankei Dettori) and Haydock Park maiden winner Smart Together (William Buick). Gosden has won two of the last five renewals, notably with future Irish Oaks heroine Great Heavens in 2012.

The line-up is completed by twice-raced maiden winners Pleasant Surprise (Luca Cumani/Jamie Spencer) and Fleur Forsyte (James Fanshawe/Daniel Muscutt), plus Pattie (Mick Channon/Silvestre de Sousa).

Ed Walker’s other runner on the card King’s Coinage (Liam Keniry) goes in the Insure Wiser Handicap (4.50pm, 10 runners) over a mile and a half. The three-year-old shaped well on his reappearance when second in a 10-furlong handicap at Nottingham on April 22.

The trainer added: “We are hoping King’s Coinage will improve again for the step up in trip and he is definitely capable off this mark [67].

“He ran very well on his first start this year and likes fast ground, although Ralph Beckett’s [Brimham Rock] looks very frightening with a six pound penalty. But his Haydock win was on soft ground and it won’t be that on Thursday.”

The action gets underway with an Arabian race at 1.00pm. The eight thoroughbred races start at 1.30pm and end at 5.20pm.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has been in excellent form with his two-year-olds this season and runs the regally bred Being There (William Buick) in the Be Wiser Insurance Novice Race (1.30pm, 10 runners) over an extended six furlongs. The Dubawi colt is the first foal of French 1,000 Guineas winner Beauty Parlour and cost €1.4-million at Goffs in September.