Surprise Irish Derby winner Sovereign enters wide-open race for Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt Award
Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Sovereign’s victory in the G1 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh, Ireland, on Saturday, June 29, has further opened up the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt category of the 2019 Cartier Racing Awards.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained son of Galileo made virtually all under Padraig Beggy for an emphatic six-length victory in the eponymous highlight of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival, becoming the sixth individual colt to win a Classic in Ireland, France and the UK this year. The performance sparked a debate about whether Sovereign was ignored when the clear leader by the other jockeys or had improved since finishing 10th in the G1 Investec Derby at Epsom Downs where he had undertaken a similar front-running role.

Sovereign (38 points), who is owned by a Coolmore partnership, emulated his sire Galileo, who won the Irish Derby before gaining the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt award in 1999. The winner is also from the family of outstanding racemare Balanchine, recipient of the 1994 Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly Award following her victory in that season’s Irish Derby.

Coolmore, Aidan O’Brien and Galileo secured a noteworthy 1-2-3 in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, with Investec Derby hero and Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt category leaderAnthony Van Dyck (64), partnered by Ryan Moore, taking second ahead of Norway (12), with Seamie Heffernan up.

Godolphin’s G1 Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains victor Persian King (56) currently lies second behind Anthony Van Dyck in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt standings, narrowly ahead of G1 QIPCO 2,000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia (48), another O’Brien/Coolmore colt.

Like Anthony Van Dyck, both Persian King and Magna Grecia have subsequently been beaten in Classics. Persian King was runner-up to Sottsass (32) in the G1 QIPCO Prix du Jockey Club, while Magna Grecia could only finish fifth behind Phoenix Of Spain (32) in the G1 Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.

The 29th annual Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony before an invited audience of 300 in London, England, on the evening of Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The longstanding and prestigious awards were established in 1991 to reward excellence in horseracing. There are eight equine awards – the Cartier Horse Of The Year, the Cartier Older Horse, the Cartier Sprinter, the Cartier Stayer, the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt, the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly, the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and the Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly.

European horseracing’s top awards are delivered through a tried and tested combination of points earned by horses in Pattern races (30%), combined at the end of season with the opinions of a panel of racing journalists/handicappers (35%) and votes from readers of Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph plus ITV Racing viewers (35%).

The participation of the public plays a crucial role in determining the winners of each year’s Cartier Racing Awards and gives horseracing fans the chance to put forward their favourite horses in a meaningful way.

In addition to the equine awards, the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit goes to the person or persons who, in the opinion of the special 15-strong Cartier Jury, has/have done the most for European racing and/or breeding either over their lifetime or within the past 12 months.

The 10 most recent recipients have been David Oldrey, Sir Michael Stoute, Aidan O’Brien, Jack Berry, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Jim Bolger, Team Frankel, Barry Hills, Richard Hannon and John Oxx.

Elsewhere during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival, Iridessa (34), trained by Joseph O’Brien for Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez and by Ruler Of The World, bounced back to form to gain a second G1 success in the Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes on Friday, June 28, thus entering calculations for the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly Award.

Twilight Payment (16) recorded a first Pattern victory with a game display in the G2 Curragh Cup, although the Jim Bolger-trained six-year-old still has significant ground to make up on the Cartier Stayer leader and defending champion Stradivarius (64).

Talented sprinter Invincible Army (24), seventh to Blue Point (106) in the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes, paid a compliment to his Royal Ascot conqueror when scoring decisively in the G3 Betfair Exchange Chipchase Stakes over six furlongs on Tapeta at Newcastle on Saturday, 29 June.

Attention this weekend turns to the first major clash between the generations, the 10-furlong G1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on Saturday, July 6, which is set to see the eagerly-awaited return of three-time Cartier Racing Awards winner Enable, trained by John Gosden.

The 2017 Cartier Horse Of The Year does not have an easy task on her first appearance of 2019, with four-year-old Galileo filly Magical (80), who currently heads the Cartier Older Horse standings, due to re-oppose, having been beaten three quarters of a length when chasing home Enable in the G1 Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf at Churchill Downs, USA, in November.

Further spice is set to be added by Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt contender Circus Maximus(32), another by Galileo and trained like Magical by O’Brien, who won the mile G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Members of the Classic generation have won three of the last four renewals of the Coral-Eclipse, including Golden Horn (2015) and Roaring Lion (2018), who both went on to be crowned Cartier Horse Of The Year.

Last year’s Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt Too Darn Hot (32), by Dubawi and from Gosden’s powerful stables, is also due to run this weekend in the G1 Qatar Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs at Deauville, France, on Sunday, July 7.

Cartier Racing Awards – points earned in Pattern races up to and including Sunday, June 30, 2019

Cartier Horse Of The Year

Blue Point 106

Hermosa 96

Magical 80

Anthony Van Dyck 64

Crystal Ocean 64

Stradivarius 64

Defoe 56

Persian King 56

Lord Glitters 54

Anapurna 48

Magna Grecia 48

Cartier Older Horse

Magical 80

Crystal Ocean 64

Defoe 56

Lord Glitters 54

Waldgeist 44

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

Anthony Van Dyck 64

Persian King 56

Magna Grecia 48

Sovereign 38

Advertise 32

Circus Maximus 32

Phoenix Of Spain 32

Sottsass 32

Too Darn Hot 32

Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

Hermosa 96

Anapurna 48

Castle Lady 40

Watch Me 40

Iridessa 34

Cartier Sprinter

Blue Point 106

Advertise 32

Battaash 32

Hello Youmzain 24

Invincible Army 24

Cartier Stayer

Stradivarius 64

Dee Ex Bee 40

Master Of Reality 20

Called To The Bar 18

Dashing Willoughby 16

Raa Atoll 16

Twilight Payment 16