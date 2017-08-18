Supplementary entries Happy Like A Fool and Threading among 15 on Sky Bet Lowther Stakes trail Posted by racenews on Friday, August 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The richest-ever renewal of G2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes takes place at York on Thursday, August 24, day two of the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival.

Already the most valuable G2 race for two-year-old fillies in Britain, the prize fund has now risen to £250,500 following two supplementary entries today. A total of 15 contenders go forward for the prestigious six-furlong contest.

Happy Like A Fool (Wesley Ward USA, 7/2 with Sky Bet) and Threading (Mark Johnston, 6/1) were both supplemented at a cost of £15,000 each. A daughter of Distorted Humor, Happy Like A Fool won on debut at Keeneland in April before going down by two and a half lengths when runner-up in the G2 Queen Mary Stakes over five furlongs at Royal Ascot on June 21.

Threading boasts an outstanding pedigree, with her dam being a full-sister to the outstanding Dubai Millennium. The Exceed And Excel filly could not have been more impressive when romping to a six-length victory on her debut over six furlongs at Glorious Goodwood on August 2.

Heading the market at 3/1 with Sky Bet is Madeline (Roger Varian), who was last seen out when the impressive winner of the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes over six furlongs at Newbury on July 21.

Aidan O’Brien, who has yet to saddle a winner of the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, has four fillies going forward. Heading the quartet is G3 scorer Actress (9/2), last seen out when third up against the colts in the G1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on August 13. The G3-placed Butterscotch (9/1) and Hence (25/1) could also line up for O’Brien. Ireland’s champion trainer has also left in Listed Chesham Stakes heroine September (not quoted), who is due to run at the Curragh on Sunday.

Fellow Irish trainer Ken Condon has his sights set on another big race success at York with Mamba Noire (25/1). The Kildare handler saddled stable star Success Days to victory in the G2 Sky Bet York Stakes at the track on July 29.

Mamba Noire boasts some high-class form over six furlongs, having finished third behind leading two-year-old Clemmie in both the G3 Grangecon Stud Stakes at the Curragh and G2 Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

The daughter of Wootton Basset did not replicate those efforts when tried over seven furlongs on her latest start, coming home seventh in the G3 Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket on August 12.

Condon said today: “Mamba Noire has come out of Newmarket OK. She has had a nice easy week and, although it is quite a quick turnaround, the hope is to run provided she is OK early next week.

“We were obviously disappointed on the day at Newmarket but her best form so far has been on good to firm ground and it is possible the ground was a bit slower than ideal. That coupled with the step up to seven meant she did not run up to form.

“She has got a good rating for a two-year-old filly at this stage of the year. She put two good runs together behind Clemmie and that Duchess Of Cambridge form looks good. Provided she comes back to that, I am sure she will give a good account of herself.

“We feel the drop back to six furlongs at York is going to suit. We will see what is declared but you would imagine it will be a strongly run six with Wesley Ward’s filly in there and that could bring out the best in Mamba Noire.”

A trainer with a good record in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes is William Haggas, with the Yorkshire-born but Newmarket-based trainer having saddled Rosdhu Queen (2012) and Besharah (2015) to success. He has three possible starters in 2017 – Qatar Racing’s unbeaten Special Purpose (6/1), course winner One Minute (20/1), and Kempton scorer Island Drive (25/1).

The silks of Qatar Racing could also be carried by Natural (Richard Hannon, 8/1), runner-up to Madeline at Newbury last time out, while last year’s winning trainer Richard Fahey could run Maggies Angel (25/1), third in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at the same course on July 21.

Sky Bet Lowther Stakes, Sky Bet odds: 3/1 Madeline; 7/2 Happy Like A Fool; 9/2 Actress; 6/1 Special Purpose, Threading; 8/1 Natural; 9/1 Butterscotch; 20/1 Maggies Angel, One Minute; 25/1 Hence, Island Drive, Mamba Noire, Neola, So Hi Society

Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager at Sky Bet, commented: “We are all set for what should be an enthralling renewal of the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

“The supplementary entries Happy Like A Fool and Threading add a fascinating dimension to the contest. Wesley Ward is no stranger to success in Britain and his raiders always merit full respect while Threading looked an exciting prospect at Goodwood.

“With prize money exceeding quarter of a million pounds, Sky Bet is delighted to extend its support to the Lowther Stakes for a second successive year.”