Sun Bets sponsors Stayers’ Hurdle at The Festival

Sun Bets is unveiled today as the new sponsor of the Grade One Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on the third day of The Festival, St Patrick’s Thursday, March 16, 2017.

The deal between Cheltenham Racecourse and Sun Bets has been signed for an initial period of three years.

Sun Bets is the fastest growing online betting website in the UK and has an expanding horseracing sponsorship portfolio which also includes the All-Weather Championships.

First run with its current race conditions in 1972, the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle reverts to its original title after being named the World Hurdle since 2004.

The three-mile hurdling championship event has been won by most of the great staying hurdlers, such as the Paul Nicholls-trained Big Buck’s, who landed a record four consecutive renewals between 2009 and 2012.

The amazing Thistlecrack gained victory in scintillating fashion in 2016 for trainer Colin Tizzard, owners John and Heather Snook and jockey Tom Scudamore.

Ian Renton, Regional Director, Cheltenham & The South West, The Jockey Club, said: “I am delighted to welcome Sun Bets to Cheltenham.

“As one of the two feature races on the third day of The Festival, St Patrick’s Thursday, I am sure that Sun Bets will find sponsorship of the Stayers’ Hurdle hugely rewarding.

“The race title reverts to its original handle the ‘Stayers’ Hurdle’ and we look forward to many successful runnings under the Sun Bets’ banner.”

Sun Bets Head of PR, Tim Reynolds commented: “As an Authorised Betting Partner, we are delighted to welcome the opportunity to be associated with the Cheltenham Festival and sponsor a race as prestigious as the Stayers’ Hurdle.

“We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Cheltenham, which further cements our commitment to British racing.”

To celebrate the announcement of the partnership, Sun Bets will be top price on every runner in the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle from 8.00am, Tuesday, December 20, until midnight.