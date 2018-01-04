Summer Icon scores at Wolverhampton to secure Good Friday place Posted by racenews on Thursday, January 4, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Summer Icon (Mick Channon/Charles Bishop, 8/1) booked her Good Friday place with victory in the £20,000 32Red.com Fillies’ Conditions Race (3.00pm) at Wolverhampton today, Thursday, January 4.

The seven-furlong Tapeta contest was a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies & Mares Championships, staged over the same distance on Polytack at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, March 30.

Courier (Mick Appleby/Luke Morris, 50/1), the outsider of the four runners, took the field along with Summer Icon settled in second place and Raven’s Lady (Marco Botti/Oisin Murphy, 9/4) third. The 8/15 favourite Diagnostic (William Haggas/Daniel Tudhope) raced very keenly in fourth.

As the field entered the straight with just under two furlongs to go, Courier began to weaken and Summer Icon took up the running. Both Diagnostic and Raven’s Lady were delivered to challenge entering the final furlong, but neither were able to overhaul Summer Icon.

At the finish, the five-year-old daughter of 2006 St Leger hero Sixties Icon had three quarters of a length to spare over Raven’s Lady, with Diagnostic another neck away in third.

The winning time was 1m 30.25s.

Jockey Charles Bishop commented: “It is nice to get a winner for Mick, and Summer Icon has picked up well.

“It was obviously a trickily run event and I think we were probably in the best place at the right time, but she has quickened up good and, in all fairness, when they joined her she has gone again.

“The boss completely left it to me. I knew after going a furlong that I was probably in the best place. She settled quite nicely considering she can be a bit keen.

“Summer Icon runs well in these competitive races. They are very hard to win and luckily today she has had her day.”

Mick Channon, based in Berkshire, is no stranger to success on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, having landed the 32Red All-Weather Fillies & Mares Championships with Volunteer Point on Good Friday in 2016.

Summer Icon takes the honours from Raven’s Lady at Wolverhampton today