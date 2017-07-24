Success Days and Autocratic among 17 entries in Saturday’s Sky Bet York Stakes Posted by racenews on Monday, July 24, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The £120,000 Group Two Sky Bet York Stakes is the centrepiece of a thrilling seven-race card at York on Saturday, July 29, with girl group All Saints performing after racing.

Run over an extended 10 furlongs, the Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15pm, 17 entries) is often a stepping stone to the G1 Juddmonte International over the same distance at York the following month. Twice Over completed the double in 2011.

Irish raider Success Days (Ken Condon, 13/2 with Sky Bet) holds entries in both races. The five-year-old is a multiple winner in Pattern company, with his latest success coming over Fascinating Rock in the 10-furlong G3 Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh in August.

He finished fourth behind Decorated Knight in the G1 Tattersalls Gold Cup in May again at the Curragh and was last seen out going down narrowly to Johannes Vermeer under a penalty in the G3 International Stakes at the same course on July 2.

Trainer Ken Condon said about his front-runner today: “The ground is the most important factor for Success Days. York had rain at the weekend and they are forecast a bit more during the week.

“We will probably have to make our minds up on Wednesday, but we are keen to run if the ground is on the easy side.

“Success Days is rated as a high as anything in the race, bar one, and the track at York should suit him well.

“He ran a good race at the Curragh last time. Johannes Vermeer was a Group One winner as a two-year-old and looked on the way back after a good run at Ascot. He was in receipt of three pounds, although there is no question he won cosily at the line. The ground was a bit quicker than ideal for Success Days, so all things considered I was very pleased.”

Sir Michael Stoute captured the inaugural York Stakes in 2006 with Best Alibi and could saddle progressive four-year-old Autocratic (5/1 favourite). The Dubawi colt had a length a quarter to spare over runner-up Algometer (8/1) when posting a much improved performance in the G3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes on May 25.

Algometer has since finished third in the G2 Princess Of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket’s July Festival. His trainer David Simcock has also entered improving five-year-old Desert Encounter (11/2) following his excellent third in the G1 Eclipse Stakes at Sandown Park.

Godolphin’s two entries are made up of top-rated Prize Money (Saeed bin Suroor, 8/1), who defeated Postponed in a G2 contest in Dubai earlier this year, and Moonlight Magic (Jim Bolger IRE, 7/1) who could turn out quickly after a G3 triumph at Leopardstown last week.

Richard Fahey is doubly represented by Forest Ranger (14/1), the only three-year-old among the entries, and popular eight-year-old Gabrial (16/1). Forest Ranger was second behind impressive winner Beat The Bank in a Listed contest at Newmarket on his latest start, while Gabrial was fourth in Ascot’s G2 Summer Mile.

Fahey said today: “Forest Ranger is an intended runner. Gabrial is a possible starter, but we will also look at a Listed race at Pontefract for him on Sunday.

“Both horses are fit and well, and I will make a final decision later in the week.”

The entries also feature dual G1 winner Mondialiste (David O’Meara, 16/1), Hathal (William Haggas, 7/1) and Air Pilot (Ralph Beckett, 10/1).

Sky Bet York Stakes – Sky Bet prices: 5/1 Autocratic; 11/2 Desert Encounter; 13/2 Success Days; 7/1 Hathal, Moonlight Magic; 8/1 Algometer, Prize Money, Steel Of Madrid; 10/1 Air Pilot; 14/1 Elbereth, Forest Ranger; 16/1 Central Square, Gabrial, Mondialiste, Victory Bond; 33/1 Maleficent Queen; 66/1 Toulson

Each way ¼ odds 1-2-3

Saturday’s card also features the valuable £50,000 Sky Bet Dash Handicap (2.40pm, 34 entries) over six furlongs, which has previously been won by good horses like Muthmir (2014), Tropics (2013), Hoof It (2011) and La Cucaracha (2005).

Great Habton handler Tim Easterby has four entries, headed by Sky Bet’s 8/1 favourite Orion’s Bow, runner-up in last year’s Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood and fifth in a competitive five-furlong handicap last time out at Ascot. Easterby’s quartet is also made up of Golden Apollo (14/1), Flying Pursuit (25/1) and Rasheeq (20/1).

The most successful trainer in the Sky Bet Dash is Richard Fahey, who has had two winners – Wyatt Earp (2006) and Knot In Wood (2009). His two entries in 2017 are George Bowen (14/1 with Sky Bet), and Gin In The Inn (20/1). Another leading Yorkshire-trained contender is the veteran Move In Time (David O’Meara, 20/1), who was fifth last time out in a five-furlong handicap at York on July 14.

Other entries include the three-year-olds Eqtiraan (Richard Hannon, 10/1), a Listed winner at Salisbury last month, and Ultimate Avenue (Ed Walker, 12/1), a close third in a competitive handicap at Newmarket’s July Festival.

Weights for the Sky Bet Dash will be revealed tomorrow. There is a maximum field size of 20.

Sky Bet Dash – Sky Bet prices:

8/1 Orions Bow; 10/1 Eqtiraan; 12/1 Ultimate Avenue; 14/1 Al Qahwa, Edward Lewis, George Bowen, Golden Apollo, Gracious John, Nameitwhatyoulike, Normandy Barriere, Out Do, Reflektor, Snap Shots; 16/1 Boom The Groom, Futoon, Hoofalong, Hyperfocus, Muntadab; 20/1 Avon Breeze, Dougan, El Hombre, Gin In The Inn, Jaywalker, Manshood, Mobsta, Move In Time, Poets Society, Rasheeq, Tylery Wonder, Watchable; 25/1 Clear Water, Flying Pursuit, New Bidder, Teruntum Star

Each way ¼ odds 1-2-3-4

Sky Bet Racing PR Manager Michael Shinners said: “The Sky Bet York Stakes looks set to be another fascinating renewal with very little between those at the top of the market on official ratings.

“The Sky Bet Dash is always hugely competitive and this year’s contest looks no different on what promises to be another excellent day’s racing at York.”