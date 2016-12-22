Strong British entry for Deauville Fast-Track Qualifier next Wednesday Posted by racenews on Thursday, December 22, 2016 · Leave a Comment

France hosts its first Fast-Track Qualifier of this season’s All-Weather Championships on Wednesday, December 28, with a strong British-trained contingent featuring among the 31 entries for the Listed Prix Miss Satamixa.

The winner of the extended seven-furlong Polytrack contest receives a free and guaranteed place in the £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Conditions Stakes over seven furlongs at Lingfield Park Good Friday, April 14, 2017.

Volunteer Point (Mick Channon) was fourth in last year’s Prix Miss Satamixa before going on to glory on Finals Day and the four-year-old filly could return to Deauville on the back of a comfortable victory in a seven-furlong Fast-Track Qualifier at Wolverhampton on November 25.

The nine British-trained contenders also feature the Roger Varian-trained Realtra, who is set to make her first appearance since finishing a close fifth in the mile G1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket in October, 2015.

The four-year-old daughter of Dark Angel gained three turf wins during the 2015 campaign, headed by a decisive success over seven furlongs in the G3 Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting.

Newmarket-based Varian commented today: “Realtra is a likely runner in Prix Miss Satamixa. She obviously hasn’t run for a long time but she is training well and this looks a nice race to start her off in.

“She was a good filly as a three-year-old. She won a Listed race at Haydock and then beat a strong field at Doncaster in the Sceptre Stakes. She also ran very well in the Sun Chariot Stakes, when she was a bit unlucky.

“We will see how she goes in France before deciding where to go next. She hasn’t run for a year and, while she won’t be fully wound up, she ought to run well.

“She could be a filly for Dubai for something like the Cape Verdi (G2, 1m, January 26) or the Balanchine (G2, 1m 1f, February 16). She would fit the profile for those type of races, providing she retains her ability.”

Other notable British-trained contenders include G3 Nell Gwyn Stakes runner-up Squash (Charlie McBride), multiple All-Weather scorer Seychelloise (Sir Mark Prescott) and Listed Hyde Stakes fifth Havre De Paix (David Menuisier).