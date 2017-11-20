Stormy Antarctic and Accidental Agent among 14 for Listed Fast-Track Qualifier on Wednesday Posted by racenews on Monday, November 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Stormy Antarctic heads a maximum field of 14 for an excellent renewal of £40,000 Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Hyde Stakes (6.40pm) at Kempton Park on Wednesday, November 22.

The mile Polytrack contest is the first of four Fast-Track Qualifiers for the £150,000 Sun Bets All-Weather Mile at Lingfield Park on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Good Friday, March 30, 2018.

An impressive winner of last season’s G3 Craven Stakes, Stormy Antarctic (Ed Walker/Jamie Spencer) returned to winning ways last time out with a four-length victory in a mile Listed race at Chantilly, France, on October 15. He is one of 12 runners in the race rated 102 or higher.

So Beloved (David O’Meara/Daniel Tudhope) is top on official figures (112) after a string of solid efforts, including when second in the G1 Prix de la Foret over seven furlongs at Chantilly on October 1.

Course scorer Accidental Agent (Eve Johnson Houghton/Charles Bishop) has been a revelation over the last couple of months, climbing 25lb in the handicap to a rating of 110.

The three-year-old captured a handicap at Kempton Park on September 9 and finished second in a Listed race at Newbury later the same month before landing a lucrative heritage handicap at Ascot on October 7, all over seven furlongs.

Accidental Agent stepped up to a mile for the first time on his latest start when taking fourth behind Lord Glitters in the valuable Balmoral Handicap at Ascot on Champions Day, October 21.

Johnson Houghton said today: “Accidental Agent is in great form. He has had a month since Ascot, so the timing of this race is good.

“The aim is to hopefully win and then head for All-Weather Championships Finals Day, all being well.

“He ran another great race at Ascot over the mile. I think he has a favourite’s chance on Wednesday.”

Khafoo Shememi (Richard Hannon/Sean Levey) has also enjoyed a good year on the turf, annexing Listed events at Sandown Park in May and September, while Second Thought (William Haggas/James Doyle, pictured below) is having his first start on the All-Weather since landing the 32Red Three-Year-Old All-Weather Championships on Good Friday.

Irish raider Glastonbury Song (Ger Lyons/Colin Keane) is unbeaten on the All-Weather, having made short work of his rivals in two outings at Dundalk. He was fourth to Churchill in the G1 Irish 2,000 Guineas earlier this year.

Other notable runners include Keystroke (Jeremy Noseda/Adam Kirby), who has not raced since finishing sixth in the Sun Bets All-Weather Mile on Good Friday, French recruit Mr Owen (David Simcock/Oisin Murphy) and Archetype (Simon Crisford/Silvestre de Sousa), a seven-length winner at Maisons-Laffitte, France, last time out.

Kempton Park’s eight-race programme also sees 32Red Floodlit Stakes fourth Soldier In Action (Mark Johnston/Jim Crowley) bid to defy top-weight of 10st 1lb in the £19,000 32Red Handicap (7.10pm, nine runners) over two miles.

Racing starts at 4.10pm and ends at 7.40pm.