Sportinglife Pick 7 £50,000 jackpot won on day three at Glorious Goodwood Thursday, August 3, 2017

It’s been a tough week at Glorious Goodwood for most punters, but day three at the meeting offered some solace including for one lucky Sportinglife Pick 7 player who won the £50,000 jackpot in the free-to-play game.

Michelle Terrell from London was the jackpot winner after correctly predicting all seven winners on day three at Goodwood – as well as the one-and-a-quarter length winning distance in the opener, her answer to what proved to be a crucial tie-break question.

A total of 27 players got through to the final leg, the Tatler Handicap at 5.25, and eight were cheering on Quench Dolly, an emphatic winner by three lengths.

That meant it went back to the tie-breaker, with Michelle’s guess the only one being bang on the money.

If that was lucky so was her fortune in the last three races, as all of her original picks were non-runners, meaning she was automatically given the SP (starting price) favourite.

In a meeting that has seen outsider after outsider win, the last three races on Thursday went to the SP favourite, sending punters, and Michelle, home very happy.

Sportinglife Pick 7 spokesman Michael Shinners said: “After the first two days, we didn’t think we’d be seeing any Sportinglife Pick 7 jackpot winner this week but things swung in the punters’ favour at last on day three.

“Obviously, Winter was a hugely popular winner of the Nassau Stakes and Roulette was well backed all day as well.

“In fact, we saw favourites win five of the seven races on Thursday, so it’s no surprise to see the jackpot won on reflection. Well done to Michelle and don’t forget we have two more Pick 7 games at Goodwood this week.”

Indeed, Friday’s Sportinglife Pick 7 is open for entries now – it’s free to play again and there is another £50,000 up for grabs.