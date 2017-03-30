Sovereign Debt set for third qualifying run at Kempton Park on Saturday Posted by racenews on Thursday, March 30, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Group Three winner Sovereign Debt makes his debut for trainer Ruth Carr in the £40,000 Listed Betfred Mobile Magnolia Stakes (2.05pm, eight runners) on Polytrack at Kempton Park on Saturday, April 1.

The eight-year-old, formerly trained by David Nicholls who has relinquished his licence, is tackling 10 furlongs for the first time.

He captured the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Cup over a mile on turf at Doha, Qatar, on February 24, his latest start.

Sovereign Debt has run twice on the All-Weather this winter, with his best effort coming when the short-neck second to Qurbaan in a Deauville Listed event in December, and needs a third outing to qualify for the £1-million All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield Park on Good Friday, April 14.

He has contested the last two renewals of what is now the £150,000 Sun Bets All-Weather Mile on Good Friday, finishing the close runner-up on each occasion.

Andrew Mullen, twice successful on Sovereign Debt, takes the ride on Saturday.

Carr, who trains at Stillington in North Yorkshire, said today: “Sovereign Debt is a very laid-back sort of horse which has obviously stood him in good stead throughout his career.

“He has settled in well and is ticking along nicely.

“I think the 10 furlongs will stretch his stamina, although he does settle so well and is so laid-back that it will give him a chance to stay.

“The main thing is that we will qualify for Good Friday. It is a stepping stone and any more than that will be a bonus.

“The target on Good Friday is the Sun Bets All-Weather Mile.”

Sovereign Debt’s seven opponents on Saturday are headed by progressive mare Absolute Blast (Archie Watson/Luke Morris) who was a close third in the G3 Betway Winter Derby at Lingfield Park on February 25.

Godolphin is doubly represented by classy four-year-olds Viren’s Army (Charlie Appleby/Martin Lane), a winner on turf at Meydan last time out, and Linguistic (John Gosden/Jim Crowley). Viren’s Army came out on top by a short-head when the pair clashed in the Listed Dee Stakes on turf at Chester last year.

Fire Fighting (Mark Johnston/Fran Berry) was narrowly denied by Elbereth on his return to action in a Fast-Track Qualifier at Dundalk last Friday and is the top-rated runner, with a mark of 112.

Scandinavian G3 winner Quarterback (Rune Haugen/Silvestre de Sousa), four-year-old filly Very Dashing (Richard Kingscote), who is making her debut for Ralph Beckett, and Italian import Poeta Diletto (Marco Botti/Tom Marquand) complete the field.

Kempton Park’s seven-race on Saturday starts at 1.30pm and concludes at 5.00pm.

All-Weather All Stars standings

The All-Weather All Stars rankings showcase which trainers, jockeys, owners and horses are at the top of their respective categories during the 2016/17 All-Weather Championships, with each winner bagging a £10,000 bonus.

The race to be top trainer is set to go down to the wire. Mark Johnston has 38 winners on the board, with Mick Appleby (36 winners) and David Evans (35) close behind.

Adam Kirby (73) is 12 ahead of arch rival Luke Morris (61) in the top jockey standings, while Godolphin (27) is well clear of second Laurence Bellman (11) to be leading owner.