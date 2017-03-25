Snow Leopardess & Deauville Crystal star on Be Wiser Jump Season Finale at Newbury Racecourse Posted by racenews on Saturday, March 25, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The 2016/17 Jump season at Newbury Racecourse came to a close today, Saturday, March 25, day two of the Be Wiser Jump Season Finale.

The official going was Good to Soft, Good in places.

There were two £40,000 contests on the seven-race programme, the first up being the Grade Two EBF & TBA Mares’ National Hunt Novices’ Hurdle Finale (3.00pm), a limited handicap over an extended two and a half miles.

It was the grey five-year-old Snow Leopardess (Charlie Longsdon/Aidan Coleman, 11st 1lb, 7/1 joint-favourite) who took the honours, wearing the colours of her owner, Marietta Fox-Pitt who is the mother-in-law of ITV Racing’s Alice Plunkett.

Taking up the running two flights from home, Snow Leopardess stayed on tenaciously to see off fellow 7/1 joint-favourite Copper Kay (Philip Hobbs/Richard Johnson, 11st 7lb) by four lengths. River Arrow (Tom Symonds/Jamie Moore, 10st 11lb, 25/1) was another length and a half adrift in third with top-weight Tara View (Alan King/Wayne Hutchinson, 11st 10lb, 9/1) a further three and three-quarter lengths back in fourth.

Charlie Longsdon commented: “Snow Leopardess has always been good. I got it totally wrong last time out (when third at Doncaster on February 9). She had a break with her owner over Christmas before I then took her back and gave her a bit of work. I then ran her two weeks later when she was only half fit. It was totally my fault.

“She has had plenty of work since her last run and has won as I hoped she would today. She doesn’t show a lot at home as she is very laidback. I remember there were a few bets going around before she ran in her first bumper whether she would ever win a bumper (she won two). My head lad was very wrong and the lad that rode her out every day was very right.

“She keeps herself for the racecourse and has a lovely way of going. Onwards and upwards.”

Aidan Coleman added: “I got a lovely run round and she travelled brilliantly. The only bit of worry I had was three out when Noel’s horse (Lamanver Odyssey) looked to run out. To be fair to Snow Leopardess, she has courage and went on and did it well.

“She had a look around in front but is a really nice mare. To be fair to Charlie, if you look at her form, she has been campaigned brilliantly. She won a good bumper at Gowran and ran well in the mares’ race at Aintree last year.

“She loved the ground and is very versatile with everything she does. She has an amazing, laidback temperament and a great attitude.”

Snow Leopardess on her way to winning the EBF & TBA Mares’ National Hunt Novices’ Hurdle Finale at Newbury today

Devon-based trainer Nigel Hawke is enjoying his best-ever season and landed the £40,000 OCSL Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (3.35pm) with Deauville Crystal (10st 7lb, 9/1), who handed jockey Sean Bowen a 54/1 double on the day following his earlier success on Warriors Tale. She was his 23rd winner of 2016/2017.

The 2/1 favourite Don Bersy (Tom Symonds/Aidan Coleman, 11st 11lb) looked the likely winner two out but was passed after the last by both the winner and Timoteo (Alan King/Wayne Hutchinson, 11st 4lb, 14/1). The winning distance was two and a quarter lengths with a further two and three-quarter lengths back to the third.

Nigel Hawke commented: “I am very pleased and I thought Sean gave her a peach of a ride.

“I thought they were going half a gear too quick for her early on but Sean sat on her and gave her a chance to gradually get into the race. She has done it very well.

“We bought Deauville Crystal at Ascot Sales last July. I let Tiger Roll go, so it is nice we kept hold of this one.

“It was Sean’s first time sitting on this horse today and he gave her a very cool ride.”

Sean Bowen added: “She has done it well. She stepped at the second and how she didn’t come down I don’t know, so I then gave a chance to get into the race on her own terms rather than forcing her. They went a good gallop and she stays well.

“She had form over two miles on heavy ground, so two miles and three furlongs on better ground was always going to suit and she stayed on well.”

Jockey Sean Bowen and trainer Nigel Hawke (second from right) after Deauville Crystal’s success in the OCSL Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Earlier Races

1.50pm £20,000 Be Wiser Insurance Handicap Chase 3m 1f 114y

The opening Be Wiser Insurance Handicap Chase went to Bodega (Ian Williams/Tom O’Brien, 10st 6lb, 7/1), who sauntered to an impressive victory.

The nine-year-old has been campaigned over hurdles this season and his last chase start had come just under a year ago. Always travelling well, Bodega challenged leader Cloudy Too (Sue Smith/Leighton Aspell, 11st 10lb, 10/1) three fences from home and moved into a decisive lead approaching two out. He powered clear on the run-in to score by eight lengths from the staying-on Call Me Vic (Tom George/Adrian Heskin, 11st 12lb, 9/1) with Cloudy Too another head back in third.

Winning trainer Ian Williams said: “The horses are flying at the moment. We had a runner here yesterday but the ground was just too tacky for him. It has dried up a lot overnight and this horse love good ground.

“Tom has given an exceptional ride. He gave him confidence – the horse got brought down last season and that is why we had kept him over hurdles. It was a big ask to come back to Newbury but he has given the horse a chance and got him jumping well.

“The horse loved the ground and bowled away nicely at the end.”

Tom O’Brien added: “It is good to soft ground. It is drying all the time and is lovely ground.

“It was my first time riding the horse. He jumped really well and gave me a good spin.

“He did idle a bit as I got to the front a bit too soon. If I didn’t win, I should have been shot!

“I think he remembered it a bit when he got brought down last season and the good thing about Newbury is that you can get a bit of room and give a horse confidence.”

2.25pm £20,000 Insure With Be Wiser Handicap Chase 2m 3f 187y

The 9/2 favourite Warriors Tale (Paul Nicholls/Sean Bowen, 11st 2lb) confirmed his liking for Newbury with a comfortable success in the Insure With Be Wiser Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old was following up on his victory in novices’ handicap chase over the course and distance three weeks’ ago. Travelling supremely well, he took up the running at the third last and never looked in serious danger. Gala Ball (Philip Hobbs/Richard Johnson, 11st 6lb), who chased home Warriors Tale last time out, was again runner-up, beaten a length and a quarter, with Icing On The Cake (Oliver Sherwood/Leighton Aspell, 10st 5lb, 8/1) a further length and a half back in third.

Successful jockey Sean Bowen said: “Warriors Tale loves Newbury – I think he has only ever run one bad race here.

“He was always going to love the drying ground and he bounced off it – it was ideal. It is good to help Paul Nicholls as much as I can and hopefully he plenty to run now the ground is drying out.

“The horses are running well and hopefully we can keep banging in the winners.

“The ground is lovely, perfect all the way round.”

Rest of the card

Sir Anthony Browne (Alan King/Wayne Hutchinson) justified 8/11 favouritism in the £7,000 John Haine Memorial Novices’ Hurdle (4.10pm) over an extended two miles, scoring by a length from Most Celebrated (Neil Mulholland/Tom Scudamore, 9/4).

The £50,000 Goffs UK Spring Sales Bumper (4.45pm) saw an impressive debut success from Bullionaire (Harry Fry/Noel Fehily, 11/2). The four-year-old son of Gold Well, a £37,000 purchase in May, 2016, took up the running entering the straight and never looked like getting caught. He had three and a half lengths too spare over Irish raider and fellow debutant Midnight Stroll (Robert Tyner/Philip Enright, 12/1) at the finish with Silver Kayf (Kim Bailey/David Bass, 8/1) a further length back in third.

The 2017 Goffs UK Spring Sales Bumper winner Bullionaire

Newbury’s final race of the 2016/17 Jump season was the £10,000 Doom Bar Handicap Chase (5.20pm) over an extended two miles, which went to 100/30 chance Imperial Presence (Philip Hobbs/Richard Johnson, 11st 10lb).

Newbury’s Flat racing season kicks off in four weeks’ time with the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials & Beer Festival on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22.