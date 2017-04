Sky Bet Summer Sprint Series returns in 2017 Posted by racenews on Sunday, April 23, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Sky Bet is delighted to announce that it is again supporting the Sky Bet Summer Sprint Series at Royal Windsor Racecourse in 2017.

The 10-race series gets underway tomorrow evening, Monday, April 24, and culminates with the £75,000 Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap Finale over six furlongs on Monday, August 21.

In order to qualify for the finale, horses must finish in the first six in any of the nine qualifying races.

Eight of the nine qualifying races are staged at Royal Windsor’s iconic Monday Night fixtures, with the remaining contest taking place in the afternoon on the Bank Holiday Fixture on Monday, May 29.

The Michael Blanshard-trained mare Stellarta landed the finale last year, having run in two of the qualifiers.

The first Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap Qualifier (6.15pm) has attracted 12 runners including Pretty Bubbles (John Jenkins/Fergus Sweeney), who won a qualifier last year before going on to finish second to Stellarta in the finale.

Michael Shinners, Racing PR Manager, Sky Bet, commented: “Sky Bet is delighted to sponsor the Sky Bet Summer Sprint Series at Royal Windsor again.

“The first series in 2016 was a tremendous success and it was great to see regular Royal Windsor performer Stellarta land a deserved success in the finale for her connections.

“With £75,000 on offer in the finale, we expect to see highly-competitive racing throughout the Sky Bet Summer Sprint Series.”

Date Race Rating Distance £ Class Age Q1 24-Apr The Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap (Qualifier) 76-90 6f 19y 11,500 3 4+ Q2 15-May The Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap (Qualifier) 76-90 6f 19y 11,500 3 3+ Q3 29-May The Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap (Qualifier) 86-105 5f 15y 20,000 2 3 Q4 05-Jun The Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap (Qualifier) 76-95 6f 19y 11,500 3 4+ Q5 12-Jun The Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap (Qualifier) 66-85 5f 15y 7,250 4 3 Q6 26-Jun The Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap (Qualifier) 76-95 6f 19y 11,500 3 3 Q7 17-Jul The Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap (Qualifier) 76-95 5f 15y 11,500 3 3+ Q8 24-Jul The Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap (Qualifier) 71-90 5f 15y 11,500 3 3+ Q9 07-Aug The Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap (Qualifier) 76-95 6f 19y 11,500 3 3+ FINALE 21-Aug The Sky Bet Royal Windsor Sprint Series Handicap (FINALE) OPEN 6f 19y 75,000 2 3+