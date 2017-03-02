Sky Bet studies pounding hearts at Cheltenham Festival
Leading bookmaker Sky Bet is conducting a pioneering experiment at this year’s Cheltenham Festival to see who gets the most excited watching the pinnacle of British horse racing.
With the aim of discovering the effects of excitement when watching elite level sport, Sky Bet will be arming a variety of people with heart rate monitors to record the effects of one of the most eagerly anticipated races of the year, Cheltenham’s curtain-raising Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.
Sky Bet ran a trial at Doncaster recently involving jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, trainer Warren Greatrex, a bookie and a punter – with some surprising results. Check out the video here.https://youtu.be/9FCERUCwy6k
Despite his cool exterior Warren Greatrex, whose runner Paint The Clouds romped home, discovered his heart rate increased a boggling 134% from 70 bpm at rest to a peak rate of 164 bpm. In contrast the punter was relatively calm and collected, recording an increase in heart rate of 70%.
But whose BPM will be beating faster than a drum & bass track and who will have ice running through their veins when it comes to the crunch at Cheltenham?
Participants in the experiment include
ITV presenter Ed Chamberlin, ITV commentator Richard Hoiles, and trainer Ben Pauling. However to study the excitement of the first race at racing’s biggest week of the year Sky Bet are also recording the heart rates of someone from all the interested parties who gather at the famous course including
Sky Bet’s CEO Richard Flint, a punter, a stable lad, and a radio commentator.
Participants Predict Pulses Will Race
Ed Chamberlin, lead presenter for ITV Racing, said: “As a lifelong fan of racing I’ve been looking forward to this moment (the first race of the festival) since I took the job with ITV. I suspect my heart will be beating faster than a child’s on Christmas morning.”
Trainer Ben Pauling, who saddles 14/1 hope High Bridge in the opening race, said: “High Bridge is my best hope yet in a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle so I’ll be excited and nervous. Unlike the jockeys us trainers have no way of releasing the adrenalin during a race so it will be interesting to see what the first race excitement is actually doing to me heart without that physical stress release.”
ITV’s race commentator Richard Hoiles said: “I’m unbelievably excited about hearing the famous Cheltenham roar and the first race getting underway. It is every commentators dream to call the racing at the Cheltenham Festival and my blood will no doubt be pumping.”
Sky Bet will be recording the resting heart rates of participants and their heart rates throughout the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Data will be analysed for all participants to see who has the biggest increase in BPM from resting heart rate to peak heart rate during the race. Results will be announced as soon as possible after the race.
Sandro Di Michele, spokesman for Sky Bet, said: “With the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle kicking off the week along with the famous ‘Cheltenham Roar’ anticipation is at fever pitch, adrenalin is pumping and pulses are racing. With everyone from commentators to punters involved we are intrigued to discover who gets the most excited during one of the most eagerly-awaited races of the year.”
Sky Bet’s heart rate experiment also ties into the bookmaker’s curtain-raising race sponsorship at Cheltenham, the Sky Bet Supreme Novice’s Hurdle, and Sky Bet’s stunning offer to refund losing bets in the first race each day of the meeting. (See end for full conditions). Di Michele explains: “We want everybody to experience the excitement of Cheltenham and a first race flutter with Sky Bet’s refund promise means you can join in the heart-racing excitement safe in the knowledge that you can’t lose.”
Dr Dawn Harper To Oversee Experiment
The study on the effect that excitement has on participants in horse racing will be carried out by television’s Dr Dawn Harper. Dr Dawn, well known for presenting Channel 4′s Embarrassing Bodies, will be using the latest technology to record the heart rate data of the participants.
Dr Dawn said: “Dr Dawn said: “As a racehorse owner myself I fully understand the thrills of being involved in this wonderful sport. A bit of excitement from time to time is a good thing but too much of an adrenalin rush can put the heart under strain. I will be looking to find out who gets the most excited at racing’s biggest week of the year – and whose heart might be under immense stress beneath their tweed jackets.”
Heart Rate Confirmed Participants
Jockey – tbc
Trainer – Ben Pauling
TV Presenter – Ed Chamberlin (ITV)
TV Commentator – Richard Hoiles (ITV)
Radio Commentator – Rupert Bell (TalkSport)
Sky Bet CEO – Richard Flint
Stable Lad – tbc
Punter – tbc