Sky Bet studies pounding hearts at Cheltenham Festival

Ed Chamberlin, lead presenter for ITV Racing, said: “As a lifelong fan of racing I’ve been looking forward to this moment (the first race of the festival) since I took the job with ITV. I suspect my heart will be beating faster than a child’s on Christmas morning.”

Trainer Ben Pauling, who saddles 14/1 hope High Bridge in the opening race, said: “High Bridge is my best hope yet in a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle so I’ll be excited and nervous. Unlike the jockeys us trainers have no way of releasing the adrenalin during a race so it will be interesting to see what the first race excitement is actually doing to me heart without that physical stress release.”

ITV’s race commentator Richard Hoiles said: “I’m unbelievably excited about hearing the famous Cheltenham roar and the first race getting underway. It is every commentators dream to call the racing at the Cheltenham Festival and my blood will no doubt be pumping.” Sky Bet will be recording the resting heart rates of participants and their heart rates throughout the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Data will be analysed for all participants to see who has the biggest increase in BPM from resting heart rate to peak heart rate during the race. Results will be announced as soon as possible after the race.