Sky Bet renews support for 11th Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival, commencing tomorrow Posted by racenews on Friday, July 20, 2018

This year’s Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival gets underway tomorrow, Saturday, July 21, with an excellent card at Ripon starting off eight days of superb horseracing and entertainment.

Sky Bet is delighted to extend its backing of the festival until 2021, having been involved through race sponsorship since the first Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival in 2008 and stepping up support in 2012.

This year’s highlights including Carnival Night at Beverley on Monday, July 23, plus Sir Tom Jones and Boyzone performing at York respectively on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28.

The iconic Sky Bet Tipping Challenge, which has raised over £35,000 for charity since its inception in 2012, returns once again.

The recipients of any proceeds in 2018 will once again be the Injured Jockey Fund, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and New Beginnings, the Yorkshire-based racehorse retraining charity.

Sky Bet will offer £9,000 in charity bets during the Sky Bet Tipping Challenge. Each of the nine involved is given £100 to stake per day and the winnings are divided between the three charities.

David O’Meara edged out Mark Johnston in 2018 and the pair return alongside another Yorkshire trainer Richard Fahey, with Malton-based handler Tim Easterby taking part for the first time.

ITV Racing presenters Ed Chamberlin and Oli Bell are also back again, alongside At The Races and Sky Sports presenter Alex Hammond plus racing pundit Jim McGrath, well-known for his many years on Channel 4 Racing.

Sky Bet’s Racing PR Manager Michael Shinners and a team from Sporting Life, consisting of Ben Linfoot, Matt Brocklebank and David Ord, complete the nine participants.

The daily selections from each will be posted on Skybet.com and Sportinglife.com. The leaderboard will be available at www.skybet.com/lp/go-racing-in-yorkshire

Sky Bet once again sponsors the seven-race card at York on Saturday, July 28, with the £120,000 G2 Sky Bet York Stakes taking centre stage. The 10-furlong contest has been won by Twice Over (2011), Mukhadram (2013) and Time Test (2016), and this year’s renewal is set to feature the 2000 Guineas fourth Elarqam.

Music legends Boyzone, responsible for six UK number one singles and more than 13 million record sales, will perform after racing.

The Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival, which starts at Ripon tomorrow, Saturday, July 21, moves to Redcar on Sunday, July 22, which is 1940s Revival Day, supporting Help For Heroes.

Carnival Night at Beverley takes place on Monday, July 23, featuring samba dancers, the New York Band and Rio-inspired carnival floats with live drummers.

Catterick plays host to a relaxed summer afternoon of racing on Wednesday, July 25, while on Thursday, July 26, there is evening action at Doncaster.

A double header on Friday, 27 July sees Thirsk hosts the afternoon’s racing, while the evening action will take place in York, followed a live performance from Sir Tom Jones.

The festival comes to a close Sunday, 29 July with a family day at Pontefract, where there will be a picnic area with a bouncy castle and children’s rides together with music from four tribute acts.

Racing Welfare is the supported charity of the 2018 Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival. Representatives of the charity will be at every racecourse with a stand which includes an equicisor. Before racing, a jockey will come out and give a demonstration before inviting all racegoers to have a go.

Festival Freddie, the festival mascot, will be present at the eight courses, giving out sweets and goodies, while the GRIY photographer will also be on hand. All photographs each day can be found on the Go Racing In Yorkshire facebook page and are downloadable for free.

Michael Shinners of Sky Bet said: “The Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival continues to go from strength to strength and Sky Bet is delighted to be extending its sponsorship for a further three years.

“Since the inception the Sky Bet Tipping Challenge in 2012, we have raised over £35,000 for three excellent causes and I hope that once again we can donate a significant amount to the Injured Jockeys’ Fund, New Beginnings and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“The Sky Bet York Stakes is the highlight of a top-quality card sponsored by Sky Bet at York on Saturday, July 28, and we are looking forward to another high-class renewal of the prestigious race.”