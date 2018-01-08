Sky Bet go NRNB on ALL 28 Festival races Posted by racenews on Monday, January 8, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Sky Bet are offering Non Runner No Bet on all 28 races at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Punters now get the money back concession on every antepost Cheltenham wager with the online firm, including the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, Unibet Champion Hurdle, Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle and the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle which kicks the whole meeting off on Tuesday, March 13.

Sky Bet’s Michael Shinners said: “Into the New Year and, if they weren’t already, all eyes are now looking towards the Cheltenham Festival in March so seeing as we’re already betting on all races at the meeting, we’ve decided to add the non-runner, no bet offer too.

“The Cheltenham Festival continues to grow and grow as National Hunt racing’s jewel in the crown and punters have never had it so good!”